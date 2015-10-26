Here is the front page of the latest issue of Just Eaton and Cringleford:
Digging up the dirt in King's Lynn
Diana Hare
BBC Inside Out East
Archaeologists excavating the site of a former incinerator in King's Lynn have discovered rubbish dumped during the Victorian era.
The population of the town doubled between 1811 and 1850, and the number of pubs shot up. Products were being sold in bottles and jars but there was nowhere to dispose of them, so wasteland on the edge of the town was used as a dump.
Hannah Witheridge, 23, of Hemsby, and David Miller, 24, from Jersey, were found dead on the island of Koh Tao last year.
Two Burmese migrants Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo initially confessed to the killings but later retracted their statements, saying they'd been tortured.
Women charged with sex offences
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Two women have been charged with a number of sex offences, including child cruelty and gross indecency.
Elizabeth Dawson, 54, and Eileen Hobart, 76, both of Webster Close, Bowthorpe, were charged with offences including perverting the course of justice. Paul Hilling, 47, of Humbleyard, Norwich, was charged with four offences.
The alleged offences took place in the Norwich area against two victims between 1993 and 2000. All have been granted conditional bail.
Lorry drivers 'are not inconsiderate and smelly'
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A west Norfolk haulier is hoping to change people's perception of lorry drivers.
Helena Wright, transport manager of W's Transport, says many people wrongly think lorry drivers are smelly men who don't care about anyone else.
As part of a national "Love the Lorry" campaign, she's opening up the company's yard in Wood Norton for anyone to see first-hand what life is like in the cab.
Weather: Cloudy with some clear intervals
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Tonight will be cloudy with just a few clear intervals. Winds will be light southeasterly. Minimum temperatures: 7C (45F)
Tomorrow will start cloudy, with mist in places. Becoming brighter in the afternoon. Winds will remain light southeasterly, increasing to moderate later.
Temperatures will rise to 16C (61F).
Campaign to raise awareness of illegal badger killing
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
An awareness week reminding people about the laws preventing the illegal killing of badgers has been launched by Norfolk police.
It's estimated that up to 10,000 badgers are killed across the UK each year, with perperators facing a fine or prison sentence.
Operation Badger aims to disrupt criminal digging and persecution of the animals. Watch this video of badgers feeding at night-time, sent in by High Ash Farm of Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich.
Spectacular light show transforms historic buildings in King's Lynn
Lynn Lumiere will light up historic buildings in the town until the Christmas lights switch-on.
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
Cellar House is a winner
You can find out more on Inside Out on BBC One in the East of England at 19:30.
Norwich City manager Alex Neil remains positive, despite losing three games in a row.
He's been speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler, ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League match at Everton.
Six days of beer tasting for real ale enthusiasts
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The annual Norwich Beer Festival has returned to the city for the 38th year.
Enthusiasts will be able to choose from more than 200 real ales, and more than 40 ciders and perries from independent brewers across Britain and the Continent.
Two qualified beer sommeliers will be on hand to help people with their selection. The festival runs until Saturday.
No cuts to libraries or children's services... but two fire stations to close
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Councillors are meeting at County Hall to discuss proposals on ways to make £111m savings by 2019.
They've approved the closure of two fire stations and cuts to adult and children's services. But plans to close 20 libraries and some children's centres have been taken off the table for now.
The possibility of increasing council tax to raise funds will also be considered. A public consultation will now get under way.
One tomato or 50 bottles of red wine ?
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Scientists at the John Innes Centre at Norwich Research Park have grown supercharged GM tomatoes packed with industrial quantities of disease-fighting plant chemicals.
Just one of the GM tomatoes grown by the team contains as much Resveratrol as 50 bottles of red wine.
The antioxidant chemical is believed to combat heart disease, cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.
Sharp rise in bridge crashes on the Broads
North Norfolk News
It is every holidaymaker’s worst nightmare – crashing into a bridge while on a relaxing river trip and watching on with a red face as the craft is rescued.
Protesters campaign against £111m council spending cut plans
Kate Bradbrook
BBC Look East
Anti-austerity protesters gathered at County Hall this morning to protest against possible spending cuts.
Councillors are meeting to discuss ways of making the savings over the next three years.
Norfolk County Council says it has to make reductions because the government has reduced its funding.
Norwich City FC: 'I'm more than up for the challenge' - Alex Neil
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Speaking at the Canaries press conference ahead of tomorrow night's away game at Everton, manager Alex Neil says "he's more than up for the challenge."
Looking relaxed and happy, Neil says he's ready to turn things around after the mini blip. Norwich have lost three Premier League games in a row.
Football: No 'wholesale changes' to side says Alex Neil
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City travel to Everton tomorrow night in the League Cup fourth round and the pre-match press conference has just started.
City have lost three Premier League games in a row, but manager Alex Neil says there's not going to be wholesale changes.
Striker Mbokani has a bug, but should be well enough to travel to Everton.
University lecturer with licence to research writes study on Spectre as new Bond film is released
Eastern Daily Press
Over the years, the UEA has been responsible for some of the world’s finest research, in a dazzling array of fields.
But none has been quite like the latest output from Matthew Woodcock, a senior lecturer at the School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing.
Possible chemical spill: 'No risk to public'
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norfolk Police say the suspected chemical leak at New Costessey does not pose a risk to the public.
Update on suspected chemical spill
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norfolk Police are asking people to keep away from Ernest Gage Avenue in New Costessey, as emergency services continue to deal with a drum leaking an unknown chemical.
Council cuts meeting in progress
Kate Bradbrook
BBC Look East
A packed public gallery watches as Norfolk county councillors look at ways the authority can deliver over £100m of cuts in the next three years.
The committee is expected to vote for less extreme cuts. The chair of children's services says that every department must play its part.
Whatever is decided today goes to consultation with a final decision due on 22 February.
King's Lynn dump discovery shows 'beginnings of a throwaway society'
Diana Hare
BBC Inside Out East
Hundreds of bottles and some dangerous metals dumped during the Victorian period have been uncovered in King's Lynn by a group of archaeologists.
It was the beginning of the "throwaway society", with people dumping their rubbish on wasteland on the edge of town.
Inside Out has the story on BBC One in the East of England at 19:30.
BreakingSuspected chemical spill in New Costessey
BBC Radio Norfolk
Emergency services are dealing with a "industrial accident" in New Costessey.
Police are helping the fire service in Ernest Gage Avenue, where a drum is leaking an unknown chemical.
We will bring you more updates as we get them.
Crosses placed on War Graves as Poppy Appeal launched in Hunstanton
Hunstanton Town and Around
At 11am on Saturday an Act of Remembrance was conducted by Fr John Bloomfield at Hunstanton Cemetery and following the two-minute silence veterans and residents attending the event placed crosses on each of the War Graves.
Today's Norwich Evening News back page: Canaries will rise to the challenge
Here's today's back page:
Councillors to discuss cuts to public services
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
Protesters are gathering outside County Hall this morning to oppose planned cuts to public services.
County Hall says it has a savings target of £111m, which is about 15% of its budget.
The councillors will take the first steps towards deciding how the money can be saved.
Today's EDP back page: Sticky patch
Here's is today's back page:
County council needs to plug £111m funding gap
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
Councillors are meeting at County Hall in Norwich today, to take the first steps in deciding how to make savings over the next three years.
Disabled woman takes to social media to appeal against cuts
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
A woman from Dereham fears she may become a prisoner in her own home if her social care budget is cut any further.
Sandie Bailes, who has a brain tumour and multiple sclerosis, took to social media to ask Norfolk county councillors to stop cutting services.
You can watch her message on our Facebook page.
Anti-cuts demonstration at County Hall
Kate Bradbrook
BBC Look East
I'm at County Hall in Norwich where councillors will meet to discuss how to make budget savings of £111m.
More than 60 protesters have gathered outside the building to protest at cuts to services.
Norwich City look to stop the rot
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
The Canaries travel to Everton tomorrow night in the League Cup fourth round. It's a competition they have won twice before in 1985 (pictured) and 1962.
City have lost three Premier League games in a row including Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom.
King's Lynn wrestler captures world title
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Nick Aldis, who's from Docking, is the inaugural Global Force Wrestling world champion after winning a tournament in Las Vegas.
Aldis and the rest of the GWF roster have a show in King's Lynn this Friday.
Today's Norwich Evening News front page: City's winter wonderland
Here's today's front page:
Today's EDP front page: Pay more tax to protect services
Here is today's front page:
Travel: Delays on Norwich ring road
Today's weather: Cloudy with sunny spells
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
Remaining dry, with some sunny spells. It may feel chilly in the easterly breeze.
Temperatures will rise to 14C (57F). Tonight will be dry with clear spells.
Temperatures falling to 11C (52F).
Temperatures falling to 11C (52F).
