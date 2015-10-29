Work on the temporary market in Warrington can now soon begin after plans were initially delayed by councillors over the "awful" design of the building.
Thousands turn out to mourn Everton legend Howard Kendall
Thousands of people have lined the streets around Goodison Park and hundreds more have packed into Liverpool Anglican Cathedral to pay their final respects to Everton legend Howard Kendall.
As a player, Kendall was part of the famous 'Holy Trinity' midfield trio, alongside Alan Ball and Colin Harvey - and he became the club's most successful manager in the 80s, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners Cup.
In his tribute, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said Kendall had been his idol for more than 50 years. Eulogies were also delivered by former players Joe Royle, Peter Reid and Graham Stuart.
Liverpool head teacher neglected 'suffering' elderly dog
Tributes to 'immaculate dresser and and immaculate player Howard Kendall
Howard Kendall's funeral has drawn to a close - here's a recap of what those who gave eulogies said about him.
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said he was "my idol for over 50 years and a friend for over 30", adding: "More than anything, he was a Blue. Thank you 'H' for everything."
Former player Graham Stuart talked of Kendall's "charm" and "charisma", of the "cheeky glint in his eye" and of his "infectious laugh", while fellow former midfielder Peter Reid said he was "the greatest manager in Everton's history".
And former Everton manager and player Joe Royle recalled how Kendall was an "immaculate dresser and and immaculate player", adding: "You've left us way too early".
Z Cars theme brings Howard Kendall funeral to close
Howard Kendall's funeral has come to a close with a blessing from Canon Myles Davies and the sound of the Z Cars theme tune - the music that Everton come out onto the pitch to at every home game.
An organ version of the same music followed as the funeral procession left the cathedral to applause.
Howard Kendall was Everton's 'greatest manager ever'
Some of you are sharing your tributes to and memories of Howard Kendall with us.
Howard Kendall was 'idol for 50 years and friend for 30', Everton chaiman says
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has delivered the final tribute to former Toffees player and manager Howard Kendall, calling him "my idol for over 50 years and a friend for over 30".
He described the "overwhelming privilege of being an Evertonian" and how Howard Kendall was a manager who "truly believed", saying: "We loved Howard so very, very much - he understood Everton... that's what made him great."
"We loved him so very much," he said, adding: "More than anything, he was a Blue. Thank you 'H' for everything."
Crowds line Howard Kendall funeral cortege route
Here's some pictures of the huge crowds that lined the route of Howard Kendall's funeral cortege, as it traveled from Goodison Park to Liverpool Cathedral earlier.
Favourite Howard Kendall memory from 1984 FA Cup win
Some of you are sharing your memories of Howard Kendall with us using the hashtag #Kendallmemories - for Colin, it's a memory from the day Everton won the FA Cup in 1984.
The Goodison Park statue of Everton's all-time record goalscorer Dixie Dean has been left draped in blue scarves and Toffees shirts by fans paying tribute to the club's most successful manager.
Everton players pay floral tribute to Howard Kendall
Here's the card in a floral tribute to Howard Kendall from the Everton players.
Howard Kendall: Moments from history
Here are some photographs from Howard Kendall's varied career, both as a player and manager.
He is pictured (clockwise from top) playing for Birmingham City at Hillsborough in 1975; with Liverpool manager Joe Fagan in 1985; visiting Wembley with Everton the same year; and as manager of Sheffield United.
Fans lined streets for Howard Kendall's funeral
Hundreds of Evertonians lined the streets to applaud Howard Kendall as his funeral cortege made its way towards Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral earlier.
Memories of 'absolute legend' Howard Kendall
More of you have been sharing your memories of and tributes to Howard Kendall with us.
Everton fans among the congregation at Howard Kendall's funeral
Alongside the famous faces and former players in the cathedral for the funeral of Howard Kendall are a host of Everton fans.
Some have come dressed formally, while others are wearing Everton shirts in tribute to, as former Toffees player Peter Reid put it in his eulogy, the club's "greatest manager".
Graham Stuart pays tribute to 'people person' Howard Kendall
Former Everton player Graham Stuart has been paying tribute to Howard Kendall in his eulogy, "Howard the Man".
He said Kendall was a "people person" who saw his relationship with Everton as "a marriage", saying that he "idolised" the club and his favourite day of the week was match day.
He talked of Kendall's "charm" and "charisma", of the "cheeky glint in his eye" and of his "infectious laugh", adding: "We've lost a legend, a great Evertonian - Blue dreams, you'll be forever in out thoughts and in our hearts."
Howard Kendall funeral: Standing ovation for arrival
Here's the moment Howard Kendall's coffin entered Liverpool Cathedral to the sound of Elton John's I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues and a standing ovation.
We'll leave you with this image which shows the huge crowds that lined the streets of Liverpool on the day the city said farewell to Everton's most successful manager, Howard Kendall.
Everton share images of Howard Kendall's funeral
Everton have been sharing pictures taken inside Liverpool Cathedral earlier, as the club and the city said farewell to Howard Kendall.
Evertonians pay respects to club's 'greatest ever manager'
Forner Everton players among mourners at Howard Kendall's funeral
Former Everton players have been paying their respects to former player and manager Howard Kendall.
Wayne Rooney was among the mourners who attended the service today at Liverpool Cathedal. Graham Sharp, Adrian Heath and Andy Gray were also in the congregation.
'Unforgettable' memories of Everton great Howard Kendall
More of you are sharing your memories of and tributes to Howard Kendall with us using the hashtag #Kendallmemories.
Share your stories and thoughts about and tributes to the Everton legend on email, Facebook or Twitter.
Applause as Howard Kendall's coffin is carried from Liverpool Cathedral
