The A47 at North Burlingham remains closed this evening following an accident between a tanker and a van.
One person is believed to have serious injuries, and about 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel spilled onto the carriageway.
Highways England is carrying out repairs to the carriageway, which is expected to remain shut until 03:00.
'Dilapidated' classrooms: Norfolk County Council responds
Earlier we told you about the "dilapidated" classrooms at Taverham Junior School.
Norfolk County Council has responded, saying that it was aware of the school's concerns and, after commissioning a report into their condition, was in touch with the school on the issue.
In deciding the best course of action for a school, it said it considered the proportion of a school's accommodation in mobiles, whether it was in a growth area and likely to see a rise in demand for places, and whether there were opportunities to make better use of existing permanent accommodation.
The road will remain closed in both directions until 03:00 while Highways England carries out repairs to the road surface. Motorists are advised the avoid the area and to follow local diversions.
Store fined for selling untraceable seafood products
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A shop in Great Yarmouth has been fined more than £540 for selling fish and seafood that did not meet food safety requirements.
Environmental health officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council visited Kittanda, in St Peter's Road, in October, and seized a number of dried smoked products, including shrimps, clam meat, and mussel meat.
Business owner Alzira Pereira was unable to provide officers with supplier details to prove the food had been produced, processed and distributed in line with EU food safety regulations.
Watch: 'Dilapidated' classrooms at Norfolk junior school
Jo Thewlis
BBC Look East
The headteacher of Taverham Junior School, near Norwich, has written to parents, apologising for what he calls the dilapidated state of mobile classrooms on the site.
Paul Stanley says he's embarrassed by the condition of the buildings, which date back to the 1970s, and says while there appears to be money for academies there is not enough to maintain standards at his school.
Year five teacher Loredana Lacey showed me round.
Site chosen for new primary school
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The site for a new £4.5m primary school in Gayton, near King's Lynn, has been identified and parents are invited to an information event at the current school tomorrow afternoon.
The new school will provide six classrooms, hall and kitchen and will initially cater for 180 children, with the opportunity to expand in the future.
Norfolk County Council is in discussions with the owners of the land, on the corner of Back Street and Winch Road.
Motorist escapes injury after car overturns in Attleborough
Durga Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, has been celebrated by the Norwich Bengali Cultural Association.
It's widely celebrated in India and celebrations continue over several days during the annual Navratri festival of nine nights.
A47 to be closed until at least this evening
The A47 at North Burlingham is expected to be closed until at least this evening following a crash between a van and a tanker at about 10:20 this morning.
One person is believed to have serious injuries and about 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel has spilled onto the road, which has been closed in both directions between the Beighton White House and Blofield.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, especially during this evening's rush hour, and to follow the local diversions on the A146 and A143.
Stephen Fry: 'Swooning and drooling with pleasure'
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
When writer and entertainer Stephen Fry saw the rose named in his honour he said he was "swooning and drooling with pleasure".
"Nothing makes an English cheek glow and an English heart fluttter so much as having a rose named in their honour......a shape so bold yet fragile, so confident yet shy."
It takes three to tango....
BBC Radio Norfolk
Our very own Stephen Bumfrey takes to the dance floor with Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone as they bring their "The Last Tango" to Norwich's Theatre Royal.
Weather: Cloudy with occasional rain
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
The weather pattern is changing and tonight will be fog-free, but cloudy with occasional rain. It will be a mild night, with temperatures falling to 11C (52F).
Tomorrow will be unsettled with spells of rain, easing through the afternoon. There may be a few spells of sunshine.
Temperatures reaching 14C (57F). For more information see BBC Weather.
Rare railway poster to go under the hammer
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A rare 1925 railway poster advertising holidays on the Norfolk Broads is expected to sell for about £1,000 at an auction later this week.
The poster was commissioned by the London and North Eastern Railway, from watercolour artist Gerald Spencer Pryse.
The auction is at Christie's South Kensington on Thursday.
Have a say on Aylsham Town Hall future
Just Regional
Aylsham Town Council is looking to hear ideas of how to bridge a funding gap for its town hall.
Watch: Aftermath of A47 crash at North Burlingham
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
'Outstanding' student behaviour at Taverham High
Just Regional
Taverham High School is celebrating after receiving an outstanding report from Ofsted following a recent ‘no-notice’ behaviour inspection.
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The A47 at North Burlingham will be closed until early tomorrow morning, following a collision between a van and a lorry in which about 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel spilled on to the road.
One person is believed to have serious injuries.
One person is believed to have serious injuries.
The road will remain closed in both directions until 03:00 while Highways England carries out repairs to the road surface. Motorists are advised the avoid the area and to follow local diversions.
Motorist escapes injury after car overturns in Attleborough
Diss Express
A female escaped injury after a car accident in Attleborough on Sunday.
Sinkholes open in Norwich streets
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Three sinkholes have opened up in roads close to the Lakenham cricket ground development in Norwich.
Anglian Water says the holes were caused by burst water mains that have been repaired.
Hindu festival celebrated by Norwich Bengali Cultural Association
BBC Radio Norfolk
Durga Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, has been celebrated by the Norwich Bengali Cultural Association.
It's widely celebrated in India and celebrations continue over several days during the annual Navratri festival of nine nights.
FirstBus service in Norwich diverted
Sinkholes open up in roads in Norwich
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
People living near a building site in Norwich have expressed concerns after three sinkholes opened up.
They've appeared in the roads close to the Lakenham cricket ground development.
Anglian Water says the holes were caused by burst water mains, not subsidence. The pipes have now been fixed.
Fire at industrial premises
BBC Radio Norfolk
Fire crews have been called to a blaze at an industrial premises in Setchey.
Seven appliances are at the incident in Garage Lane.
We'll bring you more information when we get it.
Korean quarantine agency visits cheese-making business
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
An artisan cheese company in north Norfolk has hosted a visit by representatives from the Republic of Korean's quarantine agency.
The delegates visited Mrs Temples Cheese business in Wighton to learn about farm assurance schemes and how small producers comply with food safety regulations.
The team toured the cheese processing unit and sampled some of the produce.
Banging noise led to discovery of migrants
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Eight migrants have been taken to King's Lynn police station after being found in a refrigerated lorry in Cambridgeshire when banging was heard from inside the vehicle.
Seven others were taken to Huntingdon police station. The lorry driver, a 42-year-old Bulgarian, has been arrested.
The 15 migrants, all male, have been referred to immigration services.
Norwich Evening News: City will be ready for big Swans test
Norwich Evening News
Today's back page of the Norwich Evening News:
'Tests are best' says academies boss
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The boss of a chain of free schools and academies in Norfolk is backing the idea of more tests in primary schools.
Dame Rachel de Souza, who runs the Inspiration Trust, says tests are best.
The Education Secretary Nicky Morgan is looking at bringing back national tests for seven- year-olds.
New homes given go-ahead, despite opposition of residents
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Planning permission has been given for a new housing estate to the south of Hunstanton, despite opposition from local residents.
Hopkins Homes will build more than 160 houses over the next four years.
Heacham Parish Council is unhappy with the decision, saying it brings the town's border closer to its own.
Norwich historic faith declaration symposium
Network Norfolk
An audience of over 100 Christians, Jews and Muslims attended an historic inter-religion symposium at St John’s Cathedral Narthex centre in Norwich on Sunday November 1.
Apology from 111 service to pensioner left waiting in agony
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The company running the non-emergency 111 call service says it followed correct procedures when contacted by a Norwich man with abdominal pains.
Peter Rowley, 71, dialled the service three times, each time being told he'd receive a call back within a few hours. After collapsing in pain, and dialling 999, his wife took him to hospital.
IC24, which runs the service, has apologised, adding it did call Mr Rowley back within the correct time frame but he'd gone to hospital. It has invited him to visit its call centre.
Ambulance not sent to pensioner as condition 'was not life-threatening'
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The East of England Ambulance Service has told us it didn't send a crew immediately to a Norwich pensioner as his condition was "serious but not life-threatening".
Peter Rowley dialled 999 after several calls to the 111 telephone service. He was suffering from agonising abdominal pains.
Mr Rowley's wife, Chris, eventually drove him to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.