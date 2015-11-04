BBC Local Live: Norfolk
Summary
- Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
- The mother of a toddler who died after choking on a blackberry speaks of her 'living nightmare'
- A driver who told children to make their own way home after a school bus got stuck in mud has been sacked
- Representatives from Norfolk are in optimistic mood after a meeting at Westminster over devolved powers for the county
- We'll be back with more news, travel, sport and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
Weather: Scattered showers overnight
BBC Weather
Rather cloudy with scattered showers, but perhaps a few clear intervals developing after midnight - with mist patches.
Winds will be light southerly, with lows of around 8C (47F).
BBC Weather has more local updates.
Bus driver sacking: County council issues statement
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A school bus driver has lost his job following an investigation into why pupils were asked to leave his vehicle and make their own way home.
The driver, who worked for contractors Norse, had taken a detour after being diverted off the A47, following an accident at North Burlingham yesterday.
In a statement, Norfolk County Council said: "Drivers have a duty to remain with children, in the event of a problem, until appropriate alternative arrangements have been made."
Prosecution of fouling dog owners ramped up in Great Yarmouth
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
Three dog owners have been fined hundreds of pounds for not clearing up after their pets in Great Yarmouth.
The borough council is warning it takes the crime very seriously, especially during the winter when some pet owners use the darkness to avoid clearing up their dog's mess.
So far this year, the borough has prosecuted 10 people and issued six fixed penalty notices.
Bus driver sacked for telling pupils to walk after vehicle gets stuck
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A school bus driver has been dismissed for failing to follow safeguarding procedures when he told pupils to find their own way home after his bus got stuck in mud at Reedham yesterday.
Norfolk County Council has apologised to parents and the local schools after the driver took another route due to a crash on the A47 and the bus got stuck in a narrow lane.
Clear memories of Czech and Polish aircrew on a grey November morning
The Breckland View
The strains of three buglers playing the Last Post faded away and the only sound during two minutes of silence was the smattering of raindrops on autumn leaves.
Open days set for two Diss primary schools
Diss Express
Diss Church Junior School and Diss Infant and Nursery School are holding open days for prospective parents later this month.
BreakingDriver sacked after coach gets stuck in mud and pupils stranded
A bus driver who told school children to make their own way home after his vehicle became stuck in mud at Reedham has been sacked.
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
The top stories for Norfolk this evening:
Norfolk and Suffolk delegates positive after devolution meeting
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Councillors and business leaders from Norfolk and Suffolk have emerged from their meeting with Lord Heseltine at Westminster in a very positive mood.
Government officials will now examine the plans in detail and a decision on whether to give the two counties more power over spending will be taken in the next six months.
Watch: Exhibition launches new Black Beauty edition
BBC Radio Norfolk
The Norfolk family store Jarrold will be the exclusive UK retailer of a new edition of Black Beauty, having been its original publisher in 1877.
The firm still owns most of the original artwork of Cecil Aldin’s illustrations for the book and these will feature in an exhibition to mark the launch.
The classic tale of a horse was written by Great Yarmouth-born writer, Anna Sewell.
Just Regional: Norfolk schools challenged to enter a unique space racen educational contest with pupils in Africa.
Just Regional
Schools across Norfolk are being challenged to enter a unique “space race” in an educational contest with pupils in Africa.
Watch: Mother's warning after toddler chokes to death on blackberry
Ian Barmer
BBC Look East
A Norfolk mother, whose son died after choking on a blackberry, has been speaking about the dangers of toddlers eating whole fruit.
Serena Ford's 15-month-old son Thomas was on a walk with his father and sister in September when he ate the blackberry, picked from a bush.
Mrs Ford told me the idea that he would choke on a blackberry would never have entered her head. You can see my full report on BBC Look East at 18:30.
Trains: Cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth
Train cancellations being tweeted by Abellio Greater Anglia:
Weather this afternoon: Wet with downpours
BBC Weather
Staying wet with heavy showers but it will be rather mild.
Top temperature around 13C (54F).
Check out BBC Weather and BBC Weather Watchers for more local details.
Football: Tettey called up for Norway Euro 2016 play-off
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey will be part of Norway's squad for the Euro 2016 play-offs.
Tettey has been called up for the two-legged tie against Hungary on 12 and 15 November. The aggregate winners will advance to the finals in France next summer.
Chef whips up curry and a dessert for under £1.60
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A school chef from Norfolk is competing to be named the best in the region today.
Craig Morgan cooks for the pupils at Wymondham College.
He's having to make two courses for less than £1.60 in the regional final of School Chef of the Year.
Watch: Police rescue swan from A47 at Colney
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing has just tweeted this video of an officer dealing with a feathered jaywalker found on the A47 at Colney...
Devolution campaign wants more control over planning and transport
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Representatives of Norfolk and Suffolk councils are expected to ask for more control over planning and transport when they meet with Lord Heseltine to discuss devolution proposals.
It's the latest stage of the campaign which might see the councils merge or simply work more closely together.
The Westminster peer, Lord Heseltine has been given the job of overseeing devolution proposals across the country.
Lights out early on skate park after vandalism
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
The lights illuminating a skate park in Attleborough will be turned off early to deter vandals.
They'll be switched off two hours earlier - at 19:00 - at the recreation ground for the next month.
The Mayor of Attleborough, Tony Perkins, said the decision was made on the advice of the police.
Speedway: Chapman sets sights on rider safety and accessibility
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Buster Chapman, the King's Lynn Stars promoter, says developing young talent and improving rider safety are his priorities after being appointed chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association (BSPA).
"I'd like to make the Elite League stronger and make the sport safer and more accessible to other riders, bring the cost down," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"I want to bring the element of excitement back - we have a great sport, I'd like to make it greater," he added.
Pupils told to find own way home after bus gets stuck in mud
An investigation by Norfolk County Council is under way after a school bus got stuck near Acle, forcing pupils to walk or get lifts home.
The bus was trying to get round a crash on the A47 at North Burlingham which caused the road to be closed until 03:00 today.
Pupils told BBC Radio Norfolk they'd have to find their own way home from Reedham.
Eastern Daily Press: City need to sniff out danger signs
Eastern Daily Press
Here is the main sport story in the Eastern Daily Press:
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
The main news stories so far:
Devolution: Councils to thrash out plans for shared powers
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Norfolk and Suffolk councils are beginning talks at Westminster to decide what powers they might share to achieve greater local control over finances and decision-making.
The government is keen to give the regions more of a say, but devolution means different things to different people.
It might see Norfolk and Suffolk combining with a directly-elected mayor, or keeping all our different councils, but have them work more closely together.
Mother whose son choked on a blackberry warns of dangers
David Keller
BBC News
A mother has warned of the dangers of children eating whole fruits after her 15-month-old boy choked to death on a blackberry.
Thomas Ford, from Stalham, died in hospital three days after eating the fruit.
Norwich Evening News: Canaries fans give Wes their backing
Norwich Evening News
Here is today's back page of theNorwich Evening News:
Help on offer for south Norfolk residents to keep safe and warm
Diss Express
South Norfolk Council is offering help to residents in a bid to keep them warm and safe this winter.
Mother of toddler who choked on blackberry talks of 'living nightmare'
David Keller
BBC News
I've just spoken to the mother of Thomas Ford about this story in the EDP this morning.
Thomas (pictured), aged 15 months, was out walking with his family in Stalham when he ate a blackberry picked off a bush and started choking.
He was taken to hospital, but died a few days later. Mother Serena Ford told me it has been a "living nightmare" - I'll bring you more on this story soon.
Norfolk and Suffolk put in joint bid for devolution
Nanette Aldous
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norfolk and Suffolk council leaders will meet Lord Heseltine at Westminster today to make their case for devolution which would give them more independence over decision-making and finances.
The Tory peer has been tasked with overseeing the government's devolution project.
Homeless charity says it's having to refuse hundreds needing a bed
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
A charity in Norfolk says it's had to turn away hundreds of people asking for somewhere to stay.
Norfolk YMCA says that over the last year 600 people have applied for accommodation, but it's only been able to help 300.
Meanwhile, councillors in Norwich are looking at a five-year plan to help homeless people.
Norwich Evening News: City teen arrested in Talk Talk probe
Norwich Evening News
The front page story leading the Norwich Evening News:
Eastern Daily Press: Don't let this happen to you
Eastern Daily Press
Here is the front page lead in the EDP:
TalkTalk: Teenager bailed in police hacking investigation
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Norfolk Live
A Norwich teenager has been bailedafter being arrestedlast night by the Met Police Cyber Crime Unit at a house in the city as part of the TalkTalk hacking investigation.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the alleged hacking of the phone company.
He's been bailed pending further inquires until March 2016.
Travel: Delays on the A47 near North Tuddenham and Acle
BBC Travel
There are delays of up to 15 minutes at the A47 from North Tuddenham to the Honingham roundabout, Norwich-bound.
There are also delays on the Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth.
More details from BBC Travel.
BreakingTalk Talk hacking: Norwich boy bailed
A 16-year-old Norwich boy, arrested in connection with the investigation into alleged data theft from phone company TalkTalk, has now been bailed.
King's Lynn Stars boss heads British Speedway board
Richard Hancock
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Buster Chapman, owner of the King's Lynn Stars, has been appointed chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association.
Chapman has been promoter of the Stars for more than 20 years and is also chairman of King's Lynn Town FC.
"This is a massive honour for me and I will try to take this sport forward. This really is the highlight of my time in speedway," he said.
TalkTalk: Norwich teenager arrested in hacking investigation
A Norwich teenager has been arrested by police investigating the hacking of the phone company TalkTalk.
The Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency used a search warrant at an address in Norwich and arrested the 16-year-old boy last night.
TalkTalk say hackers accessed email addresses and bank details for more than a million customers.
Weather: Showery outbreaks of rain, staying mild
BBC Weather
Today's weather: A rather damp, drizzly, murky start with showery outbreaks of rain through the day.
Some of the rain will be heavy at times, with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
For a full forecast BBC Weather has more details.