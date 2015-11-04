Mann Island

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 4 November
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Thursday

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.    

Weather: Mild and cloudy overnight

BBC Weather

Mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry. 

Weather
BBC

A few clear spells will develop in places allowing some fog to form.

Liverpool fan's match ban after insulting disabled fan's carer

Rumeana Jahangir

Reporter, BBC News Online

A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.

Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.

At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.

Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour and is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.

Princess Anne officially opens Widnes police station

Princess Anne was in Widnes this morning as she officially opened the town’s new police station.

Princess Anne at Widnes police station
@CheshirePolCC

She was greeted by Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer and Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who gave her a guided tour of the station.

Body of missing teenager found in Knowsley

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

The body of a missing 17-year-old boy has been found by police in Knowsley.

Patrick Woosey was last seen on Friday afternoon in Poole Hey in Stockbridge Village.

His body is yet to be formally identified, but police say they are sure it is Patrick and his death is being treated as unexplained.

HIllsborough victims died of 'compression asphyxia', inquests told

Ben Schofield

Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A Liverpool fan who died after crushing at Hillsborough was "not suffering any unpleasantness" after she fell unconscious, according to a pathologist at her inquest.

Dr Nat Cary and other medical experts began giving evidence at the Hillsborough Inquests about those who died.

The experts said Marian McCabe, 21, died between 15:04 and 16:09 on 15 April 1989.

The jury also heard medical evidence about Christine Jones, 27, Anthony Kelly, 29, and Peter Harrison, 15. The experts said all four victims died from "compression asphyxia".

Football: Liverpool play down reports of Gerrard return

Phil Kinsella

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Liverpool are playing down reports Steven Gerrard will make a return to the club - they have confirmed their former captain will train with them when he returns from America this week.

Steven Gerrard
AP

Jurgen Klopp will speak to the media later ahead of the Reds' Europa League game with Rubin Kazan tomorrow - and he is likely to dampen down the speculation.

This week, Gerrard admitted he will most likely retire at the end the coming MLS season when his contract with LA Galaxy ends.

Howard Kendall's family thank Everton and fans for support

The widow and family of Howard Kendall have thanked Everton, the club's staff and fans for their support and well wishes following the death of the former player and manager.

Howard Kendall's family
Reuters

Kendall, who was the club's most successful manager, died on 17 October, aged 69.

His funeral last Thursday saw thousands turn out to pay their respects and his family were presented with flowers at the club's game against Sunderland on Sunday.

BBC Weather Watchers: How is the weather by you?

Stick your head out of the window and join the BBC Weather Watchers on our new website.

BBC Weather Watchers
BBC

Help build a picture of weather in the UK and share you pictures and reports - you never know, you might even end up on TV.

'Suspicious device' found on Crosby cash machine

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Merseyside Police say a "suspicious device" has been found on a cash machine in Crosby.

The machine on Moor Lane was seized on Sunday, following a report by a member of the public - it has now been sent away from forensic examination. 

Police say their general advice is if you are not happy with a cash machine and feel it may have been tampered with, give them a call.     

Travel: Accident blocks Cronton Road in Tarbock

BBC Travel

A5080 Cronton Road in Tarbock is blocked and there is slow traffic between the Bridgewater Way junction and the Manley Road junction, because of an accident between a car and a bus.

More from BBC Travel.

Football: Liverpool arrive in Russia for Europa League tie

BBC Sport

There's no doubt about it, Liverpool's players have flown to Russia for Thursday's Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan. 

View more on twitter
View more on instagram

The club has posted pictures on their Instagram account of their journey and among the travelling party were Philippe Coutinho, Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino. 

New Liverpool2 cranes can be seen from Bootle

Five giant cranes which will be used in the new Liverpool2 container terminal arrived in the River Mersey yesterday from China - and they're so big, they can be seen from far and wide.

View more on twitter
Football: Gerrard's FA cup goal 'screamer' remembered

BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard's goal in Liverpool's FA Cup final against West Ham in 2006 is one of BBC Sport's five screamers picked to whet your appetite ahead of the FA Cup first round, which starts on Friday.

Museum working to discover Liverpool's lost LGBT stories

Researchers at the Museum of Liverpool are working through the city's archives of urban history to uncover the wealth of objects in the collections that tell lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender stories.

Liverpool Pride
BBC

The Pride and Prejudice project will make local stories more widely known and all findings will be published as online collections.

Council accused of making members sign 'secrecy clause' over travellers site document

Warrington Guardian

Warrington Council has been unable to comment on claims it isasking councillors to sign a "secrecy clause"before showing them a list of travellers sites "under consideration".

Football: Reds take full-strength squad to Russia for Europa League tie

BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopphas travelled to Russia with a full-strength squad for the Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan.

Christian Benteke, Lucas Leiva and Emre Can
AFP/Getty Images

Striker Christian Benteke, a goalscoring substitute in the 3-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday, is in the party along with all the others who were involved in the victory at Stamford Bridge.

Youngsters Pedro Chirivella, Cameron Brannagan and back-up goalkeeper Ryan Fulton are included but midfielder Joao Teixeira is ineligible and defender Connor Randall, who made his debut against Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup last week, has not travelled.

Campaigner's call for more police Taser training

A campaigner, who is against the roll-out of Tasers to police officers, is welcoming a landmark court ruling, which saw a man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered win a negligence claim against Merseyside Police.

James McCarthy, 25, was Tasered twice in the chest at Liverpool's Albert Dock in September 2012. 

Richard Taylor has campaigned for several years against Tasers being given to police officers.

He said more needs to be done to make sure "all police officers who use these Tasers or have these Tasers are aware of the potential impact of using them".  

Rugby League: St Helens sign ex-Widnes Vikings winger Jack Owens

BBC Sport

St. Helens have signed winger Jack Owens on a two-year-deal following his release by Super League rivals Widnes.

Owens, 21, scored nine tries in 18 games for the Vikings last season but was allowed to depart by head coach Denis Betts.

Jack is an experienced player. He plays in a number of positions and will add depth to our squad for 2016.

Keiron CunninghamSt. Helens coach
Firefighters tackle blaze in woods near Warrington

Firefighters were called to Winwick, near Warrington, last night when a controlled burning of rubbish got out of hand on farmland.

Fire at Winwick
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

A crew, which arrived at the fire just after 20:00, used beaters to put it out and dragging tools to remove rubbish from the burning pile.

Football: Liverpool duo called up to Wales squad

BBC Sport

Liverpool goalkeeper Daniel Ward and midfielder Joe Allen have been included Wales' squad for their upcoming game against the Netherlands.

The pair feature in a 24-man squad, which doesn't include star player Gareth Bale, to face the Dutch on 13 November.

'Extremely unlikely' dead frog found in a chicken wrap, says McDonald's

Wirral Globe

McDonald's says it is "extremely unlikely" a dead frog allegedly found by a Wirral girl in a chicken wrap came from one of their restaurants.

Birkenhead business to vote on town improvements

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Businesses in Birkenhead are being asked to vote on whether they want an improvement district in the town. 

More than 500 are taking part in the ballot and if they give the go-ahead, Wirral Chamber of Commerce says it would help generate cash to fund new safety measures and attract much-needed investment.  

