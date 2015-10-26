Ashworth staff vote to strike over dismissal of nurses
Staff at Ashworth Hospital have "voted overwhelmingly" to strike in support of two nurses who were dismissed for restraining a violent patient, the Prison Officers Association says.
The POA said 92.3% of its members had voted in favour of striking and 97.1% had agreed with action short of a strike.
POA General Secretary Steve Gillan said his members were "outraged at the decision of Mersey Care Trust to dismiss Kevin Gregson and Peter Hilton for defending themselves in a violent situation where another nurse had been headbutted causing serious injury".
Ashworth is a high security hospital which provides care for up to 228 patients.
- A blind woman from Liverpool says she was left "mortified" after being told to leave an Asda store with her guide dog.
- A 34-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Widnes.
- A scheme, aimed at helping parents in Wirral who struggle to feed their children during school holidays, is back in operation this half term.
Football: Southport sunk by Salford wonder goal
BBC Sport
Southport fans, look away now - as the wonder goal that sank the Sandgrounders' FA Cup campaign is now online.
Cyclist 'seriously injured' in Sefton Park collision
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Liverpool's Sefton Park this morning.
The 44-year-old collided with a silver Renault Clio at about 07:05 on Croxteth Drive and has been taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital for treatment.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened, especially a runner who was nearby.
University plans for former Liverpool Irish Centre
The former Irish Centre in Liverpool could be turned into an "innovation hub" to help graduates set up businesses in the city.
Plans to develop the Wellington Rooms - as they are formally called - are being talked through by the University of Liverpool and Merseyside Building Preservation Trust.
The university wants to turn the building into a centre giving students help and advice in starting their own business.
The Grade II listed building on Mount Pleasant was originally opened as a dance hall in 1816 and became the city’s Irish Centre in 1965 before it closed in 1997. It has been on the National Heritage at Risk Register since 1999.
Cricket: Anderson pens new Lancashire deal
BBC Sport
England's leading wicket taker James Anderson has signed a new two-year deal with Lancashire.
The 33-year-old seam bowler, who has taken 420 wickets for his country, is currently with England in the UAE for their Test series against Pakistan.
This summer, he helped England regain the Ashes and took 7-77 for Lancashire against Essex, his best county figures.
Chester city centre businesses celebrate retail excellence
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Dry and breezy night ahead
Dianne Oxberry
Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight
Tonight will be mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some drizzle over higher ground.
Along the coast it will be breezy but light with winds elsewhere.
It will be generally mild but could turn chilly where any cloud breaks develop through the night.
Woman with guide dog told to 'get out' by Asda security guard
A blind woman from Liverpool has described how she was left "mortified" after being told to leave an Asda store with her guide dog.
Louise Cannon, 34, was shopping with her 12-year-old niece and dog Harmony when the security guard told her to "get out".
She said she was "shocked" when a security guard approached her and said "no dogs allowed".
Asda said they were "genuinely sorry" for how the security guard treated the customer and that he has now been retrained.
Ashworth staff to strike over nurse sackings
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Staff at a high security psychiatric hospital in Liverpool are to strike after two nurses were sacked following a violent confrontation with a patient.
Kevin Gregson and Peter Hilton were sacked despite using "reasonable force" against the unidentified patient who later complained, said the Prison Officers' Association (POA).
Mersey Care Trust said they were working to resolve to the matter.
Ambulance services 'baffled' by legal highs, paramedic says
A senior paramedic with North West Ambulance Service says so-called legal highs are leaving emergency services baffled when it comes to treating casualties.
Sarah Harrison said the complex make-up of the substances is leaving staff playing "catch-up" in the battle to develop effective treatments.
A BBC investigation has discovered some products did not contain the precise ingredients listed on their packaging.
There is more about this on Inside Out North West, which is on BBC One at 19:30.
- Staff at Ashworth Hospital have "voted overwhelmingly" to strike in support of two nurses who were dismissed for restraining a violent patient, the Prison Officers Association says.
- A blind woman from Liverpool says she was left "mortified" after being told to leave an Asda store with her guide dog.
- Liverpool City Council is poised to take over the running of all the city's bin collection and recycling services from next month.
Unique geological site restored after major landslip
A red sandstone rock face of "great geological interest" has been restored following its collapse in Frodsham three years ago.
Cheshire construction company EBL has rebuilt the 170ft (50m) stretch of land, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its unique geology.
Woman, 75, dies after candle sets clothes alight
Liverpool Echo
A 75-year-old woman died after her clothes caught fire when she walked past a lit candle at her Aigburth home.
Door staff issued with new kit for checking fake ID cards
Bouncers in Liverpool are to get new kit from Liverpool City Council to check for fake ID passes.
Door staff in the city's bars and nightspots are being issued with ultraviolet lights to test whether ID cards, driving licences or passports have been altered or forged.
"We are making every effort to stop underage drinking and door staff are in the front line of preventing the under 18s getting access to alcohol," said Liverpool councillor Emily Spurrell.
Shopkeepers urged to stop selling eggs and flour to under-16s before Halloween
Runcorn and Widnes World
Police are urging shopkeepers not to sell eggs and flour to under-16s ahead of Halloween amidfears pranksters might use them to cause mischief.
Surge in number of people falling ill after taking legal highs, paramedic says
An advanced paramedic for North West Ambulance Service says health workers are seeing a surge in the number of people falling ill after taking legal highs.
Sarah Harrison said the complex make-up of the substances is leaving staff playing "catch-up" in the battle to develop effective treatments.
She said: "We have no drugs that counteract the effects of the substances that people are taking, and that's what's causing a lot of the problems."
There is more about this on Inside Out North West, which is on BBC One at 19:30.
Council to take over Liverpool bin collection and recycling services
Jessica Robbins
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Liverpool City Council is poised to take over the running of all the city's bin collection and recycling services from next month.
A move to acquire an 80% share in the operation from contractor Amey is expected to be approved later this week.
A newly-formed company will then begin operating from 7 November - saving an estimated £1m a year.
Phone lines go dead at still-closed celeb hotspot
Liverpool Echo
Liverpool celeb haunt Amanzi remains shut almost six months after bosses behind the glitzy restaurant and bar said its closure would only be “temporary”.
Salford City's James Poole scored a sublime goal from the centre circle in their 1-0 win to send the club into the FA Cup first round proper for the first time.
PC Dave Phillips funeral arrangements announced
Merseyside Police Federation have tweeted the details for PC Dave Phillips' funeral, which takes place next Monday.
PC Phillips died after being hit by a vehicle that mounted a central reservation in Wallasey on 5 October.
Travel: Delays at Croft Interchange due to accident
BBC Travel
There is queuing traffic and long delays on the M6 southbound between Junction 21a, M62 Croft Interchange and Junction 19, A556 for Knutsford, because of an earlier accident.
More from BBC Travel.
Man who blackmailed teen given final chance after breaching sentence
Warrington Guardian
A Warrington man who blackmailed a vulnerable 15-year-old into sending him explicit pictures of themselves has been given one final chance after breaching his sentence.
Two men stabbed in Liverpool city centre
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Two men have been stabbed on Liverpool's Seel Street this morning.
The men were found by police at about 05:00 and have been taken to hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.
New cinema and restaurants planned for Speke retail park
A new 11-screen cinema is set to open as part of plans to extend the New Mersey shopping park in Speke.
Six new restaurants are also planned and the project is expected to create up to 300 jobs.
Work will start next year, with the cinema planned to open in 2017.
Plans for firefighters in Cheshire to respond to cardiac arrests
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
Firefighters in Cheshire could soon be responding to cardiac arrests, as the the county's fire service wants to start a pilot project which will see officers sent to cardiac emergencies.
The pilot will see the fire officers give treatment until paramedics arrive - it follows a similar project that started in Greater Manchester last month.
Senior managers have been talking to unions about plans to try the scheme out in four parts of the county next year.
Travel: Rail disruption on Kirkby and Southport trains to Manchester
BBC Travel
Engineering works are affecting services on Northern Rail.
The routes affected are:
More from BBC Travel.
Man arrested over attempt to steal from Liverpool pay and display machine
Football: Everton captain ruled out for two months with knee injury
Phil Kinsella
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport
Everton captain Phil Jagielka has been ruled out of action for 8 to 9 weeks.
He suffered a medial ligament injury in the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.
Manager Roberto Martinez admits it's a blow, but says they feared it could be much worse.
Merseyside Police receives multiple reports of zombies and witchcraft every year
Liverpool Echo
Spooked Merseysiders report multiple sightings of ghosts, witches and even zombies to the police year in year out, with 12 reports of zombie sightings across Merseyside being reported to police between 2010 and 2014.
Man dies after being hit by car in Widnes
A man has died after being hit by a car in Widnes.
The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Stockswell Road, Hough Green, at about 00:30.
Police say the driver of the Volkswagen Golf that struck the man is helping with inquiries.
- A scheme aimed at helping parents who struggle to feed their children during school holidays is restarting in Wirral.
- Talks are underway about bringing Liverpool's historic Wellington Rooms, also known as the former Irish Centre, back into use.
- Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of this morning.
Extra funds for free school meals secured by Wirral Council
Wirral Council has secured extra funds to make sure children in the borough don't go hungry.
The extra £250,000 of government funding means all eligible children are signed up for free school meals.
Wirral Council found 250 pupils are eligible but not signed up. They will now be registered by the end of October and parents will be given the chance to opt out.
Ambulance services 'baffled' by legal highs, paramedic says
A senior paramedic with North West Ambulance Service says so-called legal highs are leaving emergency services baffled when it comes to treating casualties.
Sarah Harrison said the complex make-up of the substances is leaving staff playing "catch-up" in the battle to develop effective treatments.
A BBC investigation has discovered some products did not contain the precise ingredients listed on their packaging.
There is more about this on Inside Out North West, which is on BBC One at 19:30.
Southport's fake £20 note suspects caught on camera
Southport Visiter
A Southport shopkeeper has released CCTV of three men who tried to spend counterfeit Scottish £20 notes in his store.
Chester city centre businesses celebrate retail excellence
Chester Standard
Staff from Chester city centre businesses packed into the Grosvenor Shopping Centre as the winners of the 2015 Annual Customer Service Awards were revealed.
Husband of Kerry Katona charged after singer assaulted at home
BBC News England
The husband of reality TV star Kerry Katona has been charged with assault after the former singer was attacked at their home.
George Kay, of Hollybank Moore in Warrington, has been charged with assault by beating and unlawful possession of a stun gun disguised as a torch.
The 35-year-old was arrested at the couple's home in East Sussex on 3 October. He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 26 November.
Public asked thoughts on Skelmersdale sports facilities
People in West Lancashire are being asked for their views on plans for the future of their leisure and sports facilities.
The new strategy will include a new sports centre for Skelmersdale and look at all the facilities and services the council offers.
Cheshire Phoenix wait continues for home win
Chester Chronicle
Cheshire Phoenix will have to wait until November at the earliest to break their home hoodoo as a first-quarter horror show saw them fall to a bitterly disappointing 87-72 loss to London Lions.
Football: Everton await results of scan on captain's knee
Phil Kinsella
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport
Everton are waiting for the results of a scan on Phil Jagielka's injured knee.
The Blues captain picked up the injury in the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, and looks certain to miss tomorrow's League Cup tie with Norwich.