A Liverpool man who died after being struck at a music festival"probably"could have survived but for a brain scan interpretation mistake, a court heard.
Robert Hart, 26, died four days after an assault at the Parklife Music Festival in Manchester on 7 June 2014.
PC Dave Phillips' funeral 'chance to give comfort and thanks', MP says
PC Dave Phillips' funeral was a chance to "comfort his family and also give thanks to the work police do day in, day out," Wallasey MP Angela Eagle has said.
Speaking after the service, she said people "often forget" the dangers of police work "and if anything could go to prove it, it's this awful occurrence".
She said the people of Wallasey had suffered "total shock and disbelief" in the aftermath of PC Phillips' death, adding: "there's a great deal of thought and compassion going out to the family and all of the Merseyside Police, who have lost one of their own."
Rugby League: Clubs pay tribute to ref Chris Leatherbarrow
Rugby league clubs St. Helens, Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves have paid tribute to referee Chris Leatherbarrow,who has died aged 26.
It is thought they were protesting against the policies of city mayor Joe Anderson, who was hosting the event.
Rugby League: St Helens referee dies aged 26
Rugby league match official Chris Leatherbarrow has died aged 26.
The circumstances of the St Helens referee's death are unconfirmed, but he is survived by his partner Nicola and daughter Daisy.
We are all truly shocked and saddened by the news of Chris Leatherbarrow's untimely death. This is a dreadful tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with Chris's family, friends and colleagues.
PC Dave Phillips' funeral in pictures
As the coverage of PC Dave Phillips' funeral draws to a close, we will return to our usual mix of news, sport, weather and travel - though we will continue to bring you tributes to the Merseyside Police officer as they come in.

Away from the funeral, here are the latest headlines from across Merseyside and Cheshire:
A private family service will now follow PC Dave Phillips' funeral.
Around 2,000 officers pay their respects to PC Dave Phillips
The 2,000 police officers who attended PC Dave Phillips' funeral took more than 30 minutes to stream into the cathedral.
The officers were in full dress uniform, with poppies and white gloves.
Families thank public for 'tidal wave of love' in order of service
A message from the families at the back of the order of service has thanked the public for a "tidal wave of love" that has followed PC Dave Phillips' death.
Both families of our beloved son David would like to place on record our most sincere and grateful appreciation for the tidal wave of love, sympathy and support we have received from all quarters of the police, sports clubs and organisation , and by no means least the general public. Your love and support has helped us through this time of abject misery and pain. We would not have been able to cope had it not been for all of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Applause for PC Dave Phillips as procession leaves cathedral
The commendation and farewell has been delivered and the funeral procession is leaving the cathedral to the sound of Icelandic band Sigur Ros' Hoppipolla.
The congregation applauded the procession as it left.
Les Miserables songs included in PC Dave Phillips' funeral
Two songs from the musical Les Miserables have been sung as part of PC Dave Phillips' funeral.
The first, Stars, was sung by Jeremy Secomb, who is playing the role of Javert in a production at the Queen's Theatre in London.
The second, Bring Him Home was sung by Greater Manchester Police Male Voice Choir.
PC Dave Phillips was 'kind and caring'
The Bishop of Birkenhead, the Right Reverend Keith Sinclair, has said PC Dave Phillips was "kind and caring" and was "stolen from us".
He said there had been an "outpouring of love in response to Dave's death", saying he was "one of Merseyside's finest policeman, a gentle man [and] a true friend".
Pensioner pays respects to PC Dave Phillips
Among those who traveled to the cathedral to pay tribute to PC Dave Phillips was Jean Smith from Birkenhead.
She said she came to Liverpool city centre as she had “lots of respect” for the police and “all the good they do".
"They protect us,” she said. “I did not know PC Dave Phillips personally, but I believe he was a very well-liked and respected officer.”
PC Dave Phillips' sister pays tribute in verse
PC Dave Phillip's sister Kate has read a poem she has written in memory of her brother.
It contained the lines: "For I am always beside you, with you all I will always stay."
PC Dave Phillips 'one of our finest', chief constable says
Merseyside Chief Constable Sir Jon Murphy has spoken of PC Dave Phillips as an officer who showed "dedication, humility and great courage in serving his community".
He said "Constable 6554" had "left his mark... left a trace" and had been "everything you would want a bobby to be".
He described him as "caring, compassionate and resolute" and "a man we are all proud to say was one of us and was one of our finest".
Retired officers 'proud' of PC Dave Phillips tribute
Retired police officers Ian Campbell (left) and Dave Handley (right) have spoken of their pride and solidarity outside PC Dave Phillips' funeral.
Dave Handley, who worked for Merseyside Police, for 30 years, said they attended to "show solidarity" and had been "deeply moved" by PC Phillips' death.
The people of Liverpool came to a halt from all walks of life. It shows there is still respect out there for the police service.
PC Dave Phillips' sister Hannah has given a eulogy, saying that he had been "called to be with God" and would now be "happily mowing the golf greens of Heaven".
She said he was "selfless and giving", always ready with a "bear hug" and "boundless love", saying that he was a "devoted family man who reveled in the quiet bliss of a warm and loving home"
He was "our beacon for good", she said, and "although we lost our Dave, we will never lose the light he has become to us", adding: "We will never forget the life-loving man who was far too good to stay."
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
We'll leave you with this image from earlier today, as hundreds of police officers and the city of Liverpool paid their respects to PC Dave Phillips.
Merseyside Police 'did us proud' at PC's funeral, PCC says
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy has praised the Merseyside force, saying they "did us proud" at PC Dave Phillips' funeral.
Historic Chester pub is knocked down
One of Chester ’s historic pubs has been knocked down today after a hard-fought campaign to save the building ended in failure.
'Inappropriate rape joke' police tweeter leaves force by mutual consent
The person who wrote an "inappropriate" tweet about rape on Merseyside Police's official Twitter account has left the force by mutual consent, a spokesman has said.
Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a reply was sent to a tweet alluding to Everton's 6-2 win over Sunderland on Sunday.
The spokesman said the civilian member of staff had left the force earlier.
Yellow fog warnings for Sefton and West Lancashire
The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning for Sefton and West Lancashire that from 16:00 today until midday tomorrow.
Police film shows PC Dave Phillips' funeral cortege
Merseyside Police have put together a short film that shows how officers, staff and the general public turned out to take part in PC Dave Phillips' funeral cortege.
- Hundreds of police offices from all over the UK attend the funeral of PC Dave Phillips at Liverpool Cathedral.
- St. Helens rugby league match official Chris Leatherbarrow dies aged 26.
- Widnes Vikings player Danny Tickle is in a stable condition after an assault outside a nightclub.
Rugby League: Tributes paid to St Helens referee
St Helens captain Jon Wilkin is one of many rugby league players who have paid tribute to Chris Leatherbarrow, the referee who has died aged 26.
Lizzie Jones, whose husband Danny died in a rugby league game in May, has also tweeted her condolences.
Two schoolboys to stand trial accused of raping woman
Two schoolboys accused of raping a vulnerable woman in her Anfield home will stand trial in January.
Orphan criticises Liverpool council's 'token' compensation
A man who received compensation after being failed by Liverpool social services as an orphaned child has said the award was a "token gesture".
Tony Hawkins and his three siblings were left to fend for themselves when their parents died suddenly in 1983.
He said they had been repeatedly "fobbed off" by the council in their search for answers.
Liverpool City Council said there were "safeguards in place to prevent [such incidents] happening now".
Widnes Vikings player Danny Tickle in hospital after club attack
Widnes Vikings player Danny Tickle is in a stable condition after an assault outside a nightclub.
The rugby league star was taken to hospital with head injuries following an attack at Queen's nightclub on Wigan Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield at about 04:05 on Sunday.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed until 29 November.
Mayor of Liverpool hails 'very moving' service for PC Dave Phillips
Protester guilty over abuse at James Bulger charity dinner
A man has admitted his role in disrupting a charity dinner in memory of murdered boy James Bulger, which left the toddler's mother in tears.
Jordan Lockett, 21, was fined £300 at Sefton Magistrates, after admitting threatening and abusive behaviour at Liverpool's Titanic Hotel on 29 May.
Demonstrators from Love Activists punched windows and kicked doors.
PC Dave Phillips' funeral in pictures
PC Dave Phillips' funeral speakers call him 'one of finest' and 'beacon for good'
PC Dave Phillips' funeral saw eulogies delivered by his sisters, his colleague and his chief constable.
One of his sisters, Hannah, called him "our beacon for good", while his other sibling Kate read a poem she had written specially for the service.
PC Phillips' colleague Dave Lamont spoke of the "bromance" the pair had and how "Disco Dave" was "always the first to be stood up and counted".
Merseyside Chief Constable Sir Jon Murphy described "Constable 6554" as "caring, compassionate and resolute" and "a man we are all proud to say was one of us and was one of our finest".
Police blogger pays tribute to PC Dave Phillips
Police blogger TCS from The Custody Record, who was in Liverpool for PC Dave Phillips' funeral, has paid tribute to him on Twitter.
Federation praise 'strength in unity' at PC's funeral
The British Transport Police Federation has hailed the "strength in unity" shown by officers at PC Dave Phillips' funeral.
Funeral cortege leaves Liverpool Cathedral for private service
Colleague speaks of 'Disco Dave' who was 'always first to stand up and be counted'
PC Dave Phillips' colleague Dave Lamont has delivered his eulogy, talking of their "bromance" and how a man "who was trusted by this country [but] could not make his own sandwiches".
He said Dave had "a genuine love of action" and was an officer who "loved his job", saying he was a "regular attender of Arrowe Park Hospital" with often "comical" injuries.
PC Phillips, or "Disco Dave" as his colleagues knew him - was "always the first to be stood up and counted," he said.
He said they had chatted on their last shift together and decided "all we wanted in life was a shed", adding: "I intend to get one and put a disco ball in and think of you."
PC Dave Phillips' sister Hannah has given a eulogy, saying that he had been "called to be with God" and would now be "happily mowing the golf greens of Heaven".
She said he was "selfless and giving", always ready with a "bear hug" and "boundless love", saying that he was a "devoted family man who reveled in the quiet bliss of a warm and loving home"
He was "our beacon for good", she said, and "although we lost our Dave, we will never lose the light he has become to us", adding: "We will never forget the life-loving man who was far too good to stay."