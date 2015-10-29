Towards Morston

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

  1. Updates for Thursday, 29 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Friday

By Caroline Kingdon

Our live coverage across the day

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Thank you for joining us. We will be back tomorrow, with news, weather, travel and sport updates from 08:00 to 18:00.

If there's anything in your part of Norfolk that you'd like to share with us, or any photographs of your favourite part of the county, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Have a good evening.

Norfolk conservation trusts helps fight turtle dove's risk of global extinction

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The European turtle dove is one of four UK birds that's been added to the red list of Endangered Species, which includes birds considered at risk of global extinction. 

Turtle Dove
RSPB

East Anglia is one of the last remaining areas where the birds continue to breed in the UK. 

The RSPB is working with Pensthorpe Conservation Trust to help stop the decline of the doves as a breeding species in England.  

Weather: Cloudy and misty, with patchy light rain

Tonight will be cloudy, with mist in hilly areas. Some patchy light rain or drizzle. The southeasterly breeze will freshen, with temperatures falling to 12C (54F).

Weather map for Friday
BBC Weather

Tomorrow will start cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the west of the county. It will gradually become drier, with hazy sunshine.

A mild blustery southeasterly breeze, with temperatures reaching 15(C) (59F). There's more information is available at BBC Weather.

The headlines: Tornado crews could be on front line duty 'for a while yet'... Minke whale removed from beach

Cath Saunt

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories we've been looking at today:

  • Defence Secretary Michael Fallon tells RAF Marham Tornado crews they could be on the front line in the way against so-called Islamic State for "a while yet"
  • Heavy lifting gear is used to remove the dead minke whale from Bacton beach
  • A lorry driver sustained fatal injuries after part of a trailer struck his head, an inquest hears
CCTV released of newsagent robbed at knifepoint

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

This video shows the moments a man armed with a knife threatened and robbed the owner of a Norwich newsagent's shop. 

David Breakspear, 49, fled with £130 in cash after threatening the owner of Green's newsagents in Hall Road, in July.

Breakspear was jailed today, for three years and nine months.

Tornado crews could be on front line against Islamic State for 'a while yet'

Alex Dunlop

BBC Look East defence correspondent

Tornado crews from RAF Marham could be on the front line in the war against so-called Islamic State for "a while yet", according to Defence Secretary Michael Fallon.

Defence Secretary and RAF personnel at RAF Marham
BBC

On a visit to the air base today, he spoke to air and ground crews who have recently returned to Norfolk from operations in the skies over Iraq.

More in my report in Look East on BBC One at 18:30.

Programme announced for Norwich’s second Living Wage Week

Norwich Spy

Norwich City Council hosts a week of events designed to draw attention to the campaign for a living wage.   

Lorry driver 'was killed doing a job that he loved'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The son-in-law of a lorry driver who died after sustaining fatal injuries when part of a trailer struck his head has paid tribute to him.

Chris Towndrow was speaking outside Norwich Coroner's Court where a verdict of "misadventure" was recorded into the death of 67-year-old Peter Buckle. 

Peter was a very much loved husband, father and grandfather. We've been left devastated by his loss."

Chris TowndrowSon-in-law of Peter Buckle

Mr Buckle was working for Wayland Farms at Gayton when the accident happened. 

Defence Secretary tight-lipped over date for Marham Lightning IIs

Alex Dunlop

BBC Look East defence correspondent

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon paid a visit to RAF Marham earlier today where he met personnel from one of the squadrons. 

Lightning II at Fort Worth, Texas
BBC

He refused to say when the next generation of RAF combat aircraft, the Lightning II, would come to Marham.  

But I understand the first ones are due to arrive at the Norfolk airbase in August 2018.

Defence Secretary makes flying visit to RAF base

Alex Dunlop

BBC Look East defence correspondent

I've been at RAF Marham today where Defence Secretary Michael Fallon was given a whistlestop tour by station commander Gp Capt Rich Davies.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon at RAF Marham
BBC

Mr Fallon spoke to members of a Tornado squadron who have recently returned from operations in Iraq.

I'll have more in my report on BBC Look East on BBC 1 at 18:30.

Today's 'hero image' of Blakeney

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Thank you to local artist Michael Sanders who sent us this painting of Blakeney for our daily "hero image" - the picture at the top of the Norfolk Live page

If you're out and about in the county, with a camera at hand, please snap away and send us your pictures.

Blakeney
Michael Sanders
Whale's death still a mystery

Jo Thewlis

BBC Look East

The minke whale washed up on the beach at Bacton has been taken away and will now be buried in a 5m (16ft) deep hole at Blackborough End landfill site at West Winch, near King’s Lynn.

It’s not known what killed the young female whale, which weighed around two-and-a-half tonnes.

Experts say it’s possible that we may see more whale sightings off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this winter as they chase herring down from Scotland.

Lorry driver left with fatal head injuries after tailgate collapsed

Kate Scotter

BBC Radio Norfolk

An inquest has reached a conclusion of "misadventure" into the death of a man who died after part of a trailer struck his head.

Coroner's Court, Norwich
BBC

Lorry driver Peter Buckle, 67, was working for Wayland Farms at Gayton when a vehicle door swung closed, hitting his head and causing fatal injuries. 

Coroner Jacqueline Lake reached a conclusion of "misadventure".

Impression of new department store submitted to council

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

An architect's impression of the new Aldiss department for Fakenham has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

Architect's impression of new Aldiss store for Fakenham
North Norfolk District Council

The store will replace the  one that was gutted when a fire swept through the town, destroying many buildings, in May 2014.

Town mayor Adrian Vertigan says the proposed new fascia will be red brick, and Georgian-looking, and a good asset for the town.

New Snettisham solar plan supported, despite appeal

Lynn News

Revised proposals for a solar farm on the edge of Snettisham will be debated by councillors next week, even though a larger scheme is the subject of an appeal.

Man jailed for knifepoint robbery

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A man who robbed a Norwich newsagent and threatened the shop owner with a knife has been jailed for three years and nine months.

David Breakspear
Norfolk Police

David Breakspear, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing about £130 in cash from Green's newsagents in Hall Road in July and was sentenced at  Norwich Crown Court.

Anyone committing this kind of crime can expect to receive a custodial sentence."

Det Con Andy TomlinsonNorfolk Police
Dead whale removed from beach

Jo Thewlis

BBC Look East

The minke whale that washed ashore at Bacton has been removed from the beach.

Minke whale being lifted on to back of a lorry
BBC

It took just a matter of minutes to lift the young whale, which had beached further along the Norfolk coast last week before the tide took it back out to sea.

Several people gathered to watch as the whale was lifted on to the back of a lorry. It will be taken to King's Lynn where it will be destroyed.

Plans submitted for rebuilding of store gutted in town centre blaze

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Eighteen months after a fire tore through Fakenham's historic town centre, work for a new Aldiss department store could begin in the new year, the town's mayor Adrian Vertigan says.

Fire in Fakenham town centre, May 2014
BBC

The store was at the centre of the blaze that swept through nearby shops, with damage estimated at several millions of pounds.

Mr Vertigan says an artist's impression of the new Aldiss went to the town council on Monday. If approved the work would begin in January with an early autumn opening.

Fakenham fish seller has had his chips after 61 years

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

After more than 60 years of being woken up by his 04:00 alarm call, Colin Earl has decided it's time to call it a day.

Colin Earl and his wife Valerie on their market stall in Fakenham
BBC

Mr Earl has been selling fish from his blue and white trailer in Fakenham Market place since he left the army in 1954.  

He's the fourth generation of his family to run the stall, but has decided it's time to hang up his apron after wife Valerie said she couldn't stick the cold any longer.

Abellio Greater Anglia to take decision next year on replacement carriages

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Abellio Greater Anglia says it's carrying out a programme of investment on its trains, but will decide next year whether to replace its rolling stock completely.

Train carriage, interior shot
BBC

A report from the Office of Rail and Road has revealed that train carriages used by operators in Norfolk are among the oldest in the country, with those on Govia Thameslink's King's Lynn to London line averaging almost 29 years old.

Abellio Greater Anglia, whose stock averages almost 28 years old, is one of three companies shortlisted to run the East Anglia franchise when it is re-let in October 2016. 

The latest headlines: Train carriages in Norfolk are among the country's oldest... Dead whale set to be removed from beach

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The main stories for the county this lunchtime:

  • Rail rolling stock in Norfolk is almost 10 years older than the national average
  • The minke whale that washed up near Bacton last week is to be removed
  • Market trader hangs up his apron after 61 years 
Travel: A10 blocked at Southery

BBC Travel

An accident involving a lorry and a forklift hasblocked the A10in both directions at Southery.

Delays between the B1160 Westgate Street junction and Sedge Fen Road junction. 

Travel: Delays on A47 eastbound

BBC Travel

There are delays eastbound on the A47 near to the A1074 Dereham Road junction at Easton because of an overturned lorry.

The exit slip road to the roundabout has been closed. 

Watch: An encounter with Black Shuck

Rob Sykes

BBC Radio Norfolk

Halloween is just around the corner so we thought we'd bring you a ghostly tale from the East Anglian Film Archive (EAFA).

Leslie Goodwin spoke to BBC East in 1961 and recounted his meeting with Black Shuck, the legendary ghost dog of East Anglia.

It's a classic tale but what's your favourite Norfolk ghost story? Tell us on our Facebook page.

Medical centre rated 'outstanding' by CQC

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The University of East Anglia's medical centre in Norfolk has been ranked "outstanding", following a recent inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission

University Medical Centre
Geograph/N Chadwick

Inspectors said the practice provided a "caring, responsive and well-led service" that met the needs of the population it serves.

Of the patients that the centre provides medical care for, 65% are students. 

Plans unveiled for first international aviation academy

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Detailed plans for the first international aviation academy in Norwich have been unveiled. 

Unveiling of plans for aviation academy in Norwich
BBC

The £12m centre near Norwich Airport received funding fromNew Anglia LEPandNorfolk County Council, and will be the first in the country to use current full-size aircraft to train students.

It opens to students next year, and will offer a wide range of courses from cabin crew training to specialist aviation degrees. 

Travel: Overturned lorry on A47

BBC Travel

The A47 to the west of Norwich is partially blocked at Easton because of an overturned lorry. 

Opportunity for young singer to perform with top group

Tim Addicott

BBC Radio Norfolk

Operatic group G4 are looking for a young local singer to join them on stage when they stop off in Norwich as part of a national tour.

The four-piece group are embarking on a tour of historic churches, and will perform at Norwich Cathedral on 22 November. 

Choir stalls of Norwich Cathedral
Geograph/David P Howard

Hopeful singers, under the age of 16, must be able to sing solo the first verse of Once in Royal David's City, and to send a recording to their Facebook or Twitter page.  

Network Norfolk: South African pastor set to lead Norwich church

Network Norfolk

A Norwich church is set to welcome a South African minister, and former dentist, as its new lead elder in early November.

Rev Cedric Poole and his wife Chris
Network Norfolk
Teen tennis player to be ballgirl for champs

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norfolk tennis player Rosie Pooley's dreams have come true.

Tennis is her favourite sport, and now 15-year-old Rosie has been chosen to be a ballgirl at the ATP World Tours Final at the O2 Arena in London next month.  

Hear her reaction on this clip from our Facebook page.

Fifteen-year-old Norwich tennis player to be ballgirl at ATP Tour
Heavy lifting equipment to remove dead whale from beach

Jo Thewlis

BBC Look East

Specialist equipment is to be used to remove the body of a minke whale that washed ashore near the Bacton gas terminal last week.   

Minke whale on Bacton beach
BBC

North Norfolk District Council's environmental services will work with local contractor Renosteel, using specialist equipment to remove the seven-tonne whale.  

I'll bring you more updates on this later.

21st Century heating for Jacobean house

Kim Riley

BBC Look East

Faced with an annual heating bill of £30,000 for historic Blickling Hall, the National Trust has come up with a solution to halve the bill. 

Engineers installing pipework at Blickling Hall
BBC

Engineers have been installing a new system to heat the Jacobean property using the nearby lake.

The work will continue for several more months.

Norwich Evening News: Toffees ace tips Neil for success

Norwich Evening News

The back page of the Norwich Evening News today:

Back page of Norwich Evening News
Archant
Norwich Evening News: Aviation academy ready for take-off

Norwich Evening News

The front page of the Norwich Evening News today: 

Front page of Evening News
Archant
Train carriages in the county are some of the oldest in Britain

Rail rolling stock in Norfolk is some of the oldest in the country, according to the Office of Rail and Road.

Trains at Norwich station
BBC

It found Abellio Greater Anglia stock was almost 28 years old on average and carriages used by Govia Thameslink in West Norfolk averaged at one year older. 

The national average age of trains is 20 years.

Weather: Mild and dry, with patchy rain later

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Dry with cloud and light patchy rain spreading east later. Temperatures rising to 14C (57F).

It will be a cloudy night, with patches of rain and drizzle. Temperatures falling to 12C (54F).

BBC Weather has more information 

The headlines: Trains used in Norfolk are some of the oldest in Britain... Specialist equipment will be used to remove dead whale

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories we are looking at for Norfolk today:

  • Rolling stock in Norfolk is some of the oldest in Britain
  • Specialist equipment will be used to remove the body of a seven-tonne whale that washed ashore on Bacton beach
  • A new green heating system is being installed at Blickling Hall
Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Hello and welcome to today's live page for Norfolk.

We'll be bringing you news, sport, travel and weather updates across the county from now until 18:00.

If you've got a story you'd like us to hear about, or a photograph you'd like to share, you can contact us on email, Facebook or Twitter.

