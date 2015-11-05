Winterton

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Goodbye from the Norfolk Live team on Thursday...we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow, bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.

If you have any photographs from around the county that you'd like to share, or if there's anything happening that you'd like us to know about, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parliament pedal power: Chloe Smith fastest woman in Westminster

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is officially the fastest woman in Parliament. She took part in a static bike ride in aid of the Poppy Appeal and covered 2.1 miles (3.3km) in five minutes.

Chloe Smith MP
Chloe Smith

She was even faster than most male participants, but was upset to be pipped by Labour's Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Let it snow: intu Chapelfield tree lights switch on

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

If you're anything like me, you'll have a yearly battle with the Christmas tree lights... there's always one bulb that refuses to work.

Chapelfield Christmas tree
BBC

So I've every sympathy for the team at intu Chapelfield, who've been putting the finishing touches to their Christmas tree this afternoon. 

With nearly 20,000 sparkling white LEDs and more than 3,000 colour-change lights, it stands an impressive eight metres tall. It'll be turned on for the first time this evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

A cloudy, wet and windy Bonfire Night. Outbreaks of heavy rain, gradually drying in east Norfolk around 22:00. Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.

Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).

Weather forecast
BBC

Friday will be dry and bright, with a band of cloud and rain spreading from the west. Winds light or moderate southwesterly.

Maximum temperature: 16C (61F). For more information: BBC Weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The headlines: Patients urged not to ask for painkillers on prescription... Surprise catch for fisherman

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories making the news this afternoon:

  • GPs at some practices in North Norfolk are to stop issuing small doses of painkillers on prescription
  • Fisherman's surprise when he hauls in two tuna fish
  • Rare Broads poster sells at auction
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Young Magpies aim for FA Youth Cup giant-killing

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Dereham Town under-18s face League One Peterborough United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at Aldiss Park tonight.

Dereham Town FC badge
Dereham Town FC

The team have already beaten Haverhill, Wroxham and Stowmarket in three qualifying rounds.

Their skipper Matt Cook told BBC Radio Norfolk: "We are ready for them."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Patients urged not to ask for painkillers on prescription

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

GPs in North Norfolk are to stop prescribing small doses of painkillers.

Nineteen practices in the area currently write about 107,000 prescriptions a year for paracetamol and ibuprofen, at a cost of £400,000.

Packets of painkillers
BBC

At a time when the NHS is facing huge financial pressures, providing small quantities of these painkillers on prescription is not an effective use of funds."

Dr Linda HunterNorth Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Christians in Norfolk respond to refugee crisis

Network Norfolk

An event for individuals and churches wanting to address the needs of refugees coming to Norfolk will be held on November 20 in Norwich.

Refugees with their belongings
Network Norfolk
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Last Tango: Dance fever thrills Norwich audiences

Thousands of Strictly fans have been at the Norwich Theatre Royal this week to watch former stars of the TV show, professional dancers Vincent and Flavia, in their The Last Tango tour.

They put BBC Radio Norfolk's Stephen Bumfrey through his paces... we'll leave you decide if his efforts are worth a 10 from Len... or one of Craig's cutting observations!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Heathersett church targetted by lead thieves

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Thousands of pounds worth of lead has been stolen from a church near Norwich, just three years after it was targeted by lead thieves.

St Remigius Church, in Hethersett
Geograph/Evelyn Simak

The Reverend Derek McClean, rector of St Remigius Church in Hethersett says it's terrible news, not just for the village but also the wider community, who all take a pride in their church.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Girls have the icing on the cake for charity

Just Regional

Two Sprowston students have been baking and selling to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.  

Georgia Breckons and Shanice Alden-Goodall and their cake stall
Just Regional
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rare Broads poster sells at auction

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A rare 1925 poster advertising holidays on the Broads for £4 a week has been bought by a mystery bidder at a Christie's auction in London.

The Broads poster which sold at auction
Christie's

The buyer paid more than £1,100 for the poster, commissioned by the London and North Eastern Railway from watercolour artist Gerald Spencer Pryse.

The artist was a war hero, who recorded conditions of trench warfare during the First World War, before becoming a renowned painter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: England call up for Nathan Redmond

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond has been called up to the England under 21s squad for a double header of games.

Nathan Redmond playing for England
Getty Images

The Young Lions will face Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina in European Championship qualifiers next week. 

Redmond is the most experienced player in the squad with 25 caps to his name.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football fireworks on The Scrimmage

BBC Radio Norfolk's Norwich City fanzine show The Scrimmage is back from 18:00 tonight.

Scott Howie celebrating with a trophy at Shrewsbury Town
Getty Images

Chris Goreham and Rob Butler are joined by former Canary goalkeeper Scott Howie (pictured playing for Shrewsbury Town). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather update: Rain, heavy at times, and feeling breezy

BBC Weather

Persistent rain, heavy at times will reach the county by this evening. Feeling quite breezy later with a maximum temperature of 14(C) (56F).

BBC Weather outlook for Thursday through to Sunday
BBC

Tonight will be cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperatures of 13(C) (55F). For more information where you live head to BBC Weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Study says cheerleading could help challenge gender stereotypes

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Caister fishing tale: More on the ones that 'didn't get away'

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

I've been to meet the Norfolk fisherman who landed a surprise catch off the coast at Caister this morning.

Paul Williams holding the two tuna fish
BBC

Paul Williams, who's fished for 40 years, set out for herring to make kippers for his Northgate Fish shop in Great Yarmouth.

But as he hauled his nets in at first light, two tuna came up into the boat... the first he's ever known to be caught off the Norfolk coast.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Looking ahead to Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2016

The Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced some of the highlights for the 2016 programme. Bookings open next week. 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A fishy tale: The story where it didn't get away...

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

A Norfolk fisherman has just told me about the surprise of his 40-year fishing career with an unusual catch this morning off the coast at Caister... I'll bring you more on this fishy tale later.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lunchtime headlines: Norfolk's beaches get the "thumbs up" for water quality... Mutli-million pound construction training centre opens

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories making the news this lunchtime:

  • Norfolk's beaches and coastal waters meet stricter EU water regulations
  • A new construction training centre opens at Easton and Otley College
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bathing waters meet new European tighter standards of quality

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Highly detailed photographs from high-tech spotter plans have been used by Anglian Water for the latest survey of beaches and coastal waters around the county.

Out of 15 beaches surveyed, 12, including Cromer and Great Yarmouth North, were ranked "excellent" and three rated "good". 

Great Yarmouth beach
Geograph/Stephen McKay

A quarter of England’s best beaches are now in the East of England, which is vital to underpinning the coastal economy and ensuring local coastal towns continue to attract visitors.”

Dr Lucinda GilfoyleAnglian Water Coastal Strategy
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ding dong: Norwich all set for sparkly Christmas countdown

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Festive fun and activities are set for all the family during late night shopping in Norwich tonight with the launch of intu Chapelfield's  Festive Lights Night.

Christmas Tree at intu Chapelfield in 2014
intu Chapelfield

Heralding the start of late night festive shopping in the city Chapelfield Plain will be home to a musical Christmas tree and a giant snow globe.

For those who prefer bopping to shopping, a Christmas Karaoke booth and mini-stage with performers and competitions will offer a variety of entertainment for all the family from 17:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Traffic engineer defends design of new A47 junction

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A traffic engineer has defended the design of the new A47 junction at Postwick, to the east of Norwich.

Postwick junction on A47 east of Norwich
BBC

Drivers have criticised it for adding an extra mile and four more roundabouts to east-bound journeys.

But David Allfrey, from Norfolk County Council, says that while it's not a perfect design, it's the only one out of all the options that works.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bathing waters off the Norfolk coast given a 'thumbs up'

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Beaches around Norfolk have been given a "thumbs up" for water quality, with several being ranked "excellent", in a report by Anglian Water.

The North Sea between Cromer and Sheringham
Geograph/Ken Oliver

It was the first water company in the UK to use aerial surveys to cut pollution at beaches and coastal waters, taking hundreds of detailed photographs over the county.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Easton and Otley College: New construction training centre for students

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A newconstruction training centreoffering students the chance to learn different areas of the building trade has opened on the outskirts of Norwich.

New construction training centre at Easton and Otley College
BBC

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partneship (LEP) has invested £2.5m in the new £3.75m centre atEaston and Otley College as part of the LEP's growth deal with the government which has brought £221m funding to Norfolk and Suffolk. 

It's hoped the courses will help fill the current construction skills gap. At least 200,000 new homes need to be build every year across the UK by 2020, the LEP says.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Timber and steel groynes reach the end of their working life

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The Environment Agency has started its latest phase of work to maintain sea defences between Sea Palling and Winterton.

Previous works on Sea Palling and Winterton beach
Environment Agency

The timber and steel groynes are being replaced by stone groynes, built from 10-15 tonne rocks. A barge will transport 24,000 tonnes of the rocks from Norway.

The agency is working with local landowners, Natural England and Friends of Horsey Seals to minimise the risk of disturbing any seal pups during the winter breeding season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get set for Bonfire Night: Fireworks in Norfolk

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

The skies will be lit up across Norfolk this evening and over the weekend. Blakeney has already got off with a bang... many thanks to Paul Garrett who sent us this photograph of Sunday's display. 

Blakeney Fireworks
Paul Garrett

Some of the big organised displays include:

  • King's Lynn "Fawkes in the Walks" - Friday 18:00 to 21:00
  • Norwich "Big Boom" - Friday 1930:2100
  • Walcott Lighthouse Inn "Battle of Britain" fireworks display 19:15

We'd love to hear about any events that you may be organising and see your photos, so please get in touch via email.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Councils ask for views on transport project

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman's ashes found dumped in a skip

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

The boss of a skip hire firm near Fakenham says they've no idea who might have dumped an urn containing the ashes of a woman in one of its skips.

The metal urn containing ashes of Gwendoline Harding
Alex Dunmore

The metal urn contained the remains of Gwendoline Harding, who was cremated on 19 March, 1996 at West Hertfordshire crematorium.

"It's very sad to think she was once loved by her family... we're doing all we can to trace them."

Alex DunmoreGamble Plant Skip Hire
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On the Norwich Evening News front page: New drive to help homeless

Norwich Evening News

The front page of today's Norwich Evening News

Front page of Norwich Evening News
Archant
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Speedway: King's Lynn stars visit Parliament

Phil Daley

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

King's Lynn Stars boss Buster Chapman visited the Houses of Parliament yesterday to celebrate the close of the speedway season with the All Party Parliamentary Group for Speedway.

Buster Chapman, Henry Bellingham
BBC

Chapman was named the new chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association (BSPA) earlier this week,

Northwest Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham was also on hand to show his support.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New construction training centre to tackle skills shortage

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A new £3.75m construction training has opened on the outskirts of Norwich.

Artist's impression of new centre
LSI Architects

Easton and Otley College hopes to treble the number of construction students they teach over the next four years.

The centre on the Easton campus will offer training in a number of trades, including bricklaying, joinery, site carpentry and electrical work.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On the EDP's front page: NHS feeling the strain

Eastern Daily Press

The pressures on our hospitals lead the front page of today's Eastern Daily Press:

Front page of today's Eastern Daily Press
Archant
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Buses replace trains on rural service this morning

BBC Radio Norfolk

Buses will replace train services on the Norwich-Lowestoft service this morning.

Greater Anglia is tweeting that more trains than usual are needing repairs, leading to the cancellation of some services.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Norfolk Police better at investigating rape, says report

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Local Live

A new report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says Norfolk Constabulary is getting better at investigating reports of rape.

Over the last three years, the number of people who've told Norfolk Police they've been raped has doubled.  

Last year, the force pressed charges in seven out of 10 cases. It was fewer than half, five years ago.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: 08:45 Great Yarmouth to Norwich train cancelled

Greater Anglia has tweeted: 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy with patchy light rain, becoming heavier

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Today will be cloudy with patchy light rain throughout the morning. 

It will become dry before heavier rain spreads in this afternoon. Feeling mild.

Top temperature today: 15(C) (59F). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: A report says Norfolk Police is getting better when it comes to investigating rape... Multimillion-pound construction training centre opens

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

These are the stories making the news in Norfolk today:

  • A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary says Norfolk Police is getting better when it comes to investigating rape
  • A £3.7m construction training centre opens today
  • A traffic engineer defends the design of the new A47 junction at Postwick
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top