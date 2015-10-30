Liverpool

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.     

Weather: Mild and damp evening

Dianne Oxberry

Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight

Mostly dry at first this evening, but further pulses of rain will work their way north overnight, reaching Southport around midnight.

Weather graphic
BBC

However, it should dry up again by the end of the night. With the southeasterly breeze continuing, it will remain very mild.

Remaining dry and settled throughout Saturday with all parts seeing variable cloud and some sunshine. It will feel warm in the sunshine.

Mostly dry on Sunday and Monday, with some warm sunshine developing, but with overnight low cloud and fog reluctant to clear.

Men arrested after car driven at police officers in West Derby

Three men arrested in connection with a robbery in West Derby yesterday were caught when they drove a car at a pair of police officers this afternoon.

The officers, who had been in a police car, went to investigate a black BMW on Lockerby Road in Fairfield at about 12:30, but the car was driven at the pair before they could reach it.

The officers managed to arrest the car's passenger, but the BMW was driven away after crashing into the police car. It was stopped a short time later and the driver was arrested. Neither officer was injured.

Three men, aged 24, 25 and 42, are being held in connection with a number of driving and robbery offences.

Football: Chester sign Sheffield Utd midfielder on loan

BBC Sport

National League side Chester have signed Sheffield United midfielder Jamie McDonagh on a one-month loan deal.  

The 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blades in League One, but featured during pre-season in the build-up to the 2015-16 campaign.  

Police add extra patrols for Mischief Night on Merseyside

Phil Cooper

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Police are urging youngsters planning to mark Mischief Night across Merseyside later to "act responsibly" and "consider others". 

The force is putting on extra patrols and is warning it will act to stop anti-social behaviour.  

Football: Tranmere Rovers sign new striker on loan

BBC Sport

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed Barnet striker Ben Tomlinson on a three-month loan deal.

Ben Tomlinson
Getty Images

The 26-year-old, who can also play out wide, has had spells at Macclesfield, Alfreton, Lincoln and was on loan at Grimsby earlier this season.

Latest headlines from Cheshire and Merseyside

Paul Burnell

Reporter, BBC News Online

Today's top stories from Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Police launch an investigation into the death of a cockler off the coast of West Kirby.

- A residential address in Liverpool is searched by police in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.

- Councillors in Liverpool approve plans to invest in John Lennon Airport and take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.

Travel: Bus service replaces suspended trains

Liverpool City Council approve plan to part-own John Lennon Airport

Liverpool councillors have approved plans for the authority to invest in John Lennon Airport.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Getty Images

The proposal will see the authority become part of two joint venture companies to invest funds for a commercial return. 

Meanwhile, the council's cabinet has also approved plans to run the city's waste and recycling services.

It is claimed the move to buy out the joint venture company which currently does the work will save £1m a year.

Chester Cathedral prayers to be said for PC Dave Phillips

A memorial service for PC Dave Phillips, who was died on duty after he was knocked down by a car, is to be held at Chester Cathedral on Sunday.

PC Dave Phillips and family
Merseyside Police

An All Souls Requiem Eucharist starts at 18:30 in remembrance of the Merseyside Police officer, who died  on 5 October in Wallasey.

The funeral service for PC Phillips will be held at Liverpool Cathedral on Monday at noon.

Train services suspended between Kirkdale and Kirkby

Train services between Kirkby and Kirkdale have been suspended due to a points failure between Kirkdale and Rice Lane, says Merseyrail.

Services to Kirkby may be diverted to Aintree and the disruption is expected to last until 18:00.

Football: Coleman 'major doubt' for Sunderland game

BBC Sport

Everton defender Seamus Coleman is a major doubt for Sunday's home game against Sunderland with the stomach bug which ruled him out in midweek.

Seamus Coleman
Getty Images

Phil Jagielka is out for up to two months with a knee injury, but Leighton Baines and Muhamed Besic have returned to training after lengthy absences.

Wirral's first neighbourhood development plan set to be approved

Wirral Globe

Residents living in Tranmere will have greater control over planning decisions in a scheme that is set to be approved by councillors next week.

Liverpool property searched by police investigating TalkTalk hack

BBC News UK

Police have searched a residential address in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.

The search took place as the Metropolitan Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from London - a 15-year-old boy was arrested and bailed in Northern Ireland on Monday.

The TalkTalk website was hit by a "significant" cyber-attack last week.  

Murder fears over vanished Disney cruise ship worker

Helen Carter

Reporter, BBC News Online

The mysterious disappearance of a Chester woman on a cruise ship four years ago should be investigated by UK authorities, an MP has demanded. 

Rebecca Coriam
Family of Rebecca Coriam

Rebecca Coriam, 24, fell overboard from the Disney Wonder near Mexico but her body has not been found.

Labour MP Chris Matheson said he fears she was murdered and has called for an inquiry.  

Liverpool 'poppy trail' route revealed

A special 'poppy trail' marking Liverpool’s links with World War One has been revealed.

Poppy Trail Liverpool
Liverpool City Council

Liverpool Remembers is a suggested route around the city centre which takes in memorials and buildings with links to the war.

It ties in with the arrival of the iconic Poppies: Weeping Window, which will be going on display at St George’s Hall from 7 November.

Downlad a copy of the detailed map.

Council approves waste collection and airport investment plans

Phil Cooper

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Councillors in Liverpool have approved plans to take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.

It's claimed the move will save the authority £1m a year.

Plans to invest in John Lennon Airport have also been given the go ahead by the council's cabinet.

Three men wanted over West Derby supermarket robbery

Phil Cooper

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Police are searching for three men who carried out a robbery at a supermarket in West Derby armed with screwdrivers and a hammer.

Staff at the Tesco store on Honeys Green Precinct were forced into a room, while the men took cash from the tills and the CCTV hard drive.

No-one was hurt, but staff are said to have been left shaken by the ordeal.

Shops urged not to sell eggs, flour or shaving foam on Mischief Night

Click Liverpool

Shopkeepers across Liverpool have been urged to refuse the sale of eggs, flour and shaving foam on Mischief Night.

Football: 'Not impossible' to beat Cheslea, Liverpool boss says

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been facing the media ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Saturday. 

Pumpkin carved to look like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

A North West Tonight viewer has got in touch with the programme to share this image of a pumpkin carved with a likeness of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Police have launched an investigation into the death of a cockler off the coast of West Kirby.

- Police have searched a residential address in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.

- Councillors in Liverpool approve plans to take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.

Body of cockler found off Wirral coast

The body of a cockler was found off the Wirral coast this morning, the coastguard has confirmed.  

Coastguard, lifeguard and ambulance teams at the scene
Wirral Globe/Paul Heaps

Police say they were called to Dee Lane, West Kirby at around 8:40 to reports a 59-year-old man, who was cockle picking, had collapsed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

HM Coastguard
Wirral Globe/Paul Heaps

The man was airlifted to Arrowe Park Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of his death.

Primary school headteacher admits neglecting elderly dog

Wirral Globe

A primary school teacher from Wirral has admitted neglecting an elderly dog to the point where vets believed it was “already dead”.  

Last chance to say how New Brighton can be improved

How could New Brighton be improved? The New Brighton Coastal Community Team wants to know your thoughts - and the survey closes tomorrow.

New Brighton
Google
Romanian gang woman stole £8,500 from elderly women

Warrington Guardian

A woman who was part of a Romanian gang that stole £8,500 from three elderly women in distraction thefts in Warrington has been jailed.  

Man found off Wirral coast believed to have had heart attack, coastguard says

The man whose body was found off the Wirral coast is believed to have suffered a heart attack while out cockling with friends, a UK Coastguard spokeswoman says.

The body of the 51-year-old was found by crews called to Hilbre Island at about 07:40.   

It is believed the man was cockling on Salisbury Bank.

Travel: Conway Street in Birkenhead shut due to fire

BBC Travel

A553 Conway Street in Birkenhead is closed in both directions between the A5027 Duke Street junction and the Cavdendish Road junction because of a fire.

More from BBC Travel.

