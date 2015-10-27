BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday
  2. Updates for Tuesday, 27 October 2015

Live Reporting

By Caroline Kingdon

All times stated are UK

Goodbye from Norfolk Live

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Goodbye and thank you for joining us today. We will be back tomorrow from 08:00 until 18:00, bringing you the day's news, sport, travel and weather updates.

We always like to hear from you, and if there's anything happening in your part of the county that you would like to share with us, you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter

CLA urges sky lantern ban from Bonfire Night celebrations

BBC Radio Norfolk

Earlier we brought you the story of the CLA urging Bonfire Night organisers to ban sky lanterns from their displays, because of the risk to properties and livestock.

Here are some of the comments we've received on our Facebook page: 

  • Lynne Walker: Those things are the worst idea anyone has ever come up with.
  • Duncan Moore: Don't forget that these often get mistaken for distress flares on the coast and take up valuable time for Coastguard and lifeboat crews. 

We always welcome your comments, via email, Facebook or twitter.

Weather: Turning cloudy later, with patchy rain

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Turning cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west - it will become misty. Temperatures falling to 8C (46F).

Weather outlook for Wednesday
BBC

Tomorrow will start cloudy, damp and misty with patches of rain. Brighter and drier later.   

Temperatures rising to 14C (57F).

Scrimmage view: Gary Hooper loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich fans will be disappointed to see Gary Hooper leave the club, even if it is on a short term deal. 

Norwich's Gary Hooper looks to attack during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Norwich City
Getty Images

He's probably the most natural goalscorer on the books and offers the team something different up front. Costing the club £5m back in 2013 - in my opinion has never really got going at Carrow Road.

Could this move be made permanent in January? It remains to be seen - but Wednesday were close to signing him in August so have been long time admirers.

Gary Hooper: Sheffield Wednesday sign Canaries' striker

Norwich striker Gary Hooper joins Sheffield Wednesday

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

It's been revealed that striker Gary Hooper has joined Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on an emergency loan until January 2016.

Gary Hooper celebrates scoring for Norwich
Getty Images

The striker has recently recovered from an ankle injury and has only managed two appearances for the Canaries this season.

Volunteers asked to help with end of season beach clean

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk's army of beach cleaners is calling for volunteers with a love of the coast to help them remove trash from the tideline, and recycle plastic bottles and cans.

Surfers Against Sewage volunteers on the beach
Surfers Against Sewage

The Surfers Against Sewage end of season beach clean tackles marine litter and recycles any suitable materials that are found.  

Volunteers don't need to register, just dress up warm and head to Cromer Beach on 31 October and say hello to the lead volunteer.

Hospital recognised for supporting carers of patients with dementia

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) as been officially recognised as an organisation which supports and welcomes carers of patients with dementia.

Director of nursing Liz Libiszewski presenting John's Campaign certificate to dementia liaison nurse Sarah Hay
James Paget University Hospital

 The JPUH signed up to John's Campaign, which aims to give carers of those living with dementia the right to stay in hospital with them.

The latest headlines: 'Significant improvements' for Norfolk police over child protection cases... Dead beached whale to be removed

Graham Barnard

BBC Radio Norfolk

Here are the latest headlines across the county this afternoon

'Don't be a little monster' - the Halloween plea from Norfolk police

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk police is urging trick or treaters, and those celebrating Bonfire Night to show respect to residents and not to be "a little monster". 

Little monsters cartoon images
Norfolk Police

...people knocking on doors after dark can be a scary experience... we ask everyone to respect the wishes of those who choose not to celebrate."

Dave BuckleyChief Inspector, Norfolk Police

Last year, Norfolk police received more than 1,300 calls related to Halloween and more than 900 regarding Bonfire Night.

Specialist equipment needed to remove minke whale

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Specialist equipment is to be brought to remove the minke whale that's washed ashore on Bacton beach. 

Dead minke whale on Bacton beach
BBC

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will work with local contractors to use specialist equipment to remove the juvenile mammal on Thursday, when the tide allows.  

The location of the whale beneath Bacton gas terminal has caused some difficulty in terms of access."

Angie Fitch-TillettCabinet Member for Environmental Services, NNDC
Football: Everton v Norwich City

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

There's full live commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk of Norwich City's League Cup 4th round tie against Everton tonight. Our special guest summariser is Canary legend Grant Holt (pictured).

Grant Holt celebrating scoring a goal
Getty Images

Coverage gets under way from 19:00 in Norfolk on 95.1, 95.6 and 104.4 FM, and 855 and 873 AM. 

Live text commentary will be available online.

Eating disorder diabulimia should be 'formally recognised'

A hospital consultant has added his voice to calls that there should be greater recognition of eating disorder diabulimia.

Dr Jeremy Turner, a consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Perhaps getting this formally recognised could be an important first step to improving awareness and ultimately improving management of this problem."

Diabulimia is where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight. 

Call for recognition of eating disorder

Rebecca Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

A young woman, who suffered from eating disorder diabulimia - where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - has called for more recognition of the illness.

Insulin
BBC

Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, who was involved in a project to highlight the disorder in Norfolk, said it does not have its own formal medical term.

Council considering ways of removing dead whale

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

North Norfolk District Council is looking at ways of removing the juvenile minke whale that has been washed up near Bacton.

Juvenile minke whale at Bacton
HelenHaines

Minke whales travel vast distances and are the most common cetacean seen around the UK.

Historic tractors to go under the hammer

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A Norfolk farmer is selling off his collection of historic Ferguson tractors, because his family don't share his passion.

Ferguson Brown Type A tractor
Kendalls auctioneers

Paul Rackham built up his fleet of vintage tractors at Roudham near Thetford, after travelling the world to find them.

The auction on 14 November is expected to raise £400,000. Last month Mr Rackham sold more than 200 vintage tractors for £1.5m.

Plea to ban sky lanterns from bonfire displays

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Organisers of Bonfire Night events are being urged by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) not to release sky lanterns from their displays as they pose a threat to homes and businesses.

Sky lantern
Getty Images

Lanterns landing or crossing fields can panic livestock... animals can suffer a slow agonising death if they ingest debris from spent lanterns."

Ben UnderwoodRegional Director, CLA East
Canaries take on Everton in League Cup

Emma Barnard

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City take on Everton tonight in the fourth round of the League Cup looking to break a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last three Premier League games.

Alex Neil at Canaries press conference, Monday 27 October
BBC

Manager Alex Neil will be fielding many of his squad players tonight: “Most of the senior players that maybe haven’t had as much game time as they would like we think will play some part.”

The latest headlines: Norfolk police 'significant progress' in child protection... Hospital calls for people 'to think' before going to A&E

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The top stories this lunchtime:

  • Norfolk Constabulary has made 'significant improvements' in the area of child protection
  • James Paget urges people to stay away from A&E unless their injuries are 'major' or 'life-threatening'
  • Green councillors resign committee positions in protest at 'savage' spending cuts 
Woman was 'blinded' by eating disorder

Rebecca Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

A young woman, who has diabetes, has described how she went temporarily blind in a bid to lose weight while suffering from a little understood eating disorder.

Lucy Travers
Lucy Travers

Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, of Bungay, Suffolk, who suffered from diabulimia -  where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - has been involved in a Norfolk project to highlight the disorder.

She wants more people to be aware of the illness - which led to her being hospitalised.

Public asked to consider whether they need to go to A&E

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The James Paget Hospital is asking people to consider whether their illness or injury really needs emergency attention after hundreds of people attended the department at the weekend.

Entrance to James Paget University Hospital
BBC

About 600 people reported to A&E for treatment, the same weekend last year saw 550 attendees.

A spokesperson for the hospital says that members of the public with life-threatening conditions or major injuries should continue to go to A&E, but if they just feel unwell or have a minor injury to call 111, or visit a minor injury clinic.

Weather update: Staying dry and warm for the time of year

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

It should stay dry throughout the rest of the day with some warm sunshine for the time of year. Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).

Georgina Burnett with temperature chart
BBC

It will remain fine this evening, but cloud will thicken overnight to eventually give extensive low cloud and fog, particularly across Great Yarmouth and other coastal areas.

A whale of a task for the council

The body of a juvenile minke whale has washed ashore on the beach at Paston.

It was first seen in Overstrand a week ago, but was taken back out to sea by the tide.

North Norfolk District Council is investigating ways to remove the remains. We'll be hearing from them later today.

Young medics of the future try out their lifesaving skills

Kate Scotter

BBC Radio Norfolk

Aspiring young medics have been learning everything from how the heart works to saving a life at a "mini medics" workshop in Costessey.

Youngsters learn lifesaving skills at Mini Medical School
BBC

The would-be doctors, taking part in the event at the Ormiston Victory Academy, were given the opportunity to learn about jobs in the medical profession.

It's part of the Help Me I'm a Medic programme, which aims to inspire youngsters into healthcare careers.

'Significant progress' in the area of child abuse

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk police's work on child abuse and child sexual exploitation has made significant progress, temporary acting chief constable Nick Dean says.

His comments come as an HMIC report highlights the progress the force had made in its commitments to child protection.    

The Constabulary continues to review its work around complex child protection cases... working as part of the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub to co-ordinate safeguarding across the county.

Temporary acting chief constable Nick DeanNorfolk Police
Headlines: 'Significant improvement' in children protection... Green Party councillors resign over 'savage' spending cuts

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The mid-morning headlines:

  • A report into the way children are protected by Norfolk Police has found significant improvements
  • Two Green Party councillors resign their committee positions at County Hall because of "savage spending cuts"
  • Training will be given to faith leaders in Norfolk today to help them support people in their communities with mental health problems

Norfolk police 'reduces delays' in child protection proceedures

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk Constabulary has made improvements in the area of child protection the latest report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) has found.

Key findings from the report include:

  • The force has successfully reduced delays in reviewing third party material... sharing protocol with Norfolk County Council
  • Officers attending an incident have access to information about the possible presence of registered sex offenders or families "at risk"
  • A robust process was in place in order to reduce timescales in the examination of digital media

HMIC will report on how well the force is protecting vulnerable victims before Christmas.

Norfolk police 'could do more' over child protection report finds

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The HMIC's inspection of Norfolk Constabulary has shown the force has made a strong commitment to improve the protection of children, but it could do more.

Key findings from the report include: 

  • Norfolk Constabulary could do more to assess the risk suspects could pose to other vulnerable people, particularly in the cases of child sexual abuse
  • Some serious cases were allocated to non-specific teams... investigations undertaken by insufficiently skilled and knowledgeable staff
  • The force ensures officers correctly record information on the use of police protection powers

The inspection was carried out in April 2015.  We'll hear the force's reaction to the findings later.

Norfolk police make 'significant improvements' in child protection

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk Constabulary has made clear improvements in child protection, according to a report by HMIC.

Police car and logo
BBC

Inspectors carried out a visit in April, to see what progress had been made against recommendations given to the force last year.

It found that Norfolk Constabulary has a strong commitment to child protection, with clear priorities and strong leadership.  

Your pictures: Cromer Pier at sunset

Thanks to Hilary Cook for this image of Cromer Pier. We love to see your landscape, wildlife and weather images of the county.

Cromer front at sunset
Hilary Cook

It's a good time to capture some of those beautiful autumn colours at the moment.

You can send your pictures to us by email, or as a post on our Facebook page.  

Social action pioneer receives MBE honour in Norfolk ceremony

Network Norfolk

Norfolk Christian social action pioneer Valerie Dodsworth received her MBE from Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, on behalf of the Queen at a private investitutre ceremony at Keswich near Norwich. 

Valerie Dodsworth and Richard Jewson, at MBE ceremony
Network Norfolk
On the back page: Norwich boss wants to see warrior spirit

Norwich Evening News

The back page of theEvening Newstoday: 

Back page of the Evening News
Archant
Green councillors quit over spending cuts

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Two Green Party county councillors are resigning their committee positions over what they call "savage" spending cuts.

County Hall
BBC

Richard Bearman and Elizabeth Morgan have resigned as Vice-Chairs of the Communities and Adult Social Care committees.

Norfolk County Council has to save £111m by 2019.

On the back page: Neil ready to scrap it out of 'tough spell'

Eastern Daily Press

The back page of the Eastern Daily Press today:

Back page of the Eastern Daily Press
Archant
Winter pressures on James Paget Hospital

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Patients heading to A&E departments in Norfolk are being asked to consider whether their injury or illness needs emergency attention. 

The James Paget Hospital had high numbers of people turn up at the weekend, putting pressure on the system.

James Paget Hospital
BBC

They're asking people who feel unwell or have a minor injury to contact call 111 for advice, or visit their GP or clinic instead.  

On the front page: Family to honour sailor's memory

Norwich Evening News

The front page of the Evening News today:

Front page of Evening News
Archant
Greater awareness needed for the 'illness without a name'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A new condition where people abuse insulin to lose weight should be given an official name to lead to greater awareness, a Norwich doctor says.  

The condition, referred to as "Diabulimia", is where those with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections in order to lose weight.

We'll have more on this throughout the day.

Mother's call to young people after depressed daughter took overdose

Eastern Daily Press

The front page of the Eastern Daily Press today:

Front page of EDP
Archant
Weather: Mist clearing with sunny spells later

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

Early patches of mist will clear, with brighter spells later. Temperatures reaching a maximum of 16C (61F).

Tonight will be cloudy, with rain early tomorrow morning and low cloud and fog in coastal areas. Temperatures will fall to 12C (54F).

BBC Weather has more information throughout the day.

