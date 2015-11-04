Sunrise over Halversgate Bridge

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
  2. The mother of a toddler who died after choking on a blackberry speaks of her 'living nightmare'
  3. A driver who told children to make their own way home after a school bus got stuck in mud has been sacked
  4. Representatives from Norfolk are in optimistic mood after a meeting at Westminster over devolved powers for the county
  5. We'll be back with more news, travel, sport and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Mariam Issimdar

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage through the day

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

We hope you've enjoyed our page today - we'll be back to do it all over again from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

Don't forget you can tell us what you think about our coverage or get in touch with a story idea via email, twitter or Facebook. Night!

Weather: Scattered showers overnight

BBC Weather

Rather cloudy with scattered showers, but perhaps a few clear intervals developing after midnight - with mist patches.

Weather map
BBC

Winds will be light southerly, with lows of around 8C (47F).

BBC Weather has more local updates.

Bus driver sacking: County council issues statement

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A school bus driver has lost his job following an investigation into why pupils were asked to leave his vehicle and make their own way home.

The driver, who worked for contractors Norse, had taken a detour after being diverted off the A47, following an accident at North Burlingham yesterday. 

In a statement, Norfolk County Council said: "Drivers have a duty to remain with children, in the event of a problem, until appropriate alternative arrangements have been made."

Prosecution of fouling dog owners ramped up in Great Yarmouth

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Three dog owners have been fined hundreds of pounds for not clearing up after their pets in Great Yarmouth.

Man walking dog
BBC

The borough council is warning it takes the crime very seriously, especially during the winter when some pet owners use the darkness to avoid clearing up their dog's mess.

So far this year, the borough has prosecuted 10 people and issued six fixed penalty notices.

Bus driver sacked for telling pupils to walk after vehicle gets stuck

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A school bus driver has been dismissed for failing to follow safeguarding procedures when he told pupils to find their own way home after his bus got stuck in mud at Reedham yesterday.

Drivers are very clear about their responsibilities for the safety of the students they are transporting and in this instance the driver fell way below the standards we would expect."

SpokesmanNorse, county transport provider

Norfolk County Council has apologised to parents and the local schools after the driver took another route due to a crash on the A47 and the bus got stuck in a narrow lane.

Clear memories of Czech and Polish aircrew on a grey November morning

The Breckland View

The strains of three buglers playing the Last Post faded away and the only sound during two minutes of silence was the smattering of raindrops on autumn leaves.

War memorial ceremony
The Breckland View
Open days set for two Diss primary schools

Diss Express

Diss Church Junior School and Diss Infant and Nursery School are holding open days for prospective parents later this month.

Picture of children at school
Diss Express
BreakingDriver sacked after coach gets stuck in mud and pupils stranded

A bus driver who told school children to make their own way home after his vehicle became stuck in mud at Reedham has been sacked.

Headlines: Grieving mother 'would never imagined' her son would choke on a blackberry... Council leader is optimistic after devolution meeting at Westminster

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The top stories for Norfolk this evening: 

  • A mother says she never imagined her son would choke to death on a blackberry
  • Norfolk County Council leader George Nobbs says he's optimistic about plans for devolution after a meeting at Westminster 
  • Police remove a feathered jaywalker from the A47
Norfolk and Suffolk delegates positive after devolution meeting

Andrew Sinclair

BBC Look East political correspondent

Councillors and business leaders from Norfolk and Suffolk have emerged from their meeting with Lord Heseltine at Westminster in a very positive mood. 

The meeting went a lot better than I had hoped. Lord Heseltine was very supportive and enthusiastic and we left feeling very optimistic."

George NobbsLeader, Norfolk County Council

Government officials will now examine the plans in detail and a decision on whether to give the two counties more power over spending will be taken in the next six months. 

Watch: Exhibition launches new Black Beauty edition

BBC Radio Norfolk

The Norfolk family store Jarrold will be the exclusive UK retailer of a new edition of Black Beauty, having been its original publisher in 1877.

The firm still owns most of the original artwork of Cecil Aldin’s illustrations for the book and these will feature in an exhibition to mark the launch.   

The classic tale of a horse was written by Great Yarmouth-born writer, Anna Sewell. 

Just Regional: Norfolk schools challenged to enter a unique space racen educational contest with pupils in Africa.

Just Regional

Schools across Norfolk are being challenged to enter a unique “space race” in an educational contest with pupils in Africa. 

Space project
Just Regional
Watch: Mother's warning after toddler chokes to death on blackberry

Ian Barmer

BBC Look East

A Norfolk mother, whose son died after choking on a blackberry, has been speaking about the dangers of toddlers eating whole fruit. 

Serena Ford's 15-month-old son Thomas was on a walk with his father and sister in September when he ate the blackberry, picked from a bush. 

Mrs Ford told me the idea that he would choke on a blackberry would never have entered her head. You can see my full report on BBC Look East at 18:30. 

Weather this afternoon: Wet with downpours

BBC Weather

Staying wet with heavy showers but it will be rather mild. 

Weather map
BBC

Top temperature around 13C (54F).

Check out BBC Weather and BBC Weather Watchers for more local details.

Football: Tettey called up for Norway Euro 2016 play-off

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey will be part of Norway's squad for the Euro 2016 play-offs.

Tettey has been called up for the two-legged tie against Hungary on 12 and 15 November. The aggregate winners will advance to the finals in France next summer.

Norwich City's Alex Tettey in action for Norway
Getty Images
Chef whips up curry and a dessert for under £1.60

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A school chef from Norfolk is competing to be named the best in the region today. 

Craig Morgan cooks for the pupils at Wymondham College

Curry and rice pictures
BBC

He's having  to make two courses for less than £1.60 in the regional final of School Chef of the Year.

Devolution campaign wants more control over planning and transport

Andrew Sinclair

BBC Look East political correspondent

Representatives of Norfolk and Suffolk councils are expected to ask for more control over planning and transport when they meet with Lord Heseltine to discuss devolution proposals.

House of Commons
PA

It's the latest stage of the campaign which might see the councils merge or simply work more closely together.

The Westminster peer, Lord Heseltine has been given the job of overseeing devolution proposals across the country. 

Lights out early on skate park after vandalism

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

The lights illuminating a skate park in Attleborough will be turned off early to deter vandals. 

They'll be switched off two hours earlier - at 19:00 - at the recreation ground for the next month.

The Mayor of Attleborough, Tony Perkins, said the decision was made on the advice of the police.

Speedway: Chapman sets sights on rider safety and accessibility

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Buster Chapman, the King's Lynn Stars promoter, says developing young talent and improving rider safety are his priorities after being appointed chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association (BSPA).

King's Lynn Stars promoter Buster Chapman
BBC

"I'd like to make the Elite League stronger and make the sport safer and more accessible to other riders, bring the cost down," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I want to bring the element of excitement back - we have a great sport, I'd like to make it greater," he added.

Pupils told to find own way home after bus gets stuck in mud

An investigation by Norfolk County Council is under way after a school bus got stuck near Acle, forcing pupils to walk or get lifts home.

[The driver] talked to one of the prefects on the bus... who told us we'd have to get out and phone parents and make our own way home."

Ella Mack11-year-old pupil from Lingwood travelling on the bus

The bus was trying to get round a crash on the A47 at North Burlingham which caused the road to be closed until 03:00 today.

Pupils told BBC Radio Norfolk they'd have to find their own way home from Reedham.

Eastern Daily Press: City need to sniff out danger signs

Eastern Daily Press

Here is the main sport story in the Eastern Daily Press:

Eastern Daily Press back page
Eastern Daily Press
Headlines: Mother issues warning after son chokes to death on blackberry... Norwich teenager is bailed after TalkTalk hacking arrest

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

The main news stories so far:

  • A mother warns of the dangers of young children eating fruit after her toddler choked to death on a blackberry
  • A Norwich teenager is released on bail after being arrested in connection with the TalkTalk hacking case
Weather Watchers: Get involved

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

BBC Weather Watchers is now open for you to sign up and join in the conversation with people across the UK to help tell the story of the great British weather.

Here's an explanation of how it works:

Devolution: Councils to thrash out plans for shared powers

Andrew Sinclair

BBC Look East political correspondent

Norfolk and Suffolk councils are beginning talks at Westminster to decide what powers they might share to achieve greater local control over finances and decision-making.

Photo County Hall, Norwich
BBC

The government is keen to give the regions more of a say, but devolution means different things to different people. 

It might see Norfolk and Suffolk combining with a directly-elected mayor, or keeping all our different councils, but have them work more closely together.

Mother whose son choked on a blackberry warns of dangers

David Keller

BBC News

A mother has warned of the dangers of children eating whole fruits after her 15-month-old boy choked to death on a blackberry

Thomas Ford, from Stalham, died in hospital three days after eating the fruit.

It's like you're in a bubble. Everyone else is just getting on with their lives, but we're stuck thinking 'Are we going to wake up from it?'"

Serena FordMother of Thomas

Norwich Evening News: Canaries fans give Wes their backing

Norwich Evening News

Here is today's back page of theNorwich Evening News

Norwich Evening News back page
Norwich Evening News
Help on offer for south Norfolk residents to keep safe and warm

Diss Express

South Norfolk Council is offering help to residents in a bid to keep them warm and safe this winter.

Image from Diss Express
Diss Express
Mother of toddler who choked on blackberry talks of 'living nightmare'

David Keller

BBC News

I've just spoken to the mother of Thomas Ford about this story in the EDP this morning.

Thomas Ford
Serena Ford

Thomas (pictured), aged 15 months, was out walking with his family in Stalham when he ate a blackberry picked off a bush and started choking.

He was taken to hospital, but died a few days later. Mother Serena Ford told me it has been a "living nightmare" - I'll bring you more on this story soon.

Norfolk and Suffolk put in joint bid for devolution

Nanette Aldous

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norfolk and Suffolk council leaders will meet Lord Heseltine at Westminster today to make their case for devolution which would give them more independence over decision-making and finances.

Photo Lord Heseltine
BBC

The Tory peer has been tasked with overseeing the government's devolution project. 

Homeless charity says it's having to refuse hundreds needing a bed

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

A charity in Norfolk says it's had to turn away hundreds of people asking for somewhere to stay.

Homless person on street
BBC

Norfolk YMCA says that over the last year 600 people have applied for accommodation, but it's only been able to help 300. 

Meanwhile, councillors in Norwich are looking at a five-year plan to help homeless people.

Norwich Evening News: City teen arrested in Talk Talk probe

Norwich Evening News

The front page story leading the Norwich Evening News:

Front page of the Norwich Evening News
Norwich Evening News
Eastern Daily Press: Don't let this happen to you

Eastern Daily Press

Here is the front page lead in the EDP

Eastern Daily Press front page
Eastern Daily Press
TalkTalk: Teenager bailed in police hacking investigation

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

A Norwich teenager has been bailedafter being arrestedlast night by the Met Police Cyber Crime Unit at a house in the city as part of the TalkTalk hacking investigation.

Hands typing at a laptop
PA

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the alleged hacking of the phone company.

He's been bailed pending further inquires until March 2016.  

Travel: Delays on the A47 near North Tuddenham and Acle

BBC Travel

There are delays of up to 15 minutes at the A47 from North Tuddenham to the Honingham roundabout, Norwich-bound.

There are also delays on the Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth.

More details from BBC Travel.

BreakingTalk Talk hacking: Norwich boy bailed

A 16-year-old Norwich boy, arrested in connection with the investigation into alleged data theft from phone company TalkTalk, has now been bailed.

King's Lynn Stars boss heads British Speedway board

Richard Hancock

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Buster Chapman, owner of the King's Lynn Stars, has been appointed chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association.  

King's Lynn Stars promoter Buster Chapman
BBC

Chapman has been promoter of the Stars for more than 20 years and is also chairman of King's Lynn Town FC.

"This is a massive honour for me and I will try to take this sport forward. This really is the highlight of my time in speedway," he said.

TalkTalk: Norwich teenager arrested in hacking investigation

A Norwich teenager has been arrested by police investigating the hacking of the phone company TalkTalk

Talk Talk company logo
Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency used a search warrant at an address in Norwich and arrested the 16-year-old boy last night. 

TalkTalk say hackers accessed email addresses and bank details for more than a million customers.

Weather: Showery outbreaks of rain, staying mild

BBC Weather

Today's weather: A rather damp, drizzly, murky start with showery outbreaks of rain through the day.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times, with a top temperature of 13C (55F).   

For a full forecast BBC Weather has more details.

