Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.
At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.
Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour and is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.
Researchers at the Museum of Liverpool are working through the city's archives of urban history to uncover the wealth of objects in the collections that tell lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender stories.
BBC Sport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopphas travelled to Russia with a full-strength squad for the Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan.
Striker Christian Benteke, a goalscoring substitute in the 3-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday, is in the party along with all the others who were involved in the victory at Stamford Bridge.
Youngsters Pedro Chirivella, Cameron Brannagan and back-up goalkeeper Ryan Fulton are included but midfielder Joao Teixeira is ineligible and defender Connor Randall, who made his debut against Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup last week, has not travelled.
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Mild and cloudy overnight
BBC Weather
Mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry.
A few clear spells will develop in places allowing some fog to form.
Liverpool fan's match ban after insulting disabled fan's carer
Rumeana Jahangir
Reporter, BBC News Online
A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.
Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.
At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.
Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour and is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.
Chester Chronicle
A man from Ellesmere Port has appeared in court charged with offences relating to thousands of child abuse images.
Princess Anne was in Widnes this morning as she officially opened the town’s new police station.
She was greeted by Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer and Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who gave her a guided tour of the station.
Warrington Guardian
Warrington North MP Helen Jones has backed the move to increase the living wage to £8.25 per hour.
Body of missing teenager found in Knowsley
Graham Whyte
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
The body of a missing 17-year-old boy has been found by police in Knowsley.
Patrick Woosey was last seen on Friday afternoon in Poole Hey in Stockbridge Village.
His body is yet to be formally identified, but police say they are sure it is Patrick and his death is being treated as unexplained.
Rachael Connors
Reporter, BBC News Online
This evening's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- The body of a missing 17-year-old is found in Knowsley, sparking a police investigation.
- A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter, following a row over a banner, has been given a three-year stadium ban.
- Merseyside Police say a suspicious device has been found on a cash machine in Crosby.
HIllsborough victims died of 'compression asphyxia', inquests told
Ben Schofield
Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
A Liverpool fan who died after crushing at Hillsborough was "not suffering any unpleasantness" after she fell unconscious, according to a pathologist at her inquest.
Dr Nat Cary and other medical experts began giving evidence at the Hillsborough Inquests about those who died.
The experts said Marian McCabe, 21, died between 15:04 and 16:09 on 15 April 1989.
The jury also heard medical evidence about Christine Jones, 27, Anthony Kelly, 29, and Peter Harrison, 15. The experts said all four victims died from "compression asphyxia".
Football: Liverpool play down reports of Gerrard return
Phil Kinsella
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport
Liverpool are playing down reports Steven Gerrard will make a return to the club - they have confirmed their former captain will train with them when he returns from America this week.
Jurgen Klopp will speak to the media later ahead of the Reds' Europa League game with Rubin Kazan tomorrow - and he is likely to dampen down the speculation.
This week, Gerrard admitted he will most likely retire at the end the coming MLS season when his contract with LA Galaxy ends.
Halebank rail development could create 600 new jobs in Widnes
Runcorn and Widnes World
Plans to develop a green field site in Widnes could create up to 600 new jobs.
Howard Kendall's family thank Everton and fans for support
The widow and family of Howard Kendall have thanked Everton, the club's staff and fans for their support and well wishes following the death of the former player and manager.
Kendall, who was the club's most successful manager, died on 17 October, aged 69.
His funeral last Thursday saw thousands turn out to pay their respects and his family were presented with flowers at the club's game against Sunderland on Sunday.
Chester Chronicle
People in Ellesmere Port and Neston face a housing crisis, according to MP Justin Madders.
Graham Whyte
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Merseyside Police say a "suspicious device" has been found on a cash machine in Crosby.
The machine on Moor Lane was seized on Sunday, following a report by a member of the public - it has now been sent away from forensic examination.
Police say their general advice is if you are not happy with a cash machine and feel it may have been tampered with, give them a call.
Wirral Globe
Police are urging the public to be cautious after liquid morphine and tranquilisers were stolen in an Upton burglary.
BBC Sport
There's no doubt about it, Liverpool's players have flown to Russia for Thursday's Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan.
The club has posted pictures on their Instagram account of their journey and among the travelling party were Philippe Coutinho, Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino.
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:
- A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.
- Merseyside Police say a suspicious device has been found on a cash machine in Moor Lane, Crosby.
- A campaigner against police using Tasers welcomes a landmark court ruling, which saw a man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered win a negligence claim against Merseyside Police.
Runcorn and Widnes World
A dedicated Cheshire firefighter who "always had a big smile" was taken on his final journey as a hero.
Five giant cranes which will be used in the new Liverpool2 container terminal arrived in the River Mersey yesterday from China - and they're so big, they can be seen from far and wide.
Southport Visiter
Plans to build a 168-bed accommodation block on campus have been submitted by Edge Hill University.
BBC Sport
Steven Gerrard's goal in Liverpool's FA Cup final against West Ham in 2006 is one of BBC Sport's five screamers picked to whet your appetite ahead of the FA Cup first round, which starts on Friday.
Chester Standard
A serial shoplifter has been jailed for nine months after breaching a suspended sentence.
Museum working to discover Liverpool's lost LGBT stories
Researchers at the Museum of Liverpool are working through the city's archives of urban history to uncover the wealth of objects in the collections that tell lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender stories.
The Pride and Prejudice project will make local stories more widely known and all findings will be published as online collections.
Warrington Guardian
Warrington Council has been unable to comment on claims it isasking councillors to sign a "secrecy clause"before showing them a list of travellers sites "under consideration".
Princess Anne has been in Widnes this morning to open the town's new police station - and Cheshire's Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been tweeting her tour of the new facility.
BBC Sport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopphas travelled to Russia with a full-strength squad for the Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan.
Striker Christian Benteke, a goalscoring substitute in the 3-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday, is in the party along with all the others who were involved in the victory at Stamford Bridge.
Youngsters Pedro Chirivella, Cameron Brannagan and back-up goalkeeper Ryan Fulton are included but midfielder Joao Teixeira is ineligible and defender Connor Randall, who made his debut against Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup last week, has not travelled.
Wirral Globe
The family of teenage motorcyclist Kieran Reeves, who died in a motorbike crash ,have been left devastated after a roadside shrine in his memory was ransacked.
Jenny Coleman
Reporter, BBC Local Live
Today's top stories in Cheshire and Mersesyide:
- A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.
- Businesses in Birkenhead are being asked to vote on whether they want an improvement district in the town.
- A campaigner against police using Tasers welcomes a landmark court ruling, which saw a man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered win a negligence claim against Merseyside Police.
Liverpool fan's match ban after insulting disabled fan's carer
Rumeana Jahangir
Reporter, BBC News Online
A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.
Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.
At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.
Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour and is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.
Chester Standard
A Neston town councillor, who is a former owner of a Tarporley Indian restaurant, has appeared before a courtafter he was caught serving up the wrong meat in dishes.
Campaigner's call for more police Taser training
A campaigner, who is against the roll-out of Tasers to police officers, is welcoming a landmark court ruling, which saw a man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being Tasered win a negligence claim against Merseyside Police.
James McCarthy, 25, was Tasered twice in the chest at Liverpool's Albert Dock in September 2012.
Richard Taylor has campaigned for several years against Tasers being given to police officers.
He said more needs to be done to make sure "all police officers who use these Tasers or have these Tasers are aware of the potential impact of using them".
Rugby League: St Helens sign ex-Widnes Vikings winger Jack Owens
BBC Sport
St. Helens have signed winger Jack Owens on a two-year-deal following his release by Super League rivals Widnes.
Owens, 21, scored nine tries in 18 games for the Vikings last season but was allowed to depart by head coach Denis Betts.
Firefighters were called to Winwick, near Warrington, last night when a controlled burning of rubbish got out of hand on farmland.
A crew, which arrived at the fire just after 20:00, used beaters to put it out and dragging tools to remove rubbish from the burning pile.
Southport Visiter
Plans for a large traveller site on the M58 corridor have been thrown out by West Lancashire Borough Council.
BBC Sport
Liverpool goalkeeper Daniel Ward and midfielder Joe Allen have been included Wales' squad for their upcoming game against the Netherlands.
The pair feature in a 24-man squad, which doesn't include star player Gareth Bale, to face the Dutch on 13 November.
Wirral Globe
McDonald's says it is "extremely unlikely" a dead frog allegedly found by a Wirral girl in a chicken wrap came from one of their restaurants.
Birkenhead business to vote on town improvements
Giulia Bould
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Businesses in Birkenhead are being asked to vote on whether they want an improvement district in the town.
More than 500 are taking part in the ballot and if they give the go-ahead, Wirral Chamber of Commerce says it would help generate cash to fund new safety measures and attract much-needed investment.