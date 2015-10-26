Hunstanton beach

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

Our Norfolk Live coverage through the day

That's the day's news, sport, weather and travel from the Norfolk Live team today. We hope you've enjoyed it, we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday.

If there's anything in your part of the county that you would like to tell us about, you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter

Goodnight.

Weather: Cloudy with some clear intervals

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Tonight will be cloudy with just a few clear intervals. Winds will be light southeasterly. Minimum temperatures: 7C (45F) 

Weather chart showing temperatures for the Eastern region
BBC

Tomorrow will start cloudy, with mist in places.  Becoming brighter in the afternoon. Winds will remain light southeasterly, increasing to moderate later.

Temperatures will rise to 16C (61F). More information is available atBBC Weather.

Campaign to raise awareness of illegal badger killing

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

An awareness week reminding people about the laws preventing the illegal killing of badgers has been launched by Norfolk police.

It's estimated that up to 10,000 badgers are killed across the UK each year, with perperators facing a fine or prison sentence.

Operation Badger aims to disrupt criminal digging and persecution of the animals. Watch this video of badgers feeding at night-time, sent in by High Ash Farm of Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich.

Spectacular light show transforms historic buildings in King's Lynn

Lynn Lumiere will light up historic buildings in the town until the Christmas lights switch-on.

View more on twitter
The latest headlines: Defence claims prosecution evidence 'unreliable' in Thailand murder trial... Councillors approve cuts to some services

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

If you're just joining us, these are the main stories this afternoon:

  • The trial of two men who deny murdering two British tourists in Thailand has ended with defence claims that prosecution evidence is "unreliable"
  • Councillors at County Hall approve closure of two fire stations and cuts to adult and children's services
  • Plans to close some libraries and children's centres have been put on hold for now
Cellar House is a winner

Just Regional

Here is the front page of the latest issue of Just Eaton and Cringleford:

Eaton's local pub wins award, front page of Just Regional local magazine
Just Regional
Digging up the dirt in King's Lynn

Diana Hare

BBC Inside Out East

Archaeologists excavating the site of a former incinerator in King's Lynn have discovered rubbish dumped during the Victorian era.

The population of the town doubled between 1811 and 1850, and the number of pubs shot up. Products were being sold in bottles and jars but there was nowhere to dispose of them, so wasteland on the edge of the town was used as a dump.

You can find out more on Inside Out on BBC One in the East of England at 19:30.

Sport: Alex Neil remains upbeat after City defeats

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City manager Alex Neil remains positive, despite losing three games in a row.

He's been speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler, ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League match at Everton. 

Thailand murders: Defence closes trial with 'unreliable' evidence claim

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The trial of two men who deny murdering two British tourists in Thailand has ended with defence claims that prosecution evidence is "unreliable".  

Hannah Witheridge and David Miller
Press Association

Hannah Witheridge, 23, of Hemsby, and David Miller, 24, from Jersey, were found dead on the island of Koh Tao last year.

Two Burmese migrants Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo initially confessed to the killings but later retracted their statements, saying they'd been tortured.

Women charged with sex offences

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Two women have been charged with a number of sex offences, including child cruelty and gross indecency. 

Elizabeth Dawson, 54, and Eileen Hobart, 76, both of Webster Close, Bowthorpe, were charged with offences including perverting the course of justice. Paul Hilling, 47, of Humbleyard, Norwich, was charged with four offences. 

The alleged offences took place in the Norwich area against two victims between 1993 and 2000. All have been granted conditional bail.  

Lorry drivers 'are not inconsiderate and smelly'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A west Norfolk haulier is hoping to change people's perception of lorry drivers. 

Helena Wright, in the cab of a lorry
BBC

Helena Wright, transport manager of W's Transport,  says many people wrongly think lorry drivers are smelly men who don't care about anyone else. 

As part of a national "Love the Lorry" campaign, she's opening up the company's yard in Wood Norton for anyone to see first-hand what life is like in the cab.

Six days of beer tasting for real ale enthusiasts

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The annual Norwich Beer Festival has returned to the city for the 38th year.

Logo for Norwich & Norfolk beer festival
CAMRA

Enthusiasts will be able to choose from more than 200 real ales, and more than 40 ciders and perries from independent brewers across Britain and the Continent.  

Two qualified beer sommeliers will be on hand to help people with their selection. The festival runs until Saturday. 

No cuts to libraries or children's services... but two fire stations to close

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Councillors are meeting at County Hall to discuss proposals on ways to make £111m savings by 2019. 

Councillors meet to discuss proposals on ways to save £111 million
BBC

They've approved the closure of two fire stations and cuts to adult and children's services. But plans to close 20 libraries and some children's centres have been taken off the table for now.  

The possibility of increasing council tax to raise funds will also be considered. A public consultation will now get under way. 

One tomato or 50 bottles of red wine ?

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Scientists at the John Innes Centre at Norwich Research Park have grown supercharged GM tomatoes packed with industrial quantities of disease-fighting plant chemicals.

Tomatoes
Getty Images

Just one of the GM tomatoes grown by the team contains as much Resveratrol as 50 bottles of red wine.

The antioxidant chemical is believed to combat heart disease, cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.   

Sharp rise in bridge crashes on the Broads

North Norfolk News

It is every holidaymaker’s worst nightmare – crashing into a bridge while on a relaxing river trip and watching on with a red face as the craft is rescued.  

Protesters campaign against £111m council spending cut plans

Kate Bradbrook

BBC Look East

Anti-austerity protesters gathered at County Hall this morning to protest against possible spending cuts.

Councillors are meeting to discuss ways of making the savings over the next three years.

Norfolk County Council says it has to make reductions because the government has reduced its funding.

Norwich City FC: 'I'm more than up for the challenge' - Alex Neil

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Speaking at the Canaries press conference ahead of tomorrow night's away game at Everton, manager Alex Neil says "he's more than up for the challenge."

Looking relaxed and happy, Neil says he's ready to turn things around after the mini blip. Norwich have lost three Premier League games in a row.

I don't take getting beat very well."

Alex NeilManager, Norwich City FC
Football: No 'wholesale changes' to side says Alex Neil

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City travel to Everton tomorrow night in the League Cup fourth round and the pre-match press conference has just started.

Alex Neil at the Canaries press confernece
BBC

City have lost three Premier League games in a row, but manager Alex Neil says there's not going to be wholesale changes.  

Striker Mbokani has a bug, but should be well enough to travel to Everton. 

The lunchtime headlines: Councillors look at ways to deliver £111m spending cuts... Chemical spill poses no risk

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

Here are the top stories for Norfolk this lunchtime:

  • Councillors meet at County Hall to look at how the authority can deliver spending cuts over the next three years
  • Costessey chemical spill is "no risk to the public"
University lecturer with licence to research writes study on Spectre as new Bond film is released

Eastern Daily Press

Over the years, the UEA has been responsible for some of the world’s finest research, in a dazzling array of fields.

But none has been quite like the latest output from Matthew Woodcock, a senior lecturer at the School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing.

Possible chemical spill: 'No risk to public'

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norfolk Police say the suspected chemical leak at New Costessey does not pose a risk to the public. 

View more on twitter
Update on suspected chemical spill

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norfolk Police are asking people to keep away from Ernest Gage Avenue in New Costessey, as emergency services continue to deal with a drum leaking an unknown chemical.

View more on twitter
Council cuts meeting in progress

Kate Bradbrook

BBC Look East

A packed public gallery watches as Norfolk county councillors look at ways the authority can deliver over £100m of cuts in the next three years. 

The committee is expected to vote for less extreme cuts. The chair of children's services says that every department must play its part.  

Members of the public in the public gallery at County Hall
BBC

 Whatever is decided today goes to consultation with a final decision due on 22 February.   

King's Lynn dump discovery shows 'beginnings of a throwaway society'

Diana Hare

BBC Inside Out East

Hundreds of bottles and some dangerous metals dumped during the Victorian period have been uncovered in King's Lynn by a group of archaeologists.

Victorian bottles
BBC

It was the beginning of the "throwaway society", with people dumping their rubbish on wasteland on the edge of town.   

Inside Out has the story on BBC One in the East of England at 19:30.

BreakingSuspected chemical spill in New Costessey

BBC Radio Norfolk

Emergency services are dealing with a "industrial accident" in New Costessey.

Police are helping the fire service in Ernest Gage Avenue, where a drum is leaking an unknown chemical.

We will bring you more updates as we get them. 

Crosses placed on War Graves as Poppy Appeal launched in Hunstanton

Hunstanton Town and Around

At 11am on Saturday an Act of Remembrance was conducted by Fr John Bloomfield at Hunstanton Cemetery and following the two-minute silence veterans and residents attending the event placed crosses on each of the War Graves.

Sid Miller and Roy Evans place crosses on the War Graves
Hunstanton Town and Around
Today's Norwich Evening News back page: Canaries will rise to the challenge

Here's today's back page: 

Back page of Norwich Evening News
Archant
Councillors to discuss cuts to public services

Tim Addicott

BBC Radio Norfolk

Protesters are gathering outside County Hall this morning to oppose planned cuts to public services

Protesters at County Hall in Norwich
BBC

County Hall says it has a savings target of £111m, which is about 15% of its budget.   

The councillors will take the first steps towards deciding how the money can be saved. 

Today's EDP back page: Sticky patch

Here's is today's back page:

Back page of EDP
Archant
County council needs to plug £111m funding gap

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

Councillors are meeting at County Hall in Norwich today, to take the first steps in deciding how to make savings over the next three years.

  • Norfolk County Council needs to plug a £111m funding gap
  • Every department at County Hall has been asked to identify what might need to be cut it was spending 25% less
  • In total, if all those cuts were brought to bear it would save the council £169m
Disabled woman takes to social media to appeal against cuts

Tim Addicott

BBC Radio Norfolk

A woman from Dereham fears she may become a prisoner in her own home if her social care budget is cut any further.

Sandie Bailes, who has a brain tumour and multiple sclerosis, took to social media to ask Norfolk county councillors to stop cutting services.

You can watch her message on our Facebook page.

Anti-cuts demonstration at County Hall

Kate Bradbrook

BBC Look East

I'm at County Hall in Norwich where councillors will meet to discuss how to make budget savings of £111m.

More than 60 protesters have gathered outside the building to protest at cuts to services. 

Protesters at County Hall
BBC
Norwich City look to stop the rot

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

The Canaries travel to Everton tomorrow night in the League Cup fourth round. It's a competition they have won twice before in 1985 (pictured) and 1962.

Norwich players celebrate winning Milk Cup in 1985
Getty Images

City have lost three Premier League games in a row including Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom.

King's Lynn wrestler captures world title

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Nick Aldis, who's from Docking, is the inaugural Global Force Wrestling world champion after winning a tournament in Las Vegas.

Nick Aldis is presented with his world title
Global Force Wrestling

Aldis and the rest of the GWF roster have a show in King's Lynn this Friday.

Today's Norwich Evening News front page: City's winter wonderland

Here's today's front page: 

Front page of Norwich Evening News
Archant
Today's EDP front page: Pay more tax to protect services

Here is today's front page:

Front page of Monday's EDP
Archant
Travel: Delays on Norwich ring road

View more on twitter
Today's weather: Cloudy with sunny spells

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

Remaining dry, with some sunny spells. It may feel chilly in the easterly breeze.

Temperatures will rise to 14C (57F). Tonight will be dry with clear spells.

Temperatures falling to 11C (52F). 

BBC Weatherhas further details. 

The headlines today: Councillors meet to discuss how to make savings as anti-austerity protesters demonstrate... Archaeologists uncover Victorian rubbish

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The top stories we are looking at today:

  • County councillors meet to discuss how to make savings over the next three years as anti-austerity protesters stage a demonstration outside County Hall
  • Archaeologists uncover rubbish dumped during the Victorian period in King's Lynn 
Good morning and welcome to today's Norfolk Live

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Hello and thank you for joining us. We'll have the latest news, sport, travel and weather from now until 18:00.

If there's anything in your part of the county that you think we should know about, you can contact us viaemail,FacebookorTwitter

