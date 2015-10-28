However, a trust spokesperson said there was a "need to maintain dialogue" and the trust was "surprised that the local POA branch have balloted staff now, rather than wait for the outcome of an employment tribunal".
Ashworth Hospital provides high-security care for up to 228 patients.
Cast rehearse with Liverpool Philharmoinic Orchestra ahead of anniversary gigs
Liverpool band Cast are about to start their first rehearsals with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra ahead of a series of gigs together celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, All Change.
Originally released in 1995, the multi-platinum debut album spawned four singles - Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway - and was in the charts for23 weeks.
The 20th anniversary concerts will see the band and orchestra play new arrangements of the songs by conductor Sam Swallow.
Autographed Adolf Hitler postcard to be auctioned in Runcorn
An autographed postcard of Adolf Hitler is to be auctioned in Runcorn as part of a sale, which also includes a photo album documenting the Nazi leader's visit to the world famous Oberammergau Passion Play in 1934.
The play, which has been performed in the Bavarian town every decade since 1634, was attending by Hitler and a large entourage in 1934, who exploited it spread their anti-Semitic propaganda.
The 60-photo album was put together by one of the play's cast, who also got the autograph off the Nazi leader.
A spokesman for the Auction Centre in Runcorn said the album was expected to sell for up to £5,000, while the autograph was valued at about £1,000.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Rain clearing
BBC Weather
Some rain in the far north will soon ease to leave dry conditions and clear spells for many.
Cloud will thicken after midnight with rain arriving from the west by the end of the night.
Coming up on North West Tonight
Tune in to tonight's programme at 18:30 on BBC One to see this and more.
Mersey Care NHS Trust refute claims over Ashworth strike talks
Mersey Care NHS Trust has said it is "simply incorrect" to claim it would not engage with the Prison Officers' Association over proposed strikes by staff at Ashworth Hospital.
POA members at the hospital are to press ahead with plans to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient, with the union's general secretary claiming earlier the trust had declined to engage with them.
However, a trust spokesperson said there was a "need to maintain dialogue" and the trust was "surprised that the local POA branch have balloted staff now, rather than wait for the outcome of an employment tribunal".
Ashworth Hospital provides high-security care for up to 228 patients.
Firefighters called to Southport to rescue pigeon
Southport Visiter
A fire crew was called to Southport this afternoon tohelp release a pigeon from a drain pipe.
Merseyside patient calls for cancer testing change
A Merseyside cancer patient is calling for changes to the way people are tested.
It follows a new report naming the area as the worst in the country for cancer diagnosis - with doctors admitting many bowel cancer patients find out they have the disease too late.
Thirty-four-year-old James Hennessey from Oxton in Wirral, was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years after first complaining of pains to his GP and says the test aren't very reliable.
Wallasey MP calls for steel industry protection
Wallasey MP Angela Eagle is demanding more government action to protect Britain's steel industry.
She attacked the Government for sacrificing the UK's steel industry on the "altar of laissez-faire economics".
The shadow business secretary told the Commons the "full-scale crisis" was "wholly foreseeable" as MPs debated the future of the industry after thousands of jobs cuts were announced in recent weeks.
Essar Oil fined for environmental breaches at Stanlow Oil Refinery
Liverpool Echo
Essar Oil has been fined nearly £500,000 for breaching environmental rules at Stanlow Oil Refinery at Ellesmere Port.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Rachael Connors
Reporter, BBC News Online
This evening's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- A cancer patient from Merseyside is calling for changes to the way people are tested after a report named the region as the worst in the country for diagnosis.
- A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.
- A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.
Whirlpool bath outhouse in Haydock sparks massive blaze
St Helens Reporter
Two men were taken to hospital aftera fire started at a outhouse in Haydock containing a whirlpool bathyesterday.
Football: Liverpool without Benteke and Sturridge for League Cup clash
BBC Sport
Liverpool will be without strikers Christian Benteke and Daniel Sturridge for the visit of Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the League Cup.
Both have knee injuries, with Benteke picking his up in Sunday's draw with Southampton, while James Milner is banned after earning five bookings.
There's live text commentary of the game on the BBC Sport website, plus BBC Radio 5 live sports extra coverage from 19:30.
Bogus callers warning from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Chester Chronicle
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning the public to be aware of bogus callers who are targeting vulnerable people by pretending to be genuine fire officers.
Second young elephant dies in six weeks at Chester Zoo
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.
Three-year-old Hari Hi Way was being treated by vets at the zoo after falling ill with a viral infection.
Despite their efforts, the bull calf elephant died late yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem examination will take place, the zoo confirmed.
Zoo staff said they were "devastated" by the news which comes shortly after the death of female calf Bala Hi Way, who had suffered the same illness.
Sweep up of bike lanes close to Peace Centre to be arranged 'as soon as possible'
Warrington Guardian
Warrington Borough Council is set to arrange a sweep up of the cycle lanes close to the Peace Centre to ease the risk of crashes.
Cast rehearse with Liverpool Philharmoinic Orchestra ahead of anniversary gigs
Liverpool band Cast are about to start their first rehearsals with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra ahead of a series of gigs together celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, All Change.
Originally released in 1995, the multi-platinum debut album spawned four singles - Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway - and was in the charts for23 weeks.
The 20th anniversary concerts will see the band and orchestra play new arrangements of the songs by conductor Sam Swallow.
Wirral Remembrance Sunday services announced
Wirral Globe
Thousands of people across Wirral will pay silent tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country in Remembrance Sunday services next weekend.
Calderstones Park could be run by non-profit company
Liverpool's Calderstones Park could become the first in the city to be run by a non-profit making company.
The council currently spends £200,000 a year keeping it going, but it's feared that money will no longer be available by 2017.
A group has been set up to look at how it might be run in the future.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Merseyside has been named as the worst place in the country for cancer diagnosis, according to a study by Cancer Research UK.
- A second young elephant dies at Chester Zoo in the space of six weeks.
- A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.
Merseyside PC wins bravery award for disarming robber
A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.
PC Paul Kirwin wrestled the gun off the man who was pointing it at terrified shop staff in Litherland in July 2013.
Peter Singleton, chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation, praised PC Kirwin's "quick thinking".
Travel: Congestion in Speke due to roadworks
BBC Travel
There is queuing traffic on the A562 Speke Hall Road northbound in Speke between the A561 Speke Boulevard junction and the Speke Hall junction in the roadworks area.
Congestion is to Allerton Road.
More from BBC Travel.
Grass fire started deliberately in Eccleston
St Helens Star
Arsonists are believed to behind a grass fire which was started in Eccleston on Monday.
Autographed Adolf Hitler postcard to be auctioned in Runcorn
An autographed postcard of Adolf Hitler is to be auctioned in Runcorn as part of a sale, which also includes a photo album documenting the Nazi leader's visit to the world famous Oberammergau Passion Play in 1934.
The play, which has been performed in the Bavarian town every decade since 1634, was attending by Hitler and a large entourage in 1934, who exploited it spread their anti-Semitic propaganda.
The 60-photo album was put together by one of the play's cast, who also got the autograph off the Nazi leader.
A spokesman for the Auction Centre in Runcorn said the album was expected to sell for up to £5,000, while the autograph was valued at about £1,000.
Cannabis plants dumped in Appleton beauty spot
Warrington Guardian
More than 25 bin bags with cannabis plants have been dumped in a beauty spot in Appleton.
Travel: Highways Agency en route to reports of bed on M6
The Highways Agency are en route to Junction 25 of the M6, near St. Helens, where police say there have been reports of a bed on the carriageway.
It looks like the motorway officers are letting this one lie.
Ashworth Hospital strikes 'to go ahead', says union boss
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Staff at high-security Ashworth Hospital are to press ahead with plans to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient.
The POA had said talks had been scheduled to discuss the matter with Mersey Care Trust today, but general secretary Steve Gillan claims the trust has declined to engage with them.
"They said we are not discussing it because it is subject to an employment tribunal. We will now give notice of our intention to take strike action."
Ashworth Hospital provides care for up to 228 patients, including Moors Murderer Ian Brady.
St. Helens singer discusses life after The Beautiful South
Mark Savage
Music reporter
St. Helens singer Jacqui Abbott has been discussing life after The Beautiful South and how she left the group in 2000 to look after her son after he had been diagnosed with autism.
Over the next 10 years, she went back to college in Merseyside and retrained as a teaching assistant - eventually working in her son's school "much to his mortification".
She and Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton reunited on stage in 2011 after he sent her a Facebook message and the pair have just released their second album, called Wisdom, Laughter and Lines.
Former Everton player's tribute to old boss Howard Kendall
People are tweeting about a touching tribute that former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has paid to his old manager Howard Kendall in the Liverpool Echo.
Giant tuna tin protest by Greenpeace in Liverpool
Members of environmental campaign group Greenpeace have placed a giant tin of tuna outside the Liverpool headquarters of John West as part of a protest.
They say the canned fish producer has broken a pledge to end what they describe as destructive fishing practices.
In a statement on their website, John West say it takes responsibility to sustainable fishing and the marine environment "extremely seriously".
You can read the full John West sustainability promise here.
Sutton Weaver Swing Bridge restoration work wins award
Chester Chronicle
Restoration work to a busy bridge near Frodsham has been recognised with a national award.
Councillor calls for sugar regulation in restaurant and takeaway food
A Liverpool councillor is calling for the authority to be given more powers to regulate the amount of sugar in meals sold in restaurants and fast food outlets.
Richard Kemp says businesses should also be forced to make it clear to customers how much sugar and salt is in their food.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Merseyside has been named as the worst place in the country for cancer diagnosis, according to a study by Cancer Research UK.
- A second young elephant dies at Chester Zoo in the space of six weeks.
- A Merseyside PC who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgun has won a Police Bravery Award.
India Building in Water Street for sale with price tag in tens of millions
Liverpool Echo
One of Liverpool’s finest office blocks – India Building in Water Street – is up for sale and is expected to fetch tens of millions of pounds.
Second young elephant dies in six weeks at Chester Zoo
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.
Three-year-old Hari Hi Way was being treated by vets at the zoo after falling ill with a viral infection.
Despite their efforts, the bull calf elephant died late yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem examination will take place, the zoo confirmed.
Zoo staff said they were "devastated" by the news which comes shortly after the death of female calf Bala Hi Way, who had suffered the same illness.
More than 100 young people in St. Helens caught watching TV without licence
St Helens Star
More than 100 young people in St. Helens were caught without a TV licence in the last year, new figures reveal.
Merseyside PC wins bravery award for disarming robber
A Merseyside Police officer who disarmed and arrested a robber with a handgunhas won a Police Bravery Award.
PC Paul Kirwin wrestled the gun off the man who was pointing it at terrified shop staff in Litherland in July 2013.
Peter Singleton, chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation, praised PC Kirwin's "quick thinking".
RSPCA appeal after duck shot in Ellesmere Port
Liverpool Echo
A duck found shot in Ellesmere Port is the latest in a series of waterbirds found dead in the area in the last few weeks, the RSPCA said.
Vic and Bob shows cancelled after comic has triple heart bypass operation
Sarah Jane Griffiths
Entertainment reporter
Comedian Bob Mortimer has been forced to cancel a show in Liverpool with his comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.
Mortimer was due to take to the stage alongside Reeves at the city's Echo Arena next month as part of a 25th anniversary show.
Neil Reading, spokesman for the 56-year-old, said he needed "several weeks" to recover from the operation.
All ticket holders for the performances on 14 and 15 November are advised to contact their point of purchase for a refund.
Wirral care home placed in special measures after residents go weeks unwashed
Wirral Globe
A Wirral care home has been given six months to clean up its act after inspectors found residents went weeks without a bath or shower.
Fire that destroyed Toxteth Food Central treated as arson
A fire which destroyed a community building in Toxteth is being treated as arson.
The Toxteth Food Central building at the junction of Windsor Road and Upper Warwick Street was due to open in December - before it was burnt down.
Police say they're working hard to find the person responsible and are appealing to the public for help.
Merseyside to unite to pay respects to fallen police officer Dave Phillips
Liverpool Echo
Merseyside will pay its respects to fallen PC Dave Phillips on Monday as a police band leads hundreds of mourners through Liverpool city centre.