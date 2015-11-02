RNLI lifeboatswere called out shortly before 18:00 on Saturday, after coastguards received reports that nine or more runners were overdue on the leg from Cromer to Sea Palling.
But Norfolk Coastal Marathon and Half Marathon race director Kevin Marshall says he was unaware of emergency calls being made, and that all participants were experienced runners, turning up safe and well.
Video: Rare dolphin sighted off Norfolk coast
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Earlier we showed you a picture from Peter Foster of a dolphin he spotted about 20yds (18m) off the beach at Sheringham yesterday.
His son Alex, who was working with him at the Whelk Coppers Tea Room, has sent us this video of the dolphin.
Regional Sea Watch Foundation co-ordinator Carl Chapman believes it was a common dolphin, and said: "Although it's not a rare breed in itself, it is very scarce in this area of Norfolk," he said.
Backing for Norfolk MP's mental health campaign
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Ruby Wax and Alistair Campbell are just two of more than 200 key figures from the worlds of media, sport, military and politics who've signed an open letter to the government calling for more to be done to tackle mental illness.
It comes within days of the launch of the campaign by former Health Minister, the Lib Dem MP for North Norfolk Norman Lamb.
In response, the Prime Minister David Cameron said: "There's always more to be done but we've made some very big steps forward."
Wind farm blades to be transported across Norfolk tomorrow
Wind farm blades are to be transported from Great Yarmouth to Syderstone tomorrow - delays are expected en route.
By Caroline Kingdon
Weather: Dense fog patches in places reducing visibility
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Mild with widespread mist, low cloud and fog. The fog is likely to become dense in places, reducing visibility.
Temperatures will fall to 8C (46F) with a light south-easterly wind.
Mist and fog will linger tomorrow morning, making driving conditions difficult. Many places will become brighter by the afternoon, with a risk of patchy rain later.
Temperatures rising to 14C (54F). BBC Weather has more information.
Nanette Aldous
Woman suffers burns after firework sets light to clothing
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
East of England Ambulance Service is urging people tokeep safewhen attending Bonfire Night celebrations.
The warning comes after an ambulance was called to an incident in Harmer Road in Norwich on Saturday evening, shortly after 21:00.
A woman in her mid-30s suffered bad burns to a fifth of her body after a firework set light to her clothing. She was taken to hospital to further treatment.
Caroline Kingdon
Caroline Kingdon
Caroline Kingdon
City Council asks people what they want from their council
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norwich City Council is asking residents how it could generate income in the future to reduce further cuts and savings.
They can also give their views on a proposed 1.95% increase in council tax and about the way the way a scheme is operated allowing some people to pay less.
The council needs to find cuts and savings of around £2.3m per year due to anticipated government funding cuts. The public consultation runs until 8 January 2016.
Rape accused remanded in custody
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
A man charged with two rapes in Norwich will go on trial later this month.
Eric Randall, 24, of St Giles Street, Norwich faces two charges of rape, three of sexual assault, and one of intimidating witnesses.
Mr Randall appeared before Norwich magistrates this morning and was remanded in custody until his trial on 16 November.
County council launches public consultation into budget proposals
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk County Council is giving people a chance to air their views on how the council can re-shape its services in the face of further cuts.
The council needs to find £123m in cuts over the next three years.
Called Re-imagining Norfolk, the public consultation will run until 14 January 2016, with results to be considered at the council's budget meeting on 22 February.
Tower of London poppy donated to museum
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A ceramic poppy commemorating the fallen of World Wars One and Two has been donated to the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum.
Norfolk's Girl Guiding Assocation bought the poppy from the Tower of London art installation to give to the museum.
Linnets face long trip in FA Trophy
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
King's Lynn Town have been drawn away to Nantwich Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
The Linnets will have to overcome Belper in a first qualifying round replay at The Walks tomorrow to ensure they make it through to play Nantwich.
The second qualifying round ties are due to be played on Saturday November 14th
Businesses take on quiz challenge for Nelson's Journey
Norfolk businesses are getting together to support local child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey with their 4th annual Christmas Quiz at Holiday Inn Norwich North, this November.
Travel: A149 closed both directions
BBC Travel
The A149 in Dilham is closed in both directions between the Yarmouth Road and The Street junctions.
Lifeboats mustered in search for missing runners
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Lifeboats were called into action at the weekend to search for nine missing walkers and runners taking part in the Norfolk Coastal Marathon and half marathon.
Boats from Happisburgh and Mundesley were launched shortly after 18:00 on Saturday, searching beaches between Cromer and Sea Palling.
The search was called off shortly before 19:00 when all the runners and walkers had been accounted for.
Paul Moseley
Football: Canaries wait on Jarvis injury
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City are waiting to discover the extent of a knee injury to Matt Jarvis.
The winger, who is on loan from West Ham, was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 defeat by Manchester City.
Jarvis has scored two goals in seven games since joining Norwich in August.
How does fog form?
BBC Weather
It's swept the nation this morning and it's particularly common at this time of year, but do you know how fog is formed?
BBC Weather's Louise Lear explains in this video.
Bowler Stone out of England Lions squad
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norfolk bowler Olly Stone has withdrawn from this winter's England performance programme.
The former Vauxhall Mallards player impressed for Northamptonshire in the summer but has a lower back injury.
The 22-year old had been due to be in the England Lions squad for a T20 series against Pakistan next month.
Dolphin photographed in sea off Sheringham
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Last week a minke whale at Bacton hit the headlines; today it's a dolphin at Sheringham.
Peter Foster was working in the Whelk Coppers Tea Room at The Driftway yesterday afternoon when he spotted the 7ft-long (2m) dolphin just 20yds (18m) from the shoreline.
Mr Foster says it swam back and forth for about 15 minutes, before swimming back out to sea. He hasn't seen one before, but 20 years ago he came across a dead porpoise on the beach.
Emergency services attend incident in Smallburgh
Thick fog causes disruption across UK
BBC Radio Norfolk
Thick fog is disruption flights across the UK for a second day.
Norwich Airport says three outward flights had to be cancelled this morning, as did two coming in.
More information available here on how the fog is disrupting travel across the UK.
Police appeal for witnesses to collision
Three people were injured in a collision between a silver Honda HR-V and an orange Italjet Dragster moped yesterday afternoon.
The accident happened outside Mecca Bingo on Aylsham Road in Norwich shortly after 16:00. The road was shut for several hours.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital. Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Norfolk police urge motorists to take care
Broads restoration project gets £2.6m funding
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
One of the largest-ever restoration schemes in the Broads has been given the go-ahead, thanks to a £2.6m lottery grant.
The Broads Authority will work with 55 local partners to deliver 38 projects over the next five years, covering an area of 124 square miles.
One of the areas to benefit is the Halvergate marshes, which has one of the greatest concentrations of drainage mills in Europe.
Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in collision with car
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A148 at King's Lynn, between a pedestrian and a car.
It happened shortly before 09:30 on Saturday opposite Merchants Terrace on London Road and involved a blue Citroen C3 and a male pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, where he remains in a serious condition. The car driver was uninjured.
Delays to First bus services
Bus services subject to delays, tweets FirstNorwich.
November gets off to a misty start
BBC Radio Norfolk
Many thanks to Melvyn Pye for sending us this photograph of a misty Catton Park yesterday afternoon.
We always love to see your photographs, so please keep sending them in!
Sanders Coaches services delayed due to fog
Bus services subject to delays, tweets Sanders Coaches.
Campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb is launching a campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues.
The Liberal Democrat former Health Minister has written an open letter to the government calling for equal care standards and funding for mental and physical health.
Among those backing his campaign are the Archbishop of Canterbury, Sir Steve Redgrave and Emma Thompson.
Norwich City manager rues mistakes
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Alex Neil is blaming individual errors for Norwich City's run of four straight Premier League defeats.
City came within a few minutes of holding leaders Manchester City to a draw at the weekend but lost 2-1 after an 89th minute error from goalkeeper John Ruddy led to the home side's winner.
Neil told BBC Radio Norfolk: "It's been the story of the last few weeks, it's not as if it's anything new."
Jerome: We must pick ourselves up
Hospital 'deeply sorry' over cancer misdiagnosis
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A Norwich woman whose cancer was missed after a laboratory error says she was let down "multiple times" by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Anna Wakefield, 37, has had treatment for cervical cancer twice but a routine smear test in 2012 was reported "clear" when pre-cancerous cells were present.
The cancer has now spread to her lungs but she's currently in remission. The hospital has apologised.
Norwich Evening News: Police stretched by Halloween crowds
Travel: Disruption to flights from Norwich Airport
BBC Radio Norfolk
Flights to and from Norwich Airport have been cancelled due to the fog.
The 06:15 and 09:45 KLM flights to Amsterdam are cancelled, and so is the inbound 09:10 flight.
Flights to Aberdeen, Manchester and Edinburgh have also been delayed.
Advice to motorists from ambulance service
BBC Radio Norfolk
Weather: Widespread fog, dense in places, throughout the day
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
Widespread fog, dense in places, is likely to persist throughout the day.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
It will be mild tonight, with mist and fog patches remaining. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
For more information visit BBC Weather.
Travel: Motorists warning to allow extra time for journeys
BBC Travel
Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their journeys as foggy conditions are expected to remain throughout the day.
For more information visit BBC Travel.