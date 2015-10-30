Mostly dry at first this evening, but further pulses of rain will work their way north overnight, reaching Southport around midnight.

However, it should dry up again by the end of the night. With the southeasterly breeze continuing, it will remain very mild.

Remaining dry and settled throughout Saturday with all parts seeing variable cloud and some sunshine. It will feel warm in the sunshine.

Mostly dry on Sunday and Monday, with some warm sunshine developing, but with overnight low cloud and fog reluctant to clear.