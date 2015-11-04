A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.

Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.

At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.

Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour and is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.