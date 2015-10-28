Crosby beach

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

  Updates on Wednesday 28 October
  News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Thursday

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.   

Weather: Rain clearing

BBC Weather

Some rain in the far north will soon ease to leave dry conditions and clear spells for many. 

Cloud will thicken after midnight with rain arriving from the west by the end of the night.

Mersey Care NHS Trust refute claims over Ashworth strike talks

Mersey Care NHS Trust has said it is "simply incorrect" to claim it would not engage with the Prison Officers' Association over proposed strikes by staff at Ashworth Hospital. 

POA members at the hospital are to press ahead with plans to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient, with the union's general secretary claiming earlier the trust had declined to engage with them.

However, a trust spokesperson said there was a "need to maintain dialogue" and the trust was "surprised that the local POA branch have balloted staff now, rather than wait for the outcome of an employment tribunal".

Ashworth Hospital provides high-security care for up to 228 patients.

Merseyside patient calls for cancer testing change

A Merseyside cancer patient is calling for changes to the way people are tested. 

Bowel cancer
Science Photo Library

It follows a new report naming the area as the worst in the country for cancer diagnosis - with doctors admitting many bowel cancer patients find out they have the disease too late. 

Thirty-four-year-old James Hennessey from Oxton in Wirral, was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years after first complaining of pains to his GP and says the test aren't very reliable.

My symptons were not classic cancer symptons apparently. My blood tests were absolutely fine. We need some new way of diagnosing these things which are actually a bit more flexible.

James HennesseyCancer patient
Wallasey MP calls for steel industry protection

Wallasey MP Angela Eagle is demanding more government action to protect Britain's steel industry.  

Tata steel plant
Getty Images

She attacked the Government for sacrificing the UK's steel industry on the "altar of laissez-faire economics". 

The shadow business secretary told the Commons the "full-scale crisis" was "wholly foreseeable" as MPs debated the future of the industry after thousands of jobs cuts were announced in recent weeks. 

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Rachael Connors

Reporter, BBC News Online

This evening's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside: 

- A cancer patient from Merseyside is calling for changes to the way people are tested after a report named the region as the worst in the country for diagnosis.

- A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.

- A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.

Football: Liverpool without Benteke and Sturridge for League Cup clash

BBC Sport

Liverpool will be without strikers Christian Benteke and Daniel Sturridge for the visit of Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Christian Benteke
EPA

Both have knee injuries, with Benteke picking his up in Sunday's draw with Southampton, while James Milner is banned after earning five bookings.

There's live text commentary of the game on the BBC Sport website, plus BBC Radio 5 live sports extra coverage from 19:30.

Second young elephant dies in six weeks at Chester Zoo

Tom Mullen

Reporter, BBC News Online

A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.

Hari Hi Way the elephant
Chester Zoo

Three-year-old Hari Hi Way was being treated by vets at the zoo after falling ill with a viral infection.

Despite their efforts, the bull calf elephant died late yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem examination will take place, the zoo confirmed.

Zoo staff said they were "devastated" by the news which comes shortly after the death of female calf Bala Hi Way, who had suffered the same illness.

Sweep up of bike lanes close to Peace Centre to be arranged 'as soon as possible'

Warrington Guardian

Warrington Borough Council is set to arrange a sweep up of the cycle lanes close to the Peace Centre to ease the risk of crashes.

Cast rehearse with Liverpool Philharmoinic Orchestra ahead of anniversary gigs

Liverpool band Cast are about to start their first rehearsals with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra ahead of a series of gigs together celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, All Change.

Cast
BBC

Originally released in 1995, the multi-platinum debut album spawned four singles - Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway - and was in the charts for23 weeks.

The 20th anniversary concerts will see the band and orchestra play new arrangements of the songs by conductor Sam Swallow.

Calderstones Park could be run by non-profit company

Liverpool's Calderstones Park could become the first in the city to be run by a non-profit making company.

Calderstones Park
Google

The council currently spends £200,000 a year keeping it going, but it's feared that money will no longer be available by 2017. 

A group has been set up to look at how it might be run in the future.

Merseyside PC wins bravery award for disarming robber

A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.

PC Paul Kirwan and Andy Burnham
Police Federation

PC Paul Kirwin wrestled the gun off the man who was pointing it at terrified shop staff in Litherland in July 2013.

Peter Singleton, chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation, praised PC Kirwin's "quick thinking".

Travel: Congestion in Speke due to roadworks

BBC Travel

There is queuing traffic on the A562 Speke Hall Road northbound in Speke between the A561 Speke Boulevard junction and the Speke Hall junction in the roadworks area. 

Congestion is to Allerton Road.

More from BBC Travel.

Autographed Adolf Hitler postcard to be auctioned in Runcorn

An autographed postcard of Adolf Hitler is to be auctioned in Runcorn as part of a sale, which also includes a photo album documenting the Nazi leader's visit to the world famous Oberammergau Passion Play in 1934.

Autographed Adolf Hitler postcard
The Auction Centre

The play, which has been performed in the Bavarian town every decade since 1634, was attending by Hitler and a large entourage in 1934, who exploited it spread their anti-Semitic propaganda.

The 60-photo album was put together by one of the play's cast, who also got the autograph off the Nazi leader.

A spokesman for the Auction Centre in Runcorn said the album was expected to sell for up to £5,000, while the autograph was valued at about £1,000.

Travel: Highways Agency en route to reports of bed on M6

The Highways Agency are en route to Junction 25 of the M6, near St. Helens, where police say there have been reports of a bed on the carriageway.

View more on twitter

It looks like the motorway officers are letting this one lie.

Ashworth Hospital strikes 'to go ahead', says union boss

Tom Mullen

Reporter, BBC News Online

Staff at high-security Ashworth Hospital are to press ahead with plans to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient.

Ashworth Hospital
BBC

The POA had said talks had been scheduled to discuss the matter with Mersey Care Trust today, but general secretary Steve Gillan claims the trust has declined to engage with them.

"They said we are not discussing it because it is subject to an employment tribunal. We will now give notice of our intention to take strike action."

Ashworth Hospital provides care for up to 228 patients, including Moors Murderer Ian Brady.

St. Helens singer discusses life after The Beautiful South

Mark Savage

Music reporter

St. Helens singer Jacqui Abbott has been discussing life after The Beautiful South and how she left the group in 2000 to look after her son after he had been diagnosed with autism.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott
Virgin EMI

Over the next 10 years, she went back to college in Merseyside and retrained as a teaching assistant - eventually working in her son's school "much to his mortification".    

She and Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton reunited on stage in 2011 after he sent her a Facebook message and the pair have just released their second album, called Wisdom, Laughter and Lines.

Former Everton player's tribute to old boss Howard Kendall

People are tweeting about a touching tribute that former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has paid to his old manager Howard Kendall in the Liverpool Echo.

View more on twitter
Giant tuna tin protest by Greenpeace in Liverpool

Members of environmental campaign group Greenpeace have placed a giant tin of tuna outside the Liverpool headquarters of John West as part of a protest.

Greenpeace protest in Liverpool
BBC

They say the canned fish producer has broken a pledge to end what they describe as destructive fishing practices.

In a statement on their website, John West say it takes responsibility to sustainable fishing and the marine environment "extremely seriously". 

You can read the full John West sustainability promise here.

Councillor calls for sugar regulation in restaurant and takeaway food

A Liverpool councillor is calling for the authority to be given more powers to regulate the amount of sugar in meals sold in restaurants and fast food outlets.

Richard Kemp says businesses should also be forced to make it clear to customers how much sugar and salt is in their food.

We need to know what we are eating and parents and individuals need to take responsibility for what they put down theirs and their children's throats.

Richard KempCouncillor
India Building in Water Street for sale with price tag in tens of millions

Liverpool Echo

One of Liverpool’s finest office blocks – India Building in Water Street – is up for sale and is expected to fetch tens of millions of pounds.

Second young elephant dies in six weeks at Chester Zoo

Tom Mullen

Reporter, BBC News Online

  A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.

Hari Hi Way the elephant
Chester Zoo

Three-year-old Hari Hi Way was being treated by vets at the zoo after falling ill with a viral infection.

Despite their efforts, the bull calf elephant died late yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem examination will take place, the zoo confirmed.

Zoo staff said they were "devastated" by the news which comes shortly after the death of female calf Bala Hi Way, who had suffered the same illness.

Merseyside PC wins bravery award for disarming robber

A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgunhas won a Police Bravery Award.

PC Paul Kirwan with Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham
Police Federation

PC Paul Kirwin wrestled the gun off the man who was pointing it at terrified shop staff in Litherland in July 2013.

Peter Singleton, chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation, praised PC Kirwin's "quick thinking".

Vic and Bob shows cancelled after comic has triple heart bypass operation

Sarah Jane Griffiths

Entertainment reporter

Comedian Bob Mortimer has been forced to cancel a show in Liverpool with his comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.

Bob Mortimer
BBC

Mortimer was due to take to the stage alongside Reeves at the city's Echo Arena next month as part of a 25th anniversary show.

Neil Reading, spokesman for the 56-year-old, said he needed "several weeks" to recover from the operation.

All ticket holders for the performances on 14 and 15 November are advised to contact their point of purchase for a refund.

Wirral care home placed in special measures after residents go weeks unwashed

Wirral Globe

A Wirral care home has been given six months to clean up its act after inspectors found residents went weeks without a bath or shower.

Fire that destroyed Toxteth Food Central treated as arson

A fire which destroyed a community building in Toxteth is being treated as arson. 

The Toxteth Food Central
BBC

The Toxteth Food Central building at the junction of Windsor Road and Upper Warwick Street was due to open in December - before it was burnt down. 

Police say they're working hard to find the person responsible and are appealing to the public for help.

Merseyside to unite to pay respects to fallen police officer Dave Phillips

Liverpool Echo

Merseyside will pay its respects to fallen PC Dave Phillips on Monday as a police band leads hundreds of mourners through Liverpool city centre.

