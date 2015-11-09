The five council leaders of Merseyside and Halton will meet government ministers to agree to a devolution deal today. We wait to see the detail but it means taking more powers and budgets from Whitehall to be controlled locally, around areas like transport, skills and housing.

This is a significant moment for the Liverpool city region. There won't be any fireworks or major announcement, but it marks the moment that the six councils agree in principle to have a directly-elected mayor, what's been dubbed a Mayor for Merseyside.

But is everybody on board? Halton was sceptical but is now expected to back the deal. Less certain is what St Helens will do. All six council leaders will brief MPs this evening. They will then sell the deal to their local parties on the 19th.

Assuming they are successful it will form the basis for another big announcement on the eve of the Chancellor's Spending Review.