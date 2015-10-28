Mersey Care NHS Trust has said it is "simply incorrect" to claim it would not engage with the Prison Officers' Association over proposed strikes by staff at Ashworth Hospital.

POA members at the hospital are to press ahead with plans to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient, with the union's general secretary claiming earlier the trust had declined to engage with them.

However, a trust spokesperson said there was a "need to maintain dialogue" and the trust was "surprised that the local POA branch have balloted staff now, rather than wait for the outcome of an employment tribunal".

Ashworth Hospital provides high-security care for up to 228 patients.