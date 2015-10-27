Albert Dock

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  Updates on Tuesday 27 October
  News, sport, weather and travel updates will resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Paul Burnell

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Dianne Oxberry

Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight

It be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading across the area this evening. 

Weather graphic
BBC

In the middle of the night, it will turn mostly dry for a time, particularly towards Hoylake, before further rain arrives from the south east around dawn.  

Rain will spread to all parts during Wednesday morning, turning heavy and persistent at times.    

Coming up on BBC North West Tonight

Roger Johnson

Presenter, BBC North West Tonight

On tonight's programme we hear how Wayne Rooney's testimonial is good news for sick and dying children on Merseyside.

We hear why the North - South economic divide is bad news for the Northern Powerhouse.

And we preview Everton's League Cup tie against Norwich.

Join us at 18:30 on BBC One.

Breaking'Missing man' prompts security alert at Anfield stadium

Merseyside Police say they are searching Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, after a man on a tour of the ground went missing.

Police van outside Anfield stadium
BBC

"At 3.05pm, the club reported to Merseyside Police that the ground had been evacuated after a man who had been on a tour was unaccounted for and believed to be in the stadium," said a police statement. 

It added: "The club cannot guarantee that the man has left the ground and therefore a search of the ground is under way."

At the scene: Anfield Stadium latest

Marc Gaier

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

I can see a number of police vehicles parked outside Anfield Stadium which has been evacuated as a security precaution.

There is little information coming from Merseyside Police and security staff at the ground are a bit tetchy.

One lady from Kent I spoke to was due to go for a meal at the club where her grandson is mascot for Wednesday's League Cup tie, only to be told it was closed for the rest of the day.

The club has issued a statement saying "as a precautionary measure the facility has been evacuated.  Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the ground."

Stadium evacuated 'as a precaution', says Liverpool FC

Liverpool's Anfield stadium has been evacuated as a precaution after an "incident" at the ground, the club has announced.

Merseyside Police were called to the stadium at 15.05 and officers are carrying out enquiries. 

A club spokesman said: "There is an incident at Anfield stadium, and as a precautionary measure the facility has been evacuated," said a club spokesman. 

   "Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone at the ground. The emergency services are aware of the situation."

Haydock Park hailed by racehorse owners

BBC Sport

Haydock Park has been named as one of the 12 best racecourses in the country by the body representing racehorse owners.

Haydock Park
Getty Images

The Racehorse Owners Association, which represents 7,300 owners, has awarded its gold standard to the Merseyside course following on from Aintree earlier this year. 

BreakingAnfield stadium evacuated amid security concerns

BBC Radio Merseyside

There are reports that Anfield Stadium has been evacuated as a precaution following a security alert. 

Merseyside Police say they have officers at the scene assisting the club.    

India Building could 'fetch millions'

Liverpool Echo

One of Liverpool’s finest office blocks – India Building in Water Street – is up for sale and is expected to fetch tens of millions of pounds.  

Football: Tranmere drawn away in FA Cup first round

BBC Sport

Tranmere Rovers will face non-league side Whitehawk away in the first round of the FA Cup, if they win their fourth qualifying round replay against Lincoln City.

Rovers will travel to Brighton to face the National League South side on the weekend of 7 and 8 November, if they beat the Imps later.

The replay at Sincil Bank begins at 19:45.

Mum sold 'barely house-trained' helper dog accuses seller of preying on vulnerable

Jessica Robbins

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A Liverpool mum who claims she was falsely sold a service dog for her autistic son says the person who sold it to her is preying on families with special needs.

Joanne Buckley paid £4,000 for a golden retriever after being told by someone representing Service Dogs Europe that it would be specially trained to help her 7-year-old boy.

However, she says the animal was barely house-trained when he arrived and she's been unable to contact the company ever since.

Fiddlers Ferry helicopter crash call was a 'false alarm'

Runcorn and Widnes World

Cheshire Fire officials have confirmed calls a helicopter had crashed near Fiddlers Ferry were a "false alarm".

Cheshire police officer faces assault charge over excessive force claim

A Cheshire police officer is to face a charge of common assault by beating over a claim he used excessive force while making an arrest.

PC Richard Jordan, who is based at Blacon Police Station in Chester, faces the charge in relation to an incident in Northwich in April.

Following an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, the 34-year-old will appear in court next week. 

Curious seashell ship sculpture saved after campaign

Helen Carter

Reporter, BBC News Online

A curious two-metre seashell ship that sat for three decades in the window of a Liverpool antiques shop has been saved following a campaign.

Shell ship at FACT
BBC

The sculpture is now part of an exhibition at the Liverpool FACT centre after it was bought at auction in conjunction with the Business Improvement District.

It was previously in the window of a shop in Bold Street in the city centre.

FACT director Mike Stubbs said it "made sense" to save the ship due to the importance of investing in the "heritage and local memory of Bold Street".

Cannabis farm found in rented property in Hoylake

A cannabis farm with about 140 plants has been found in a rented property in Hoylake this morning by police.

Four rooms at the property on Albert Road had been adapted for growing cannabis, police said, but only one had plants in it.

The room the cannabis was found in alone would have an estimated annual yield of around £560,000. Had the other rooms been brought into use, this figure could have been much more.

Sgt Mike RowntreeMerseyside Police
Comedian Bill Bailey's tour van stolen in Liverpool

Comedian Bill Bailey hadhis tour van "nicked" before he performedat the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall yesterday.

Bill Bailey
Getty Images

The comic's manager said two thieves broke into the production room to steal two laptops and car keys.

A spokesman for the comedian said the theft had "sadly tainted our visit to the good city of Liverpool".

Mother of Newlove killer hopes appeals will bring change in law

Victoria Derbyshire

The mother of a teenager who was jailed under the doctrine of joint enterprise for the 2007 murder of Warrington's Garry Newlove says she hopes two appeals being heard by the Supreme Court will lead to a change in the law.

A joint session of the Supreme Court and Privy Council is to hear two joint enterprise appeals - the doctrine is controversial because in such cases, there is no need to prove a member of the group intended to kill.

Jordan Cunliffe, who was 16 at the time of Mr Newlove's murder, was jailed for life in 2008 and lost a bid to have his sentence reduced last year.

Janet Cunliffe says she wants the Supreme Court to "put the power back in the hands of judges" to allow them to differentiate between defendants and decide what crime they are guilty of, which would see judges "put them in prison for the actual crime they have committed, not for the murder".

New Wigg Island nature trail launched

A new one-mile nature walk has been launched on Wigg Island in Halton.

View more on twitter

The walk takes in wildflower meadows, woodland and wetland - and information boards have been installed across the island, so visitors can find out more about local wildlife and plants.  

Morrison staff claim company failed to protect them over data leak

Phil Cooper

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Thousands of Morrison's staff will apply to the High Court today for permission to bring a class action against the supermarket, alleging it failed to protect their data. 

Andrew Skelton - a senior auditor from Liverpool - was jailed for eight years in July after posting details of nearly 100,000 staff on a website because of a grudge against the company.

The 43-year-old previously worked at the company's headquarters in Bradford.  

Hotspot areas for bike thefts revealed after 30 bikes reported stolen

Warrington Guardian

Police in Warrington have issued a warning to bike owners after 30 bicycles were reported as stolen last month.

Football: Liverpool boss 'surprised by big steps taken'

BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing the press at the club's training ground, ahead of the Reds' League Cup clash against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp
Getty Images

He has been talking about his first few weeks in the job, saying he is "surprised how big the steps we've taken are but everybody can see we want results".

"These players have skills to make goals but in the decisive moments we don't make the right choices," he says.

There's more from his press conference on Sportsday Live.

'Show will go on' for Bill Bailey, despite Liverpool tour van theft

Bill Bailey's press officer has been tweeting about the theft of the comedian's tour van from outside Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall last night.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

The comedian is due to perform in Cardiff later as part of his Limboland tour.

Howard Kendall funeral cortege to lap Goodison Park

Former Everton manager Howard Kendall will be given a final tour of Goodison Park ahead of his funeral service on Thursday, the club has announced.

Howard Kendall
PA

His funeral cortege will do a lap of the Everton ground between noon and 12:15 on the day and pause by the Dixie Dean statue before heading to the city centre.

The former Toffees manager's funeral service takes place at Liverpool Cathedral at 13:00 and is open to the public - mourners can take up their seats between 11:00 and 12:45, ahead of the cortege's arrival.

The 69-year-old, who was in charge of the club during its most successful period,died earlier this month.

Comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus 'nicked' from outside Liverpool venue

Comedian Bill Bailey has tweeted that his tour bus was stolen from outside Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall while he was performing there last night.

View more on twitter
Football: Joel Robles to replace Tim Howard in Everton cup tie

Phil Kinsella

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Joel Robles will replace Tim Howard in goal for Everton's League Cup tie with Norwich City this evening. 

Joel Robles
Gett

The Blues are aiming for a place in the quarter-finals - but they will be without captain Phil Jagielka, who is out until Christmas with a medial ligament injury.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- The mother of a teenager who was jailed under the doctrine of joint enterprise for the 2007 murder of Warrington's Garry Newlove, hopes two appeals being heard at the Supreme Court will lead to change in the law.

- Everton legend Howard Kendall will be given a final lap of Goodison Park as part of his cortege route, ahead of his funeral service at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday.

- A mother from Liverpool has become the latest victim of an alleged scam after paying £4,000 for a dog which was supposed to be specially trained to help her autistic son.

Ormskirk Hospital new 'accelerated' rehabilitation speeds hip replacement recovery

A West Lancashire hospital is getting patients who have hip replacements back on their feet in hours, thanks to a new accelerated rehabilitation programme.

It has been developed by the surgeons, physiotherapy and occupational therapy team at Ormskirk Hospital.

Traditionally, rehabilitation sees patients restrict their movements for up to six weeks after surgery.  

Improved anaesthetics and how we reduce bleeding and swelling have all helped but so too has our accelerated rehabilitation programme where we’re supporting patients help in their own recovery.

Matthew Cartwright-TerryConsultant Orthopaedic Surgeon
Upton anti-fracking protester charged with assault on bailiff

Chester Chronicle

An anti-fracking protester has been charged with common assault towards a bailiff who issued warning notices that campaigners on an activist camp are trespassing.

Council plans to pay for improvements on Granby private homes

Home owners in Liverpool could have work to their homes paid for as part of the city's Granby Four Streets regeneration project.

On Friday, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve an offer to the owners of 34 properties to carry out improvements to brickwork, windows and roofing.

The money for the work will come from the government, in the form of Empty Homes funding, and the city council - and will be carried out with the condition that if owners sell the property within 10 years, they have to repay the full cost of the work. 

We are hoping it will encourage the owners of the small number of empty privately owned properties to bring them back into use.

Frank HontLiverpool City Council cabinet member for housing
Liverpool show off transformation of Anfield in timelapse video

Liverpool have released a timelapse which shows how Anfield stadium has transformed since work began on the redevelopment of the Main Stand.

View more on twitter

The redeveloped Main Stand - which should be completed during next season - will add about 8,500 seats to the ground's overall capacity, bringing it to about 54,000.

Swan put down after suffering spinal injuries in air rifle shooting

A swan has been shot in the neck with an air rifle in Merseyside.

The injured bird was found with an air pellet wound on his neck on Bradlegh Road in Newton-Le-Willows on Sunday.

He was taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange wildlife centre for treatment but had to be put down because of severe spinal cord injuries.

Staff at our wildlife centre tried to treat the swan but sadly his injuries were so severe he could not be saved. The pellet wound left him with severe spinal cord injuries and unfortunately he was put to sleep to prevent any further suffering.

Lee StewartManager, RSPCA Stapeley Grange
Prescot super-station plans approved

St Helens Reporter

A controversial plan to axe Whiston fire station and build a multimillion-pound super-station in Prescot has been given the green light.

Cheshire PCs up for bravery award for stopping supermarket knife attack

Cheshire Police have wished good luck to three of their officers, who have been nominated for a bravery award for their efforts to protect supermarket shoppers from a man with a knife.

View more on twitter
