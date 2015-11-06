Poppies in Liverpool

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.   

Weeping Window at St George's Hall
PA

We'll leave you with this picture of the Weeping Window installation, which has seen thousands of poppies "planted" outside St George's Hall in Liverpool. It opens to the public tomorrow.

Weather: Thickening cloud

BBC Weather

Mainly dry with broken cloud this evening, although occasional showers at first.

Weather
BBC

Later in the night, thickening cloud is expected to bring rain to some parts by around daybreak.    

Formby beach water rated 'excellent'

All three of Sefton’s bathing beaches have passed tough new water quality standards introduced by the government for 2015.

Formby beach
Rob Noble

Formby Beach was given the highest award of excellent, while Ainsdale and Southport were classified as good.

Warrington celebrates 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland

A display marking the 150th anniversary of the publication of Alice in Wonderland is to go on display at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery.

Alice in Wonderland book
British Library

Alice’s Adventures in Warrington goes on display on 14 November and draws inspiration from author Lewis Carroll’s connection to the town, having grown up in nearby Daresbury. 

In 1840, Carroll visited an exhibition held in Warrington that was thought to have inspired him as a writer.

Football: Palace 'capable of hurting' Liverpool, commentator says

BBC Sport

Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson has been considering Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday and here's what he had to say about it.

"Steven Gerrard's Anfield farewell last May turned out to be a lame 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. It seemed likely to be a nadir for Brendan Rodgers - until Liverpool lost 6-1 at Stoke eight days later.

"Liverpool's former captain could be at Anfield on Sunday as a spectator, with Liverpool persistently ruling out any imminent playing and/or coaching return to the club.

"Crystal Palace are capable of hurting the Reds again. Jurgen Klopp may be rebuilding confidence at Liverpool, but his defence is still susceptible to pace and a well-executed set-piece routine, and Palace have both in abundance."

Judge orders anti-fracking protesters to leave Cheshire field

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A judge had ordered anti-fracking protesters to leave a field near Chester where they've been camping for eighteen months. 

The campaigners claimed the site in Upton was their home and they say they had permission to be there. 

But they've been ordered to go within 28 days, with the judge saying the claim they were given permission to be on the land was "unbelievable".

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Rachael Connors

Reporter, BBC News Online

This evening's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside: 

- A judge has ordered anti-fracking protesters to leave a field near Chester where they have been camping for 18 months.

- Unions say workers at National Museums Liverpool have rejected a pay offer that would have left 40% of staff on less than the living wage.

-The final ceramic poppies have been put into place for the Weeping Window installation at Liverpool's St George's Hall ahead of its public opening tomorrow.

Football: Remembering record-breaking night at Anfield

Liverpool have shared an image that will bring happy memories flooding back for any fan of the Reds - the scoreboard from the night they made Champions League history by putting eight past Turkish side Besiktas.

View more on twitter
CCTV appeal after burglary at Liverpool's Manhattan Bar and Grill

Police are looking for two men who burgled Manhattan Bar and Grill in Liverpool in September.

CCTV footage of Manhattan Bar and Grill burglary
Merseyside Police

These CCTV images show the two men in the restaurant bar on Fenwick Street - the pair took stock and cash.

CCTV footage of Manhattan Bar and Grill burglary
Merseyside Police

Police say the burglary took place between 02:00 and 03:00 on 27 September.  

Football: Commentator 'wholly uncertain' of Everton-West Ham outcome

BBC Sport

Match of the Day commentator Alan Green has cast his eye across Everton's clash with West Ham tomorrow and here's what he has to say.

"Speaking to him for Match of the Day, how refreshing it was to hear the honest appraisal by Slaven Bilic of his side's display at Watford. Essentially, West Ham had been second-best all over the pitch.

"All the more reason for them to show against Everton that they're not ready to settle amongst the also-rans in the Premier League. Why shouldn't the Hammers think of European qualification?

"But in their demolition of Sunderland, albeit helped by some ragged defending, Roberto Martinez's Everton showed ambitions of their own. It's always nice going to a game being wholly uncertain of the outcome. This is one of them."

Three teenagers injured by misfiring firework in Formby

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Three Merseyside teenagers suffered minor injuries when a firework misfired and hit the crowd during a display in Formby Village last night.

Organisers cancelled the event and the girls were treated at the scene.

The rest of the fireworks have been moved to a secure location by police officers where they will be collected by the fire service.

Driver, 83 dies four days after Wirral crash

Graham Whyte

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

An 83-year-old motorist has died four days after he was injured in a two-car collision in Wirral.

Police say the crash happened on Hoylake Road in Bidston at about 15:00 on Sunday. The driver was taken to the Royal Liverpool Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car involved stopped at the scene and police are trying to trace witnesses.

Final poppies placed in Weeping Window installation at St George's Hall

The final poppies have been put into place at the Weeping Window art installation at Liverpool's St George's Hall.

Weeping Window at St George's Hall
PA

Thousands of ceramic poppies have been placed outside the hall, in time for Remembrance Sunday this weekend. 

It's a section of the famous display that attracted more than five million people to the Tower Of London last year.

Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 NOW - the company responsible for the cultural commemorations of the centenary of World War One - says it's appropriate to have the poppies in the city because of its links with the war.

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- An 83-year-old motorist has died four days after he was injured in a two-car collision in Wirral.

- Unions say workers at National Museums Liverpool have rejected a pay offer that would have left 40% of staff on less than the living wage of £8.25 an hour.

- Police are appealing for help finding missing 17-year-old Dionne Kane from Wirral, who was last seen in Birkenhead on Monday.

Two tiny shrews ready to meet visitors at Chester Zoo

Two unusual African sengis have made their debuts at Chester Zoo.

Sengis
Chester Zoo

The tiny newcomers, which are also known as round-eared elephant shrews, were born at the zoo during the summer.

Sengis
Chester Zoo

Now three-months-old and fully grown, the duo are the first of their kind to ever go on show to visitors at Chester. 

Sengis
Chester Zoo

Bizarrely, the tiny creatures are not thought to be directly linked to their shrew cousins in other parts of the world and are more closely related to elephants, and are among very few mammals that naturally pair up for life.     

Ambulance service sees 5.7% rise in calls on Guy Fawkes Night

North West Ambulance Service says there was a 5.7% increase in 999 calls last night, compared to the night before.

NWAS director of operations, Derek Cartwright, said crews went to "a number of preventable incidents related to Bonfire Night", while "inappropriate use of fireworks and injuries caused by sparks from fires were seen across the region".

"We recommend that people attend a professionally-organised public display this weekend. However, if you are planning to host your own event, please make safety a priority to ensure everyone has a good time without getting hurt," he added.

Police appeal over missing Wirral teenager

Police have appealed for information about a missing 17-year-old girl from Wirral, who was last seen in Birkenhead on Monday.

View more on twitter
Firefighters called to 79 nuisance fires on Guy Fawkes Night

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Merseyside firefighters were called out to 79 nuisance fires last night, which the service said were caused by anti-social behaviour.

One of the most serious cases saw crews called to a large bonfire in Warrington Street in Birkenhead.

Liverpool reveal shirts for Remembrance Sunday

Liverpool's James Milner has been modelling the shirt the Reds will wear on Sunday. 

View more on twitter

The shirts, which feature a poppy, will be signed by the players and auctioned, with all proceeds going to the British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Workers reject National Museums Liverpool pay offer, unions say

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Unions say workers at National Museums Liverpool have rejected a pay offer that would have left 40% of the staff on less than the living wage of £8.25 an hour. 

They say will now launch a campaign over pay and could consider industrial action at a later date.

Mayor visits new Royal Liverpool Hospital

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been at the new Royal Liverpool Hospital to find out about the "great strides" being made in its construction and see how the hospital's single rooms.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Weeping Window poppies display takes shape at St George's Hall

The Weeping Window installation, which features thousands of ceramic poppies, is almost complete at St George's Hall, ahead of its public opening tomorrow.

Poppies being installed at St George's Hall
PA
Poppies in Liverpool
PA
Poppies at St George's Hall
PA
Poppies at St George's Hall
PA
Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Jenny Coleman

Reporter, BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Three Merseyside teenagers suffered minor injuries when a firework misfired and hit the crowd during a display in Formby Village last night.

- Anti-fracking campaigners who have been protesting in a field near Chester for the last 18 months could be evicted today.

- Rooms at the new £350m Royal Liverpool Hospital, which opens in two years' time, are revealed.  

Football: Everton to ask £45m for striker?

BBC Sport

In the BBC Sport football gossip column, there are rumours that will interest Everton fans.

Romelu Lukaku
PA

The Daily Mail claims the Blues want £45m for 22-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku, who is believed to interest Paris St-Germain and Juventus.

Travel: Disruption on Northern Rail from Huyton

BBC Travel

Disruption on Northern Rail between Huyton and Wigan North Western due to a trespass incident. 

More from BBC Travel.

New Royal Liverpool Hospital single rooms revealed

This is what the new single rooms at the Royal Liverpool hospital will be like when it opens in two years' time. 

New single room at Royal Liverpool Hospital
Royal Liverpool Hospital

The £350m facility will be the largest hospital in England to boast all single rooms for patients, which it is hoped will greatly reduce the spread of infections.  

Bathroom in new single rooms at Royal Liverpool Hospital
Royal Liverpool Hospital
Finishing touches made to St George's Hall poppy display

The finishing touches are being added to the Weeping Window installation, which will be open to the public in Liverpool from tomorrow.

Weeping Window at St George's Hall in Liverpool
BBC

The installation, which originally appeared in London in 2014 as part of a larger installation to the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One, is on display in the city until January.

Weeping Window at St George's Hall in Liverpool
BBC
Morrisons ordered stroke victim to leave after thinking 'slurred' speech was drunkenness

St Helens Star

A woman from St. Helens is trying to raise awareness of the side effects suffered by stroke victims after her granddad was asked to leave a supermarket when a sales assistant thought he was drunk.  

Travel: Congestion in Runcorn

BBC Travel

There is queuing traffic on the A557 Weston Point Expressway southbound in Runcorn between Runcorn Widnes Bridge and Runcorn in the roadworks area.

More from BBC Travel.

Inside the new Royal Liverpool Hospital single rooms

The Royal Liverpool Hospital has been tweeting pictures of its single rooms - the £350m facility will be the largest hospital in England to boast all single rooms for patients. 

View more on twitter

It is hoped the single rooms will greatly reduce the spread of infections

Wirral couple stranded in Sharm El Sheikh

Liverpool Echo

A Wirral couple stranded in Egypt after a suspected terror attack have told of the "tense atmosphere" in their hotel after all flights home were cancelled.  

