James McCarthy, 25, was struck twice in the chest outside a hotel at the Albert Dock, Liverpool, in September 2012. Two years ago, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said officers used "reasonable force" but Mr McCarthy did not accept the findings.
His solicitor, Sophie Khan, said it was the first case in the country where police have been held liable for negligence after the use of a Taser.
Merseyside Police said it would consider appealing.
- A court has ruled Merseyside Police used "excessive and disproportionate" force in an incident where a man suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered.
- The Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland, who grew up on Merseyside, has died aged 81.
Giant cranes arrive at Port of Liverpool from Shanghai
Five giant cranes which will be used in the new Liverpool2 container terminal have arrived in the River Mersey.
The cranes, which have been transported by sea from China, form part of Peel Port’s £300m project to create a deep water container terminal in the city.
The cranes set off from Shanghai in August and travelled over 18,000 miles (30,000km) via south-east Asia, India, the Arabian Peninsula and the Cape of Good Hope in Africa before arriving in Liverpool.
- Birkenhead MP Frank Field describes new figures showing an increase in the number of families with children in the Liverpool City Region being registered as homeless as "distressing and alarming".
- The first ceramic poppy in the Weeping Window sculpture at St. George's Hall in Liverpool is "planted".
- A banner thanking Everton chairman Bill Kenwright for "everything he has done" will be flown over Goodison Park during the club's game with Aston Villa later this month.
Funding for Liverpool Cricket Club to improve access
Liverpool Cricket Club has secured a grant of almost £29,000 to improve access in the clubhouse.
The club in Aigburth, which moved to its current location in 1881, provides space for a range of community and sport events - but its existing stair lift is outdated.
The club will use the Biffa Award money to upgrade facilities by installing a full wheelchair size lift in the main entrance.
Baby capybara takes first steps at Chester Zoo
A member of the world’s largest species of rodent has given birth at Chester Zoo.
A baby capybara, which has not yet been sexed, was born at the zoo on 19 October and at just over two-weeks-old, the tiny youngster can already walk and swim on its own.
Capybaras are semi-aquatic mammals and originate from South America. They can grow up to almost 1.5m in length and weigh up to 60kg.
Football: Former Liverpool captain hints at retirement
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard could be ready to finally call time on his playing career.
"It could be my last season as a footballer," he said. "I certainly don’t want to feel like I’m feeling right now come next year. I’d love to go out on a high."
Inquest coverage brought new information about festival death, coroner says
Media coverage of the inquest of Liverpool resident Robert Hart, who died after being punched at the Parklife music festival last year, has led to new information about his death.
Police have not been able to trace the man who punched Mr Hart at the festival in Manchester's Heaton Park, but the coroner began the second day of the 26-year-old's inquest by saying yesterday's news coverage prompted some people to come forward.
However, he said police were still not in a position to identify the man who attacked Mr Hart.
The inquest at Manchester Town Hall is due to last for five days.
First poppy 'planted' in St George's Hall Weeping Window sculpture
The first ceramic poppy in the Weeping Window sculpture at St. George's Hall in Liverpool has been "planted" by Councillor Wendy Simon, Liverpool City Council's culture and tourism cabinet member.
It is the first of thousands of ceramic poppies that will make up the artwork, which was created to mark the centenary of the outbreak of World War One.
Originally displayed at the Tower of London in 2014, the completed sculpture will be unveiled this weekend and will be on display until 17 January.
Closure of Central and Southern Expressways in Runcorn postponed
A banner thanking Everton chairman Bill Kenwright for "everything he has done" will be flown over Goodison Park during the club's game with Aston Villa later this month.
A fan, known only as Stephen K, set up a fundraising page to raise £640 to pay for the banner. Supporters have already donated over £950.
Any spare money will go to the Blues' official charity - Everton in the Community.
Bill Kenwright hasn't been well for several months and is yet to go to a home game this season - but this group behind the banner say they want to show him they think he is a fantastic chairman with a genuine love of the club.
Courts must remain open, say town's big businesses
Superfast grid being widened to extra 10,000 homes in Cheshire
Superfast fibre broadband will soon be available to an extra 10,000 homes and businesses across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington – thanks to a second phase of a roll-out.
MP Antoinette Sandbach's tears over baby son's death
A Cheshire MP broke down in tears in the House of Commons as she told MPs about losing her five-year-old son to sudden infant death syndrome.
Antoinette Sandbach was speaking during a debate on bereavement care in maternity units yesterday.
The Conservative MP for Eddisbury said counselling organised by charity Chrysalis Trust at The Alder Centre had been a "lifeline".
The Commons debate was called by Conservative MP Will Quince, who shared the experience he and his wife went through when their son was stillborn.
Elderly driver cut from car after Bidston crash
An 84-year-old driver had to becut from his car after a crash in Bidston.
Tributes paid to 'great actor and writer' Colin Welland
Famous names - including actors David Morrissey and Brian Blessed - have been taking to Twitter to pay tribute to Merseyside Oscar winner Colin Welland, who has died aged 81.
St. Helens player Alex Walmsley also added his own tribute to the actor, saying he had "summed up rugby league perfectly".
Football: Former Reds captain may retire in 2016
LA Galaxy midfielder and former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard says he may retire in 2016.
The 35-year-old joined Galaxy in July after making 710 appearances for the Reds over 17 years, scoring 186 goals.
Gerrard, who is due to return to England this week to work as a TV pundit before heading back to Los Angeles for pre-season training in January, told LA Galaxy's website it "could be my last season as a footballer".
"I certainly don't want to feel like I'm feeling right now come next year," he said.
Man jailed after breaching gang injunction by entering Skelmersdale
A Huyton man has been jailed for nine months after breaching the conditions of his gang injunction.
Chester Cathedral to be lit purple for pancreatic cancer
Chester Cathedral will be bathed in purple lights to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer on 18 November.
Venues across the UK are being illuminated as part of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Purple Lights for Hope campaign.
New recycling collection for Sefton residents
Sefton households will see a shake-up in their recycling – including the loss of their recycling tub – as the council take control of waste collections.
Liverpool sponsor Standard Chartered cuts 15,000 jobs and raises $5.1bn
Liverpool's shirt sponsors Standard Chartered is axing 15,000 jobs worldwide and raising £3.3 billion from investors to overhaul the company.
The British bank revealed it has made a loss of £90m in the third quarter of the year, compared with profits of £972m a year earlier.
Police chiefs threaten legal action over funding reforms
Merseyside's police and crime commissioner is among six threatening the Home Office with legal action over the changes to the way police forces in England and Wales are funded.
Under the system, factors including the number of jobless households and the number of bars in an area would contribute to determining how much money each force is allocated.
The group, which includes Merseyside's PCC Jane Kennedy, has written to the government arguing the proposals are "deeply flawed".
Education secretary slams Knowsley GCSE grades
Education secretary Nicky Morgan blasted the teaching system in Knowsley as not being “fair on students”.
Poppies spark look at St George's Hall's links with World War One
The eye-catching cascade of ceramic poppies displayed last year at the Tower of London is about to be exhibited in Liverpool ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
Known as the "weeping window", the display has been showing at Woodhorn Museum in Northumberland and will be draped down St George's Hall from today - with the show opening to the public on Saturday.
I've taken a look at the history of the building's link to World War One and the reasons why it was chosen to host the display.
Inquest for actor cancelled after reports confirm death by natural causes
An inquest into the death of Liverpool actor Sean McKee has been cancelled, after medical reports established he died of natural causes.
Tower poppies planted at Liverpool's St George's Hall
The first of thousands of ceramic poppies used in the Tower of London art installation have been "planted" in Liverpool.
The cascade - or Weeping Window - section will be draped down St George's Hall before opening to the public on Saturday ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
The installation, which marked 100 years since the start of World War One, drew more than five million visitors in London.
The poppies will be on display in Liverpool until January.
Travel: Railway trespass incident causes issues on Wirral Line
Due to a trespass incident between Bebington and Port Sunlight, some Chester and Ellesmere Port lines are blocked.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 mins and disruption is expected until 15:15.
Memories of 'lovely' actor and writer Colin Welland
People are getting in touch with their memories of actor Colin Welland, who has died aged 81.
Reds praised for listening to residents' concerns over stadium redevelopment
Liverpool have been praised for “listening to residents’ concerns” over the Anfield stadium redevelopment.
Actor and writer Colin Welland dies
Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland has died aged 81 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, his family has announced.
Welland, who grew up on Merseyside, won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Chariots of Fire in 1982.
He famously used his acceptance speech to announce: "The British are coming!"
As an actor, he won a Bafta for playing the sympathetic English teacher Mr Farthing in Ken Loach's Kes in 1969.
Travel: Springwood Avenue in Liverpool closed
Springwood Avenue in Liverpool is closed at the Mather Avenue junction, because of an accident.
Baby capybara meets the public at Chester Zoo
Here's some footage of the baby capybara which was born at Chester Zoo two weeks ago.
Capybaras are the world's largest species of rodent, growing up to about 1.5m in length, and are found in the wild in South America.
University of Chester honorary degrees list revealed
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish will join more than 2,900 students from the University of Chester to celebrate their academic achievements over four days of graduation this week.
Weeping Window poppy sculpture taking shape at St. George's Hall
The Weeping Window sculpture is starting to take shape in Liverpool - the first poppy was "planted" this morning and the artwork will be unveiled in full this weekend.
Thousands of ceramic poppies will make up the artwork which was originally displayed at the Tower of London in 2014. It will be in Liverpool until 17 January.
Liverpool street sealed off after attack leaves man with broken nose
Police have sealed off a part of Slater Street in Liverpool city centre after an assault in the early hours of the morning left a young man with a broken nose.
Closure of Central and Southern Expressways in Runcorn postponed
Plans to close a major route in Runcorn for seven months to prepare for the Mersey Gateway have been postponed.
Everton fans fund 'thank you' banner for Bill Kenwright
Courts must remain open, say town's big businesses
Major town centre firms have voiced support for the campaign to keep St. Helens Magistrates' and County Courts open.
Investigating St George's Hall played its part in World War One
The first ceramic poppy will be "planted" this morning at Liverpool's St George's Hall as it prepares to host the Weeping Window cascade from last year's Tower of London display.
I've takena look at the building's links to the war- which peaked when about 12,000 new soldiers paraded on the plateau in 1915, when War Secretary Lord Kitchener attended a review.
Thousands of men had signed up for the army at the venue after World War One started in 1914.