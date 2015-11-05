Norfolk's beaches and coastal waters meet stricter EU water regulations
A new construction training centre opens at Easton and Otley College
Bathing waters meet new European tighter standards of quality
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Highly detailed photographs from high-tech spotter plans have been used by Anglian Water for the latest survey of beaches and coastal waters around the county.
Out of 15 beaches surveyed, 12, including Cromer and Great Yarmouth North, were ranked "excellent" and three rated "good".
A quarter of England’s best beaches are now in the East of England, which is vital to underpinning the coastal economy and ensuring local coastal towns continue to attract visitors.”
Ding dong: Norwich all set for sparkly Christmas countdown
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Festive fun and activities are set for all the family during late night shopping in Norwich tonight with the launch of intu Chapelfield's Festive Lights Night.
Heralding the start of late night festive shopping in the city Chapelfield Plain will be home to a musical Christmas tree and a giant snow globe.
For those who prefer bopping to shopping, a Christmas Karaoke booth and mini-stage with performers and competitions will offer a variety of entertainment for all the family from 17:00.
Traffic engineer defends design of new A47 junction
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A traffic engineer has defended the design of the new A47 junction at Postwick, to the east of Norwich.
Drivers have criticised it for adding an extra mile and four more roundabouts to east-bound journeys.
But David Allfrey, from Norfolk County Council, says that while it's not a perfect design, it's the only one out of all the options that works.
Bathing waters off the Norfolk coast given a 'thumbs up'
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Beaches around Norfolk have been given a "thumbs up" for water quality, with several being ranked "excellent", in a report by Anglian Water.
It was the first water company in the UK to use aerial surveys to cut pollution at beaches and coastal waters, taking hundreds of detailed photographs over the county.
Easton and Otley College: New construction training centre for students
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A newconstruction training centreoffering students the chance to learn different areas of the building trade has opened on the outskirts of Norwich.
The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partneship (LEP) has invested £2.5m in the new £3.75m centre atEaston and Otley College as part of the LEP's growth deal with the government which has brought £221m funding to Norfolk and Suffolk.
It's hoped the courses will help fill the current construction skills gap. At least 200,000 new homes need to be build every year across the UK by 2020, the LEP says.
Timber and steel groynes reach the end of their working life
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
The Environment Agency has started its latest phase of work to maintain sea defences between Sea Palling and Winterton.
The timber and steel groynes are being replaced by stone groynes, built from 10-15 tonne rocks. A barge will transport 24,000 tonnes of the rocks from Norway.
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Goodbye from the Norfolk Live team on Thursday...we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow, bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.
If you have any photographs from around the county that you'd like to share, or if there's anything happening that you'd like us to know about, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Parliament pedal power: Chloe Smith fastest woman in Westminster
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is officially the fastest woman in Parliament. She took part in a static bike ride in aid of the Poppy Appeal and covered 2.1 miles (3.3km) in five minutes.
She was even faster than most male participants, but was upset to be pipped by Labour's Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.
Let it snow: intu Chapelfield tree lights switch on
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
If you're anything like me, you'll have a yearly battle with the Christmas tree lights... there's always one bulb that refuses to work.
So I've every sympathy for the team at intu Chapelfield, who've been putting the finishing touches to their Christmas tree this afternoon.
With nearly 20,000 sparkling white LEDs and more than 3,000 colour-change lights, it stands an impressive eight metres tall. It'll be turned on for the first time this evening.
Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
A cloudy, wet and windy Bonfire Night. Outbreaks of heavy rain, gradually drying in east Norfolk around 22:00. Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.
Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
Friday will be dry and bright, with a band of cloud and rain spreading from the west. Winds light or moderate southwesterly.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F). For more information: BBC Weather.
The headlines: Patients urged not to ask for painkillers on prescription... Surprise catch for fisherman
BBC Radio Norfolk
The stories making the news this afternoon:
Young Magpies aim for FA Youth Cup giant-killing
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Dereham Town under-18s face League One Peterborough United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at Aldiss Park tonight.
The team have already beaten Haverhill, Wroxham and Stowmarket in three qualifying rounds.
Their skipper Matt Cook told BBC Radio Norfolk: "We are ready for them."
Patients urged not to ask for painkillers on prescription
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
GPs in North Norfolk are to stop prescribing small doses of painkillers.
Nineteen practices in the area currently write about 107,000 prescriptions a year for paracetamol and ibuprofen, at a cost of £400,000.
Christians in Norfolk respond to refugee crisis
Network Norfolk
An event for individuals and churches wanting to address the needs of refugees coming to Norfolk will be held on November 20 in Norwich.
The Last Tango: Dance fever thrills Norwich audiences
Thousands of Strictly fans have been at the Norwich Theatre Royal this week to watch former stars of the TV show, professional dancers Vincent and Flavia, in their The Last Tango tour.
They put BBC Radio Norfolk's Stephen Bumfrey through his paces... we'll leave you decide if his efforts are worth a 10 from Len... or one of Craig's cutting observations!
Heathersett church targetted by lead thieves
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Thousands of pounds worth of lead has been stolen from a church near Norwich, just three years after it was targeted by lead thieves.
The Reverend Derek McClean, rector of St Remigius Church in Hethersett says it's terrible news, not just for the village but also the wider community, who all take a pride in their church.
Girls have the icing on the cake for charity
Just Regional
Two Sprowston students have been baking and selling to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.
Rare Broads poster sells at auction
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A rare 1925 poster advertising holidays on the Broads for £4 a week has been bought by a mystery bidder at a Christie's auction in London.
The buyer paid more than £1,100 for the poster, commissioned by the London and North Eastern Railway from watercolour artist Gerald Spencer Pryse.
The artist was a war hero, who recorded conditions of trench warfare during the First World War, before becoming a renowned painter.
Football: England call up for Nathan Redmond
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond has been called up to the England under 21s squad for a double header of games.
The Young Lions will face Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina in European Championship qualifiers next week.
Redmond is the most experienced player in the squad with 25 caps to his name.
Football fireworks on The Scrimmage
BBC Radio Norfolk's Norwich City fanzine show The Scrimmage is back from 18:00 tonight.
Chris Goreham and Rob Butler are joined by former Canary goalkeeper Scott Howie (pictured playing for Shrewsbury Town).
Weather update: Rain, heavy at times, and feeling breezy
BBC Weather
Persistent rain, heavy at times will reach the county by this evening. Feeling quite breezy later with a maximum temperature of 14(C) (56F).
Tonight will be cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperatures of 13(C) (55F). For more information where you live head to BBC Weather.
Study says cheerleading could help challenge gender stereotypes
Caister fishing tale: More on the ones that 'didn't get away'
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
I've been to meet the Norfolk fisherman who landed a surprise catch off the coast at Caister this morning.
Paul Williams, who's fished for 40 years, set out for herring to make kippers for his Northgate Fish shop in Great Yarmouth.
But as he hauled his nets in at first light, two tuna came up into the boat... the first he's ever known to be caught off the Norfolk coast.
Looking ahead to Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2016
The Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced some of the highlights for the 2016 programme. Bookings open next week.
A fishy tale: The story where it didn't get away...
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A Norfolk fisherman has just told me about the surprise of his 40-year fishing career with an unusual catch this morning off the coast at Caister... I'll bring you more on this fishy tale later.
The stories making the news this lunchtime:
BBC Radio Norfolk
The stories making the news this lunchtime:
The agency is working with local landowners, Natural England and Friends of Horsey Seals to minimise the risk of disturbing any seal pups during the winter breeding season.
The skies will be lit up across Norfolk this evening and over the weekend. Blakeney has already got off with a bang... many thanks to Paul Garrett who sent us this photograph of Sunday's display.
Some of the big organised displays include:
We'd love to hear about any events that you may be organising and see your photos, so please get in touch via email.
Councils ask for views on transport project
Woman's ashes found dumped in a skip
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
The boss of a skip hire firm near Fakenham says they've no idea who might have dumped an urn containing the ashes of a woman in one of its skips.
The metal urn contained the remains of Gwendoline Harding, who was cremated on 19 March, 1996 at West Hertfordshire crematorium.
Norwich Evening News back page: Canaries investing in Colney
Norwich Evening News
The back page of today's Norwich Evening News:
On the Norwich Evening News front page: New drive to help homeless
Norwich Evening News
The front page of today's Norwich Evening News:
Speedway: King's Lynn stars visit Parliament
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
King's Lynn Stars boss Buster Chapman visited the Houses of Parliament yesterday to celebrate the close of the speedway season with the All Party Parliamentary Group for Speedway.
Chapman was named the new chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association (BSPA) earlier this week,
Northwest Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham was also on hand to show his support.
New construction training centre to tackle skills shortage
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A new £3.75m construction training has opened on the outskirts of Norwich.
Easton and Otley College hopes to treble the number of construction students they teach over the next four years.
The centre on the Easton campus will offer training in a number of trades, including bricklaying, joinery, site carpentry and electrical work.
On the EDP's back page: Speedway's 'driving force'
Eastern Daily Press
The back page of today'sEastern Daily Press:
On the EDP's front page: NHS feeling the strain
Eastern Daily Press
The pressures on our hospitals lead the front page of today's Eastern Daily Press:
Travel: Buses replace trains on rural service this morning
BBC Radio Norfolk
Buses will replace train services on the Norwich-Lowestoft service this morning.
Greater Anglia is tweeting that more trains than usual are needing repairs, leading to the cancellation of some services.
Norfolk Police better at investigating rape, says report
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Local Live
A new report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says Norfolk Constabulary is getting better at investigating reports of rape.
Over the last three years, the number of people who've told Norfolk Police they've been raped has doubled.
Last year, the force pressed charges in seven out of 10 cases. It was fewer than half, five years ago.
Travel: 08:45 Great Yarmouth to Norwich train cancelled
Greater Anglia has tweeted:
Weather: Cloudy with patchy light rain, becoming heavier
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Today will be cloudy with patchy light rain throughout the morning.
It will become dry before heavier rain spreads in this afternoon. Feeling mild.
Top temperature today: 15(C) (59F).
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
These are the stories making the news in Norfolk today: