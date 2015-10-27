Eating disorder diabulimia should be 'formally recognised'
A hospital consultant has added his voice to calls that there should be greater recognition of eating disorder diabulimia.
Dr Jeremy Turner, a consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Perhaps getting this formally recognised could be an important first step to improving awareness and ultimately improving management of this problem."
Diabulimia is where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight.
Call for recognition of eating disorder
Rebecca Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A young woman, who suffered from eating disorder diabulimia - where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - has called for more recognition of the illness.
Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, who was involved in a project to highlight the disorder in Norfolk, said it does not have its own formal medical term.
Council considering ways of removing dead whale
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
North Norfolk District Council is looking at ways of removing the juvenile minke whale that has been washed up near Bacton.
Minke whales travel vast distances and are the most common cetacean seen around the UK.
Historic tractors to go under the hammer
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A Norfolk farmer is selling off his collection of historic Ferguson tractors, because his family don't share his passion.
Paul Rackham built up his fleet of vintage tractors at Roudham near Thetford, after travelling the world to find them.
The auction on 14 November is expected to raise £400,000. Last month Mr Rackham sold more than 200 vintage tractors for £1.5m.
Plea to ban sky lanterns from bonfire displays
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Organisers of Bonfire Night events are being urged by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) not to release sky lanterns from their displays as they pose a threat to homes and businesses.
Lanterns landing or crossing fields can panic livestock... animals can suffer a slow agonising death if they ingest debris from spent lanterns."
Canaries take on Everton in League Cup
Emma Barnard
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City take on Everton tonight in the fourth round of the League Cup looking to break a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last three Premier League games.
Manager Alex Neil will be fielding many of his squad players tonight: “Most of the senior players that maybe haven’t had as much game time as they would like we think will play some part.”
Norfolk police 'significant progress' in child protection... Hospital calls for people 'to think' before going to A&E
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
The top stories this lunchtime:
Norfolk Constabulary has made 'significant improvements' in the area of child protection
James Paget urges people to stay away from A&E unless their injuries are 'major' or 'life-threatening'
Green councillors resign committee positions in protest at 'savage' spending cuts
Woman was 'blinded' by eating disorder
Rebecca Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A young woman, who has diabetes, has described how she went temporarily blind in a bid to lose weight while suffering from a little understood eating disorder.
Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, of Bungay, Suffolk, who suffered from diabulimia - where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - has been involved in a Norfolk project to highlight the disorder.
She wants more people to be aware of the illness - which led to her being hospitalised.
Public asked to consider whether they need to go to A&E
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The James Paget Hospital is asking people to consider whether their illness or injury really needs emergency attention after hundreds of people attended the department at the weekend.
About 600 people reported to A&E for treatment, the same weekend last year saw 550 attendees.
A spokesperson for the hospital says that members of the public with life-threatening conditions or major injuries should continue to go to A&E, but if they just feel unwell or have a minor injury to call 111, or visit a minor injury clinic.
Weather update: Staying dry and warm for the time of year
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It should stay dry throughout the rest of the day with some warm sunshine for the time of year. Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
It will remain fine this evening, but cloud will thicken overnight to eventually give extensive low cloud and fog, particularly across Great Yarmouth and other coastal areas.
A whale of a task for the council
The body of a juvenile minke whale has washed ashore on the beach at Paston.
It was first seen in Overstrand a week ago, but was taken back out to sea by the tide.
North Norfolk District Council is investigating ways to remove the remains. We'll be hearing from them later today.
Young medics of the future try out their lifesaving skills
Kate Scotter
BBC Radio Norfolk
Aspiring young medics have been learning everything from how the heart works to saving a life at a "mini medics" workshop in Costessey.
The would-be doctors, taking part in the event at the Ormiston Victory Academy, were given the opportunity to learn about jobs in the medical profession.
It's part of the Help Me I'm a Medic programme, which aims to inspire youngsters into healthcare careers.
'Significant progress' in the area of child abuse
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk police's work on child abuse and child sexual exploitation has made significant progress, temporary acting chief constable Nick Dean says.
His comments come as an HMIC report highlights the progress the force had made in its commitments to child protection.
The Constabulary continues to review its work around complex child protection cases... working as part of the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub to co-ordinate safeguarding across the county.
'Significant improvement' in children protection... Green Party councillors resign over 'savage' spending cuts
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
The mid-morning headlines:
A report into the way children are protected by Norfolk Police has found significant improvements
Two Green Party councillors resign their committee positions at County Hall because of "savage spending cuts"
Training will be given to faith leaders in Norfolk today to help them support people in their communities with mental health problems
Norfolk police 'reduces delays' in child protection proceedures
Norfolk Christian social action pioneer Valerie Dodsworth received her MBE from Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, on behalf of the Queen at a private investitutre ceremony at Keswich near Norwich.
On the back page: Norwich boss wants to see warrior spirit
CLA urges sky lantern ban from Bonfire Night celebrations
BBC Radio Norfolk
Earlier we brought you the story of the CLA urging Bonfire Night organisers to ban sky lanterns from their displays, because of the risk to properties and livestock.
Here are some of the comments we've received on our Facebook page:
Weather: Turning cloudy later, with patchy rain
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Turning cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west - it will become misty. Temperatures falling to 8C (46F).
Tomorrow will start cloudy, damp and misty with patches of rain. Brighter and drier later.
Temperatures rising to 14C (57F).
Scrimmage view: Gary Hooper loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich fans will be disappointed to see Gary Hooper leave the club, even if it is on a short term deal.
He's probably the most natural goalscorer on the books and offers the team something different up front. Costing the club £5m back in 2013 - in my opinion has never really got going at Carrow Road.
Could this move be made permanent in January? It remains to be seen - but Wednesday were close to signing him in August so have been long time admirers.
Gary Hooper: Sheffield Wednesday sign Canaries' striker
Norwich striker Gary Hooper joins Sheffield Wednesday
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
It's been revealed that striker Gary Hooper has joined Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on an emergency loan until January 2016.
The striker has recently recovered from an ankle injury and has only managed two appearances for the Canaries this season.
Volunteers asked to help with end of season beach clean
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk's army of beach cleaners is calling for volunteers with a love of the coast to help them remove trash from the tideline, and recycle plastic bottles and cans.
The Surfers Against Sewage end of season beach clean tackles marine litter and recycles any suitable materials that are found.
Volunteers don't need to register, just dress up warm and head to Cromer Beach on 31 October and say hello to the lead volunteer.
Hospital recognised for supporting carers of patients with dementia
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) as been officially recognised as an organisation which supports and welcomes carers of patients with dementia.
The JPUH signed up to John's Campaign, which aims to give carers of those living with dementia the right to stay in hospital with them.
Demolition plan for King's Head pub in Pulham St Mary rejected
Diss Express
A Pulham St Mary pub will not be demolished to make way for homes after a planning application was refused by South Norfolk Council.
Norfolk police over child protection cases... Dead beached whale to be removed
Graham Barnard
BBC Radio Norfolk
Here are the latest headlines across the county this afternoon
'Don't be a little monster' - the Halloween plea from Norfolk police
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk police is urging trick or treaters, and those celebrating Bonfire Night to show respect to residents and not to be "a little monster".
Last year, Norfolk police received more than 1,300 calls related to Halloween and more than 900 regarding Bonfire Night.
Specialist equipment needed to remove minke whale
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Specialist equipment is to be brought to remove the minke whale that's washed ashore on Bacton beach.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will work with local contractors to use specialist equipment to remove the juvenile mammal on Thursday, when the tide allows.
Football: Everton v Norwich City
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
There's full live commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk of Norwich City's League Cup 4th round tie against Everton tonight. Our special guest summariser is Canary legend Grant Holt (pictured).
Coverage gets under way from 19:00 in Norfolk on 95.1, 95.6 and 104.4 FM, and 855 and 873 AM.
Live text commentary will be available online.
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk Constabulary has made improvements in the area of child protection the latest report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) has found.
Key findings from the report include:
HMIC will report on how well the force is protecting vulnerable victims before Christmas.
Norfolk police 'could do more' over child protection report finds
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The HMIC's inspection of Norfolk Constabulary has shown the force has made a strong commitment to improve the protection of children, but it could do more.
Key findings from the report include:
The inspection was carried out in April 2015. We'll hear the force's reaction to the findings later.
Norfolk police make 'significant improvements' in child protection
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk Constabulary has made clear improvements in child protection, according to a report by HMIC.
Inspectors carried out a visit in April, to see what progress had been made against recommendations given to the force last year.
It found that Norfolk Constabulary has a strong commitment to child protection, with clear priorities and strong leadership.
Your pictures: Cromer Pier at sunset
Thanks to Hilary Cook for this image of Cromer Pier. We love to see your landscape, wildlife and weather images of the county.
It's a good time to capture some of those beautiful autumn colours at the moment.
You can send your pictures to us by email, or as a post on our Facebook page.
Social action pioneer receives MBE honour in Norfolk ceremony
Network Norfolk
Norfolk Christian social action pioneer Valerie Dodsworth received her MBE from Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, on behalf of the Queen at a private investitutre ceremony at Keswich near Norwich.
On the back page: Norwich boss wants to see warrior spirit
Norwich Evening News
The back page of theEvening Newstoday:
Green councillors quit over spending cuts
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Two Green Party county councillors are resigning their committee positions over what they call "savage" spending cuts.
Richard Bearman and Elizabeth Morgan have resigned as Vice-Chairs of the Communities and Adult Social Care committees.
Norfolk County Council has to save £111m by 2019.
On the back page: Neil ready to scrap it out of 'tough spell'
Eastern Daily Press
The back page of the Eastern Daily Press today:
Winter pressures on James Paget Hospital
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Patients heading to A&E departments in Norfolk are being asked to consider whether their injury or illness needs emergency attention.
The James Paget Hospital had high numbers of people turn up at the weekend, putting pressure on the system.
They're asking people who feel unwell or have a minor injury to contact call 111 for advice, or visit their GP or clinic instead.
On the front page: Family to honour sailor's memory
Norwich Evening News
The front page of the Evening News today:
Greater awareness needed for the 'illness without a name'
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A new condition where people abuse insulin to lose weight should be given an official name to lead to greater awareness, a Norwich doctor says.
The condition, referred to as "Diabulimia", is where those with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections in order to lose weight.
We'll have more on this throughout the day.
Mother's call to young people after depressed daughter took overdose
Eastern Daily Press
The front page of the Eastern Daily Press today:
Weather: Mist clearing with sunny spells later
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
Early patches of mist will clear, with brighter spells later. Temperatures reaching a maximum of 16C (61F).
Tonight will be cloudy, with rain early tomorrow morning and low cloud and fog in coastal areas. Temperatures will fall to 12C (54F).
BBC Weather has more information throughout the day.