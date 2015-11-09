Birkenhead Park

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 9 November
  2. News, sport, weather and travel updates return from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.  

Until then, catch up with the day's news by scrolling down this page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Windy, gusty and very mild night

Dianne Oxberry

Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight

It will be mostly cloudy, but much of the lower lying areas will be dry throughout. Winds will be mostly mild, but locally could be very gusty.

Weather graphic
BBC

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but continuing to be rather cloudy, and it will remain windy, especially around Southport and the coast.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man who climbed on hospital roof given behaviour order

Chester Chronicle

An Ellesmere Port man who clambered onto the roof of the Countess of Chester Hospital has been banned from climbing on any building or structure.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Merseyside PCC welcomes 'much needed pause' over police funding changes

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy has welcomed a delay to changes to the way police forces are funded, which was announced by Policing Minister Mike Penning earlier.

Mr Penning apologised to the Commons for a "statistical error" in a new formula which assesses population size and other data to calculate funding and said changes to the way government money is allocated to police forces in England and Wales will be delayed.

Ms Kennedy said: “I welcome the Government’s decision to withdraw these badly flawed police funding proposals. Ministers are clearly embarrassed and so they should be."

However, she said that despite "welcoming this much needed pause, the guillotine still hangs firmly over the head of our police service".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Success for Liverpool's Everyman Theatre after refurbishment

Liverpool's Everyman Theatre has becomea recognised academy for developing young talent, 18 months after it reopened following a £27m refurbishment.

Everyman Theatre
Everyman

The theatre became famous in the 1970s for launching the careers of actors including Bill Nighy, Julie Walters, Pete Postlethwaite and Sir Anthony Sher.

Described as "leaky and ineffective" in 2011, it underwent an award-winning rebuild and now has three productions that have toured nationally.

The theatre's professional youth programme, Young Everyman Playhouse, won the School of the Year prize at The Stage Theatre Awards earlier this year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Everton striker breaks club record for away goals

Everton have been celebrating the achievements of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, whose goal against West Ham at the weekend saw him break the club's post-war record for away goals scored.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Error forces delay to police funding changes, minister says

BBC News UK

Changes to the way government money is allocated to police forces in England and Wales will be delayed, Police Minister Mike Penning has said.

He apologised to the Commons for a "statistical error" in a new formula which assesses population size and other data to calculate funding.

The issue has caused "a great deal of concern to police forces", he added.

His statement followed a threat by Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy and five others to take legal action against the Home Office over plans to change the formula.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines from Cheshire and Merseyside

Paul Burnell

Reporter, BBC News Online

Today's top stories from Cheshire and Merseyside:

- Council leaders from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority meet with the Treasury to discuss the final details of a deal on devolution.

Liverpool resident who died after being punched at a music festival was unlawfully killed, an inquest concludes.  

- A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liverpool care home 'requires improvement' following inspection

A care home in Liverpool has been told it needs to improve following an inspection.

Bishop's Court Care Home
Google

Bishop's Court in Sefton Park Road, which cares mainly for people with dementia, has been told to improve the safety and effectiveness of its care following an unannounced visit by a team from the Care Quality Commission.

Meanwhile, the commission has given a rating of good to the Chapel House Nursing Home in Neston.      

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Merseyside council leaders make progress with devolution deal

Mairead Smyth

Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

Council leaders from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority - which comprises of Wirral, Liverpool, St. Helens, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton - have met with the Treasury to discuss the final details of a deal on devolution for the region.

I've been told there were a couple of sticking points on issues such as transport, as well as skills and training. 

A spokesman for the authority said the talks with Lord O'Neill were productive and the leaders were pleased with the progress. 

A final report on the deal will go before all the councils on 19 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Everton's Mirallas called into Belgium squad

BBC Sport

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has been called into into the Belgium squad for their upcoming friendlies against Italy on Friday and Spain next Tuesday.

Kevin Mirallas
PA

The Toffees player returns after being dropped for last month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Congestion on the M6 at Croft Interchange

BBC Travel

There is severe congestion on the M6 southbound between Junction 21a and the M62 at the Croft Interchange and Junction 20 at the A50 at the Lymm Interchange.

More from BBC Travel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Festival punch victim unlawfully killed

Nafeesa Shan

Reporter, BBC News Online

A man who died after being punched at a music festival was unlawfully killed, an inquest has concluded.  

Robert Hart
Collect

Robert Hart, who lived in Liverpool, died four days after an assault at Parklife Music Festival in Heaton Park, Manchester in June 2014.  

His brain scan was misinterpreted by a hospital, but coroner Nigel Meadows said Salford Royal's "failings did not amount to neglect". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man charged over explosive devices left at Wavertree house

Chris Long

Reporter, BBC News Online

A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

Police in Goswell Street
BBC

The explosives disposal team disarmed one device at a home on Goswell Street, Wavertree, on 22 September, after reports another device had gone off.

Daniel Grant, 28, of Somerton Street, Wavertree, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Behind the scenes at Liverpool's Everyman Theatre

Take a look behind the scenes of the Liverpool's Everyman Theatre past, present and future on BBC Inside Out tonight at 19:30.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- A deal is expected to be agreed today to have a directly elected mayor for the Liverpool city region. 

- Merseyside's Historic Carnegie Library in Crosby is set for a new future as a community resource. 

- A care home in Liverpool has been told it needs improving following an inspection. Bishop's Court in Sefton Park cares mainly for people with dementia.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal after antique violin stolen in Wavertree burglary

Police are appealing for help in tracing an antique violin that was stolen in a burglary in Liverpool.

Missing violin
Merseyside Police

The burglary took place between 16:00 and 22:00 on 31 October at a house on Egerton Road, Wavertree.

The violin is a John Wilkinson and is dark brown with a centre chin rest. It was in a hard white case - a bow was also taken.

Other items stolen include a silver Apple Mac with a red case and an Apple Macbook Pro.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man punched in face in St. Helens

A 19-year-old man has been punched in the face as he waited for a taxi in St. Helens. 

Police said he was on Water Street when he was attacked at about 03:45 last Sunday.  

He suffered serious facial injuries and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warrington Market traders restore giant Santa statue

Warrington Guardian

Father Christmas is back to his best thanks to two Warrington Market traders, who have restored a statue that had been left unloved in the market basement for years.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Liverpool's Sakho to have scan on knee injury

BBC Sport

Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has been ruled out of France's upcoming friendlies against Germany and England through injury. 

Mamadou Sakho
Getty Images

Sakho sprained his right knee during Liverpool's 2-1 league defeat at home to Crystal Palace and will undergo further tests in England on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Chester without forward McDonagh for Harriers tie

Phil Kinsella

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Chester will be without on-loan forward Jamie McDonagh for tomorrow night's game at home to Kidderminster Harriers.

McDonagh has been named in the Northern Ireland under-21s squad to face France and Ukraine in UEFA European Under 21 Championship qualifiers.

The 19-year-old, who joined on a month's loan from Sheffield United on 29 October, will also miss the trip to Borehamwood on Saturday.

He'll be available again for the home game with Woking on 21 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Long delays on M6 southbound

BBC Travel

There is an 11-mile queue and long delays on the M6 southbound between Junction 22, for A49 Newton Le Willows, and Junction 20, A50 Lymm Interchange.

More from BBC Travel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council leaders meet in London to agree Liverpool city region devolution deal

Giulia Bould

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

The six council leaders of Merseyside and Halton are meeting ministers in London to agree in principle the details of a deal which will see more powers being devolved from Whitehall.

Part of it is expected to include plans for a directly-elected mayor for the Liverpool city region.

The deal will still need to be agreed individually by each of the six councils, and St. Helens is believed to be the most sceptical.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halewood-built 'world first' compact SUV car makes its debut

Liverpool Echo

Land Rover has unveiled the world’s first luxury compact SUV (sports utility vehicle) convertible in the Halewood-built Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain persists through the afternoon

There will be further outbreaks of rain, especially over the high ground where the rain will be persistent through the afternoon. Winds will be very strong over the hills.  

Weather report
BBC

More from BBC Weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man charged over explosive devices left at Wavertree house

Chris Long

Reporter, BBC News Online

A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

Police in Goswell Street
BBC

The explosives disposal team disarmed one device at a home on Goswell Street, Wavertree, on 22 September, after reports another device had gone off.

Daniel Grant, 28, of Somerton Street, Wavertree, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Cheshire and Merseyside

Today's top stories in Cheshire and Merseyside:

- A deal is expected to be agreed today to have a directly elected mayor for the Liverpool city region.

- A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson as police investigate a house fire that killed a dog in Tuebrook.

- A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Lukaku 'to become even better'

Phil Kinsella

Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside Sport

Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku will become an even better player over the next few years after scoring again against West Ham.

Romelu Lukaku
Getty Images

The Everton striker's equaliser at Upton Park means he joins Dixie Dean as the only other Blues player to score in seven successive games against the same opponent.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is the Liverpool city region devolution deal?

Arif Ansari

Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight

The five council leaders of Merseyside and Halton will meet government ministers to agree to a devolution deal today.  We wait to see the detail but it means taking more powers and budgets from Whitehall to be controlled locally, around areas like transport, skills and housing. 

This is a significant moment for the Liverpool city region.  There won't be any fireworks or major announcement, but it marks the moment that the six councils agree in principle to have a directly-elected mayor, what's been dubbed a Mayor for Merseyside.

But is everybody on board? Halton was sceptical but is now expected to back the deal. Less certain is what St Helens will do. All six council leaders will brief MPs this evening.  They will then sell the deal to their local parties on the 19th.

Assuming they are successful it will form the basis for another big announcement on the eve of the Chancellor's Spending Review.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Anfield pauses to remember

BBC Sport

A minute's silence was impeccably observed at Anfield for Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Liverpool players observe silence
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail services running as normal on Northern Line

BBC Travel

Services are now running normally on the Northern Line, Merseyrail has said. 

More from BBC Travel

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cheshire cadets return from Nepal school building project

A team of young people has been helping to build a school in Nepal with charity Classrooms in the Clouds.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poppies on display at Liverpool's St George's Hall

A display of thousands of ceramic poppies from last year's Tower of London officially opened in Liverpool at the weekend.

Weeping Window at St George's Hall
BBC

The Weeping Window section was draped down St George's Hall ahead of Remembrance Sunday.  

Thousands of visitors are expected to see the display, which ends in January.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top