PC Dave Phillips' colleague Dave Lamont has delivered his eulogy, talking of their "bromance" and how a man "who was trusted by this country [but] could not make his own sandwiches".

He said Dave had "a genuine love of action" and was an officer who "loved his job", saying he was a "regular attender of Arrowe Park Hospital" with often "comical" injuries.

PC Phillips, or "Disco Dave" as his colleagues knew him - was "always the first to be stood up and counted," he said.

He said they had chatted on their last shift together and decided "all we wanted in life was a shed", adding: "I intend to get one and put a disco ball in and think of you."