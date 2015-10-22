Painting of Brancaster beach scene

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Caroline Kingdon

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye and thank you for joining us

That's it from the Norfolk Live team for the day, we will be back tomorrow from 08:00 until 18:00.

You can get in touch with us via email, Facebook or twitter.

And we would love any "hero images" that you wish to send in - this is the name we give to the photograph that appears at the top of our page each day. 

Weather: Staying dry overnight with the risk of ground frost

Chris Bell

BBC Look East weather presenter

Staying dry with patchy cloud. A few shallow mist patches are possible. Light west to southwesterly winds.  

Temperatures falling as low as 3C (37F), with the risk of a ground frost in places.

Friday's weather forecast
BBC

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some sunny spells.  Becoming cloudy later, with a few spots of drizzle in the evening.  Light to moderate south to southwesterly winds. Temperatures reaching 14C (59F)

BBC Weatherhas more details for you.

The Scrimmage starts in six minutes...

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Rob Butler and I will be joined tonight by former Canaries striker Jamie Cureton, with supporters David Lee and Di Cunningham.

After Newcastle United honoured their tea lady, we'll be asking who are Norwich City's unsung heroes?

The Scrimmage is on BBC Radio Norfolk at 18:00

Today's "hero" image: Boats at Brancaster

BBC Radio Norfolk

We call the picture at the top of our this page the "hero image" and we will have a different one each day.

Today's image of boats at Brancaster has been sent to us by Trevor Woods, a north Norfolk artist who has been painting professionally for 12 years.

Boats at Brancaster
Trevor Woods

We would love you to send us your "hero images"... they can be photograph or artwork, showing anything from Norfolk, whether sea or landscape, flora or fauna, or even your favourite hidden part of the county. Don't forget to say where it was taken and include a couple of lines about the image.   

Council to hold special meeting following legal challenge to road

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk County Council is to hold a special meeting following a legal challenge by the Wensum Valley Alliance to its decision to find an extra £9.9m for the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Map of Northern Distributor Road
BBC

Work on the 12-mile bypass to the north of Norwich was due to start in autumn, but in August the council said the cost of the project had risen by £30m, 20% higher than when the go-ahead for the project was given.

The meeting will be held on 6 November at County Hall.

New mental health scheme to cut use of agency staff

Nic Rigby

BBC News

A new scheme to help cut the use of agency staff and help save millions of pounds at the mental health trust for Norfolk and Suffolk has gone before its board.

Hellesdon Hospital
BBC

Since April this year, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has spent just over £13m on temporary pay, most of which goes to agency staff.

The trust aims to cut the bill by creating a pool of nurses,who can be called in.

Norwich City duo nominated for Irish award

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City's Wes Hoolahan (pictured, left) and Robbie Brady (right) have been shortlisted for the Irish Professional Footballers' Association Overseas Player of the Year Award.

Both players are likely to be involved in Ireland's Euro 2016 play-off against Bosnia in November.

Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan playing for Ireland
Getty Images
Fire crews extinguish fish and chip shop blaze in Norwich

Cath Saunt

BBC Radio Norfolk

Fire crews have extinguished the blaze at the Golden Chips fish and chip shop on Dereham Road in Norwich.

Fire crews at Golden Chips chip shop in Norwich
BBC

Three appliances attended the fire, which was contained in a small area.

Firefighters will remain on scene to ensure that the fire is fully out. The cause of the blaze is not known.

Women footballers in Norfolk 'need more support'

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

A top local football manager says more investment should be put into women's football in Norfolk.

Mike Derbyshire is manager of the University of East Anglia Ladies' team who had their first game of the season yesterday, winning 4-2 against Nottingham University.

Crest of UEA FC
University of East Anglia

Derbyshire told BBC Radio Norfolk the women's game needs a bigger platform in the county. 

Sinkhole outside Dad's Army Museum in Thetford

David Keller

BBC News

This second photo from eyewitness Gavin Hodge shows the cordon in place on Cage Lane, directly outside the Dad's Army Museum which is in the left of the shot.

Road cordoned off outside Dad's Army Museum
Gavin Hodge

Mr Hodge said he noticed the sinkhole a couple of hours ago when he saw a workman putting out cones. It is not known how long it has been there for.

No-one at the museum is currently picking up the phone. Norfolk County Council has yet to comment.

BreakingFire breaks out at Norwich chip shop

BBC Radio Norfolk

A fire has broken out in a fish and chip shop in Norwich.

Fire crews were called to Golden Chips on Dereham Road. 

We'll bring you updates as soon as we can.  

Don't Panic! Sinkhole opens up outside Dad's Army Museum in Thetford

David Keller

BBC News

We've just had a call from a witness, Gavin Hodge, who says a sinkhole has begun to open up outside the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford.

Here's a photo he's taken.

Sinkhole outside Dad's Army Museum
Gavin Hodge

It's not that big on the surface, but Mr Hodge says there appears to be a quite a large void underneath the road.

Volunteers needed to help vulnerable people enjoy Christmas

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A community transport charity is looking for volunteer drivers and passenger assistants to help vulnerable people avoid isolation and loneliness over the festive period. 

Norwich Door to Door plans on taking passengers out to enjoy Christmas dinners and shopping as part of its Festive Trips programme.

Chief executive Danny Douglas said: "Christmas can be a really lonely time for some people. We enable people with mobility challenges to meet up all over the city."

Julie Cave named new finance director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Norwich Evening News

The region’s mental health trust has appointed its new finance director and deputy chief executive.

Are new A11 bridges batty?

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Bats are shunning bridges built over the new dual-carriageway section of the A11 in Norfolk to help them cross safely.

The bridges cost more than £300,000 and were supposed to allow the mammals to fly across at a safe height, but research commissioned by DEFRA has shown they are ignoring the wire and pole structures and are instead flying low to the ground when they cross the road.   

Have your say on the BBC Radio Norfolk Facebook page.  

Hospital pays out after complaints about husband's care

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A widow who complained about the care her husband received before his death has been paid £750 compensation.

Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals sign
BBC

The Health Service Ombudsman ruled the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital did not give the man, known as "Mr T",  the right information about planned treatment that might have saved his life.

The hospital has now changed its patient information leaflets.

Travel: The B1149 is now open to traffic

BBC Travel

The B1149 Holt Road in Horsford has reopened, following the accident earlier between three cars and a lorry. 

Queen's portrait painter joins artists in Norwich

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

More than 100 amateur and professional artists are taking part in a mass outdoor painting event in Norwich.

One of those taking part in the "Paint Out" competition is Dan Llywelyn Hall, the youngest artist to paint an official portrait of The Queen.

Portrait of HM The Queen by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall
Dan Llywelyn Hall

Artists can paint in any medium. Their work will auctioned tomorrow evening at the Cathedral Hostry.`

Travel: B1149 Holt Road remains closed

BBC Travel

The B1149 Holt Road in Horsford remains closed, following an accident this morning involving three cars and a lorry.

Golf: Harrold well placed after steady first round in China

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Sheringham golfer William Harrold shares 17th place at China's Foshan Open after a solid two-under-par first round of 70. 

William Harrold
Getty Images

The 27-year-old needs a top-seven finish to earn enough prize money in 2015 to gain a place at November’s Challenge Tour Grand Final in Oman.

For the latest golf news, visit BBC Sport.

NFU supports farmer threatening to shoot dogs

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

The National Farmers Union is supporting Ormesby farmer Richard Hirst, who's threatening to shoot dogs that attack his livestock.

Mr Hirst, who had several sheep attacked by a dog, says some pet owners are not respecting his land or the safety of his livestock.     

Rob Wise of the NFU told BBC Radio Norfolk that shocking people had highlighted an important issue. 

Latest headlines: NFU backs farmer over his threat to shoot loose dogs... Campaign to reduce deaths on rural roads

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories that we are looking at for Norfolk this lunchtime:

  • The National Farmers Union is supporting a farmer who warns he may shoot dogs running loose on his land
  • Motorists are asked to slow down on rural roads
  • More than 100 artists are expected for Paint Out in Norwich.

If there's anything happening in your part of the county that you think we should know about, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Weather: Remaining dry but cloudy

BBC Weather

It will be dry and bright this afternoon with variable cloudy and some sunny spells. 

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 13C (55F).

Weather outlook for the weekend
BBC

You can find more information on BBC Weather

Parish council applies to become Neighbourhood Area

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Happisburgh Parish Council has applied to designate the parish as a Neighbourhood Area.

This is the first step towards a plan which would allow local people to get the right type of development for the community, taking into account the local council's assessment of housing and other developments.

Happisburgh lighthouse
Geograph / Andrew Hornby

North Norfolk District Council will start a six-week long consultation on the application this Monday.   

Today's Norwich Evening News back page: Canaries facing a defining moment

Norwich Evening News

Here is today's Norwich Evening News back page:

Norwich Evening News back page
Norwich Evening News
Today's EDP back page: Johnson expects Canaries reaction

Eastern Daily Press

Here is today's EDP back page:

Eastern Daily Press back page
Eastern Daily Press
Travel: Accident on B1149

BBC Travel

The B1149 Holt Road is closed in both directions at Horsford, following an accident involving three cars and a lorry 

Volunteers needed for 'access to GPs' study

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The University of East Anglia is looking for people to take part in a project aiming to help develop an NHS service for over-65s who have difficulty getting to their GP. 

The UEA has been awarded almost £400,000 from the National Institute for Health Research for the four-year research project focusing on older people who live in rural areas.

...some older people find it difficult to see their GP...This study aims to identify the common problems and develop solutions."

Dr John FordUniversity of East Anglia
Today's Norwich Evening News front page: Welcome home

Norwich Evening News

Here is today's front page:

Norwich Evening News front page
Norwich Evening News
Norfolk Christian digital awards shortlist announced

Network Norfolk

The shortlisted finalists in the Norfolk Christian Digital Media Awards have been announced and you are now invited to vote for your favourites and help choose the winners.

Awards logo
Network Norfolk
Farmer: 'I'll shoot loose-running dogs'

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

A farmer's warning that he may shoot any dog that runs loose on his land.  

Farmer Richard Hirst in his field, with sheep
BBC

Richard Hirst, who farms near Great Yarmouth, has had two of his sheep mauled last year, and says it's increasingly difficult to encourage people to keep their pets on a lead.

He's happy for owners to walk their dogs around the fields, but asks them to respect the countryside. 

Today's front page of the EDP: Just one flight from home

Eastern Daily Press

Here is today's EDP front page.

Front page of today's Eastern Daily Press
EDP
Weather: Patchy rain, brightening later

A few outbreaks of light rain this morning, turning brighter later.  Brisk west to northwesterly winds.

Top temperatures: 14C (57F).

Elizabeth Rizzini with today's weather forecast
BBC

It will be a mild and dry night, with temperatures falling to 8C (46F).

For the lastest weather updates where you are, visit BBC Weather

Family live in fear of cars crashing into their property

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A family say they're living in fear because speeding drivers keep crashing into their home.

Henry and William Alston by their smashed garden wall
BBC

The Alston family, who live next to the Billockby Bends on the A1064, say their garden wall was smashed three times last winter by vehicles.

Last year 33 people died on rural roads in Norfolk. A campaign has been launched nationally calling for people to slow down in the countryside.

Travel: Delays on the main line to London

View more on twitter
Headlines: Family plea to slow down on rural roads...Farmer threatens to shoot straying dogs

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Local Live

These are the stories we are looking at so far today:

  • A family is living in fear because cars keep crashing into their garden wall
  • A farmer warns irresponsible dog owners he'll shoot their pet if it threatens his livestock
Welcome to Thursday's Local Live for Norfolk

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Local Live

Good morning, and thanks for joining us.

Over the next 10 hours, we'll bring you news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.

You can get in touch with us too, via email.

