Liverpool

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.  

In the meantime, live coverage of Liverpool's Europa League tie with Rubin Kazan, which kicks off the moment we finish here, is available on the BBC Sport website.

Weather: Cloudy with some drizzle and hill fog

BBC Weather

Persistent rain will clear east during the evening. 

weather forecast
BBC

However it will remain cloudy with some drizzle and hill fog likely overnight. It will remain mild.

Football: Everton and Liverpool players named in England squad

Ian Kennedy

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Roy Hodgson has named his England squad for the forthcoming friendlies against France and Spain.

Ross Barkley
Getty Images

It includes Everton's Ross Barkley and John Stones, and Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner and Adam Lallana.

Meanwhile, in the Under-21 squad for the games with Bosnia Herzegovina and Switzerland, you'll find Liverpool's Jordan Ibe and Everton's Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway.

Rugby league: Warrington forward faces eight months out

BBC Sport

Warrington forward Ben Harrison could be out for up to eight months after surgery on his knee, wrist and ankle.

It means the 27-year-old loose forward could miss up to half of the upcoming 2016 season.

The former England international featured in 29 games for the Wolves last season, scoring two tries.

Image of potential Hillsborough inquests witness released

Rachael Connors

Reporter, BBC News Online

An image of a man who helped at the Hillsborough disaster has been released as part of witness appeals. 

potential witness to the Hillsborough disaster
Operation Resolve

The photographs of those yet to be traced are shown on the Operation Resolve website.    

The picture was published by the team investigating the stadium disaster, in which 96 fans died after a crush during an FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.

Closure of Netherton school moves closer after council meeting

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

The closure of  a school in Sefton's moved a step nearer after a meeting of the council's cabinet.

The Archdiocese of Liverpool's recommended shutting St Ambrose Barlow Catholic High in Netherton saying falling pupil numbers means it's no longer viable.

More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to save the school.

Liverpool man who groomed and abused 15-year-old girl jailed

A Liverpool man who groomed a girl on Facebook before sexually abusing her at his flat has been jailed for eight years at Liverpool Crown Court, Merseyside Police say.

A police spokesman said 25-year-old Warren Bernard, from Shaw Street in Islington, pleaded guilty to 27 offences relating to child sexual exploitation, including sexual activity with a child and two counts of controlling a child prostitute..

Police said Bernard spent months grooming his 15-year-old victim before "plying her with drink" at his flat and having sex with her, adding that he had go on to arrange for her to prostitute herself from his home.

Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney said Bernard was a "calculating individual" and a "sexual predator".

Football: Everton players in training ahead of West Ham clash

Everton have shared a gallery of pictures of their players being put through their paces, ahead of the Blues' clash with West Ham on Saturday.

View more on twitter

It certainly looks like confidence is high among the squad, if Arouna Koné's grin is anything to go by.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Emma Stanley

Reporter, BBC News Online

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Liverpool City Council has scrapped plans to introduce public space protection orders in the city centre.

- The closure of a school in Sefton moves a step nearer after a meeting of the area council's cabinet.

- Comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus, which was stolen during his recent gig in Liverpool, is found.

Plans for Liverpool public space protection orders scrapped

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool City Council has scrapped plans for public spaces protection orders in the city centre.

The proposals would outlaw drinking alcohol in certain public places, touting for business for licensed premises, taking legal highs and putting up unauthorised structures, such as gazebos, tables and chairs.

Councillor Steve Munby said despite the claims of campaigners, the plans had not been aimed at the homeless, but were about addressing the concerns of city centre residents and businesses.

Football: Gerrard Liverpool return talk 'blown out of proportion', BBC pundit says

BBC Sport

Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes talk of Steven Gerrard returning to play for Liverpool has been blown out of proportion.

Steven Gerrard
AP

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has said Gerrard will not be returning to play for Liverpool, after the German offered the LA Galaxy midfielder a chance to train with his side in the Major League Soccer close season.

Lawrenson said: "I just think people are jumping the gun and suddenly saying he is going to play and be captain again. It's rubbish really. They are not even off first base.

"We are talking about a few training sessions. If something comes of it, that is absolutely fine, if it doesn't that is absolutely fine as well."

Knitted poppies on display at Neston cenotaph

Many thanks to Pauline from Neston for sending in this picture of the knitted poppy display that currently adorns Neston cenotaph.

Neston Cenotaph
Pauline from Neston

If you'd like to get in touch, you can do so on emailFacebook or Twitter.  

Travel: Emergency repairs close lane on M56 slip road

BBC Travel

One lane is closed on the M56 entry slip road and there is slow traffic eastbound at Junction 11, A56 for Preston Brook because of emergency repairs.

More from BBC Travel.

Hillsborough inquests enter final phase as medical experts called

Ben Schofield

Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

The new Hillsborough inquests have started on the final phase of evidence, which aims to answer crucial questions for the families of the 96 football fans fatally hurt in the 1989 disaster.  

Hillsborough
Hillsborough Inquests

After listening to more than 250 days of testimony from others, jurors are now hearing medical experts describe how and when each of the victims died.  

Warrington man jailed for life for wife murder

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A man who admitted killing his wife has been jailed for life.

Andrew Munro
Cheshire Police

Andrew Munro, 51, admitted the murder of his wife Claire at their home in Culcheth near Warrington.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today.  

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

A Warrington man has been jailed for life for the brutal murder of his wife a year ago.

- Liverpool City Council has scrapped plans to introduce public space protection orders in the city centre.

- The Bishop of Chester is calling for greater controls on what children are able to access on the internet.

Royal Liverpool Hospital antibiotics research laboratory to be built

Rachael Connors

Reporter, BBC News Online

A £25m laboratory is to be built at the new Royal Liverpool hospital to carry out research into antibiotic resistance.

Image of Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

The Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator will provide state-of-the-art laboratory space and offices on the Daulby Street site.

The accelerator is expected to open in June 2017.

Barber Barber 'set for U-turn' on no women policy

Liverpool Echo

Barber Barber looks set for a U-turn on its “no women” policy following a battle to serve customers alcohol.

Travel: Police warn of poor visibility on M6 near Haydock

View more on twitter
Labour leader visits Clock View Hospital in Walton

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is in Liverpool today.

Jeremy Corbyn with Luciana Berger in Liverpool
BBC

He has visited Clock View Hospital in Walton with Wavertree MP Luciana Berger, who is the shadow minister for mental health, and Steve Rotheram, the MP for Walton, where they met Mersey Care Trust chief executive Joe Rafferty.

View more on twitter

Earlier, the trio of Labour MPs met Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and West Derby MP Stephen Twigg.

Boxing: Liverpool fighters face each other ahead of Saturday bout

BBC Radio Merseyside's sports team have been at the press conference for Saturday's boxing match between Liverpool fighters Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Travel: Church Road in Walton closed due to police incident

BBC Travel

Church Road in Walton, Liverpool is closed in both directions between the City Road junction and the St Mary's Lane junction because of a police incident.

More from BBC Travel.

Comedian Bill Bailey's stolen tour bus found

Tom Mullen

Reporter, BBC News Online

Comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus, stolen during his recent gig in Liverpool, has been found.  

Bill Bailey / CCTV
Getty Images

Merseyside Police were called after the Mercedes Sprinter was taken from outside Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 26 October.

Officers said a vehicle discovered in the Tuebrook area three days later has since been identified as the tour bus.

View more on twitter

The comic has tweeted his thanks to the police and the "good people of Liverpool" for their help.

Chester train passengers face misery as drivers strike over pay

Chester Chronicle

Train passengers face disruption next week as drivers take part in a 48-hour strike over pay.

Football: Everton set up friendly for Baines

BBC Sport

Everton defender Leighton Baines will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly during next week's international break to aid his recovery from injury.  

Leighton Baines
Getty Images
Something to share?

If you've got a story you'd like me to hear about or a photograph you'd like to share, you can contact me on emailFacebook or Twitter.  

Mayor thanks Jeremy Corbyn for visiting city

View more on twitter
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- A man has been shot in Speke this morning. He suffered serious arm and leg injuries following a shooting in Hindley Walk at about 05:30.

- A new £25m laboratory is to be built at the new Royal Liverpool Hospital to look at antibiotic resistance.

- The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn is in Liverpool later. He will visit a mental health unit with shadow minister for mental health and MP for Wavertree Luciana Berger and also meet Liverpool mayor, Joe Anderson.

Weather: Heavy rain

During the afternoon, heavier and more persistent rain will push eastwards across all parts of Merseyside, with strengthening winds.  

Weather graphic
BBC

More from BBC Weather

North-south divide in life expectancy revealed

New figures released on life expectancy reveal a growing north-south divide in England and Wales.

A newborn baby boy in Liverpool can expect to live on average six years less than one born in wealthy Kensington and Chelsea. 

It's similar for girls born in Knowsley and Liverpool compared with those in many parts of the south east.

The figures from the Office of National Statistics suggest boys born in Liverpool today will have a shorter life expectancy than 65-year-olds in the city.  

