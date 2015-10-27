Breaking'Missing man' prompts security alert at Anfield stadium
Merseyside Police say they are searching Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, after a man on a tour of the ground went missing.
"At 3.05pm, the club reported to Merseyside Police that the ground had been evacuated after a man who had been on a tour was unaccounted for and believed to be in the stadium," said a police statement.
It added: "The club cannot guarantee that the man has left the ground and therefore a search of the ground is under way."
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
At the scene: Anfield Stadium latest
Marc Gaier
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
I can see a number of police vehicles parked outside Anfield Stadium which has been evacuated as a security precaution.
There is little information coming from Merseyside Police and security staff at the ground are a bit tetchy.
One lady from Kent I spoke to was due to go for a meal at the club where her grandson is mascot for Wednesday's League Cup tie, only to be told it was closed for the rest of the day.
The club has issued a statement saying "as a precautionary measure the facility has been evacuated. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the ground."
Stadium evacuated 'as a precaution', says Liverpool FC
Liverpool's Anfield stadium has been evacuated as a precaution after an "incident" at the ground, the club has announced.
Merseyside Police were called to the stadium at 15.05 and officers are carrying out enquiries.
A club spokesman said: "There is an incident at Anfield stadium, and as a precautionary measure the facility has been evacuated," said a club spokesman.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone at the ground. The emergency services are aware of the situation."
Haydock Park hailed by racehorse owners
BBC Sport
Haydock Park has been named as one of the 12 best racecourses in the country by the body representing racehorse owners.
The Racehorse Owners Association, which represents 7,300 owners, has awarded its gold standard to the Merseyside course following on from Aintree earlier this year.
India Building could 'fetch millions'
Liverpool Echo
One of Liverpool’s finest office blocks – India Building in Water Street – is up for sale and is expected to fetch tens of millions of pounds.
Police confirm comedian Bill Bailey's tour van stolen
Merseyside Police have tweeted about the theft of comedian Bill Bailey's tour van from outside Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.
Football: Tranmere drawn away in FA Cup first round
BBC Sport
Tranmere Rovers will face non-league side Whitehawk away in the first round of the FA Cup, if they win their fourth qualifying round replay against Lincoln City.
Rovers will travel to Brighton to face the National League South side on the weekend of 7 and 8 November, if they beat the Imps later.
The replay at Sincil Bank begins at 19:45.
Mum sold 'barely house-trained' helper dog accuses seller of preying on vulnerable
Jessica Robbins
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
A Liverpool mum who claims she was falsely sold a service dog for her autistic son says the person who sold it to her is preying on families with special needs.
Joanne Buckley paid £4,000 for a golden retriever after being told by someone representing Service Dogs Europe that it would be specially trained to help her 7-year-old boy.
However, she says the animal was barely house-trained when he arrived and she's been unable to contact the company ever since.
Fiddlers Ferry helicopter crash call was a 'false alarm'
Runcorn and Widnes World
Cheshire Fire officials have confirmed calls a helicopter had crashed near Fiddlers Ferry were a "false alarm".
Cheshire police officer faces assault charge over excessive force claim
A Cheshire police officer is to face a charge of common assault by beating over a claim he used excessive force while making an arrest.
PC Richard Jordan, who is based at Blacon Police Station in Chester, faces the charge in relation to an incident in Northwich in April.
Following an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, the 34-year-old will appear in court next week.
Pilot carries out Irish Sea U-turn to return ill passenger to Liverpool
Liverpool Echo
An Easyjet flight carried out a U-turn over the Irish Sea so it could land in Liverpool after a passenger fell ill.
Curious seashell ship sculpture saved after campaign
Helen Carter
Reporter, BBC News Online
A curious two-metre seashell ship that sat for three decades in the window of a Liverpool antiques shop has been saved following a campaign.
The sculpture is now part of an exhibition at the Liverpool FACT centre after it was bought at auction in conjunction with the Business Improvement District.
It was previously in the window of a shop in Bold Street in the city centre.
FACT director Mike Stubbs said it "made sense" to save the ship due to the importance of investing in the "heritage and local memory of Bold Street".
Cannabis farm found in rented property in Hoylake
A cannabis farm with about 140 plants has been found in a rented property in Hoylake this morning by police.
Four rooms at the property on Albert Road had been adapted for growing cannabis, police said, but only one had plants in it.
Morrison staff claim company failed to protect them over data leak
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Thousands of Morrison's staff will apply to the High Court today for permission to bring a class action against the supermarket, alleging it failed to protect their data.
Andrew Skelton - a senior auditor from Liverpool - was jailed for eight years in July after posting details of nearly 100,000 staff on a website because of a grudge against the company.
The 43-year-old previously worked at the company's headquarters in Bradford.
Hotspot areas for bike thefts revealed after 30 bikes reported stolen
Warrington Guardian
Police in Warrington have issued a warning to bike owners after 30 bicycles were reported as stolen last month.
Football: Liverpool boss 'surprised by big steps taken'
BBC Sport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing the press at the club's training ground, ahead of the Reds' League Cup clash against Bournemouth tomorrow.
He has been talking about his first few weeks in the job, saying he is "surprised how big the steps we've taken are but everybody can see we want results".
"These players have skills to make goals but in the decisive moments we don't make the right choices," he says.
There's more from his press conference on Sportsday Live.
Football: Joel Robles to replace Tim Howard in Everton cup tie
Phil Kinsella
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport
Joel Robles will replace Tim Howard in goal for Everton's League Cup tie with Norwich City this evening.
The Blues are aiming for a place in the quarter-finals - but they will be without captain Phil Jagielka, who is out until Christmas with a medial ligament injury.
Ormskirk Hospital new 'accelerated' rehabilitation speeds hip replacement recovery
A West Lancashire hospital is getting patients who have hip replacements back on their feet in hours, thanks to a new accelerated rehabilitation programme.
It has been developed by the surgeons, physiotherapy and occupational therapy team at Ormskirk Hospital.
Traditionally, rehabilitation sees patients restrict their movements for up to six weeks after surgery.
Upton anti-fracking protester charged with assault on bailiff
Chester Chronicle
An anti-fracking protester has been charged with common assault towards a bailiff who issued warning notices that campaigners on an activist camp are trespassing.
Liverpool show off transformation of Anfield in timelapse video
Liverpool have released a timelapse which shows how Anfield stadium has transformed since work began on the redevelopment of the Main Stand.
The redeveloped Main Stand - which should be completed during next season - will add about 8,500 seats to the ground's overall capacity, bringing it to about 54,000.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service to run consultation events on its future
Chester Chronicle
People in Chester and Ellesmere Port will be able to have their say on a draft plan put forward by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Prescot super-station plans approved
St Helens Reporter
A controversial plan to axe Whiston fire station and build a multimillion-pound super-station in Prescot has been given the green light.
Cheshire PCs up for bravery award for stopping supermarket knife attack
Cheshire Police have wished good luck to three of their officers, who have been nominated for a bravery award for their efforts to protect supermarket shoppers from a man with a knife.
Sticky Walnut restaurant in Hoole named in newspaper top 50
Chester Chronicle
An award-winning Hoole restaurant has been given further acclaim by a national newspaper.