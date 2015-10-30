Men arrested after car driven at police officers in West Derby
Three men arrested in connection with a robbery in West Derby yesterday were caught when they drove a car at a pair of police officers this afternoon.
The officers, who had been in a police car, went to investigate a black BMW on Lockerby Road in Fairfield at about 12:30, but the car was driven at the pair before they could reach it.
The officers managed to arrest the car's passenger, but the BMW was driven away after crashing into the police car. It was stopped a short time later and the driver was arrested. Neither officer was injured.
Three men, aged 24, 25 and 42, are being held in connection with a number of driving and robbery offences.
Football: Chester sign Sheffield Utd midfielder on loan
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Mild and damp evening
Dianne Oxberry
Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight
Mostly dry at first this evening, but further pulses of rain will work their way north overnight, reaching Southport around midnight.
However, it should dry up again by the end of the night. With the southeasterly breeze continuing, it will remain very mild.
Remaining dry and settled throughout Saturday with all parts seeing variable cloud and some sunshine. It will feel warm in the sunshine.
Mostly dry on Sunday and Monday, with some warm sunshine developing, but with overnight low cloud and fog reluctant to clear.
Coming up on North West Tonight
Join BBC North West Tonight at 18:30 for this and more on BBC One.
Men arrested after car driven at police officers in West Derby
Three men arrested in connection with a robbery in West Derby yesterday were caught when they drove a car at a pair of police officers this afternoon.
The officers, who had been in a police car, went to investigate a black BMW on Lockerby Road in Fairfield at about 12:30, but the car was driven at the pair before they could reach it.
The officers managed to arrest the car's passenger, but the BMW was driven away after crashing into the police car. It was stopped a short time later and the driver was arrested. Neither officer was injured.
Three men, aged 24, 25 and 42, are being held in connection with a number of driving and robbery offences.
Football: Chester sign Sheffield Utd midfielder on loan
BBC Sport
National League side Chester have signed Sheffield United midfielder Jamie McDonagh on a one-month loan deal.
The 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blades in League One, but featured during pre-season in the build-up to the 2015-16 campaign.
Police add extra patrols for Mischief Night on Merseyside
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Police are urging youngsters planning to mark Mischief Night across Merseyside later to "act responsibly" and "consider others".
The force is putting on extra patrols and is warning it will act to stop anti-social behaviour.
Football: Tranmere Rovers sign new striker on loan
BBC Sport
National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed Barnet striker Ben Tomlinson on a three-month loan deal.
The 26-year-old, who can also play out wide, has had spells at Macclesfield, Alfreton, Lincoln and was on loan at Grimsby earlier this season.
Spike in pay and display machine vandalism across Sefton
Southport Visiter
Sefton Council said there has been a spike in vandalism to pay and display machines across the borough.
Latest headlines from Cheshire and Merseyside
Paul Burnell
Reporter, BBC News Online
Today's top stories from Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Police launch an investigation into the death of a cockler off the coast of West Kirby.
- A residential address in Liverpool is searched by police in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.
- Councillors in Liverpool approve plans to invest in John Lennon Airport and take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.
Travel: Bus service replaces suspended trains
Liverpool City Council approve plan to part-own John Lennon Airport
Liverpool councillors have approved plans for the authority to invest in John Lennon Airport.
The proposal will see the authority become part of two joint venture companies to invest funds for a commercial return.
Meanwhile, the council's cabinet has also approved plans to run the city's waste and recycling services.
It is claimed the move to buy out the joint venture company which currently does the work will save £1m a year.
Chester Cathedral prayers to be said for PC Dave Phillips
A memorial service for PC Dave Phillips, who was died on duty after he was knocked down by a car, is to be held at Chester Cathedral on Sunday.
An All Souls Requiem Eucharist starts at 18:30 in remembrance of the Merseyside Police officer, who died on 5 October in Wallasey.
The funeral service for PC Phillips will be held at Liverpool Cathedral on Monday at noon.
Train services suspended between Kirkdale and Kirkby
Train services between Kirkby and Kirkdale have been suspended due to a points failure between Kirkdale and Rice Lane, says Merseyrail.
Services to Kirkby may be diverted to Aintree and the disruption is expected to last until 18:00.
City club Wonderland shut down for good after being linked to three stabbings
Liverpool Echo
A Liverpool club that was closed following links to three stabbings in 12 months will stay shut for good.
Football: Coleman 'major doubt' for Sunderland game
BBC Sport
Everton defender Seamus Coleman is a major doubt for Sunday's home game against Sunderland with the stomach bug which ruled him out in midweek.
Phil Jagielka is out for up to two months with a knee injury, but Leighton Baines and Muhamed Besic have returned to training after lengthy absences.
Wirral's first neighbourhood development plan set to be approved
Wirral Globe
Residents living in Tranmere will have greater control over planning decisions in a scheme that is set to be approved by councillors next week.
Liverpool property searched by police investigating TalkTalk hack
BBC News UK
Police have searched a residential address in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.
The search took place as the Metropolitan Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from London - a 15-year-old boy was arrested and bailed in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The TalkTalk website was hit by a "significant" cyber-attack last week.
Latest headlines from Cheshire and Merseyside
Paul Burnell
Reporter, BBC News Online
Today's top headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Police launch an investigation into the death of a cockler off the coast of West Kirby.
- A residential address in Liverpool is searched by police in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.
- Councillors in Liverpool approve plans to take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.
Bishop of Chester feels misunderstood over working tax credits saga
Chester Chronicle
The Bishop of Chester feels misunderstood after it was claimed he had voted in the House of Lords to support the Conservative government’s desire to cut working tax credits.
Football: Mourinho 'can be nice guy', Liverpool boss says
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Jose Mourinho can be a nice guy, so long as you are not a referee or journalist.
The pair will meet on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as Klopp seeks a first Premier League win.
Murder fears over vanished Disney cruise ship worker
Helen Carter
Reporter, BBC News Online
The mysterious disappearance of a Chester woman on a cruise ship four years ago should be investigated by UK authorities, an MP has demanded.
Rebecca Coriam, 24, fell overboard from the Disney Wonder near Mexico but her body has not been found.
Labour MP Chris Matheson said he fears she was murdered and has called for an inquiry.
Van driver the ‘drunkest’ police had ever pulled over
St Helens Reporter
A man who was described by a police officer as the drunkest driver he had ever encountered has narrowly avoided a jail sentence.
Liverpool 'poppy trail' route revealed
A special 'poppy trail' marking Liverpool’s links with World War One has been revealed.
Liverpool Remembers is a suggested route around the city centre which takes in memorials and buildings with links to the war.
It ties in with the arrival of the iconic Poppies: Weeping Window, which will be going on display at St George’s Hall from 7 November.
Downlad a copy of the detailed map.
Birkenhead underground fire sees dozens left without power
Liverpool Echo
Dozens of homes in Birkenhead were left without power this morningafter an underground fire.
Council approves waste collection and airport investment plans
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Councillors in Liverpool have approved plans to take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.
It's claimed the move will save the authority £1m a year.
Plans to invest in John Lennon Airport have also been given the go ahead by the council's cabinet.
Three men wanted over West Derby supermarket robbery
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Police are searching for three men who carried out a robbery at a supermarket in West Derby armed with screwdrivers and a hammer.
Staff at the Tesco store on Honeys Green Precinct were forced into a room, while the men took cash from the tills and the CCTV hard drive.
No-one was hurt, but staff are said to have been left shaken by the ordeal.
Shops urged not to sell eggs, flour or shaving foam on Mischief Night
Click Liverpool
Shopkeepers across Liverpool have been urged to refuse the sale of eggs, flour and shaving foam on Mischief Night.
Football: 'Not impossible' to beat Cheslea, Liverpool boss says
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been facing the media ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Saturday.
Fifteen families in Warrington prosecuted over pupils' attendance
Warrington Guardian
A total of 15 families in Warrington were prosecuted and fined for failing to send their children to school regularly in the last year.
Pumpkin carved to look like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
A North West Tonight viewer has got in touch with the programme to share this image of a pumpkin carved with a likeness of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- Police have launched an investigation into the death of a cockler off the coast of West Kirby.
- Police have searched a residential address in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.
- Councillors in Liverpool approve plans to take over the running of the city's waste collection and recycling services.
Birkenhead road closed after smoke spotted coming from manhole
Wirral Globe
Park Road North in Birkenhead has been closed aftersmoke was spotted coming from a manholecover.
West Kirkby lifeboat crew return to boathouse
The crew that were called out this morning to reports of a body of a man was found off the Wirral coast have returned to the boathouse.
Body of cockler found off Wirral coast
The body of a cockler was found off the Wirral coast this morning, the coastguard has confirmed.
Police say they were called to Dee Lane, West Kirby at around 8:40 to reports a 59-year-old man, who was cockle picking, had collapsed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The man was airlifted to Arrowe Park Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of his death.
Primary school headteacher admits neglecting elderly dog
Wirral Globe
A primary school teacher from Wirral has admitted neglecting an elderly dog to the point where vets believed it was “already dead”.
Last chance to say how New Brighton can be improved
How could New Brighton be improved? The New Brighton Coastal Community Team wants to know your thoughts - and the survey closes tomorrow.
Romanian gang woman stole £8,500 from elderly women
Warrington Guardian
A woman who was part of a Romanian gang that stole £8,500 from three elderly women in distraction thefts in Warrington has been jailed.
Liverpool property searched by police investigating TalkTalk hack
Police have searched a residential address in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into an alleged data theft from TalkTalk.
The search took place as the Metropolitan Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from London - a 15-year-old boy was arrested and bailed in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The TalkTalk website was hit by a "significant" cyber-attack last week.
Man found off Wirral coast believed to have had heart attack, coastguard says
The man whose body was found off the Wirral coast is believed to have suffered a heart attack while out cockling with friends, a UK Coastguard spokeswoman says.
The body of the 51-year-old was found by crews called to Hilbre Island at about 07:40.
It is believed the man was cockling on Salisbury Bank.
Travel: Conway Street in Birkenhead shut due to fire
BBC Travel
A553 Conway Street in Birkenhead is closed in both directions between the A5027 Duke Street junction and the Cavdendish Road junction because of a fire.
More from BBC Travel.