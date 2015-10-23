Mother claims social services failing her vulnerable daughter
Cath Saunt
BBC Radio Norfolk
A carer from Norfolk says she needs more support from Norfolk Social Services and that it's been impossible to get a dedicated social worker.
Marilyn Farrington, from Horstead, cares for her 19-year-old daughter who has Down's Syndrome.
The County Council has said it takes its care duties very seriously. We'll here more from them shortly.
Sport: Awaiting Friday briefing from Alex Neil at Carrow Road
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Lights, cameras and almost action... the Friday brief from the Norwich City manager is expected shortly.
Cureton expects Canaries to stick with side
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Former Norwich City striker Jamie Cureton doesn't expect the Canaries to make major changes to their side this weekend.
City have the worst defensive record in the Premier League after their 6-2 loss at Newcastle, but Cureton told BBC Radio Norfolk he thinks manager Alex Neil will stick with the majority of his players when they play West Brom at Carrow Road tomorrow.
"I can't see he's the type of manager that one result will change his philosophies, team shape and players," he said.
Specialist police team issue warning over scam in eastern England
Weather: A cloudy but dry night
BBC Weather
It'll be a mostly cloudy but dry night, minimum temperature 10C (50F).
Tomorrow starts off dry, but outbreaks of rain are expected although it should be drier during the evening. After a mild start, expect a minimum temperature of 13C (55F).
BBC Weather has more details for you.
Stephen Cameron: Parents hope son's killer spends life in prison
The parents of the victim of M25 road rage killer Kenneth Noye say they are "relieved" he has been refused a move from Norfolk's HMS Wayland to an open prison.
Noye was jailed for life for the 1996 murder of 21-year-old Stephen Cameron (pictured).
Toni Cameron, his mother who now lives in Suffolk, said: "You can get on with your life knowing he's still in there - he left Stephen to die in the gutter and showed no remorse."
James Paget won't compromise on staff costs this winter
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
The James Paget Hospital says it's facing tough spending decisions in the light of a government cap on spending for agency staff.
The hospital is currently just above the 6% cap allowed to fill vacant posts or absent staff.
Sue Watkinson, the director of nursing, says it won't compromise on costs if it's "to manage winter safely".
Norwich City FC set to release annual accounts
Amy Barratt
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich City Football Club is set to publish the details of the financial year which ended 30 June 2015.
The club hosted a press briefing at Carrow Road earlier and will release its embargoed accounts at 06:00 on Saturday. We'll have more on BBC Radio Norfolk throughout the day.
Clive Lewis MP to fast in support of last Briton being held in Guantanamo prison
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Clive Lewis, the Norwich South MP is joining others in a hunger strike in support of the Guantanamo Bay prisoner, Shaker Aamer.
Aamer, the last Briton being held there, has been on a hunger strike himself in protest against alleged mis-treatment.
Mr Lewis will fast for a day, as part of the campaign Fast for Shaker, which says it's taking on the detainee's hunger protest,to allow him a chance to recover.
Son's killer 'never very far from my thoughts'
Kim Riley
BBC Look East
The parents of the 21-year-old man murdered in a road rage attack by Kenneth Noye are welcoming a government decision to refuse to allow him to move to an open jail from HMP Wayland in Norfolk.
Noye was jailed for life in 2000 for the 1996 attack on Stephen Cameron.
Ken Cameron, his father who lives in Suffolk, said: "Kenneth Noye's never very far from my thoughts. I hate the man and I hope he comes out of prison in a wooden box."
Dad's Army Museum: Repair work begins on sinkhole
Katy Prickett
BBC News
Repair work has begun on a sinkhole which opened outside the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford.
Norfolk County Council has confirmed its workers backfilled the 3m (10ft) long and 1.5m (5ft) wide hole today - but slab and asphalt work won't begin until Monday.
As a result, that part of Cage Lane will remain closed this weekend.
Travel update: Trains not stopping at several stations to London
Abellio Greater Anglia have tweeted:
Horse required veterinary treatment after 'sustained' sexual assault
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A horse, sexually assaulted for more than an hour by a married father-of-three, had to be treated by a vet after being wounded in the attack.
Alan Blackman, 31, of no fixed address was identified carrying out the assault at stables in Redenhall, near Harleston, in August. He was jailed for 14 months at Norwich Crown Court.
Man jailed after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a horse
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A man has been jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a horse.
Alan Blackman, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier after admitting to the charges last month.
The horse sustained wounds, which required veterinary treatment.
£1m roads shake-up is on the cards
Norwich Evening News
Being reported in the Norwich Evening News:
Drones, planes and lifeboat search for missing dog
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
A missing dog has sparked a major search involving drones, planes and the Hemsby lifeboat, according to her owner.
Lulu, a Staffordshire bull terrier, fell into water near St Benet's Abbey on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday after she slipped the lead while on a walk.
Tracey Mitchell is asking people to call Doglost, on 0844 800 3220, if they think they've seen her.
Weather: Dull but dry this afternoon
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
The rest of the day will be rather dull and cloudy, with the winds picking up as the afternoon goes on.
The top temperature will be 12C (54F).
Get more from BBC Weather.
Local charity needs more 'handy persons' to help elderly
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Confident with a drill? Handy with a hammer? Or perhaps you don't mind a bit of weeding?
A scheme which helps people aged over 65 with odd jobs around their homes is looking for more volunteers in North Norfolk.
Ben's Workforce was set up in May to help more people lead independent lives and is run by the Benjamin Foundation.
Travel news: Buses to replace some trains this weekend
Travel news: Buses to replace some trains this weekend
Headlines: Norwich MP joins hunger strike for Guantanamo prisoner ... Single chief executive appointed for two councils
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Here are the main stories this lunchtime:
Norwich MP joins hunger strike for Guantanamo inmate
Norwich Spy
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis is to join a hunger strike with fellow MPs in support of Shaker Aamer, the last British prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay.
Golf: Harrold in contention in China
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Sheringham golfer William Harrold has made the cut for the weekend at the Foshan Open in China.
In today's second-round of the latest European Challenge Tour event he shot a level par 72 which keeps him at 2 under par for the championship.
Harrold has dropped to tied 33rd. The leader is 11 shots better off on 13 under.
Ghosts and ghouls: Castle Rising gets in the mood for Halloween
Hunstanton Town and Around
With Halloween just over a week away they're definitely getting into the spirit of things at Castle Rising where we captured this image of the pumpkin harvest.
Eastern Daily Press: Josh is aiming to hit back hard
Eastern Daily Press
Norwich City's Josh Murphy grabs the headlines on the EDP's Friday back page...
Eastern Daily Press: Mental health campaign launched
Eastern Daily Press
A look at today's front page:
Listen: Alex Neil on Norwich City defence
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City manager Alex Neil has told BBC Radio Norfolk he tried to sign more defenders during the summer.
The Canaries have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League following their 6-2 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.
Neil has hinted that he will make changes to his side for the match against West Brom at Carrow Road tomorrow.
Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk share chief executive from November
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Two Norfolk councils will share a chief executive from November, in a bid to save money.
The arrangement is for an interim period to see how the shared management works out.
North Norfolk District Council's current chief executive has been appointed to look after both authorities.
Headlines: Social services criticised by mother of Down's Syndrome child... Single chief executive for two Norfolk councils
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
These are the main stories this morning:
Great Yarmouth Mercury: From jars of spiders to elephant’s toenails
Great Yarmouth Mercury
It sounds like a freaky pharmacy full of poisons and potions for Halloween... but everything on display at a Norfolk museum’s time-warp new attraction fits the period and is true to the time.
Social services responds to criticism about care
Cath Saunt
BBC Radio Norfolk
It may not always be possible to "provide support in the way people would like", Norfolk County Council says.
The comment comes after Marilyn Farrington, who's 19-year-old daughter has Down's Syndrome, told BBC Radio Norfolk the family was not getting the right support from social services.
Lynn News: Pub campaigners slam homes plan
Lynn News
A look at today's front page...
Kenneth Noye: Road rage killer refused move to open jail
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
Road rage killer Kenneth Noye has been refused a move to an open prison over fears for public safety.
Noye, 68, is currently serving a life sentence at Wayland Prison in Norfolk for stabbing a man to death on the M25 in 1996.
Justice Secretary Michael Gove rejected a ruling last month by the Parole Board that the notorious gangster was suitable for a move to open conditions.
Norwich City: Mulumbu unlikely to play in West Brom game
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Alex Neil has told reporters at the weekly Carrow Road press call that everything has been open to debate this week in terms of his team selection after the Newcastle defeat.
He also added this weekend's game is too soon to see Youssouf Mulumbu's return to the pitch from his metatarsal injury.
Norwich City: Winning 'the most important thing' - Alex Neil
This is what Norwich City's manager has tweeted in the last few minutes as he looks towards this weekend's home match against West Bromwich Albion:
Diss Express
Businesses and individuals are being warned of a suspected telephone scam operating in the eastern region.
Trains: Cancellation of the 08:40 service to Cambridge
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Weather forecast: Cloudy but dry
A clear, cold start across the Eastern region and then clouding over but staying dry as the temperature peaks at 13C (55F).
Watch the full forecast with BBC Look East's Elizabeth Rizzini.
Headlines: Social services 'can't be trusted' with daughter's care... Council chief executive to stand down
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
The main news stories this morning:
Good morning from your Norfolk Live team
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
We'll be bringing you all the latest news and sport stories as they happen, and of course, any travel and weather updates.
You can share your thoughts and pictures too in an email, on Twitter or via Facebook.