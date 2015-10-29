A man who robbed a Norwich newsagent and threatened the shop owner with a knife has been jailed for three years and nine months.
David Breakspear, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing about £130 in cash from Green's newsagents in Hall Road in July and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.
Dead whale removed from beach
The minke whale that washed ashore at Bacton has been removed from the beach.
It took just a matter of minutes to lift the young whale, which had beached further along the Norfolk coast last week before the tide took it back out to sea.
Several people gathered to watch as the whale was lifted on to the back of a lorry. It will be taken to King's Lynn where it will be destroyed.
Plans submitted for rebuilding of store gutted in town centre blaze
Eighteen months after a fire tore through Fakenham's historic town centre, work for a new Aldiss department store could begin in the new year, the town's mayor Adrian Vertigan says.
The store was at the centre of the blaze that swept through nearby shops, with damage estimated at several millions of pounds.
Mr Vertigan says an artist's impression of the new Aldiss went to the town council on Monday. If approved the work would begin in January with an early autumn opening.
Fakenham fish seller has had his chips after 61 years
After more than 60 years of being woken up by his 04:00 alarm call, Colin Earl has decided it's time to call it a day.
Mr Earl has been selling fish from his blue and white trailer in Fakenham Market place since he left the army in 1954.
He's the fourth generation of his family to run the stall, but has decided it's time to hang up his apron after wife Valerie said she couldn't stick the cold any longer.
Abellio Greater Anglia to take decision next year on replacement carriages
Abellio Greater Anglia says it's carrying out a programme of investment on its trains, but will decide next year whether to replace its rolling stock completely.
A report from the Office of Rail and Road has revealed that train carriages used by operators in Norfolk are among the oldest in the country, with those on Govia Thameslink's King's Lynn to London line averaging almost 29 years old.
Norfolk conservation trusts helps fight turtle dove's risk of global extinction
The European turtle dove is one of four UK birds that's been added to the red list of Endangered Species, which includes birds considered at risk of global extinction.
East Anglia is one of the last remaining areas where the birds continue to breed in the UK.
The RSPB is working with Pensthorpe Conservation Trust to help stop the decline of the doves as a breeding species in England.
Weather: Cloudy and misty, with patchy light rain
Tonight will be cloudy, with mist in hilly areas. Some patchy light rain or drizzle. The southeasterly breeze will freshen, with temperatures falling to 12C (54F).
Tomorrow will start cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the west of the county. It will gradually become drier, with hazy sunshine.
A mild blustery southeasterly breeze, with temperatures reaching 15(C) (59F). There's more information is available at BBC Weather.
CCTV released of newsagent robbed at knifepoint
This video shows the moments a man armed with a knife threatened and robbed the owner of a Norwich newsagent's shop.
David Breakspear, 49, fled with £130 in cash after threatening the owner of Green's newsagents in Hall Road, in July.
Breakspear was jailed today, for three years and nine months.
Two days to vote in Norfolk Christian digital awards
There are just two days left to cast your votes for the Norfolk Christian digital awards finalists.
Tornado crews could be on front line against Islamic State for 'a while yet'
Tornado crews from RAF Marham could be on the front line in the war against so-called Islamic State for "a while yet", according to Defence Secretary Michael Fallon.
On a visit to the air base today, he spoke to air and ground crews who have recently returned to Norfolk from operations in the skies over Iraq.
Programme announced for Norwich’s second Living Wage Week
Norwich City Council hosts a week of events designed to draw attention to the campaign for a living wage.
Lorry driver 'was killed doing a job that he loved'
The son-in-law of a lorry driver who died after sustaining fatal injuries when part of a trailer struck his head has paid tribute to him.
Chris Towndrow was speaking outside Norwich Coroner's Court where a verdict of "misadventure" was recorded into the death of 67-year-old Peter Buckle.
Mr Buckle was working for Wayland Farms at Gayton when the accident happened.
Defence Secretary tight-lipped over date for Marham Lightning IIs
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon paid a visit to RAF Marham earlier today where he met personnel from one of the squadrons.
He refused to say when the next generation of RAF combat aircraft, the Lightning II, would come to Marham.
But I understand the first ones are due to arrive at the Norfolk airbase in August 2018.
Defence Secretary makes flying visit to RAF base
I've been at RAF Marham today where Defence Secretary Michael Fallon was given a whistlestop tour by station commander Gp Capt Rich Davies.
Mr Fallon spoke to members of a Tornado squadron who have recently returned from operations in Iraq.
Today's 'hero image' of Blakeney
Whale's death still a mystery
The minke whale washed up on the beach at Bacton has been taken away and will now be buried in a 5m (16ft) deep hole at Blackborough End landfill site at West Winch, near King’s Lynn.
It’s not known what killed the young female whale, which weighed around two-and-a-half tonnes.
Experts say it’s possible that we may see more whale sightings off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this winter as they chase herring down from Scotland.
Lorry driver left with fatal head injuries after tailgate collapsed
An inquest has reached a conclusion of "misadventure" into the death of a man who died after part of a trailer struck his head.
Lorry driver Peter Buckle, 67, was working for Wayland Farms at Gayton when a vehicle door swung closed, hitting his head and causing fatal injuries.
Coroner Jacqueline Lake reached a conclusion of "misadventure".
Impression of new department store submitted to council
An architect's impression of the new Aldiss department for Fakenham has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.
The store will replace the one that was gutted when a fire swept through the town, destroying many buildings, in May 2014.
Town mayor Adrian Vertigan says the proposed new fascia will be red brick, and Georgian-looking, and a good asset for the town.
New Snettisham solar plan supported, despite appeal
Revised proposals for a solar farm on the edge of Snettisham will be debated by councillors next week, even though a larger scheme is the subject of an appeal.
Man jailed for knifepoint robbery
Travel: A10 blocked at Southery
An accident involving a lorry and a forklift hasblocked the A10in both directions at Southery.
Delays between the B1160 Westgate Street junction and Sedge Fen Road junction.
Travel: Delays on A47 eastbound
There are delays eastbound on the A47 near to the A1074 Dereham Road junction at Easton because of an overturned lorry.
The exit slip road to the roundabout has been closed.
Watch: An encounter with Black Shuck
Halloween is just around the corner so we thought we'd bring you a ghostly tale from the East Anglian Film Archive (EAFA).
Leslie Goodwin spoke to BBC East in 1961 and recounted his meeting with Black Shuck, the legendary ghost dog of East Anglia.
It's a classic tale but what's your favourite Norfolk ghost story? Tell us on our Facebook page.
Medical centre rated 'outstanding' by CQC
The University of East Anglia's medical centre in Norfolk has been ranked "outstanding", following a recent inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission.
Inspectors said the practice provided a "caring, responsive and well-led service" that met the needs of the population it serves.
Of the patients that the centre provides medical care for, 65% are students.
Plans unveiled for first international aviation academy
Detailed plans for the first international aviation academy in Norwich have been unveiled.
The £12m centre near Norwich Airport received funding fromNew Anglia LEPandNorfolk County Council, and will be the first in the country to use current full-size aircraft to train students.
It opens to students next year, and will offer a wide range of courses from cabin crew training to specialist aviation degrees.
Travel: Overturned lorry on A47
The A47 to the west of Norwich is partially blocked at Easton because of an overturned lorry.
Opportunity for young singer to perform with top group
Operatic group G4 are looking for a young local singer to join them on stage when they stop off in Norwich as part of a national tour.
The four-piece group are embarking on a tour of historic churches, and will perform at Norwich Cathedral on 22 November.
Hopeful singers, under the age of 16, must be able to sing solo the first verse of Once in Royal David's City, and to send a recording to their Facebook or Twitter page.
Network Norfolk: South African pastor set to lead Norwich church
A Norwich church is set to welcome a South African minister, and former dentist, as its new lead elder in early November.
Teen tennis player to be ballgirl for champs
Norfolk tennis player Rosie Pooley's dreams have come true.
Tennis is her favourite sport, and now 15-year-old Rosie has been chosen to be a ballgirl at the ATP World Tours Final at the O2 Arena in London next month.
Hear her reaction on this clip from our Facebook page.
Heavy lifting equipment to remove dead whale from beach
Specialist equipment is to be used to remove the body of a minke whale that washed ashore near the Bacton gas terminal last week.
North Norfolk District Council's environmental services will work with local contractor Renosteel, using specialist equipment to remove the seven-tonne whale.
I'll bring you more updates on this later.
21st Century heating for Jacobean house
Faced with an annual heating bill of £30,000 for historic Blickling Hall, the National Trust has come up with a solution to halve the bill.
Engineers have been installing a new system to heat the Jacobean property using the nearby lake.
The work will continue for several more months.
Norwich Evening News: Toffees ace tips Neil for success
Norwich Evening News: Aviation academy ready for take-off
Train carriages in the county are some of the oldest in Britain
Rail rolling stock in Norfolk is some of the oldest in the country, according to the Office of Rail and Road.
It found Abellio Greater Anglia stock was almost 28 years old on average and carriages used by Govia Thameslink in West Norfolk averaged at one year older.
The national average age of trains is 20 years.
Weather: Mild and dry, with patchy rain later
Dry with cloud and light patchy rain spreading east later. Temperatures rising to 14C (57F).
It will be a cloudy night, with patches of rain and drizzle. Temperatures falling to 12C (54F).
BBC Weather has more information
Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage
