Harbour front, Wells-next-the-Sea

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday, 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

That's it from the Norfolk Live team for Friday, we'll be back on Monday from 08:00 until 18:00.

You can get in touch with us via email, Facebook or twitter.

Have a fantastic weekend - and don't forget, the clock's go back on Saturday night.

Weather: A cloudy but dry night

BBC Weather

It'll be a mostly cloudy but dry night, minimum temperature 10C (50F).

Tomorrow starts off dry, but outbreaks of rain are expected although it should be drier during the evening. After a mild start, expect a minimum temperature of 13C (55F).

BBC Weather has more details for you.

Stephen Cameron: Parents hope son's killer spends life in prison

The parents of the victim of M25 road rage killer Kenneth Noye say they are "relieved" he has been refused a move from Norfolk's HMS Wayland to an open prison.

Stephen Cameron
PA

Noye was jailed for life for the 1996 murder of 21-year-old Stephen Cameron (pictured).

Toni Cameron, his mother who now lives in Suffolk, said: "You can get on with your life knowing he's still in there - he left Stephen to die in the gutter and showed no remorse."

James Paget won't compromise on staff costs this winter

Tim Addicott

BBC Radio Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital says it's facing tough spending decisions in the light of a government cap on spending for agency staff.

James Paget Hospital
BBC

The hospital is currently just above the 6% cap allowed to fill vacant posts or absent staff. 

Sue Watkinson, the director of nursing, says it won't compromise on costs if it's "to manage winter safely". 

Norwich City FC set to release annual accounts

Amy Barratt

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City Football Club is set to publish the details of the financial year which ended 30 June 2015. 

David McNally Chief Executive NCFC, Alan Bowkett NCFC Chairman
BBC

The club hosted a press briefing at Carrow Road earlier and will release its embargoed accounts at 06:00 on Saturday. We'll have more on BBC Radio Norfolk throughout the day.

Clive Lewis MP to fast in support of last Briton being held in Guantanamo prison

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Clive Lewis, the Norwich South MP is joining others in a hunger strike in support of the Guantanamo Bay prisoner, Shaker Aamer. 

Aamer, the last Briton being held there, has been on a hunger strike himself in protest against alleged mis-treatment. 

MP for Norwich South, Clive Lewis
BBC

Mr Lewis will fast for a day, as part of the campaign Fast for Shaker, which says it's taking on the detainee's hunger protest,to allow him a chance  to recover.

Son's killer 'never very far from my thoughts'

Kim Riley

BBC Look East

The parents of the 21-year-old man murdered in a road rage attack by Kenneth Noye are welcoming a government decision to refuse to allow him to move to an open jail from HMP Wayland in Norfolk.  

Kenneth Noye
PA

Noye was jailed for life in 2000 for the 1996 attack on Stephen Cameron.

Ken Cameron, his father who lives in Suffolk, said: "Kenneth Noye's never very far from my thoughts. I hate the man and I hope he comes out of prison in a wooden box." 

Dad's Army Museum: Repair work begins on sinkhole

Katy Prickett

BBC News

Repair work has begun on a sinkhole which opened outside the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford.

The Dad's Army Museum, Thetford
Google

Norfolk County Council has confirmed its workers backfilled the 3m (10ft) long and 1.5m (5ft) wide hole today - but slab and asphalt work won't begin until Monday.

As a result, that part of Cage Lane will remain closed this weekend.

Travel update: Trains not stopping at several stations to London

Abellio Greater Anglia have tweeted: 

View more on twitter
Horse required veterinary treatment after 'sustained' sexual assault

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A horse, sexually assaulted for more than an hour by a married father-of-three, had to be treated by a vet after being wounded in the attack. 

Alan Blackman, 31, of no fixed address was identified carrying out the assault at stables in Redenhall, near Harleston, in August. He was jailed for 14 months at Norwich Crown Court.

Blackman targeted a defenceless animal causing serious injuries, which is particularly harrowing. No one or no animal deserves to endure this kind of attack".

Det Sgt Alison ClabonNorfolk Police
Man jailed after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a horse

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A man has been jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a horse.

Alan Blackman
Norfolk Police

Alan Blackman, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier after admitting to the charges last month. 

The horse sustained wounds, which required veterinary treatment.

£1m roads shake-up is on the cards

Norwich Evening News

Being reported in the Norwich Evening News:

Norwich Evening News front page
Norwich Evening News
Drones, planes and lifeboat search for missing dog

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

A missing dog has sparked a major search involving drones, planes and the Hemsby lifeboat, according to her owner. 

Lulu, a Staffordshire bull terrier, fell into water near St Benet's Abbey on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday after she slipped the lead while on a walk.

Picture of missing dog, Lulu
BBC

Tracey Mitchell is asking people to call Doglost, on 0844 800 3220, if they think they've seen her.

Weather: Dull but dry this afternoon

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

The rest of the day will be rather dull and cloudy, with the winds picking up as the afternoon goes on.

Elizabeth Rizzini with weather map
BBC

 The top temperature will be 12C (54F).

Get more from BBC Weather.

Local charity needs more 'handy persons' to help elderly

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Confident with a drill? Handy with a hammer? Or perhaps you don't mind a bit of weeding? 

A scheme which helps people aged over 65 with odd jobs around their homes is looking for more volunteers in North Norfolk.

Volunteers with Ben's Workforce
BBC

Ben's Workforce was set up in May to help more people lead independent lives and is run by the Benjamin Foundation

Headlines: Norwich MP joins hunger strike for Guantanamo prisoner ... Single chief executive appointed for two councils

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Here are the main stories this lunchtime:

  • Clive Lewis MP to take part in hunger strike supporting last Briton held at Gauantanamo Bay
  • A single chief executive will run North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth councils from November
  • A mother says Norfolk Social Services is failing in its care provision for young adults

Norwich MP joins hunger strike for Guantanamo inmate

Norwich Spy

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis is to join a hunger strike with fellow MPs in support of Shaker Aamer, the last British prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay.

Shaker Aamar
Norwich Spy
Golf: Harrold in contention in China

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Sheringham golfer William Harrold has made the cut for the weekend at the Foshan Open in China.

William Harrold
Getty Images

In today's second-round of the latest European Challenge Tour event he shot a level par 72 which keeps him at 2 under par for the championship.

Harrold has dropped to tied 33rd. The leader is 11 shots better off on 13 under.

Ghosts and ghouls: Castle Rising gets in the mood for Halloween

Hunstanton Town and Around

With Halloween just over a week away they're definitely getting into the spirit of things at Castle Rising where we captured this image of the pumpkin harvest.

Photo of pumpkin harvest
Hunstanton Town and Around
Eastern Daily Press: Josh is aiming to hit back hard

Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City's Josh Murphy grabs the headlines on the EDP's Friday back page... 

Eastern Daily Press back page
Eastern Daily Press
Eastern Daily Press: Mental health campaign launched

Eastern Daily Press

A look at today's front page:

EDP front page
Eastern Daily Press
Listen: Alex Neil on Norwich City defence

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has told BBC Radio Norfolk he tried to sign more defenders during the summer. 

Tap to listen

The Canaries have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League following their 6-2 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend. 

Neil has hinted that he will make changes to his side for the match against West Brom at Carrow Road tomorrow. 

Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk share chief executive from November

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Two Norfolk councils will share a chief executive from November, in a bid to save money.

The arrangement is for an interim period to see how the shared management works out. 

North Norfolk District Council's current chief executive has been appointed to look after both authorities.

Headlines: Social services criticised by mother of Down's Syndrome child... Single chief executive for two Norfolk councils

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

These are the main stories this morning: 

  • A mother with a vulnerable daughter fears adult social services is not able to provide adequate care for young adults 
  • A single chief executive has been appointed to run both Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk councils from November
  • Road rage murderer Kenneth Noye, serving a life sentence at Wayland Prison, will not be moved to an open jail
Great Yarmouth Mercury: From jars of spiders to elephant’s toenails

Great Yarmouth Mercury

It sounds like a freaky pharmacy full of poisons and potions for Halloween... but everything on display at a Norfolk museum’s time-warp new attraction fits the period and is true to the time.

Social services responds to criticism about care

Cath Saunt

BBC Radio Norfolk

It may not always be possible to "provide support in the way people would like", Norfolk County Council says.

The comment comes after Marilyn Farrington, who's 19-year-old daughter has Down's Syndrome, told BBC Radio Norfolk the family was not getting the right support from social services. 

Adult social services is under a great deal of pressure... we don’t always get everything right and if people have any concerns... we would encourage them to talk to us about it.”

Norfolk County Council
Lynn News: Pub campaigners slam homes plan

Lynn News

A look at today's front page...

Lynn News front page
Lynn News
Kenneth Noye: Road rage killer refused move to open jail

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

Road rage killer Kenneth Noye has been refused a move to an open prison over fears for public safety.

Photo of Kenneth Noye
BBC

Noye, 68, is currently serving a life sentence at Wayland Prison in Norfolk for stabbing a man to death on the M25 in 1996.   

Justice Secretary Michael Gove rejected a ruling last month by the Parole Board that the notorious gangster was suitable for a move to open conditions.

Norwich City: Mulumbu unlikely to play in West Brom game

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Alex Neil has told reporters at the weekly Carrow Road press call that everything has been open to debate this week in terms of his team selection after the Newcastle defeat.  

Youssouf Mulumbu
Getty Images

He also added this weekend's game is too soon to see Youssouf Mulumbu's return to the pitch from his metatarsal injury. 

Norwich City: Winning 'the most important thing' - Alex Neil

This is what Norwich City's manager has tweeted in the last few minutes as he looks towards this weekend's home match against West Bromwich Albion:

View more on twitter
Mother claims social services failing her vulnerable daughter

Cath Saunt

BBC Radio Norfolk

A carer from Norfolk says she needs more support from Norfolk Social Services and that it's been impossible to get a dedicated social worker. 

Marilyn Farrington, from Horstead, cares for her 19-year-old daughter who has Down's Syndrome.

The County Council has said it takes its care duties very seriously. We'll here more from them shortly.

Sport: Awaiting Friday briefing from Alex Neil at Carrow Road

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Lights, cameras and almost action... the Friday brief from the Norwich City manager is expected shortly.

Carrow Road press room
BBC
Cureton expects Canaries to stick with side

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Former Norwich City striker Jamie Cureton doesn't expect the Canaries to make major changes to their side this weekend.

City have the worst defensive record in the Premier League after their 6-2 loss at Newcastle, but Cureton told BBC Radio Norfolk he thinks manager Alex Neil will stick with the majority of his players when they play West Brom at Carrow Road tomorrow. 

"I can't see he's the type of manager that one result will change his philosophies, team shape and players," he said.  

Trains: Cancellation of the 08:40 service to Cambridge

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

View more on twitter
Weather forecast: Cloudy but dry

A clear, cold start across the Eastern region and then clouding over but staying dry as the temperature peaks at 13C (55F).

Watch the full forecast with BBC Look East's Elizabeth Rizzini.

Headlines: Social services 'can't be trusted' with daughter's care... Council chief executive to stand down

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The main news stories this morning:

  • A mother says she can't trust the Norfolk social services to look after her Down's syndrome daughter
  • The man paid almost £1,000 a day to run Great Yarmouth Borough Council is to stand down, following an agreement to share management with North Norfolk District Council
Good morning from your Norfolk Live team

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

We'll be bringing you all the latest news and sport stories as they happen, and of course, any travel and weather updates.

You can share your thoughts and pictures too in an email, on Twitter or via Facebook.

