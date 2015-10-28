BBC Local Live: Norfolk
- New safety measures have been brought in at Wayland Farms where a worker died
- A bomb disposal team has been called out to a property near Great Yarmouth to deal with "potentially hazardous materials"
More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
By Mariam Issimdar
Safety measures brought in after farm worker death
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
New safety measures have been brought in at a group of west Norfolk farms following the death of a worker in March this year.
An inquest has heard 67-year-old Peter Buckle was loading a trailer by hand when a vehicle door swung closed, hitting his head and causing fatal injuries.
A "stop and think" campaign had been introduced at sites owned by Wayland Farms Limited.
Weather: Mostly dry overnight, rain moving in late tomorrow
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Mostly dry with clear spells but turning cloudier and breezier later in the night, with temperatures falling to 7C (45F).
A dry and bright start tomorrow, but outbreaks of rain later in the day, with highs of up to 14C (57F).
BBC Weather has more local forecasts.
Watch: Go inside for a sneak peek of Ikea pilot store
BBC Look East reporter Alex Dunlop has been shopping for work today, the lucky thing!
He's been taking a look at Ikea's first UK order and collect store.
Watch the full report tonight on BBC One from 18:30.
Inquest hears farm machinery was faulty when man died
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
An inquest has heard a piece of farm machinery was faulty when a Watton lorry driver died.
Peter Buckle, 67, died after being hit on the head by a trailer door at Wayland Farms Limited in Gayton Thorpe in March.
The inquest, which is continuing, was told he was loading rubbish by hand because a piece of equipment was broken.
Travel: Severe delays around Stoke Ash on A140
BBC Travel
There are severe problems on the A140 just over the border in Suffolk.
The road's partially blocked with queuing traffic in both directions around the Major Lane junction due to an accident.
More local travel at BBC Travel.
Nursing body says more training course places needed in East Anglia
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
The number of nurses being trained in East Anglia needs to significantly increase to meet patient care needs in coming years, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).
An RCN poll found up to 13 people are applying for each nurse training place at the University of East Anglia.
The government recently added nurses to the government's occupation shortage list, which means nurses from outside the EU will have their applications prioritised.
Bomb disposal team called to address near Yarmouth
A bomb disposal team has been called out to a street near Great Yarmouth to deal with "potentially hazardous materials" at a property there.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to Heron Close in Bradwell at about 07:30, and a specialist team was in attendance.
The area has been sealed off but police say members of the public are not believed to be at risk or under threat.
Humpback whale sightings 'a real possibility', Seawatch says
Rob Sykes
BBC Radio Norfolk
We've been telling you about a dead minke whale which washed up at Bacton this week, but experts think we're well placed to spot live ones this autumn.
The Seawatch Foundation says recent trends and migration patterns suggest humpback whale sightings off Norfolk are a distinct possibility this November.
If you're planning to go whale spotting do send us any pictures, especially if you're lucky enough to capture a shot as dramatic as the one above.
Another one about the horse who walked into the bar...
Rebecca Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
...and it's still not a joke!
Khan is a regular at a south Norfolk pub, the Banham Barrel. Apparently he loves to eat scampi fries at the bar.
More photos of the pub regular can be seen on BBC Radio Norfolk's Facebook page.
Fire crews called to smoke-logged property in Attleborough
Diss Express
Fire crews were called to a smoke-logged building in Attleborough yesterday afternoon.
Warning over 'World Cup lottery' scam
Letters sent to homes in the Sprowsten area claiming to be from "the International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery in Australia" should not be believed, police said.
They're part of a scam and say people have won large amounts of money to try to get them to pass their bank details on.
"I would urge the public to be vigilant about this type of fraud and should you receive such a letter, do not respond," said Sgt Richard Bedder from Norfolk Police.
Level crossing problem causes Norwich to Cambridge train delays
A problem with a level crossing is causing delays to services between Norwich and Cambridge, rail operator Great Anglia says.
Weather: Rain gradually easing this afternoon
BBC Weather
The rain will eventually clear by the end of the day, although remaining cloudy.
Temperatures reaching 14C (57F).
BBC Weather has more local details.
Travel: A11 in Besthorpe blocked after crash
BBC Travel
The A11 southbound is blocked in Besthorpe before the B1077 Ellingham Road junction because of an accident involving a car and a tractor.
Tattoo demand rises in UK's second-most inked city
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
The owner of a Norwich tattoo shop says he is not surprised by a poll which revealed the city has the second-highest number of people with tattoos in the UK.
Aaron Hardingham of Stryke Studios said demand had "definitely gone up in the last three-and-a-half-years we've been here".
The research was produced by motorbike insurance broker Carole Nash, which said it wanted to show tattoos are now a mainstream form of body art.
We're not joking - horse opens new bar at Fakenham Races
Have you heard the one about the horse that goes into a bar?
Eleven times winner Cool Roxy officially opened the new bar at Fakenham Racecourse earlier.
Council says it followed national code on support for deaf children
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
A national code of practice lays behind Norfolk County Council's policy for deaf children in need of extra help in education.
The authority has been responding to calls by a mother from North Wootton, who told BBC Radio Norfolk her three-year-old's education could suffer unless he gets more specialist help at pre-school.
Inquest opens and adjourns into Norwich car park death
BBC Radio Norfolk
An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found at a multi-storey car park in Norwich on Sunday.
Robert Geeson, who was 66 and lived in Hellesdon, was found at Anglia Square in the early hours of the morning.
His injuries were said to be from a fall from a height. The inquest has been adjourned until March.
Your pictures: Six little piggies went to market
We couldn't resist this collection of cheeky looking piglets captured by Clive Whitwood in Northwold, near Downham Market.
Your Norfolk wildlife pictures are always welcome... especially the really cute ones, perfect for that 'ahhh' moment in our busy days.
Send them to us by email, or as a post to our Facebook page with just a few details of where the picture was taken.
Ikea: More details about new Norwich pilot store revealed
Alex Dunlop
BBC Look East
I don't often get a chance to "go shopping" while I'm at work... but this morning I'm with the media pack being given a briefing about the "new concept" Ikea store opening on Norwich's Sweetbriar Retail Park in November.
Of the 32 employees at the new "order and collect" site - 30 have been recruited locally.
There's no need to all rush at once - the company tells me there won't be any discount offers on its first day of opening on Monday.
Norfolk food bank sees demand continuing to rise
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Volunteers at a food bank in Waveney say demand for their services is still increasing.
It comes as a new report by an independent commission says the government lacks a strategy to tackle hunger in Britain.
UEA students to protest over planned cuts to maintenance grants
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
Students from the University Of East Anglia are to carry out a campus protest about government plans to cut maintenance grants.
The Student's Union fear the plans to see all existing grant funding converted into loans, would affect the poorest students, forcing them to take on more debt.
Ikea: First look at new style store being piloted in Norwich
Alex Dunlop
BBC Look East
The wait is nearly over for Ikea fans in Norfolk. Store manager, Roger Cooper is giving the media a sneak preview of the first order and collect store in the UK at the moment.
The store opens to the public on 2 November... I'm fairly sure I won't need my defence correspondent flak jacket on this occasion, but then again Christmas rush and all that!
Recruitment drive for town pastors in Dereham
Network Norfolk
Dereham town pastors are currently seeking local Christians to become town pastors and prayer pastors and begin a training programme in January 2016.
On the back page: City manager feels for players after penalty shoot-out heartbreak
Norwich Evening News
'We should have won it" Neil tells the Norwich Evening News:
Your pictures: 'Golden carpet' in Chapelfield Gardens
Lots of people have been enjoy kicking their way through the autumn leaves at the moment... we captured this shot in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.
We'd love to see your pictures of the county in autumn. Send them to us by email, or as a post to our Facebook page.
The Norfolk Countryside Photos group also has some wonderful images of "red October".
Replacement rail services for Sunday between Norwich and Cambridge
There are alterations to services on Abellio Greater Anglia this weekend:
Society backs Norfolk mother's calls for early support for deaf children
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
The National Deaf Children's Society says it's vital children get early support to help their educational progress.
The society is backing Norfolk mother, Katie Raworth, who says, her three-year-old-son Xavier, is struggling, because he doesn't have a signing assistant with him for the whole of his time at nursery.
Travel news: Bus cancellations to and from Poringland
There are some cancellations to Anglian Bus services this afternoon:
Body art: Norwich is the second most tattooed city in the UK
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
It seems the people of Norwich love a bit body art with the city the second highest "most tattooed" in the UK with 41% of people wearing some ink, according to the i100 from the Independent.
The research found that lettering was the favoured tattoo choice in the city.
Are you sporting some body art? We'd love to see your pictures (suitable for a family audience), share them with us on email, or Facebook. Let us know why you got the artwork and why it's important to you.
On the front page: Brave Mattie is honoured
Norwich Evening News
Brave Mattie is honoured, reports the Norwich Evening News:
Views sought on reintroduction of the lynx cat to Norfolk
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
Farmers and landowners are being asked for their views on a proposal to bring back lynx to parts of England and Scotland.
The Lynx UK Trust has suggested trial reintroductions to Norfolk, Northumberland, Cumbria Aberdeenshire and Argyll.
The National Farmers Union has previously raised concerns, while other organisations, have said lynx could form an important part in "rewilding" areas of the UK.
What do you think? Email us with your thoughts.
Sporting back page: Brave City beaten in dramatic quarter-final shoot out
Norwich City's Capital One cup defeat leads the EDP back page today:
Football: Missed chances crucial in Canary cup defeat - Holt
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Missed chances were crucial in the Canaries' Capital One cup defeat at Everton, former Norwich City striker Grant Holt told BBC Radio Norfolk's Canary Call.
"No one really getting chances finished things off, Lewis Grabban's was the biggest, if he'd put that in that would have been it.
"They worked and worked, it was a good performance in terms of effort, but quality was lacking from both sides," he said.
On the front page: Cuts will change policing... US airmen prepare for poignant flight home
Eastern Daily Press
Stories making the Eastern Daily Press front page today:
Norwich Ikea: More details unveiled today
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
If you love Ikea then we've just the thing for you a little later as we've been invited to take a sneak preview of their new Norwich store.
BBC Look East reporter, Alex Dunlop is going to a media only event this morning and will hopefully have more details about the company's first click and collect shop.
The new format is considerably smaller than a traditional Ikea outlet.