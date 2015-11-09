Piglets

BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Summary

  1. Main news stories on Monday, 9 November 2015
  2. Cyber attack takes place on Norwich Airport website but security has not been compromised
  3. Work yet to start on £30m casino, four years after planning permission was granted
  4. A man is in hospital in a coma after a fight in Norwich at the weekend
  5. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Goodbye and thank you for joining us for Monday's Norfolk Live.

We will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the day's news,sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.

Please get in touch if there's anything happening in your part of the county that you'd like to share... you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Weather: A windy but dry night

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

A windy and mostly dry night, with just the odd patch of light rain.  It will stay mild, with temperatures falling to 12(C) (54F).

Weather map for Tuesday
BBC

Tomorrow morning will be dry, but windy with some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 16(C) (61F). 

For more weather where you live head to BBC Weather.

South Norfolk CCG launches consultation on audiology services

Diss Express

Residents in south Norfolk are being consulted on their views on changes to hearing assessments in the wake of “significant financial challenges”.

Set up shot of woman having hearing test
Diss Express
The headlines: Cyber attack at Norwich Airport...Brain-damaged turtle arrives for winter holiday

BBC Radio Norfolk

These are the stories that we've been looking at today:

  • Norwich Airport believes no sensitive data or systems were accessed by a cyber attacker who claims to have hacked into its website
  • A brain-damaged loggerhead turtle has arrived at Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre for a two month stay
  • Vintage tractors to go under the hammer
Brain damaged 'giant' turtle holdays in Norfolk

A loggerhead turtle who suffered brain damage after being hit by a boat propeller is taking an aquatic holiday in Norfolk while her home in Scarborough is being refurbished.

Antiopi is expected to stay at Great Yarmouth’s Sea Life Centre until early in the New Year.

Norwich Airport 'must not be complacent'

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich Airport says it believes no sensitive data or systems were accessed by a cyber hacker who targeted its website.

An expert in internet privacy and security, Dr Paul Bernal, told BBC Look East's Stewart White the airport needs to guard against "complacency".

Brain-damaged turtle arrives for winter vacation

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

A loggerhead sea turtle which was brain damaged after being hit by a boat propellor has arrived at the Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre for a winter holiday. 

Antiopi the sea turtle at Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre
BBC

Named after the Greek word for princess, Antiopi has had to leave her permanent home in Scarborough whilst it is refurbished.

The rare turtle was reunited with marine biologist Darren Gook, who looked after her when she arrived in Norfolk 19 years ago from a rescue centre in Greece. 

Historic tractors to sell at auction

Jo Thewlis

BBC Look East

Norfolk farmer Paul Rackham travelled the world to build for his passion of collecting vintage tractors. 

But now he's decided to sell his fleet. More than 180 vintage tractors went under the hammer last month, fetching £1.5m. And this weekend what's believed to be the biggest collection of Fergusons in the world goes under the gavel.

You can see more in my report in Look East at 18:30 on BBC One

Airport hacker 'accessed accounts'

BBC Radio Norfolk

The man who hacked Norwich Aiport's website said he had accessed "admin accounts" and "basic website information".

Interior of Norwich Airport
BBC

He said it took minutes using an "open source" computer programme.

Norwich Airport said security had not been compromised.

Airport hacker 'I did it to see if I could'

BBC Radio Norfolk

We told you earlier about Norwich Airport's website being hacked. We've now spoken to the person who claims to be responsible. 

Keyboard with key highlighted as Hacker
Thinkstock

In a telephone conversation with the BBC, the man who identified himself as "Mr Smith" told us: "I work in the tech sector. I did it more just to see if I could. I do this mostly to see what vulnerability there are in modern systems."

'Too early to tell' if data was accessed at Norwich Airport

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norwich Airport says a computer hacker who gained access to their website today didn't pose a danger to business or passengers.  

But internet security expert Dr Paul Bernal from the University of East Anglia says it might be too early to tell. 

A really good hacker is also really good at concealing their method of access...time will tell whether they really have had data accessed."

Dr Paul BernalInternet security expert, UEA
'Scoop your poop' pleads council

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Pet owners in the Broadland area of Norfolk are being urged to sign a pledge that they'll clean up after their dogs.

Dogs on leads,tied up to lamp posts
BBC

Officials are trying to prevent the increase in fouling often seen at this time of year, when it's thought the darker nights make people feel they won't be spotted leaving the mess behind.

John Fisher of Broadland District Council says some areas are worse than others.

Call for volunteers to become police specials in Thetford

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Norfolk Police are on the lookout for volunteers to become special constables in the Thetford area and join the more than 260 people give up their spare time across Norfolk to help the regular police.

It's hard work, but the rewards are significant. You will see and experience things that no other profession does, and have real chances to change someone's life - or that of an entire community - for the better."

Special Insp Robin SmithNorfolk Police's special constabulary
Temperatures expected to be 'hotter still' in 2016, researchers say

We can expect temperatures to soar in 2016 predict researchers from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) at the University of East Anglia and the Met Office after data has revealed 2015 to be the warmest year since records began.

With no reliable indicator of global temperatures dating back to the pre-industrial age, the team used the 1850-1899 global average as approximation for pre-industrial temperatures.

Crabbers expect offshore ban until 2018

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Fishing boat owners in north Norfolk who're banned from entering part of the North Sea by a wind farm operator don't expect to be able to return for three years.

Wells next the Sea quayside
Google

Crab and lobster catchers have agreed a compensation deal with Dong Energy, which is planning to build 91 turbines off the coast, with neither side revealed the cost of the payments.

A Dong Energy spokesman said "the zone may be reopened for fishing for a period of around two months starting in January" and will keep fishermen up-to-date with future closure/reopening dates.

Vintage tractors to go under the hammer

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

What's believed to be the world's most important collection of Ferguson tractors goes under the auctioneer's gavel this weekend. 

Ferguson tractors in farm shed
BBC

South Norfolk farmer Paul Rackham has built up the collection since the 1960's, travellling the world for his passion.

The auction of historical tractors is expected to create a huge amount of interest, with enthusiasts from around the world. We'll be taking a look around the collection later.

Weather: Mild and mainly dry with sunny spells

BBC Weather

It will be mild and mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells this afternoon with temperatures reaching 14(C) (57F).

Weather outlook for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
BBC Weather

Tonight will be cloudy with patchy light rain but feeling mild with temperatures around 14(C)  (57F). 

For more on the weather where you live visit BBC Weather.

Scorching year: 2015 the hottest year since records began

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Global temperatures are set to reach 1(C) above pre-industrial levels for the first time, according to research from the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia and the Met Office.

Deckchairs on a pebbly beach
BBC

The data also shows 2015 to be the warmest year since records began and researchers predict 2016 may be hotter still.

Alburgh chimney fire tackled for an hour

Diss Express

Fire crews from Harleston and Long Stratton battled a chimney fire in Alburgh for an hour yesterday morning.

Fire engine
Diss Express
The headlines this lunchtime: Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website... Casino delays 'holding back town's regeneration'

BBC Radio Norfolk

The stories making the news this lunchtime:

  • Norwich Airport't says "security has not been compromised" after a hacker gained access to their website
  • Work has  yet to start on Great Yarmouth's £30m casino complex, four years after the licence was given
  • Researchers at the University of East Anglia, working with the Met Office, say 2015 was the warmest since records began
'Royal Gingerness' airport hacker emailed BBC to inform them of cyber attack

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

I was contacted by the person claiming to have hacked into Norwich Airport's website earlier this morning. He'd accessed an old list of media contacts held by the airport and then emailed all those contacts to let them know what he'd done. 

Norwich Airport has confirmed it was aware of the hacker a month ago and says it's in the process of making changes to its website. It stresses that security at the airport was not compromised.  

Type of His Royal Gingerness, taken from his youtube footage
YouTube/His Royal Gingerness

I came across a vulnerable injection point, this is a website that has some form of vulnerability to... attacks against a websites information storage database."

His Royal GingernessHacker
Town's economic regeneration 'held back' because of casino delays

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

Delays in getting Great Yarmouth's new casino built have held back the town's economic regeneration, according to the man behind the plans.

Albert Jones, owner of Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach won the licence for The Edge leisure complex in 2012, seven years after the town was granted permission to build the casino.

He was speaking after a BBC investigation found just three out of eight "large" casinos had been built after being commissioned under Labour's plans to create a new generation of gambling venues across the UK.

Surprising demand for lessons in taxidermy

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

An artist who ran a course in taxidermy at the weekend says she was surprised by the demand for places.

Students learning taxidermy
BBC

Taxidermist Elle Kaye expected to run just one class, but so many people turned up that another was laid on.

Students were shown how to prepare, preserve and present a mouse before taking it home.

Darts: Beaton and King in the mix at Grand Slam of Darts

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

Norfolk duo Steve Beaton and Mervyn King (pictured) are well placed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. 

Beaton was a 5-2 winner over Ian White while King beat Scott Mitchell by the same score. 

Mervyn King
Getty Images

Both players are second in their respective groups ahead of their final round robin matches on Tuesday with the top two going through to the last 16. 

Crews battled Snetterton car blaze at the weekend

Diss Express

Fire crews were called to tackle a car blaze in Snetterton yesterday afternoon.

Fire engine
Diss Express
Treasure Quest: A taste of the Children In Need fundraising show

BBC Radio Norfolk

It was a full house at the Norwich Playhouse on Saturday for the BBC Radio Norfolk's Treasure Quest live stage shows, held to help raise money for Children in Need

We'd love to hear what you're doing for this year's appeal - you can contact us via email or Facebook and don't forget to send us a photograph of your event.

'Economic climate' has delayed Great Yarmouth's new £30m casino

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

As a BBC investigation looks at the wave of 'large' casinos promised for the UK - the man behind Great Yarmouth's large casino bid has told me he's still hopeful his development will go ahead.

Artist's impression of The Edge leisure complex, in Great Yarmouth
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Albert Jones, owner of Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, won the large casino licence three years ago. He already had planning permission to build an entertainment complex on the South Denes.

Since then, delays have put The Edge project back as he's struggled to get signatures on legal paperwork from companies who'd operate the casino, cinema multiplex, bars and restaurants, he said. 

Speedway: Kerr and Rose back for King's Lynn Stars

Chris Goreham

BBC Radio Norfolk sport

King's Lynn Stars have confirmed Lewis Kerr and Lewis Rose as the first two members of their 2016 Elite League speedway line-up. 

Kerr, who is from Snettisham, has been riding for his local team for the past six seasons while Rose returns after a year with Swindon. 

King's Lynn Stars logo
King's Lynn Stars

The Stars finished one place outside the Elite League play-offs last season after suffering a series of injury problems.

Theft of thousands of pounds worth of farm machinery

BBC Radio Norfolk

Thousands of pounds worth of machinery has been stolen from farmland in Wells. 

A red pile-driver was taken from the land in Wells Road between the end of August and 22 October.

Norfolk Police is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

Guerrilla gardening: Students work together for common good

Just Regional

German school students joined North Walsham guerrilla gardener Simon Weal to help tidy up an area in the town centre as part of a week of activities marking the longest-standing exchange programme in Norfolk.

Students from Germany and North Walsham help clear and replant a carpark in North Walsham
Just Regional
The latest headlines: Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website... Work on £30m gambling centre yet to start

BBC Radio Norfolk

The latest headlines for the county:

  • The manager of Norwich Airport says security has not been compromised after a hacker gained access to its website
  • Four years after planning permission was granted for a £30m casino in Great Yarmouth, work has still not begun 
Security at Norwich Airport 'not compromised' by hacker

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

The general manager of Norwich Airport, Richard Pace, says security at the airport has not been compromised in any way, following a cyber attack on its website.

Interior of Norwich Airport
BBC

The details accessed by the hacker were of people registered on the media centre. No commercial or operationally sensitive data was obtained.

The airport is assisting police with inquiries and is reviewing its website arrangements.

Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

Following the hacking of Norwich Airport's website, Richard Pace, the airport's general manager told me: "The airport is already in the process of making changes to its website to prevent any further illegal access."

He added the website is completely independent of operational systems at the airport. 

Breaking'Hackers' access Norwich Airport website

Paul Moseley

BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich Airport has reported to police that it's website has been hacked.

It says it's a third party site, not connected to its systems at the airport. 

There has been no security breach of data at the airport itself, and flights should not be affected. We'll have more on this shortly.

Holiday caravan park to replace care home

Andrew Turner

BBC Radio Norfolk

A residential care home near Great Yarmouth is to be demolished to make way for holiday caravans.

The Old Vicarage residential home at Hopton
BBC

The Old Vicarage in Hopton closed shortly after a Care Quality Commission inspection. The report, which was published in February last year, raised concerns about the care of residents.

Now Haven Holidays has taken over the site and put in plans for 14 static caravans. 

Work on £30m gambling venue is still to begin

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Norfolk Live

Four years after the owners of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach were given permission to build a new casino, work is still to begin. 

Roulette wheel and gambling chips
Thinkstock

The Edge leisure complex, worth £30m, is planned for the southern end of the the town's Golden Mile, but a BBC investigation has discovered that work is yet to begin.    

We have until April 2017 and we're back on track."

Albert JonesOwner of the Pleasure Beach
  • Share this post
