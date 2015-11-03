Cranes at Port of Liverpool

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 3 November
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Wednesday

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.  

Weather: Rain spreading

BBC Weather

A cloudy night to come with outbreaks of patchy rain spreading northwards across all areas. 

Weather
BBC

Fog will be mainly confined to high ground and it will remain mild.    

MP Antoinette Sandbach's tears over baby son's death

BBC Politics

A Cheshire MP broke down in tears in the House of Commons as she told MPs about losing her five-year-old son to sudden infant death syndrome.  

Antoinette Sandbach
BBC

Antoinette Sandbach was speaking during a debate on bereavement care in maternity units yesterday.

The Conservative MP for Eddisbury said counselling organised by charity Chrysalis Trust at The Alder Centre had been a "lifeline".

The Commons debate was called by Conservative MP Will Quince, who shared the experience he and his wife went through when their son was stillborn.

Tributes paid to 'great actor and writer' Colin Welland

Famous names - including actors David Morrissey and Brian Blessed - have been taking to Twitter to pay tribute to Merseyside Oscar winner Colin Welland, who has died aged 81.

St. Helens player Alex Walmsley also added his own tribute to the actor, saying he had "summed up rugby league perfectly".

Tasered man wins case against Merseyside Police

Emma Stanley

Reporter, BBC News Online

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered has won a negligence claim against Merseyside Police in a landmark case.

James McCarthy, 25, was struck twice in the chest outside a hotel at the Albert Dock, Liverpool, in September 2012. Two years ago, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said officers used "reasonable force" but Mr McCarthy did not accept the findings.

His solicitor, Sophie Khan, said it was the first case in the country where police have been held liable for negligence after the use of a Taser.

Merseyside Police said it would consider appealing.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Rachael Connors

Reporter, BBC News Online

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside: 

- A court has ruled Merseyside Police used "excessive and disproportionate" force in an incident where a man suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered.

- The Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland, who grew up on Merseyside, has died aged 81.

- Merseyside's police and crime commissioner has joined five others to threaten legal action against the Home Office, unless it halts changes that could result in huge cuts to budgets.

Football: Former Reds captain may retire in 2016

BBC Sport

LA Galaxy midfielder and former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard says he may retire in 2016.

Steven Gerrard
AP

The 35-year-old joined Galaxy in July after making 710 appearances for the Reds over 17 years, scoring 186 goals.

Gerrard, who is due to return to England this week to work as a TV pundit before heading back to Los Angeles for pre-season training in January, told LA Galaxy's website it "could be my last season as a footballer".

"I certainly don't want to feel like I'm feeling right now come next year," he said.

Chester Cathedral to be lit purple for pancreatic cancer

Chester Chronicle

Chester Cathedral will be bathed in purple lights to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer on 18 November.  

Chester Cathedral
Neil Kennedy / Geograph

Venues across the UK are being illuminated as part of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Purple Lights for Hope campaign.  

Liverpool sponsor Standard Chartered cuts 15,000 jobs and raises $5.1bn

Liverpool's shirt sponsors Standard Chartered is axing 15,000 jobs worldwide and raising £3.3 billion from investors to overhaul the company. 

Standard Chartered sponsors Liverpool football club which appointed Jurgen Klopp as its manager last month.
Getty Images

The British bank revealed it has made a loss of £90m in the third quarter of the year, compared with profits of £972m a year earlier.

Police chiefs threaten legal action over funding reforms

BBC Politics

Merseyside's police and crime commissioner is among six threatening the Home Office with legal action over the changes to the way police forces in England and Wales are funded.

Under the system, factors including the number of jobless households and the number of bars in an area would contribute to determining how much money each force is allocated.  

The group, which includes Merseyside's PCC Jane Kennedy, has written to the government arguing the proposals are "deeply flawed".

Poppies spark look at St George's Hall's links with World War One

Rumeana Jahangir

Reporter, BBC News Online

The eye-catching cascade of ceramic poppies displayed last year at the Tower of London is about to be exhibited in Liverpool ahead of Remembrance Sunday

The Weeping Window
BBC/Woodhorn Museum

Known as the "weeping window", the display has been showing at Woodhorn Museum in Northumberland and will be draped down St George's Hall from today - with the show opening to the public on Saturday.

I've taken a look at the history of the building's link to World War One and the reasons why it was chosen to host the display.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

-  Merseyside Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland has died aged 81 - he had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years. 

- Merseyside's police and crime commissioner's joined five others to threaten legal action against the Home Office, unless it halts changes that could result in huge cuts to police budgets.

- The first of thousands of ceramic poppies used in the Tower of London art installation have been "planted" in Liverpool.

Tower poppies planted at Liverpool's St George's Hall

The first of thousands of ceramic poppies used in the Tower of London art installation have been "planted" in Liverpool.

Poppies in Liverpool
BBC

The cascade - or Weeping Window - section will be draped down St George's Hall before opening to the public on Saturday ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The installation, which marked 100 years since the start of World War One, drew more than five million visitors in London.

The poppies will be on display in Liverpool until January.

Travel: Railway trespass incident causes issues on Wirral Line

BBC Travel

Due to a trespass incident between Bebington and Port Sunlight, some Chester and Ellesmere Port lines are blocked.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 mins and disruption is expected until 15:15.

More from BBC Travel.

Memories of 'lovely' actor and writer Colin Welland

People are getting in touch with their memories of actor Colin Welland, who has died aged 81.

View more on twitter

Share your memories of Colin Welland with us via emailFacebook or Twitter

Actor and writer Colin Welland dies

BBC News UK

Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland has died aged 81 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, his family has announced.

Colin Welland
PA

Welland, who grew up on Merseyside, won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Chariots of Fire in 1982.

He famously used his acceptance speech to announce: "The British are coming!"

As an actor, he won a Bafta for playing the sympathetic English teacher Mr Farthing in Ken Loach's Kes in 1969.

Travel: Springwood Avenue in Liverpool closed

BBC Travel

Springwood Avenue in Liverpool is closed at the Mather Avenue junction, because of an accident.

More from BBC Travel.

Baby capybara meets the public at Chester Zoo

Here's some footage of the baby capybara which was born at Chester Zoo two weeks ago.

View more on twitter

Capybaras are the world's largest species of rodent, growing up to about 1.5m in length, and are found in the wild in South America.

Weeping Window poppy sculpture taking shape at St. George's Hall

The Weeping Window sculpture is starting to take shape in Liverpool - the first poppy was "planted" this morning and the artwork will be unveiled in full this weekend.

Weeping Window sculpture
BBC

Thousands of ceramic poppies will make up the artwork which was originally displayed at the Tower of London in 2014. It will be in Liverpool until 17 January.

Liverpool street sealed off after attack leaves man with broken nose

Liverpool Echo

Police have sealed off a part of Slater Street in Liverpool city centre after an assault in the early hours of the morning left a young man with a broken nose.

Giant cranes arrive at Port of Liverpool from Shanghai

Five giant cranes which will be used in the new Liverpool2 container terminal have arrived in the River Mersey.

Cranes at Port of Liverpool
Peel Ports

The cranes, which have been transported by sea from China, form part of Peel Port’s £300m project to create a deep water container terminal in the city.

Megamax cranes
Peel Ports

The cranes set off from Shanghai in August and travelled over 18,000 miles (30,000km) via south-east Asia, India, the Arabian Peninsula and the Cape of Good Hope in Africa before arriving in Liverpool.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Mersesyide

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Birkenhead MP Frank Field describes new figures showing an increase in the number of families with children in the Liverpool City Region being registered as homeless as "distressing and alarming".

- The first ceramic poppy in the Weeping Window sculpture at St. George's Hall in Liverpool is "planted".

-  A banner thanking Everton chairman Bill Kenwright for "everything he has done" will be flown over Goodison Park during the club's game with Aston Villa later this month.

Funding for Liverpool Cricket Club to improve access

Liverpool Cricket Club has secured a grant of almost £29,000 to improve access in the clubhouse.

Liverpool Cricket Club
Liverpool Cricket Club

The club in Aigburth, which moved to its current location in 1881, provides space for a range of community and sport events - but its existing stair lift is outdated.

The club will use the Biffa Award money to upgrade facilities by installing a full wheelchair size lift in the main entrance. 

Baby capybara takes first steps at Chester Zoo

A member of the world’s largest species of rodent has given birth at Chester Zoo.

Baby capybara with its mother at Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo

A baby capybara, which has not yet been sexed, was born at the zoo on 19 October and at just over two-weeks-old, the tiny youngster can already walk and swim on its own.

Capybaras are semi-aquatic mammals and originate from South America. They can grow up to almost 1.5m in length and weigh up to 60kg.

Football: Former Liverpool captain hints at retirement

BBC Sport

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard could be ready to finally call time on his playing career.

Steven Gerrard
Getty Images

Gerrard told the LA Galaxy official website that next season, which begins in January in the USA, could be his last.

"It could be my last season as a footballer," he said. "I certainly don’t want to feel like I’m feeling right now come next year. I’d love to go out on a high."

Inquest coverage brought new information about festival death, coroner says

Stuart Flinders

Reporter, BBC North West Tonight

Media coverage of the inquest of Liverpool resident Robert Hart, who died after being punched at the Parklife music festival last year, has led to new information about his death. 

Robert Hart
Family of Robert Hart

Police have not been able to trace the man who punched Mr Hart at the festival in Manchester's Heaton Park, but the coroner began the second day of the 26-year-old's inquest by saying yesterday's news coverage prompted some people to come forward. 

However, he said police were still not in a position to identify the man who attacked Mr Hart. 

The inquest at Manchester Town Hall is due to last for five days.

First poppy 'planted' in St George's Hall Weeping Window sculpture

The first ceramic poppy in the Weeping Window sculpture at St. George's Hall in Liverpool has been "planted" by Councillor Wendy Simon, Liverpool City Council's culture and tourism cabinet member.

Cllr Wendy Simon
BBC

It is the first of thousands of ceramic poppies that will make up the artwork, which was created to mark the centenary of the outbreak of World War One.

Originally displayed at the Tower of London in 2014, the completed sculpture will be unveiled this weekend and will be on display until 17 January.

Closure of Central and Southern Expressways in Runcorn postponed

Runcorn and Widnes World

Plans to close a major route in Runcorn for seven months to prepare for the Mersey Gateway have been postponed.  

Everton fans fund 'thank you' banner for Bill Kenwright

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A banner thanking Everton chairman Bill Kenwright for "everything he has done" will be flown over Goodison Park during the club's game with Aston Villa later this month.

A fan, known only as Stephen K, set up a fundraising page to raise £640 to pay for the banner. Supporters have already donated over £950.

Any spare money will go to the Blues' official charity - Everton in the Community.

Bill Kenwright hasn't been well for several months and is yet to go to a home game this season - but this group behind the banner say they want to show him they think he is a fantastic chairman with a genuine love of the club.      

Investigating St George's Hall played its part in World War One

Rumeana Jahangir

Reporter, BBC News Online

The first ceramic poppy will be "planted" this morning at Liverpool's St George's Hall as it prepares to host the Weeping Window cascade from last year's Tower of London display.

Soldiers parade in front of St George's
Getty Images

I've takena look at the building's links to the war- which peaked when about 12,000 new soldiers paraded on the plateau in 1915, when War Secretary Lord Kitchener attended a review.

Thousands of men had signed up for the army at the venue after World War One started in 1914.

