Here's a recap of the stories making the news in Norfolk today:
Parents are warned of the dangers of candles and naked flames around children in Halloween fancy dress costumes
Dead crayfish are discovered in River Wensum
Travellers accuse the government of stoking tension in the countryside
Event will mark the return of 100-year-old Qur'an to Muslim community
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A 100-year-old Qur'an that came into the possession of a British soldier during World War One has been donated to the Norfolk Muslim community.
Following the death of Lieutenant Gordon in 1960, his effects were passed to his only daughter Pat, who felt the books should be returned to the Muslim community.
Miss Gordon, who lived in Hingham, died two years ago without wishing for any publicity. Now an event is to be held on 7 November, attended by members of the Christian and Muslim communities, at which the books will be formally presented.
Gritters ready for wintery weather
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
It's been a relatively mild autumn so far but Norfolk County Council says its fleet of gritters are fully prepared to turn out, day or night, should the weather turn wintery.
From Monday it will post advice and information on the #NorfolkWinter hashtag on Twitter and on Facebook if the gritting lorries are needed.
More than 2,000 miles of roads are gritted across the county each winter, supplied by:
51 gritter lorries
Seven salt domes
17,000 tonnes of salt
World War One: A padre's story
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The BBC's World War One At Home ebook is released today - a collection of stories about the home front brought to life in film, recordings and photographs.
The Reverend Samuel Leighton Green, who believed he was called by God to serve at the front and left his Norwich congregation to work as an army padre, was twice decorated from his bravery.
Weather: Becoming drier and misty overnight
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Some patchy light rain at first but slowly becoming drier and misty with patchy fog by dawn in a light southeasterly wind. Minimum temperatures about 9C (48F).
Tomorrow will start misty, with any fog patches thinning slowly. It will become brighter, but cloudy. Winds will be light southerly and temperatures will reach 16C (61F).
More information is available from BBC Weather.
Warning to river users after discovery of dead crayfish
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A warning has been issued to water users to check, clean and dry their equipment after dead crayfish were discovered in the River Wensum near Fakenham.
Environment Agency officers went to the upper section of the river and found 11 dead white-clawed crayfish.
Samples of the affected animals have been sent for laboratory analysis, with results expected with a few days. It's suspected the cause could be an outbreak of crayfish plague.
New rules for travellers 'ensure fairness' in planning system
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Planning minister and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis says new rules for travellers will ensure fairness in the planning system.
Local authorities have been told to only provide sites to people who can prove they're travellers and not to give travellers special treatment when they want to develop their land.
Travellers in the county have attacked the plans, Mr Lewis says they "ensure all communities are treated equally."
Tension in the countryside over new rules for travellers
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Members of the travelling community in Norfolk have accused the government of stoking tension in the countryside.
New rules say that councils can only make sites available to people who can prove they are travellers. They also make it harder for travellers to build on land they own.
You can see more on this story in Look East on BBC1 at 18:30 and in Sunday Politics East on Sunday BBC1 at 11:00.
Dangers of naked flames highlighted at Halloween
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Parents are being warned of the dangers of candles around children in fancy dress this Halloween.
St John Ambulance advises using battery-powered lights instead of naked flames.
It follows a high-profile case last year in which TV presenter Claudia Winkelman's daughter Matilda suffered serious burns when her costume caught fire.
Faster broadband access rolls out across the county
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
More than 80% of households and businesses in the county now have access to a superfast broadband service.
The county council's Better Broadband for Norfolk (BBfN) programme has been completed several months early, and has reached more than 180,000 properties.
The next phase of the contract will bring faster broadband speeds to more remote areas of the county by the end of March 2016.
Councillor resigns for 'personal reasons'
BBC Radio Norfolk
The lead councillor for tourism and recreation in West Norfolk, Paul Beal, has resigned from his cabinet post.
The announcement made was made by borough mayor Colin Manning at last night's full council meeting, who said it was for "personal reasons".
Mr Beal, a Conservative, was not at last night's meeting and has not been available for comment so far today.
Mental health forum held in Norwich
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
A free event is taking place in Norwich today for anyone with an interest in mental health issues.
North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb opened the event at the City Academy, and guest speakers will cover issues affecting those with mental illness or those caring for them.
Voluntary groups and the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will also offer advice.
Wet weather delays bridge reopening
BBC Radio Norfolk
The reopening of Jubilee Bridge at Wiggenhall St Germans, near King's Lynn, has been delayed because of wet weather.
The bridge has been closed while essential repairs were being carried out and was due to reopen later today.
Diversions will remain in place until 13:00 tomorrow.
Travel: Multi-vehicle accident near County Hall blocks A1054
BBC Travel
The A1054 Martineau Lane is blocked near County Hall in Norwich because of a multi-vehicle accident.
All emergency services are on the scene.
Cath Saunt
BBC Radio Norfolk
The stories making the news in Norfolk today:
Post office could move to butchers
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Mundford post office could be relocated to the nearby butchers and Mace store, under proposals by the Post Office.
If the move goes ahead, the branch would be open seven days a week, and would remain open at lunchtimes.
A six-week consultation is under way.
'Batman of Gotham City' jailed for burglary
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A burglar who appeared via video link from Norwich Prison has told a court his name was "Batman of Gotham CIty".
Terry Fryatt, 27, was handcuffed to a prison officer when he appeared on screen, having damaged property in his cell at the jail.
Fryatt, of Horns Close, Hertford, was sentenced to 29 months by St Albans Crown Court for burglary offences in Hertfordshire.
Fencing: Veteran returns home after world championships
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Veteran fencer Connie Adams has returned home to Norfolk after a competitive week of fencing in the Veterans World Championships.
The oldest competitor at the event, 87-year-old Connie reached eight place in the individual Sabre, despite competing with people nearly 20 years younger.
Outreach community post office plans for Thurlton
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Plans for the Post Office to open an outreach service for customers in Thurlton are to go to public consultation.
Residents have been without a post office since the Beccles Road business closed in May 2013.
A postmaster from nearby Loddon would visit the community offering the same service as before, with the addition of car tax and dollar travel money.
High demand for IT courses offered by women's support group
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A charity in Norwich says demand is high for its IT training course for black and ethnic minority women.
Three years ago, Everjoice Makuve set up the local branch of Widows and Orphans Relief and Development Trust (WORD) to help reduce the isolation of women.
Demand for pumpkins outstrips supply
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A Norfolk pick-your-own farm has doubled its crop of pumpkins, after selling 500 last Halloween but says it has still not grown enough.
Charlotte Gurney, of White House Farm in Sprowston, says she can't believe the demand.
Evening News: Big boys don't faze Canaries
Eastern Daily Press
The back page of today's Eastern Daily Press:
Norwich Evening News: Fearless Canaries gunning for goals
Norwich Evening News
The back page of today's Norwich Evening News:
Improvements made to chalk stream habitat
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Improvements to the River Wensum to restore it to its natural state have reached a milestone.
A two-kilometre (1.25 mile) stretch of the river has been "naturalised" through Raynham, installing meanders and softening edges.
The Upper Wensum Restoration Project will continue through next year and 2017, and will eventually restore more than 7km (four miles) of chalk river habitat.
College students in the mood for Halloween
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
For anyone still not quite getting the Halloween vibes, maybe this video produced by City College Norwich students will help...
Triathlete Joe Skipper aims to beat current British Ironman record
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norfolk triathlete Joe Skipper says he's aiming to beat the current Ironman British record.
Skipper was recently placed 13th at the world championships in Hawaii and plans to improve his result next year.
The Ironnman triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile (3.9km) swim and a 112-mile (180km) bicycle ride followed by a full marathon.
Norwich Evening News: Charity changed my life for better
Norwich Evening News
The front page of today's Norwich Evening News:
Canaries press conference: Jerome admits 'We're aware we're on a slide'
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Speaking at the NCFC press conference, ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Manchester City, striker Cameron Jerome has just said:
"We're aware we're on a slide, it's down to us to stop it. You're going to lose games at this level.
"We'll pick ourselves up."
Safety checks on children's Halloween costumes
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk Trading Standards has been carrying out extra safety checks on children's costumes ahead of Halloween.
Five costumes bought from various outlets across the county were tested, and all complied with strict European safety standards.
Canaries press conference: 'We'll mix things up at corner kicks'
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Canaries manager Alex Neil says Norwich City are trying to mix things up at corner kicks - and that it should pay off.
They've had 29 in the last two games!
Travel: Slippery rails causing delays
BBC Radio Norfolk
There are slight delays on Greater Anglia services:
Alex Neil: 'No reason we can't give a good account of ourselves'
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City FC manager Alex Neil says the team has been better defensively in the last couple of games.
Talking ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City, he said: "West Ham went to MCFC and got a result, so there's no reason why we can't give a good account of ourselves.
"If you get your players playing well, then there's no reason why you can't go there and get a result."
Canaries press conference: Mbokani a doubt for Man City match
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
The Norwich City press conference has just started, and Alex Neil has just told us that striker Dieumerci Mbokani is a doubt for this weekend's clash with Manchester City.
Andre Wisdom has a knee injury and is also out.
Norwich City press conference
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
We'll bring you the news from Norwich City's press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City.
The last six games between the two clubs have seen a whopping 32 goals. That includes a 7-0 defeat and a 3-2 win for the Canaries, as well as a 0-0 draw.
Team news to follow later.
EDP: I gave up on our NHS
Eastern Daily Press
The front page of today's Eastern Daily Press:
Weather: Mild with outbreaks of rain
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It will be a mild day, with outbreaks of rain, especially in the west of the county. This afternoon will be drier and brighter, with some sunny spells.
Temperatures will rise to 14C (59F)
Tonight will be cloudy but staying dry. Mist patches should clear by early morning. Temperatures will fall to 10C (50F). For more details visit BBC Weather.
The headlines today
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
These are the stories that we''ll be looking at today:
Welcome to Friday's Norfolk Live
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Hello and welcome to Norfolk Live. I'm here with all the news, sport, travel and weather updates between now and 18:00.
