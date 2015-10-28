Picture of Hunstanton skylinefrom beach

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. New safety measures have been brought in at Wayland Farms where a worker died
  2. A bomb disposal team has been called out to a property near Great Yarmouth to deal with "potentially hazardous materials"
  3. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Mariam Issimdar

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye from the Norfolk Live desk

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

That's it from the team today.We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

We'll be back to do it all again from 08:00 tomorrow morning. Have a good evening.

Safety measures brought in after farm worker death

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

New safety measures have been brought in at a group of west Norfolk farms following the death of a worker in March this year. 

An inquest has heard 67-year-old Peter Buckle was loading a trailer by hand when a vehicle door swung closed, hitting his head and causing fatal injuries.

A "stop and think" campaign had been introduced at sites owned by Wayland Farms Limited.

Weather: Mostly dry overnight, rain moving in late tomorrow

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

Mostly dry with clear spells but turning cloudier and breezier later in the night, with temperatures falling to 7C (45F).

Weather map
BBC

A dry and bright start tomorrow, but outbreaks of rain later in the day, with highs of up to 14C (57F).    

BBC Weather has more local forecasts.

Headlines: New safety measures at farm where worker died... bomb disposal team called to Great Yarmouth

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The main news stories this evening: 

  • New safety measures have been brought in at Wayland Farms where a worker died
  • A bomb disposal team has been called out to a property near Great Yarmouth to deal with "potentially hazardous materials"  
  • A nursing body says up to 13 people are applying for each nurse training place at the University of East Anglia
Watch: Go inside for a sneak peek of Ikea pilot store

BBC Look East reporter Alex Dunlop has been shopping for work today, the lucky thing!

New Ikea store gets ready to open in Norwich.

He's been taking a look at Ikea's first UK order and collect store.

Watch the full report tonight on BBC One from 18:30.

Inquest hears farm machinery was faulty when man died

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

An inquest has heard a piece of farm machinery was faulty when a Watton lorry driver died.

Peter Buckle, 67, died after being hit on the head by a trailer door at Wayland Farms Limited in Gayton Thorpe in March. 

The inquest, which is continuing, was told he was loading rubbish by hand because a piece of equipment was broken.

Travel: Severe delays around Stoke Ash on A140

BBC Travel

There are severe problems on the A140 just over the border in Suffolk.

The road's partially blocked with queuing traffic in both directions around the Major Lane junction due to an accident. 

More local travel at BBC Travel.

Nursing body says more training course places needed in East Anglia

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The number of nurses being trained in East Anglia needs to significantly increase to meet patient care needs in coming years, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Nurse
BBC

An RCN poll found up to 13 people are applying for each nurse training place at the University of East Anglia.  

The government recently added nurses to the government's occupation shortage list, which means nurses from outside the EU will have their applications prioritised. 

Bomb disposal team called to address near Yarmouth

A bomb disposal team has been called out to a street near Great Yarmouth to deal with "potentially hazardous materials" at a property there.

Heron Close in Bradwell
Google

Norfolk Police said officers were called to Heron Close in Bradwell at about 07:30, and a specialist team was in attendance.

The area has been sealed off but police say members of the public are not believed to be at risk or under threat.

Humpback whale sightings 'a real possibility', Seawatch says

Rob Sykes

BBC Radio Norfolk

We've been telling you about a dead minke whale which washed up at Bacton this week, but experts think we're well placed to spot live ones this autumn.

The Seawatch Foundation says recent trends and migration patterns suggest humpback whale sightings off Norfolk are a distinct possibility this November.

Humpback Whale
Getty Images

If you're planning to go whale spotting do send us any pictures, especially if you're lucky enough to capture a shot as dramatic as the one above.

Another one about the horse who walked into the bar...

Rebecca Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

...and it's still not a joke!

Khan is a regular at a south Norfolk pub, the Banham Barrel. Apparently he loves to eat scampi fries at the bar. 

Horse inside a pub
Contributed

More photos of the pub regular can be seen on BBC Radio Norfolk's Facebook page.

Fire crews called to smoke-logged property in Attleborough

Diss Express

Fire crews were called to a smoke-logged building in Attleborough yesterday afternoon.

Warning over 'World Cup lottery' scam

Letters sent to homes in the Sprowsten area claiming to be from "the International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery in Australia" should not be believed, police said.

They're part of a scam and say people have won large amounts of money to try to get them to pass their bank details on.

Scam letters
BBC

"I would urge the public to be vigilant about this type of fraud and should you receive such a letter, do not respond," said Sgt Richard Bedder from Norfolk Police.

Level crossing problem causes Norwich to Cambridge train delays

A problem with a level crossing is causing delays to services between Norwich and Cambridge, rail operator Great Anglia says.

View more on twitter
Weather: Rain gradually easing this afternoon

BBC Weather

The rain will eventually clear by the end of the day, although remaining cloudy.

Temperatures reaching 14C (57F). 

BBC Weatherhas more local details. 

Travel: A11 in Besthorpe blocked after crash

BBC Travel

The A11 southbound is blocked in Besthorpe before the B1077 Ellingham Road junction because of an accident involving a car and a tractor.

Tattoo demand rises in UK's second-most inked city

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The owner of a Norwich tattoo shop says he is not surprised by a poll which revealed the city has the second-highest number of people with tattoos in the UK.

Aaron Hardingham of Stryke Studios said demand had "definitely gone up in the last three-and-a-half-years we've been here".

Tattoo map of UK
Carole Nash Insurance

The research was produced by motorbike insurance broker Carole Nash, which said it wanted to show tattoos are now a mainstream form of body art.

Headlines: Views sought on lynx re-introduction plan

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Our top story this lunchtime:

  • The views of farmers and landowners being sought by the organisation wanting to re-introduce lynx into Thetford forest
We're not joking - horse opens new bar at Fakenham Races

Have you heard the one about the horse that goes into a bar?

Eleven times winner Cool Roxy officially opened the new bar at Fakenham Racecourse earlier.

View more on twitter
Council says it followed national code on support for deaf children

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

A national code of practice lays behind Norfolk County Council's policy for deaf children in need of extra help in education.

The authority has been responding to calls by a mother from North Wootton, who told BBC Radio Norfolk her three-year-old's education could suffer unless he gets more specialist help at pre-school.

We’ve followed the national code of practice by offering 15 hours a week support for Xavier while he is attending his nationally funded 15 hours a week of pre-school. The number of hours of support is set to increase to 27.5 hours a week when he starts school next September."

Michael BatemanEducation Inclusion Service, Norfolk County Council
Inquest opens and adjourns into Norwich car park death

BBC Radio Norfolk

An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found at a multi-storey car park in Norwich on Sunday.

Anglia Square, Norwich
Google

Robert Geeson, who was 66 and lived in Hellesdon, was found at Anglia Square in the early hours of the morning. 

His injuries were said to be from a fall from a height. The inquest has been adjourned until March.

Your pictures: Six little piggies went to market

We couldn't resist this collection of cheeky looking piglets captured by Clive Whitwood in Northwold, near Downham Market.

Piglets
Clive Whitwood

Your Norfolk wildlife pictures are always welcome... especially the really cute ones, perfect for that 'ahhh' moment in our busy days.

Send them to us by email, or as a post to our Facebook page with just a few details of where the picture was taken.

Ikea: More details about new Norwich pilot store revealed

Alex Dunlop

BBC Look East

I don't often get a chance to "go shopping" while I'm at work... but this morning I'm with the media pack being given a briefing about the "new concept" Ikea store opening on Norwich's Sweetbriar Retail Park in November.

Inside the new Ikea click and collect store, Norwich
BBC

Of the 32 employees at the new "order and collect" site - 30 have been recruited locally.

There's no need to all rush at once - the company tells me there won't be any discount offers on its first day of opening on Monday.

Norfolk food bank sees demand continuing to rise

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Volunteers at a food bank in Waveney say demand for their services is still increasing.

It comes as a new report by an independent commission says the government lacks a strategy to tackle hunger in Britain.

We give out about a tonne of food a month to people who've been given a voucher by a care professional... I don't know how we've got to this point but somehow or other something's gone wrong."

Graham ReardonManager, Waveney Food Bank
UEA students to protest over planned cuts to maintenance grants

Tim Addicott

BBC Radio Norfolk

Students from the University Of East Anglia are to carry out a campus protest about government plans to cut maintenance grants.

University of East Anglia
BBC

The Student's Union fear the plans to see all existing grant funding converted into loans, would affect the poorest students, forcing them to take on more debt.

Headlines: UEA protest over plans to axe maintenance grants... Local food bank says demand is rising

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The main news stories so far:

  • Students at the University of East Anglia to hold a protest against government plans to abolish maintenance grants
  • Waveney food bank sees rise in demand as new report calls for strategy to feed the UK hungry

Ikea: First look at new style store being piloted in Norwich

Alex Dunlop

BBC Look East

The wait is nearly over for Ikea fans in Norfolk. Store manager, Roger Cooper is giving the media a sneak preview of the first order and collect store in the UK at the moment.

Inside new IKEA store, Norwich
BBC

The store opens to the public on 2 November... I'm fairly sure I won't need my defence correspondent flak jacket on this occasion, but then again Christmas rush and all that!

On the back page: City manager feels for players after penalty shoot-out heartbreak

Norwich Evening News

'We should have won it" Neil tells the Norwich Evening News:

Norwich Evening News back page on Wednesday 28 October
Norwich Evening News
Your pictures: 'Golden carpet' in Chapelfield Gardens

Lots of people have been enjoy kicking their way through the autumn leaves at the moment... we captured this shot in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.

Autumn leaves in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich
Martin Barber

We'd love to see your pictures of the county in autumn. Send them to us by email, or as a post to our Facebook page.

The Norfolk Countryside Photos group also has some wonderful images of "red October".

Replacement rail services for Sunday between Norwich and Cambridge

There are alterations to services on Abellio Greater Anglia this weekend:

View more on twitter
Society backs Norfolk mother's calls for early support for deaf children

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

The National Deaf Children's Society says it's vital children get early support to help their educational progress. 

The society is backing Norfolk mother, Katie Raworth, who says, her three-year-old-son Xavier, is struggling, because he doesn't have a signing assistant with him for the whole of his time at nursery.

Deafness is not a learning disability, and there's no reason why deaf children shouldn't fail to achieve as well as another child... it's really important the support is there for them."

Jess ReeveNational Deaf Children's Society
Travel news: Bus cancellations to and from Poringland

There are some cancellations to Anglian Bus services this afternoon:

View more on twitter
Body art: Norwich is the second most tattooed city in the UK

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

It seems the people of Norwich love a bit body art with the city the second highest "most tattooed" in the UK with 41% of people wearing some ink, according to the i100 from the Independent.

Tattooing at a body art conference
Getty Images

The research found that lettering was the favoured tattoo choice in the city.

Are you sporting some body art? We'd love to see your pictures (suitable for a family audience), share them with us on email, or Facebook. Let us know why you got the artwork and why it's important to you.

Views sought on reintroduction of the lynx cat to Norfolk

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

Farmers and landowners are being asked for their views on a proposal to bring back lynx to parts of England and Scotland.

Eurasian lynx
Thinkstock

The Lynx UK Trust has suggested trial reintroductions to Norfolk, Northumberland, Cumbria Aberdeenshire and Argyll.  

The National Farmers Union has previously raised concerns, while other organisations, have said lynx could form an important part in "rewilding" areas of the UK. 

What do you think? Email us with your thoughts.

Sporting back page: Brave City beaten in dramatic quarter-final shoot out

Norwich City's Capital One cup defeat leads the EDP back page today:

EDP back page on Wednesday 28 October
Archant
Football: Missed chances crucial in Canary cup defeat - Holt

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Missed chances were crucial in the Canaries' Capital One cup defeat at Everton, former Norwich City striker Grant Holt told BBC Radio Norfolk's Canary Call.

Romelu Lukaku of Everton in action with Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (L) and Ryan Bennett (R) of Norwich City during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Norwich City at Goodison Park
Getty Images

"No one really getting chances finished things off, Lewis Grabban's was the biggest, if he'd put that in that would have been it.

"They worked and worked, it was a good performance in terms of effort, but quality was lacking from both sides," he said.

On the front page: Cuts will change policing... US airmen prepare for poignant flight home

Eastern Daily Press

Stories making the Eastern Daily Press front page today:

EDP front page on Wednesday 28 October
Archant
Norwich Ikea: More details unveiled today

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

If you love Ikea then we've just the thing for you a little later as we've been invited to take a sneak preview of their new Norwich store.  

BBC Look East reporter, Alex Dunlop is going to a media only event this morning and will hopefully have more details about the company's first click and collect shop. 

The new format is considerably smaller than a traditional Ikea outlet.

