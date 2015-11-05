A police spokesman said 25-year-old Warren Bernard, from Shaw Street in Islington, pleaded guilty to 27 offences relating to child sexual exploitation, including sexual activity with a child and two counts of controlling a child prostitute..
Police said Bernard spent months grooming his 15-year-old victim before "plying her with drink" at his flat and having sex with her, adding that he had go on to arrange for her to prostitute herself from his home.
Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney said Bernard was a "calculating individual" and a "sexual predator".
Football: Everton players in training ahead of West Ham clash
Everton have shared a gallery of pictures of their players being put through their paces, ahead of the Blues' clash with West Ham on Saturday.
Liverpool City Council has scrapped plans for public spaces protection orders in the city centre.
The proposals would outlaw drinking alcohol in certain public places, touting for business for licensed premises, taking legal highs and putting up unauthorised structures, such as gazebos, tables and chairs.
Councillor Steve Munby said despite the claims of campaigners, the plans had not been aimed at the homeless, but were about addressing the concerns of city centre residents and businesses.
Resident calls for improved signage to combat 'idiot' cyclists and pedestrians
Labour leader visits Clock View Hospital in Walton
Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is in Liverpool today.
He has visited Clock View Hospital in Walton with Wavertree MP Luciana Berger, who is the shadow minister for mental health, and Steve Rotheram, the MP for Walton, where they met Mersey Care Trust chief executive Joe Rafferty.
- A man has been shot in Speke this morning. He suffered serious arm and leg injuries following a shooting in Hindley Walk at about 05:30.
- A new £25m laboratory is to be built at the new Royal Liverpool Hospital to look at antibiotic resistance.
- The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn is in Liverpool later. He will visit a mental health unit with shadow minister for mental health and MP for Wavertree Luciana Berger and also meet Liverpool mayor, Joe Anderson.
Weather: Heavy rain
During the afternoon, heavier and more persistent rain will push eastwards across all parts of Merseyside, with strengthening winds.
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
In the meantime, live coverage of Liverpool's Europa League tie with Rubin Kazan, which kicks off the moment we finish here, is available on the BBC Sport website.
Weather: Cloudy with some drizzle and hill fog
Persistent rain will clear east during the evening.
However it will remain cloudy with some drizzle and hill fog likely overnight. It will remain mild.
Football: Everton and Liverpool players named in England squad
Ian Kennedy
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport
Roy Hodgson has named his England squad for the forthcoming friendlies against France and Spain.
It includes Everton's Ross Barkley and John Stones, and Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner and Adam Lallana.
Meanwhile, in the Under-21 squad for the games with Bosnia Herzegovina and Switzerland, you'll find Liverpool's Jordan Ibe and Everton's Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway.
England's Jodie Taylor to visit Prenton Park for Women in Football day
Wirral Globe
Birkenhead-born England striker Jodie Taylor will attend Tranmere Rovers' home game against Guiseley on 21 November as part of our Women in Football Day at Prenton Park.
Rugby league: Warrington forward faces eight months out
BBC Sport
Warrington forward Ben Harrison could be out for up to eight months after surgery on his knee, wrist and ankle.
It means the 27-year-old loose forward could miss up to half of the upcoming 2016 season.
The former England international featured in 29 games for the Wolves last season, scoring two tries.
Image of potential Hillsborough inquests witness released
Rachael Connors
Reporter, BBC News Online
An image of a man who helped at the Hillsborough disaster has been released as part of witness appeals.
The photographs of those yet to be traced are shown on the Operation Resolve website.
The picture was published by the team investigating the stadium disaster, in which 96 fans died after a crush during an FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.
Speke residents say estate where man was shot is plagued with crime
Liverpool Echo
Speke residents say an estate where a man was shot today is plagued by trouble and more needs to be done to tackle crime in the area.
Closure of Netherton school moves closer after council meeting
Graham Whyte
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
The closure of a school in Sefton's moved a step nearer after a meeting of the council's cabinet.
The Archdiocese of Liverpool's recommended shutting St Ambrose Barlow Catholic High in Netherton saying falling pupil numbers means it's no longer viable.
More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to save the school.
It certainly looks like confidence is high among the squad, if Arouna Koné's grin is anything to go by.
Football: Liverpool name team for Europa League tie
Liverpool have released details of their team for this evening's Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan.
Warrington Guardian
A determined 67-year-old resident is continuing to apply pressure on the council so it improves signage in Warrington town centre following the behaviour of "idiot" cyclists and pedestrians.
Football: Gerrard Liverpool return talk 'blown out of proportion', BBC pundit says
BBC Sport
Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes talk of Steven Gerrard returning to play for Liverpool has been blown out of proportion.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has said Gerrard will not be returning to play for Liverpool, after the German offered the LA Galaxy midfielder a chance to train with his side in the Major League Soccer close season.
Lawrenson said: "I just think people are jumping the gun and suddenly saying he is going to play and be captain again. It's rubbish really. They are not even off first base.
"We are talking about a few training sessions. If something comes of it, that is absolutely fine, if it doesn't that is absolutely fine as well."
Stockbridge Village teenager remembered as 'very likeable young man' by school headteacher
Liverpool Echo
Stockbridge Village Patrick Woosey was today remembered as a “likeable” and “popular” young man after his body was discovered yesterday .
Mother's ‘five years of hell’ since Buckley son’s sudden death
Chester Standard
A mother from Buckley has spoken of her “five years of hell” since her son’s sudden death.
Knitted poppies on display at Neston cenotaph
Many thanks to Pauline from Neston for sending in this picture of the knitted poppy display that currently adorns Neston cenotaph.
Travel: Emergency repairs close lane on M56 slip road
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the M56 entry slip road and there is slow traffic eastbound at Junction 11, A56 for Preston Brook because of emergency repairs.
Hillsborough inquests enter final phase as medical experts called
Ben Schofield
Hillsborough reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
The new Hillsborough inquests have started on the final phase of evidence, which aims to answer crucial questions for the families of the 96 football fans fatally hurt in the 1989 disaster.
After listening to more than 250 days of testimony from others, jurors are now hearing medical experts describe how and when each of the victims died.
Thefts of ATM machine users reported in St. Helens town centre
St Helens Star
Numerous thefts against users of ATM machines in St. Helens town centre have been reported over the past few days, say police.
Warrington man jailed for life for wife murder
Graham Whyte
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
A man who admitted killing his wife has been jailed for life.
Andrew Munro, 51, admitted the murder of his wife Claire at their home in Culcheth near Warrington.
He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today.
Royal Liverpool Hospital antibiotics research laboratory to be built
Rachael Connors
Reporter, BBC News Online
A £25m laboratory is to be built at the new Royal Liverpool hospital to carry out research into antibiotic resistance.
The Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator will provide state-of-the-art laboratory space and offices on the Daulby Street site.
The accelerator is expected to open in June 2017.
Barber Barber 'set for U-turn' on no women policy
Liverpool Echo
Barber Barber looks set for a U-turn on its “no women” policy following a battle to serve customers alcohol.
Travel: Police warn of poor visibility on M6 near Haydock
Earlier, the trio of Labour MPs met Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and West Derby MP Stephen Twigg.
Boxing: Liverpool fighters face each other ahead of Saturday bout
BBC Radio Merseyside's sports team have been at the press conference for Saturday's boxing match between Liverpool fighters Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding.
Travel: Church Road in Walton closed due to police incident
BBC Travel
Church Road in Walton, Liverpool is closed in both directions between the City Road junction and the St Mary's Lane junction because of a police incident.
Comedian Bill Bailey's stolen tour bus found
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus, stolen during his recent gig in Liverpool, has been found.
Merseyside Police were called after the Mercedes Sprinter was taken from outside Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 26 October.
Officers said a vehicle discovered in the Tuebrook area three days later has since been identified as the tour bus.
The comic has tweeted his thanks to the police and the "good people of Liverpool" for their help.
Chester train passengers face misery as drivers strike over pay
Chester Chronicle
Train passengers face disruption next week as drivers take part in a 48-hour strike over pay.
Woman taken to hospital after Prenton crash
Wirral Globe
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car crash in Prenton yesterday.
Football: Everton set up friendly for Baines
BBC Sport
Everton defender Leighton Baines will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly during next week's international break to aid his recovery from injury.
Mayor thanks Jeremy Corbyn for visiting city
Road closed after car crash in Eccleston
St Helens Star
A crash involving a car and a transit van has led to the temporary closure of Millfields in Eccleston.
Guide to Cheshire and Merseyside firework displays
Fancy going to see some fireworks? Here is a list of displays happening near you.
Cheshire West and Chester
Halton
Liverpool
Sefton
St Helens
Wirral
North-south divide in life expectancy revealed
New figures released on life expectancy reveal a growing north-south divide in England and Wales.
A newborn baby boy in Liverpool can expect to live on average six years less than one born in wealthy Kensington and Chelsea.
It's similar for girls born in Knowsley and Liverpool compared with those in many parts of the south east.
The figures from the Office of National Statistics suggest boys born in Liverpool today will have a shorter life expectancy than 65-year-olds in the city.