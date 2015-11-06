"Steven Gerrard's Anfield farewell last May turned out to be a lame 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. It seemed likely to be a nadir for Brendan Rodgers - until Liverpool lost 6-1 at Stoke eight days later.
"Liverpool's former captain could be at Anfield on Sunday as a spectator, with Liverpool persistently ruling out any imminent playing and/or coaching return to the club.
"Crystal Palace are capable of hurting the Reds again. Jurgen Klopp may be rebuilding confidence at Liverpool, but his defence is still susceptible to pace and a well-executed set-piece routine, and Palace have both in abundance."
Judge orders anti-fracking protesters to leave Cheshire field
A judge had ordered anti-fracking protesters to leave a field near Chester where they've been camping for eighteen months.
The campaigners claimed the site in Upton was their home and they say they had permission to be there.
But they've been ordered to go within 28 days, with the judge saying the claim they were given permission to be on the land was "unbelievable".
- A judge has ordered anti-fracking protesters to leave a field near Chester where they have been camping for 18 months.
- Unions say workers at National Museums Liverpool have rejected a pay offer that would have left 40% of staff on less than the living wage.
-The final ceramic poppies have been put into place for the Weeping Window installation at Liverpool's St George's Hall ahead of its public opening tomorrow.
Football: Remembering record-breaking night at Anfield
Liverpool have shared an image that will bring happy memories flooding back for any fan of the Reds - the scoreboard from the night they made Champions League history by putting eight past Turkish side Besiktas.
"Speaking to him for Match of the Day, how refreshing it was to hear the honest appraisal by Slaven Bilic of his side's display at Watford. Essentially, West Ham had been second-best all over the pitch.
"All the more reason for them to show against Everton that they're not ready to settle amongst the also-rans in the Premier League. Why shouldn't the Hammers think of European qualification?
"But in their demolition of Sunderland, albeit helped by some ragged defending, Roberto Martinez's Everton showed ambitions of their own. It's always nice going to a game being wholly uncertain of the outcome. This is one of them."
Three teenagers injured by misfiring firework in Formby
Final poppies placed in Weeping Window installation at St George's Hall
The final poppies have been put into place at the Weeping Window art installation at Liverpool's St George's Hall.
Thousands of ceramic poppies have been placed outside the hall, in time for Remembrance Sunday this weekend.
It's a section of the famous display that attracted more than five million people to the Tower Of London last year.
Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 NOW - the company responsible for the cultural commemorations of the centenary of World War One - says it's appropriate to have the poppies in the city because of its links with the war.
Chester poet Gill McEvoy shortlisted for prestigious award
Two tiny shrews ready to meet visitors at Chester Zoo
Two unusual African sengis have made their debuts at Chester Zoo.
The tiny newcomers, which are also known as round-eared elephant shrews, were born at the zoo during the summer.
Now three-months-old and fully grown, the duo are the first of their kind to ever go on show to visitors at Chester.
Bizarrely, the tiny creatures are not thought to be directly linked to their shrew cousins in other parts of the world and are more closely related to elephants, and are among very few mammals that naturally pair up for life.
Ambulance service sees 5.7% rise in calls on Guy Fawkes Night
North West Ambulance Service says there was a 5.7% increase in 999 calls last night, compared to the night before.
NWAS director of operations, Derek Cartwright, said crews went to "a number of preventable incidents related to Bonfire Night", while "inappropriate use of fireworks and injuries caused by sparks from fires were seen across the region".
"We recommend that people attend a professionally-organised public display this weekend. However, if you are planning to host your own event, please make safety a priority to ensure everyone has a good time without getting hurt," he added.
Police appeal over missing Wirral teenager
Police have appealed for information about a missing 17-year-old girl from Wirral, who was last seen in Birkenhead on Monday.
Weather: Thickening cloud
Mainly dry with broken cloud this evening, although occasional showers at first.
Later in the night, thickening cloud is expected to bring rain to some parts by around daybreak.
Formby beach water rated 'excellent'
All three of Sefton’s bathing beaches have passed tough new water quality standards introduced by the government for 2015.
Formby Beach was given the highest award of excellent, while Ainsdale and Southport were classified as good.
Southport widower calls for compulsory retests for elderly drivers
A Southport man whose wife was killed when an 85-year-old driver mounted the kerb is calling for compulsory retesting for elderly motorists.
Warrington celebrates 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland
A display marking the 150th anniversary of the publication of Alice in Wonderland is to go on display at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery.
Alice’s Adventures in Warrington goes on display on 14 November and draws inspiration from author Lewis Carroll’s connection to the town, having grown up in nearby Daresbury.
In 1840, Carroll visited an exhibition held in Warrington that was thought to have inspired him as a writer.
Holidaymaker recounts severe floods in Portugal
A Liverpool woman who was caught in devastating floods in Portugal tells how her holiday turned into a disaster.
Football: Remembering record-breaking night at Anfield
Liverpool have shared an image that will bring happy memories flooding back for any fan of the Reds - the scoreboard from the night they made Champions League history by putting eight past Turkish side Besiktas.
CCTV appeal after burglary at Liverpool's Manhattan Bar and Grill
Police are looking for two men who burgled Manhattan Bar and Grill in Liverpool in September.
These CCTV images show the two men in the restaurant bar on Fenwick Street - the pair took stock and cash.
Police say the burglary took place between 02:00 and 03:00 on 27 September.
Traveller cleared over threatening behaviour charge at Chester funeral
A traveller has beencleared of using threatening behaviourafter a fight at a funeral in Chester.
Football: Commentator 'wholly uncertain' of Everton-West Ham outcome
"Speaking to him for Match of the Day, how refreshing it was to hear the honest appraisal by Slaven Bilic of his side's display at Watford. Essentially, West Ham had been second-best all over the pitch.
"All the more reason for them to show against Everton that they're not ready to settle amongst the also-rans in the Premier League. Why shouldn't the Hammers think of European qualification?
"But in their demolition of Sunderland, albeit helped by some ragged defending, Roberto Martinez's Everton showed ambitions of their own. It's always nice going to a game being wholly uncertain of the outcome. This is one of them."
Three teenagers injured by misfiring firework in Formby
Three Merseyside teenagers suffered minor injuries when a firework misfired and hit the crowd during a display in Formby Village last night.
Organisers cancelled the event and the girls were treated at the scene.
The rest of the fireworks have been moved to a secure location by police officers where they will be collected by the fire service.
Driver, 83 dies four days after Wirral crash
An 83-year-old motorist has died four days after he was injured in a two-car collision in Wirral.
Police say the crash happened on Hoylake Road in Bidston at about 15:00 on Sunday. The driver was taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the other car involved stopped at the scene and police are trying to trace witnesses.
Bogus clairvoyant asked Widnes OAP to give her £35 in lottery scam
A Widnes OAP has been targeted by a bogus clairvoyant who asked him to give her £35 and "recite a prayer loudly" so she could predict the numbers for a £3m lottery, Halton Trading Standards has warned.
Final poppies placed in Weeping Window installation at St George's Hall
The final poppies have been put into place at the Weeping Window art installation at Liverpool's St George's Hall.
Thousands of ceramic poppies have been placed outside the hall, in time for Remembrance Sunday this weekend.
It's a section of the famous display that attracted more than five million people to the Tower Of London last year.
Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 NOW - the company responsible for the cultural commemorations of the centenary of World War One - says it's appropriate to have the poppies in the city because of its links with the war.
Chester poet Gill McEvoy shortlisted for prestigious award
Chester poet Gill McEvoy has been shortlisted for a prestigious award for her emotive poem about the aftermath of rape.
Timelapse shows Weeping Windows poppies installation at St George's Hall
See how the Weeping Window poppies installation took place in a timelapse video by Andrew Shukie.
Two tiny shrews ready to meet visitors at Chester Zoo
Two unusual African sengis have made their debuts at Chester Zoo.
The tiny newcomers, which are also known as round-eared elephant shrews, were born at the zoo during the summer.
Now three-months-old and fully grown, the duo are the first of their kind to ever go on show to visitors at Chester.
Bizarrely, the tiny creatures are not thought to be directly linked to their shrew cousins in other parts of the world and are more closely related to elephants, and are among very few mammals that naturally pair up for life.
Ambulance service sees 5.7% rise in calls on Guy Fawkes Night
North West Ambulance Service says there was a 5.7% increase in 999 calls last night, compared to the night before.
NWAS director of operations, Derek Cartwright, said crews went to "a number of preventable incidents related to Bonfire Night", while "inappropriate use of fireworks and injuries caused by sparks from fires were seen across the region".
"We recommend that people attend a professionally-organised public display this weekend. However, if you are planning to host your own event, please make safety a priority to ensure everyone has a good time without getting hurt," he added.
Police appeal over missing Wirral teenager
Police have appealed for information about a missing 17-year-old girl from Wirral, who was last seen in Birkenhead on Monday.
Pensioner from Chester charged with 30 historical sex offences
A pensioner from Chester will appear in court charged with 30 historical sexual offences against underage boys.
Firefighters called to 79 nuisance fires on Guy Fawkes Night
Merseyside firefighters were called out to 79 nuisance fires last night, which the service said were caused by anti-social behaviour.
One of the most serious cases saw crews called to a large bonfire in Warrington Street in Birkenhead.
Liverpool reveal shirts for Remembrance Sunday
Liverpool's James Milner has been modelling the shirt the Reds will wear on Sunday.
The shirts, which feature a poppy, will be signed by the players and auctioned, with all proceeds going to the British Legion's Poppy Appeal.
Workers reject National Museums Liverpool pay offer, unions say
Unions say workers at National Museums Liverpool have rejected a pay offer that would have left 40% of the staff on less than the living wage of £8.25 an hour.
They say will now launch a campaign over pay and could consider industrial action at a later date.
Mayor visits new Royal Liverpool Hospital
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been at the new Royal Liverpool Hospital to find out about the "great strides" being made in its construction and see how the hospital's single rooms.
Rugby league will pay tribute to Chris Leatherbarrow at London test match
St. Helens rugby league referee Chris Leatherbarrow will be remembered as part of a planned minute silence at the England v New Zealand game at the Olympic Stadium this weekend.
Weeping Window poppies display takes shape at St George's Hall
The Weeping Window installation, which features thousands of ceramic poppies, is almost complete at St George's Hall, ahead of its public opening tomorrow.
Football: Everton to ask £45m for striker?
In the BBC Sport football gossip column, there are rumours that will interest Everton fans.
The Daily Mail claims the Blues want £45m for 22-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku, who is believed to interest Paris St-Germain and Juventus.
Travel: Disruption on Northern Rail from Huyton
New Royal Liverpool Hospital single rooms revealed
This is what the new single rooms at the Royal Liverpool hospital will be like when it opens in two years' time.
The £350m facility will be the largest hospital in England to boast all single rooms for patients, which it is hoped will greatly reduce the spread of infections.
Finishing touches made to St George's Hall poppy display
The finishing touches are being added to the Weeping Window installation, which will be open to the public in Liverpool from tomorrow.
The installation, which originally appeared in London in 2014 as part of a larger installation to the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One, is on display in the city until January.
Morrisons ordered stroke victim to leave after thinking 'slurred' speech was drunkenness
A woman from St. Helens is trying to raise awareness of the side effects suffered by stroke victims after her granddad was asked to leave a supermarket when a sales assistant thought he was drunk.
Travel: Congestion in Runcorn
Inside the new Royal Liverpool Hospital single rooms
The Royal Liverpool Hospital has been tweeting pictures of its single rooms - the £350m facility will be the largest hospital in England to boast all single rooms for patients.
It is hoped the single rooms will greatly reduce the spread of infections
Wirral couple stranded in Sharm El Sheikh
A Wirral couple stranded in Egypt after a suspected terror attack have told of the "tense atmosphere" in their hotel after all flights home were cancelled.