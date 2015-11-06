Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson has been considering Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday and here's what he had to say about it.

"Steven Gerrard's Anfield farewell last May turned out to be a lame 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. It seemed likely to be a nadir for Brendan Rodgers - until Liverpool lost 6-1 at Stoke eight days later.

"Liverpool's former captain could be at Anfield on Sunday as a spectator, with Liverpool persistently ruling out any imminent playing and/or coaching return to the club.

"Crystal Palace are capable of hurting the Reds again. Jurgen Klopp may be rebuilding confidence at Liverpool, but his defence is still susceptible to pace and a well-executed set-piece routine, and Palace have both in abundance."