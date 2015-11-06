Autumn leaves

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday, 6 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Patrick Byrne

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

Goodbye from the Norfolk Live team on Friday. We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday, bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen. 

If you have any photographs from around the county that you'd like to share, or if there's anything happening that you'd like us to know about, you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Weather: Cloudy with patchy rain but turning drier

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and clear intervals. More rain will spread in later. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).

Weather map
BBC

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with some outbreaks heavy rain, becoming drier later. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

For more information, visit BBC Weather.

Student flies from Australia to take exam at Norfolk hospital

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

A medical student flew in from Australia for an examination at a Norfolk hospital for a masters degree in oncoplastic breast surgery today.

Professor Jerome Pereira and Chris Pyke
The James Paget Hospital

Chris Pyke, chairman of the Foundation for Breast Cancer (pictured, right), studied for the qualification over the internet and took the examination at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. 

The headlines: Man charged after a 30-mile dumper truck chase... Four charged with drug offences after Great Yarmouth raid

Clare Worden

BBC Radio Norfolk

Here are Norfolk's main stories this evening:

  • A man has been charged with driving and drug offences relating to a 30-mile (48km) chase involving a dumper truck
  • Four people are charged with drug offences after illegal drugs with a street value of £10,000 were found in a raid in Great Yarmouth
Four charged over £10,000 drugs raid in Great Yarmouth

Four people have been charged in connection with a raid on a house in a Great Yarmouth in July in which illegal drugs with a street value of £10,000 were found. 

Great Yarmouth Magistrates
Google

A 19-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from the Great Yarmouth area, have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. 

They are due to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court (pictured) on 2 December. 

Norfolk golfers make steady start at Tour school

Phil Daley

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

King's Lynn's Luke Johnson and Sheringham's William Harrold have made a good start to the second stage of qualifying for the European Tour.

Golf
Getty Images

Both men carded opening rounds of 70, leaving them two under par.

With three rounds left, Spaniard Scott Fernandez leads on 10 under par.

Big Boom fireworks in Norwich shuts city centre streets

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

The "Big Boom" fireworks display, which starts at 17:30 in Norwich and promises to light up the sky until 21:00, will also close 24 roads and pedestrian ways.

It's just one of several displays across the county tonight.

Other big organised displays include:

  • King's Lynn "Fawkes in the Walks" 18:00 to 21:00
  • Walcott Lighthouse Inn "Battle of Britain" fireworks display 19:15
Man charged over 30-mile dumper truck chase

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

A man has been charged after a 30-mile (48km) police chase involving a dumper truck on the A11 and A134 in Norfolk and Suffolk in July, Norfolk Police said. 

Nicholas Churchill, 40, of Mounts Pit Lane, Brandon, Suffolk, has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle-taking without consent, criminal damage and driving while unfit through drugs and possession of amphetamines. 

Dumper truck behind police cordon
BBC

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 8 January.  

Raiders strip lead from roof of isolated church

BBC Radio Norfolk

A medieval church standing in fields off a main road in North Norfolk has been raided by roof lead thieves.

Metal has been stripped off the roof over the nave at All Saints Church in Thwaite, near Cromer (pictured), and intruders also raided a safe inside. 

All Saints Church, Thwaite
John Salmon / Geograph

Churchwarden Lesley Hennessey says up to £20,000-worth of damage has been done.  

Two executives to replace £1,000-a-day borough chief

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

The interim chief executive, paid £1,000 per day to run Great Yarmouth Borough Council for 18 months, has stood down.

Gordon Mitchell was thanked for his work by councillors who decided last month to share two senior management roles with a neighbouring authority. 

North Norfolk chief executive Sheila Oxtoby and its chief finance officer Karen Sly will spend part of each month at the borough council.

Afternoon headlines: £1,000-a-day council boss stands down...Thieves tear lead covering from another Norfolk church roof

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories making the news this lunchtime:

  • The man who was paid £1,000-a-day to run Great Yarmouth Borough Council is standing down
  • Thieves tear lead from the roof of All Saints Church in Thwaite, north Norfolk, causing £20,000 worth of damage
Woman 'shocked' over grandmother's ashes urn in skip

The granddaughter of a woman whose ashes were found in a skip in Norfolk said it was a "massive shock" to find her remains had been treated in this way. 

Sylvia Bradshaw
BBC

Sylvia Bradshaw, 37, from Fakenham (pictured), heardan appeal on BBC Radio Norfolkby Gamble Plant Skip Hire to find relatives of Gwendoline Harding who was cremated on 19 March 1996 in Hertfordshire. 

Ms Bradshaw has thanked the skip firm for being "decent human beings". Her grandmother had lived in Elstree for many years and was living in a Harrow retirement home when she died, aged 83, she said.

New bypass work to start in months after £10m approved

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

Work will start within months on the new Norwich bypass road, called the Northern Distributor Route, after a vote this morning by Norfolk councillors.

Postwick hub
Mike Page

A legal challenge meant for a second time councillors had to approve putting another £10m into the road which will run north and west from the Postwick Hub (pictured) off the A47 near Thorpe. 

A green party suggestion that the road should end at the airport, rather than continuing onwards to Taverham, was defeated.

Few patients need GP appointments on Sunday, study says

Patients do not need Sunday appointments at their GP surgery according to a study by a Norfolk academic.

GP surgery
PA

Dr John Ford, from the University of East Anglia, said 81% of people in his study "did not find traditional GP opening times inconvenient". 

"Only 15% said weekend opening would make it easier for them to see a doctor and only 2% would would be able to see a doctor on Sunday," his report revealed.

Could Norwich City drop John Ruddy?

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich manager Alex Neil has left fans none the wiser as to whether he will drop under-fire goalkeeper John Ruddy for tomorrow’s visit of Swansea.

Ruddy was at fault as the Canaries gave away a late penalty at Manchester City last week, as they lost 2-1 to the league leaders.

John Ruddy looks disappointed after defeat at Manchester City
Getty Images

Neil told reporters: “Every player is under threat if they are not playing well. The one thing I would say is to lay the blame at John’s door is wrong."

Weather: Rain at times but mild for the time of year

BBC Weather

Rain will ease and become more patchy with some drier and brighter intervals possible later.

BBC weather map
BBC

Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year. 

Rain will clear later leaving a largely dry night with patchy cloud and clear spells. Top temperature: 16C (61F). For the latest update visit BBC Weather.

Listen: Canaries boss Alex Neil on Matt Jarvis injury and criticism of John Ruddy

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Manager Alex Neil tells me the Canaries will be without winger Matt Jarvis for "a few weeks".

Neil also addresses recent criticism of goalkeeper John Ruddy.  

Family to be reunited with grandmother's 'lost' ashes urn

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

A woman in Norfolk will be reunited with her grandmother's ashes after they were left in a skip for disposal.

Urn
Alex Dunmore

Sylvia Bradshaw, who lives in Fakenham, believes the urn contains the ashes of her grandmother Gwendoline Harding who was cremated in West Hertfordshire in 1996.

Skip hire firm Gamble Plant of Fakenham found the urn containing the ashes last month and tracked down the family with the help ofBBC Radio Norfolk.

Norwich Evening News: New lease of life for Bennett

Here is today's Norwich Evening News back page:

Norwich Evening News back page
Norwich Evening News
EDP: Clock is ticking on Kyle's City career

Here is today's EDP back page:

EDP back page
EDP
Watch: Runaway piglet causes stir on Watton country road

BBC Radio Norfolk

A runaway piglet caused excitement in Watton today after it escaped from a farm. 

Locals spotted it on the B1108 Norwich Road and gave chase with BBC Radio Norfolk's early programme presenter Wally Webb joining the pursuit. 

It was eventually captured by a local farmer and returned.

Kitten back home after 300-mile round trip to Norfolk

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

A kitten that hitched a ride in a removal lorry in Oxfordshire and ended up in Norfolk has been reunited with her owner after a 300-mile round trip. 

Mittens and owner Laura Bull
Feline Care Cat Rescue

Mittens the kitten was only found when the lorry got back to its depot in East Harling. 

She was then taken to Feline Care Cat Rescue, which appealed for information on Facebook and her owner Laura Bull drove to Norfolk to collect her pet.  

Academics in schools urge pupils to aim for university

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

A scheme called The Brilliant Club is placing university academics in Norfolk schools to coach and persuade students to aim for university.   

Sir Michael Wilshaw, head of education watchdogOfsted, said last year school pupils in Norfolk were "consistently being let down" by a lack of aspiration.

Student graduates
Thinkstock

He believed they were not encouraged to aim high enough academically - especially if they were from less advantaged backgrounds. 

Norwich Evening News: Couple wake up to terrifying blaze

Here is today's Norwich Evening News front page: 

Norwich Evening News back page
Norwich Evening News
EDP: Dismay over IVF cuts threat

Eastern Daily Press

Here is today's front page of the EDP:

EDP front page
EDP
Dereham Town shock Peterborough in FA Youth Cup

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Dereham Town knocked Peterborough United out of the FA Youth Cup in sensational style at Aldiss Park last night.

James Cooper scored both goals, including a stoppage time winner, as The Magpies shocked the League One side 2-1.

The ball seemed to take forever to go in the far corner but when it went in the whole place erupted."

Tom ParkeDereham Town U18s manager

Dereham will play Mansfield Town away in the second round.

City boss Neil: 'Every player's place is under threat'

Rob Butler

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich Cityboss Alex Neil has been asked about out-of-form goalkeeper John Ruddy (pictured) and whether his place in the team is under threat.

"Every player's place is under threat," he replied.

John Ruddy
Getty Images

Second-choice 'keeper Declan Rudd has impressed in the Canaries' three League Cup matches so far this season.

Council considers scaling back Norwich northern bypass

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

Norfolk councillors will vote today to confirm spending millions of pounds on the new Norwich bypass, called the Northern Distributor Route (NDR).

Postwick junction
BBc

A second vote has become necessary to avoid a possible legal challenge. 

The Greens are also putting down a motion to build the NDR from Postwick just to the airport rather than to Taverham which would be less disruptive and save £45m.

Matt Jarvis ruled out for 'a few weeks' by Norwich City

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norwich City have tweeted that Matt Jarvis will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury. 

The winger, who joined on loan from West Ham United earlier in the season, was substituted at half-time of last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Manchester City

Matt Jarvis
Getty Images

Jarvis has scored two goals in his first seven games for the Canaries. 

Norfolk golfer aims for European Tour

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

King's Lynn's Luke Johnson will attempt to take a step closer to winning a place on golf's main European Tour this weekend. 

He's reached the second round of qualifying and will play at Panoramica in Spain.

Golf
BBC

About 300 players are competing across four different courses with the best performers going through to the final round of qualifying next week.  

Travel: Accident on A11 at Cringleford now cleared

BBC Travel

Newmarket Road in Cringleford reopened to Thickthorn after an accident involving a car.

Weather: Rain at times but feeling mild for the time of year

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Patchy rain through the morning will become more widespread during the afternoon. 

Perhaps some drier and brighter intervals later, too. Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year. 

Top temperature today: 16C (61F). For more information visit BBC Weather.

News: Northern Distributor Route could end at Norwich Airport... Promising students encouraged to aim for university

BBC Radio Norfolk

These are the stories making the news in Norfolk today: 

  • County councillors consider scaling back plans for Norwich's Northern Distributor Route 
  • Academics encourage promising Norfolk students to set goals higher and aim for university 
  • A University of East Anglia researcher claims surgery openings on Sundays would put too much pressure on GPs
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage for Norfolk

Patrick Byrne

BBC News

Hello and welcome to Friday's Norfolk Live. 

Between now and 18:00, the team here will bring you the news, sport, travel and weather updates as we get them. 

We're always interested in what's happening in your part of Norfolk. If there's anything you wish to share with us you can contact us on email, Facebook or Twitter.

