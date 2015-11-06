Walcott Lighthouse Inn "Battle of Britain" fireworks display 19:15
Man charged over 30-mile dumper truck chase
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A man has been charged after a 30-mile (48km) police chase involving a dumper truck on the A11 and A134 in Norfolk and Suffolk in July, Norfolk Police said.
Nicholas Churchill, 40, of Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, Suffolk, has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle-taking without consent, criminal damage and driving while unfit through drugs and possession of amphetamines.
He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 8 January.
Live Reporting
By Patrick Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Goodbye from the Norfolk Live team on Friday. We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday, bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.
If you have any photographs from around the county that you'd like to share, or if there's anything happening that you'd like us to know about, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Weather: Cloudy with patchy rain but turning drier
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and clear intervals. More rain will spread in later. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with some outbreaks heavy rain, becoming drier later. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
For more information, visit BBC Weather.
Student flies from Australia to take exam at Norfolk hospital
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A medical student flew in from Australia for an examination at a Norfolk hospital for a masters degree in oncoplastic breast surgery today.
Chris Pyke, chairman of the Foundation for Breast Cancer (pictured, right), studied for the qualification over the internet and took the examination at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.
The headlines: Man charged after a 30-mile dumper truck chase... Four charged with drug offences after Great Yarmouth raid
Clare Worden
BBC Radio Norfolk
Here are Norfolk's main stories this evening:
Four charged over £10,000 drugs raid in Great Yarmouth
Four people have been charged in connection with a raid on a house in a Great Yarmouth in July in which illegal drugs with a street value of £10,000 were found.
A 19-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from the Great Yarmouth area, have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
They are due to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court (pictured) on 2 December.
Norfolk golfers make steady start at Tour school
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
King's Lynn's Luke Johnson and Sheringham's William Harrold have made a good start to the second stage of qualifying for the European Tour.
Both men carded opening rounds of 70, leaving them two under par.
With three rounds left, Spaniard Scott Fernandez leads on 10 under par.
Big Boom fireworks in Norwich shuts city centre streets
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
The "Big Boom" fireworks display, which starts at 17:30 in Norwich and promises to light up the sky until 21:00, will also close 24 roads and pedestrian ways.
It's just one of several displays across the county tonight.
Other big organised displays include:
Man charged over 30-mile dumper truck chase
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A man has been charged after a 30-mile (48km) police chase involving a dumper truck on the A11 and A134 in Norfolk and Suffolk in July, Norfolk Police said.
Nicholas Churchill, 40, of Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, Suffolk, has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle-taking without consent, criminal damage and driving while unfit through drugs and possession of amphetamines.
He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 8 January.
Raiders strip lead from roof of isolated church
BBC Radio Norfolk
A medieval church standing in fields off a main road in North Norfolk has been raided by roof lead thieves.
Metal has been stripped off the roof over the nave at All Saints Church in Thwaite, near Cromer (pictured), and intruders also raided a safe inside.
Churchwarden Lesley Hennessey says up to £20,000-worth of damage has been done.
Two executives to replace £1,000-a-day borough chief
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
The interim chief executive, paid £1,000 per day to run Great Yarmouth Borough Council for 18 months, has stood down.
Gordon Mitchell was thanked for his work by councillors who decided last month to share two senior management roles with a neighbouring authority.
North Norfolk chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and its chief finance officer Karen Sly will spend part of each month at the borough council.
Afternoon headlines: £1,000-a-day council boss stands down...Thieves tear lead covering from another Norfolk church roof
BBC Radio Norfolk
The stories making the news this lunchtime:
Woman 'shocked' over grandmother's ashes urn in skip
The granddaughter of a woman whose ashes were found in a skip in Norfolk said it was a "massive shock" to find her remains had been treated in this way.
Sylvia Bradshaw, 37, from Fakenham (pictured), heardan appeal on BBC Radio Norfolkby Gamble Plant Skip Hire to find relatives of Gwendoline Harding who was cremated on 19 March 1996 in Hertfordshire.
Ms Bradshaw has thanked the skip firm for being "decent human beings". Her grandmother had lived in Elstree for many years and was living in a Harrow retirement home when she died, aged 83, she said.
New bypass work to start in months after £10m approved
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Work will start within months on the new Norwich bypass road, called the Northern Distributor Route, after a vote this morning by Norfolk councillors.
A legal challenge meant for a second time councillors had to approve putting another £10m into the road which will run north and west from the Postwick Hub (pictured) off the A47 near Thorpe.
A green party suggestion that the road should end at the airport, rather than continuing onwards to Taverham, was defeated.
Few patients need GP appointments on Sunday, study says
Patients do not need Sunday appointments at their GP surgery according to a study by a Norfolk academic.
Dr John Ford, from the University of East Anglia, said 81% of people in his study "did not find traditional GP opening times inconvenient".
"Only 15% said weekend opening would make it easier for them to see a doctor and only 2% would would be able to see a doctor on Sunday," his report revealed.
Could Norwich City drop John Ruddy?
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich manager Alex Neil has left fans none the wiser as to whether he will drop under-fire goalkeeper John Ruddy for tomorrow’s visit of Swansea.
Ruddy was at fault as the Canaries gave away a late penalty at Manchester City last week, as they lost 2-1 to the league leaders.
Neil told reporters: “Every player is under threat if they are not playing well. The one thing I would say is to lay the blame at John’s door is wrong."
Weather: Rain at times but mild for the time of year
BBC Weather
Rain will ease and become more patchy with some drier and brighter intervals possible later.
Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year.
Rain will clear later leaving a largely dry night with patchy cloud and clear spells. Top temperature: 16C (61F). For the latest update visit BBC Weather.
Listen: Canaries boss Alex Neil on Matt Jarvis injury and criticism of John Ruddy
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Manager Alex Neil tells me the Canaries will be without winger Matt Jarvis for "a few weeks".
Neil also addresses recent criticism of goalkeeper John Ruddy.
Family to be reunited with grandmother's 'lost' ashes urn
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
A woman in Norfolk will be reunited with her grandmother's ashes after they were left in a skip for disposal.
Sylvia Bradshaw, who lives in Fakenham, believes the urn contains the ashes of her grandmother Gwendoline Harding who was cremated in West Hertfordshire in 1996.
Skip hire firm Gamble Plant of Fakenham found the urn containing the ashes last month and tracked down the family with the help ofBBC Radio Norfolk.
Norwich Evening News: New lease of life for Bennett
Here is today's Norwich Evening News back page:
EDP: Clock is ticking on Kyle's City career
Here is today's EDP back page:
Watch: Runaway piglet causes stir on Watton country road
BBC Radio Norfolk
A runaway piglet caused excitement in Watton today after it escaped from a farm.
Locals spotted it on the B1108 Norwich Road and gave chase with BBC Radio Norfolk's early programme presenter Wally Webb joining the pursuit.
It was eventually captured by a local farmer and returned.
Kitten back home after 300-mile round trip to Norfolk
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
A kitten that hitched a ride in a removal lorry in Oxfordshire and ended up in Norfolk has been reunited with her owner after a 300-mile round trip.
Mittens the kitten was only found when the lorry got back to its depot in East Harling.
She was then taken to Feline Care Cat Rescue, which appealed for information on Facebook and her owner Laura Bull drove to Norfolk to collect her pet.
Academics in schools urge pupils to aim for university
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A scheme called The Brilliant Club is placing university academics in Norfolk schools to coach and persuade students to aim for university.
Sir Michael Wilshaw, head of education watchdogOfsted, said last year school pupils in Norfolk were "consistently being let down" by a lack of aspiration.
He believed they were not encouraged to aim high enough academically - especially if they were from less advantaged backgrounds.
Norwich Evening News: Couple wake up to terrifying blaze
Here is today's Norwich Evening News front page:
EDP: Dismay over IVF cuts threat
Eastern Daily Press
Here is today's front page of the EDP:
Dereham Town shock Peterborough in FA Youth Cup
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Dereham Town knocked Peterborough United out of the FA Youth Cup in sensational style at Aldiss Park last night.
James Cooper scored both goals, including a stoppage time winner, as The Magpies shocked the League One side 2-1.
Dereham will play Mansfield Town away in the second round.
City boss Neil: 'Every player's place is under threat'
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich Cityboss Alex Neil has been asked about out-of-form goalkeeper John Ruddy (pictured) and whether his place in the team is under threat.
"Every player's place is under threat," he replied.
Second-choice 'keeper Declan Rudd has impressed in the Canaries' three League Cup matches so far this season.
Council considers scaling back Norwich northern bypass
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Norfolk councillors will vote today to confirm spending millions of pounds on the new Norwich bypass, called the Northern Distributor Route (NDR).
A second vote has become necessary to avoid a possible legal challenge.
The Greens are also putting down a motion to build the NDR from Postwick just to the airport rather than to Taverham which would be less disruptive and save £45m.
Matt Jarvis ruled out for 'a few weeks' by Norwich City
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City have tweeted that Matt Jarvis will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.
The winger, who joined on loan from West Ham United earlier in the season, was substituted at half-time of last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Manchester City
Jarvis has scored two goals in his first seven games for the Canaries.
Norfolk golfer aims for European Tour
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
King's Lynn's Luke Johnson will attempt to take a step closer to winning a place on golf's main European Tour this weekend.
He's reached the second round of qualifying and will play at Panoramica in Spain.
About 300 players are competing across four different courses with the best performers going through to the final round of qualifying next week.
Travel: Accident on A11 at Cringleford now cleared
BBC Travel
Newmarket Road in Cringleford reopened to Thickthorn after an accident involving a car.
Weather: Rain at times but feeling mild for the time of year
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Patchy rain through the morning will become more widespread during the afternoon.
Perhaps some drier and brighter intervals later, too. Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year.
Top temperature today: 16C (61F). For more information visit BBC Weather.
News: Northern Distributor Route could end at Norwich Airport... Promising students encouraged to aim for university
BBC Radio Norfolk
These are the stories making the news in Norfolk today:
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage for Norfolk
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Hello and welcome to Friday's Norfolk Live.
Between now and 18:00, the team here will bring you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as we get them.
We're always interested in what's happening in your part of Norfolk. If there's anything you wish to share with us you can contact us on email, Facebook or Twitter.