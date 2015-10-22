We call the picture at the top of our this page the "hero image" and we will have a different one each day.
Weather: Staying dry overnight with the risk of ground frost
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather presenter
Staying dry with patchy cloud. A few shallow mist patches are possible. Light west to southwesterly winds.
Temperatures falling as low as 3C (37F), with the risk of a ground frost in places.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. Becoming cloudy later, with a few spots of drizzle in the evening. Light to moderate south to southwesterly winds. Temperatures reaching 14C (59F)
BBC Weather has more details for you.
Today's "hero" image: Boats at Brancaster
BBC Radio Norfolk
Today's image of boats at Brancaster has been sent to us by Trevor Woods, a north Norfolk artist who has been painting professionally for 12 years.
We would love you to send us your "hero images"... they can be photograph or artwork, showing anything from Norfolk, whether sea or landscape, flora or fauna, or even your favourite hidden part of the county. Don't forget to say where it was taken and include a couple of lines about the image.
Council to hold special meeting following legal challenge to road
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk County Council is to hold a special meeting following a legal challenge by the Wensum Valley Alliance to its decision to find an extra £9.9m for the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.
Work on the 12-mile bypass to the north of Norwich was due to start in autumn, but in August the council said the cost of the project had risen by £30m, 20% higher than when the go-ahead for the project was given.
The meeting will be held on 6 November at County Hall.
New mental health scheme to cut use of agency staff
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A new scheme to help cut the use of agency staff and help save millions of pounds at the mental health trust for Norfolk and Suffolk has gone before its board.
Since April this year, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has spent just over £13m on temporary pay, most of which goes to agency staff.
The trust aims to cut the bill by creating a pool of nurses,who can be called in.
Norwich City duo nominated for Irish award
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City's Wes Hoolahan (pictured, left) and Robbie Brady (right) have been shortlisted for the Irish Professional Footballers' Association Overseas Player of the Year Award.
Both players are likely to be involved in Ireland's Euro 2016 play-off against Bosnia in November.
Fire crews extinguish fish and chip shop blaze in Norwich
Cath Saunt
BBC Radio Norfolk
Fire crews have extinguished the blaze at the Golden Chips fish and chip shop on Dereham Road in Norwich.
Three appliances attended the fire, which was contained in a small area.
Firefighters will remain on scene to ensure that the fire is fully out. The cause of the blaze is not known.
Women footballers in Norfolk 'need more support'
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
A top local football manager says more investment should be put into women's football in Norfolk.
Mike Derbyshire is manager of the University of East Anglia Ladies' team who had their first game of the season yesterday, winning 4-2 against Nottingham University.
Derbyshire told BBC Radio Norfolk the women's game needs a bigger platform in the county.
Sinkhole outside Dad's Army Museum in Thetford
David Keller
BBC News
This second photo from eyewitness Gavin Hodge shows the cordon in place on Cage Lane, directly outside the Dad's Army Museum which is in the left of the shot.
Mr Hodge said he noticed the sinkhole a couple of hours ago when he saw a workman putting out cones. It is not known how long it has been there for.
No-one at the museum is currently picking up the phone. Norfolk County Council has yet to comment.
BreakingFire breaks out at Norwich chip shop
BBC Radio Norfolk
A fire has broken out in a fish and chip shop in Norwich.
Fire crews were called to Golden Chips on Dereham Road.
We'll bring you updates as soon as we can.
Don't Panic! Sinkhole opens up outside Dad's Army Museum in Thetford
David Keller
BBC News
We've just had a call from a witness, Gavin Hodge, who says a sinkhole has begun to open up outside the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford.
Here's a photo he's taken.
It's not that big on the surface, but Mr Hodge says there appears to be a quite a large void underneath the road.
Volunteers needed to help vulnerable people enjoy Christmas
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A community transport charity is looking for volunteer drivers and passenger assistants to help vulnerable people avoid isolation and loneliness over the festive period.
Norwich Door to Door plans on taking passengers out to enjoy Christmas dinners and shopping as part of its Festive Trips programme.
Chief executive Danny Douglas said: "Christmas can be a really lonely time for some people. We enable people with mobility challenges to meet up all over the city."
Julie Cave named new finance director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
Norwich Evening News
The region’s mental health trust has appointed its new finance director and deputy chief executive.
Are new A11 bridges batty?
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Bats are shunning bridges built over the new dual-carriageway section of the A11 in Norfolk to help them cross safely.
The bridges cost more than £300,000 and were supposed to allow the mammals to fly across at a safe height, but research commissioned by DEFRA has shown they are ignoring the wire and pole structures and are instead flying low to the ground when they cross the road.
Famous faces in Sheringham
Just Regional
The fame of the town’s 1940s weekend is spreading far and wide.
Hospital pays out after complaints about husband's care
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A widow who complained about the care her husband received before his death has been paid £750 compensation.
The Health Service Ombudsman ruled the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital did not give the man, known as "Mr T", the right information about planned treatment that might have saved his life.
The hospital has now changed its patient information leaflets.
Travel: The B1149 is now open to traffic
BBC Travel
The B1149 Holt Road in Horsford has reopened, following the accident earlier between three cars and a lorry.
Queen's portrait painter joins artists in Norwich
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
More than 100 amateur and professional artists are taking part in a mass outdoor painting event in Norwich.
One of those taking part in the "Paint Out" competition is Dan Llywelyn Hall, the youngest artist to paint an official portrait of The Queen.
Artists can paint in any medium. Their work will auctioned tomorrow evening at the Cathedral Hostry.`
Travel: B1149 Holt Road remains closed
BBC Travel
The B1149 Holt Road in Horsford remains closed, following an accident this morning involving three cars and a lorry.
Golf: Harrold well placed after steady first round in China
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Sheringham golfer William Harrold shares 17th place at China's Foshan Open after a solid two-under-par first round of 70.
The 27-year-old needs a top-seven finish to earn enough prize money in 2015 to gain a place at November’s Challenge Tour Grand Final in Oman.
For the latest golf news, visit BBC Sport.
NFU supports farmer threatening to shoot dogs
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
The National Farmers Union is supporting Ormesby farmer Richard Hirst, who's threatening to shoot dogs that attack his livestock.
Mr Hirst, who had several sheep attacked by a dog, says some pet owners are not respecting his land or the safety of his livestock.
Rob Wise of the NFU told BBC Radio Norfolk that shocking people had highlighted an important issue.
Weather: Remaining dry but cloudy
BBC Weather
It will be dry and bright this afternoon with variable cloudy and some sunny spells.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 13C (55F).
You can find more information on BBC Weather
Parish council applies to become Neighbourhood Area
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Happisburgh Parish Council has applied to designate the parish as a Neighbourhood Area.
This is the first step towards a plan which would allow local people to get the right type of development for the community, taking into account the local council's assessment of housing and other developments.
North Norfolk District Council will start a six-week long consultation on the application this Monday.
Travel: Accident on B1149
BBC Travel
The B1149 Holt Road is closed in both directions at Horsford, following an accident involving three cars and a lorry
Volunteers needed for 'access to GPs' study
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The University of East Anglia is looking for people to take part in a project aiming to help develop an NHS service for over-65s who have difficulty getting to their GP.
The UEA has been awarded almost £400,000 from the National Institute for Health Research for the four-year research project focusing on older people who live in rural areas.
Norfolk Christian digital awards shortlist announced
Network Norfolk
The shortlisted finalists in the Norfolk Christian Digital Media Awards have been announced and you are now invited to vote for your favourites and help choose the winners.
Farmer: 'I'll shoot loose-running dogs'
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A farmer's warning that he may shoot any dog that runs loose on his land.
Richard Hirst, who farms near Great Yarmouth, has had two of his sheep mauled last year, and says it's increasingly difficult to encourage people to keep their pets on a lead.
He's happy for owners to walk their dogs around the fields, but asks them to respect the countryside.
Weather: Patchy rain, brightening later
A few outbreaks of light rain this morning, turning brighter later. Brisk west to northwesterly winds.
Top temperatures: 14C (57F).
It will be a mild and dry night, with temperatures falling to 8C (46F).
For the lastest weather updates where you are, visit BBC Weather
Family live in fear of cars crashing into their property
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A family say they're living in fear because speeding drivers keep crashing into their home.
The Alston family, who live next to the Billockby Bends on the A1064, say their garden wall was smashed three times last winter by vehicles.
Last year 33 people died on rural roads in Norfolk. A campaign has been launched nationally calling for people to slow down in the countryside.
Travel: Delays on the main line to London
