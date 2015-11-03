Autumn leaves in Thetford Forest

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday, 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Caroline Kingdon

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Thank you for joining us for Norfolk Live today. We hope you have enjoyed it.

Please get in touch if there's something happening in your part of the county that you'd like to share with us. You can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter

It takes three to tango....

BBC Radio Norfolk

Our very own Stephen Bumfrey takes to the dance floor with Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone as they bring their "The Last Tango" to Norwich's Theatre Royal.

Flavia Cacace, Vincent Simone and Stephen Bumfrey on stage at the Theatre Royal, Norwich
BBC
Weather: Cloudy with occasional rain

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

The weather pattern is changing and tonight will be fog-free, but cloudy with occasional rain. It will be a mild night, with temperatures falling to 11C (52F).

Weather outlook for Wednesday early morning
BBC

Tomorrow will be unsettled with spells of rain, easing through the afternoon. There may be a few spells of sunshine.

Temperatures reaching 14C (57F). For more information see BBC Weather.

The headlines: A47 remains closed until early tomorrow... Head apologises for 'dilapidated' classrooms

BBC Radio Norfolk

These are the stories making the news today:

  • The A47 at North Burlingham will remain closed until early tomorrow for road repairs, following an accident between a van and lorry
  • The headteacher of Taverham Junior School has written to parents apologising for what he calls the "dilapidated state" of mobile classrooms
  • A rose is named in honour of Stephen Fry
Rare railway poster to go under the hammer

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A rare 1925 railway poster advertising holidays on the Norfolk Broads is expected to sell for about £1,000 at an auction later this week.

"The Broads" poster, commissioned by London and North Eastern Railways
Gerald Spencer Pryse

The poster was commissioned by the London and North Eastern Railway, from watercolour artist Gerald Spencer Pryse.

The auction is at Christie's South Kensington on Thursday.

Watch: Aftermath of A47 crash at North Burlingham

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The A47 at North Burlingham remains closed this evening following an accident between a tanker and a van.

One person is believed to have serious injuries, and about 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel spilled onto the carriageway.

Highways England is carrying out repairs to the carriageway, which is expected to remain shut until 03:00.  

'Dilapidated' classrooms: Norfolk County Council responds

Earlier we told you about the "dilapidated" classrooms at Taverham Junior School.

Norfolk County Council has responded, saying that it was aware of the school's concerns and, after commissioning a report into their condition, was in touch with the school on the issue.

Mobile classroom
BBC

In deciding the best course of action for a school, it said it considered the proportion of a school's accommodation in mobiles, whether it was in a growth area and likely to see a rise in demand for places, and whether there were opportunities to make better use of existing permanent accommodation.  

'Outstanding' student behaviour at Taverham High

Just Regional

Taverham High School is celebrating after receiving an outstanding report from Ofsted following a recent ‘no-notice’ behaviour inspection.  

Taverham High School
Just Regional
A47 to remain closed until early hours

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The A47 at North Burlingham will be closed until early tomorrow morning, following a collision between a van and a lorry in which about 400 litres  (88 gallons) of fuel spilled on to the road.

One person is believed to have serious injuries. 

Scene of crash at Burlingham
BBC

The road will remain closed in both directions until 03:00 while Highways England carries out repairs to the road surface. Motorists are advised the avoid the area and to follow local diversions.  

Store fined for selling untraceable seafood products

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A shop in Great Yarmouth has been fined more than £540 for selling fish and seafood that did not meet food safety requirements.

Dried smoked seafood products seized from Kittanda store in Great Yarmouth
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Environmental health officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council visited Kittanda, in St Peter's Road, in October, and seized a number of dried smoked products, including shrimps, clam meat, and mussel meat. 

Business owner Alzira Pereira was unable to provide officers with supplier details to prove the food had been produced, processed and distributed in line with EU food safety regulations.

Watch: 'Dilapidated' classrooms at Norfolk junior school

Jo Thewlis

BBC Look East

The headteacher of Taverham Junior School, near Norwich, has written to parents, apologising for what he calls the dilapidated state of mobile classrooms on the site.

Paul Stanley says he's embarrassed by the condition of the buildings, which date back to the 1970s, and says while there appears to be money for academies there is not enough to maintain standards at his school.

Year five teacher Loredana Lacey showed me round.

Site chosen for new primary school

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The site for a new £4.5m primary school in Gayton, near King's Lynn, has been identified and parents are invited to an information event at the current school tomorrow afternoon. 

Plans for proposed new Gayton primary school
Norfolk County Council

The new school will provide six classrooms, hall and kitchen and will initially cater for 180 children, with the opportunity to expand in the future.  

Norfolk County Council is in discussions with the owners of the land, on the corner of Back Street and Winch Road. 

Motorist escapes injury after car overturns in Attleborough

Diss Express

A female escaped injury after a car accident in Attleborough on Sunday.

Sinkholes open in Norwich streets

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Three sinkholes have opened up in roads close to the Lakenham cricket ground development in Norwich.

Anglian Water says the holes were caused by burst water mains that have been repaired.

The latest headlines: A47 closed in both directions... Rose named in honour of Stephen Fry

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories making the news this afternoon:

  • The A47 remains closed in both directions at North Burlingham because of accident investigation work and a diesel spillage
  • Stephen Fry has had a rose named after him
Hindu festival celebrated by Norwich Bengali Cultural Association

BBC Radio Norfolk

Durga Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, has been celebrated by the Norwich Bengali Cultural Association.

It's widely celebrated in India and celebrations continue over several days during the annual Navratri festival of nine nights.

A47 to be closed until at least this evening

The A47 at North Burlingham is expected to be closed until at least this evening following a crash between a van and a tanker at about 10:20 this morning.

One person is believed to have serious injuries and about 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel has spilled onto the road, which has been closed in both directions between the Beighton White House and Blofield.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, especially during this evening's rush hour, and to follow the local diversions on the A146 and A143.

Stephen Fry: 'Swooning and drooling with pleasure'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

When writer and entertainer Stephen Fry saw the rose named in his honour he said he was "swooning and drooling with pleasure". 

Stephen Fry
Getty Images

"Nothing makes an English cheek glow and an English heart fluttter so much as having a rose named in their honour......a shape so bold yet fragile, so confident yet shy."

Stephen FryWriter and entertainer

"Stephen's Rose", a strongly-scented floribunda, has been grown by Norfolk rose grower Bill LeGrice.

Travel: Motorists advised to avoid A47 North Burlingham

BBC Travel

The A47 at North Burlingham remains closed following an accident between a van and a tanker lorry. Several hundred litres of diesel have spilled onto the road.

British Sugar said the lorry had left its site after a collection at Cantley and was owned by a third party contractor.  

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.  Diversions are in place. 

FirstBus service in Norwich diverted

View more on twitter
Travel: A11 reopens following earlier collision

BBC Travel

TheA11 at Attleborough has now reopenedfollowing a collision between a car and van earlier this morning.

Sinkholes open up in roads in Norwich

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

People living near a building site in Norwich have expressed concerns after three sinkholes opened up. 

Sinkhole in Norwich
BBC

They've appeared in the roads close to the Lakenham cricket ground development.

Anglian Water says the holes were caused by burst water mains, not subsidence. The pipes have now been fixed.

Fire at industrial premises

BBC Radio Norfolk

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at an industrial premises in Setchey.

Seven appliances are at the incident in Garage Lane. 

We'll bring you more information when we get it.

Korean quarantine agency visits cheese-making business

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

An artisan cheese company in north Norfolk has hosted a visit by representatives from the Republic of Korean's quarantine agency.

Delegation from the Quarantine Inspection Agency of the Republic of Korea
North Norfolk District Council

The delegates visited Mrs Temples Cheese business in Wighton to learn about farm assurance schemes and how small producers comply with food safety regulations.

The team toured the cheese processing unit and sampled some of the produce. 

Rose named in honour of Stephen Fry

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Comedian, writer and actor Stephen Fry has had a rose named after him. 

Stephen's Rose
Bill LeGrice

Rose grower Bill LeGrice describes the strongly scented floribunda rose as a "quixotic mix of yellow and creamy red... wavy-edged single flowers borne in profusion".  

Like its namesake, this rose has attracted attention, whenever it has been seen"

Bill LeGriceRose grower
Banging noise led to discovery of migrants

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Eight migrants have been taken to King's Lynn police station after being found in a refrigerated lorry in Cambridgeshire when banging was heard from inside the vehicle.

Seven others were taken to Huntingdon police station. The lorry driver, a 42-year-old Bulgarian, has been arrested.

The 15 migrants, all male, have been referred to immigration services.

A47 to remain closed after fuel spillage

View more on twitter
'Tests are best' says academies boss

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The boss of a chain of free schools and academies in Norfolk is backing the idea of more tests in primary schools.

Dame Rachel de Souza, Inspiration Trust
BBC

Dame Rachel de Souza, who runs the Inspiration Trust, says tests are best. 

The Education Secretary Nicky Morgan is looking at bringing back national tests for seven- year-olds. 

A47 closed in both directions

The A47 is closed at North Burlingham in both directions following an accident between a van and a tanker. 

The road is shut between the Beighton White House and Blofield. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

One person has been injured.

BreakingA47 closed at North Burlingham

BBC Radio Norfolk

The A47 is closed in both directions at North Burlingham.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.

Eastern Daily Press: Keep your heads up says Neil

The back page of today's Eastern Daily Press

Tuesday's back page of the Eastern Daily Press
Archant
A11 closed northbound

BBC Travel

The A11 near Attleborough is closed northbound because of an accident between two vehicles. 

The Norwich-bound carriageway between The Stag roundabout and the B1077 junction has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The air ambulance is also in attendance.

BreakingTravel: A11 Norwich-bound shut at Attleborough

The A11 is closed Norwich-bound near Attleborough following an accident.

We'll bring you more details as we get them. 

New homes given go-ahead, despite opposition of residents

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Planning permission has been given for a new housing estate to the south of Hunstanton, despite opposition from local residents.

Heacham village sign
Geograph/Martin Pearman

Hopkins Homes will build more than 160 houses over the next four years.

Heacham Parish Council is unhappy with the decision, saying it brings the town's border closer to its own.

Norwich historic faith declaration symposium

Network Norfolk

An audience of over 100 Christians, Jews and Muslims attended an historic inter-religion symposium at St John’s Cathedral Narthex centre in Norwich on Sunday November 1.

Dr Musharraf Hussain, Archbishop Kevin McDonald, Dr Jonathan Gorsky and Bishop Alan Hopes at the Norwich symposium
Network Norfolk
Apology from 111 service to pensioner left waiting in agony

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The company running the non-emergency 111 call service says it followed correct procedures when contacted by a Norwich man with abdominal pains.

IC24 call centre near Nowrich
BBC

Peter Rowley, 71, dialled the service three times, each time being told he'd receive a call back within a few hours. After collapsing in pain, and dialling 999, his wife took him to hospital. 

IC24, which runs the service, has apologised, adding it did call Mr Rowley back within the correct time frame but he'd gone to hospital. It has invited him to visit its call centre.

Ambulance not sent to pensioner as condition 'was not life-threatening'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The East of England Ambulance Service has told us it didn't send a crew immediately to a Norwich pensioner as his condition was "serious but not life-threatening".

Peter Rowley dialled 999 after several calls to the 111 telephone service. He was suffering from agonising abdominal pains.

Mr Rowley's wife, Chris, eventually drove him to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

