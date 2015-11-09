BBC Local Live: Norfolk
Summary
- Main news stories on Monday, 9 November 2015
- Cyber attack takes place on Norwich Airport website but security has not been compromised
- Work yet to start on £30m casino, four years after planning permission was granted
- A man is in hospital in a coma after a fight in Norwich at the weekend
- More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Goodbye and thank you for joining us for Monday's Norfolk Live.
We will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the day's news,sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.
Please get in touch if there's anything happening in your part of the county that you'd like to share... you can contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Weather: A windy but dry night
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
A windy and mostly dry night, with just the odd patch of light rain. It will stay mild, with temperatures falling to 12(C) (54F).
Tomorrow morning will be dry, but windy with some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 16(C) (61F).
For more weather where you live head to BBC Weather.
South Norfolk CCG launches consultation on audiology services
Diss Express
Residents in south Norfolk are being consulted on their views on changes to hearing assessments in the wake of “significant financial challenges”.
The headlines: Cyber attack at Norwich Airport...Brain-damaged turtle arrives for winter holiday
BBC Radio Norfolk
These are the stories that we've been looking at today:
Brain damaged 'giant' turtle holdays in Norfolk
A loggerhead turtle who suffered brain damage after being hit by a boat propeller is taking an aquatic holiday in Norfolk while her home in Scarborough is being refurbished.
Antiopi is expected to stay at Great Yarmouth’s Sea Life Centre until early in the New Year.
Norwich Airport 'must not be complacent'
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich Airport says it believes no sensitive data or systems were accessed by a cyber hacker who targeted its website.
An expert in internet privacy and security, Dr Paul Bernal, told BBC Look East's Stewart White the airport needs to guard against "complacency".
Brain-damaged turtle arrives for winter vacation
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
A loggerhead sea turtle which was brain damaged after being hit by a boat propellor has arrived at the Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre for a winter holiday.
Named after the Greek word for princess, Antiopi has had to leave her permanent home in Scarborough whilst it is refurbished.
The rare turtle was reunited with marine biologist Darren Gook, who looked after her when she arrived in Norfolk 19 years ago from a rescue centre in Greece.
Travel: Disruption on rail line
Greater Anglia warns of disruption to rail services this evening:
Historic tractors to sell at auction
Jo Thewlis
BBC Look East
Norfolk farmer Paul Rackham travelled the world to build for his passion of collecting vintage tractors.
But now he's decided to sell his fleet. More than 180 vintage tractors went under the hammer last month, fetching £1.5m. And this weekend what's believed to be the biggest collection of Fergusons in the world goes under the gavel.
You can see more in my report in Look East at 18:30 on BBC One.
Airport hacker 'accessed accounts'
BBC Radio Norfolk
The man who hacked Norwich Aiport's website said he had accessed "admin accounts" and "basic website information".
He said it took minutes using an "open source" computer programme.
Norwich Airport said security had not been compromised.
Airport hacker 'I did it to see if I could'
BBC Radio Norfolk
We told you earlier about Norwich Airport's website being hacked. We've now spoken to the person who claims to be responsible.
In a telephone conversation with the BBC, the man who identified himself as "Mr Smith" told us: "I work in the tech sector. I did it more just to see if I could. I do this mostly to see what vulnerability there are in modern systems."
USAF 67th Special Operations Squadron join Hunstanton's Act of Remembrance
Hunstanton Town and Around
USAF 67th Special Operations Squadron join Hunstanton's Act of Remembrance
'Too early to tell' if data was accessed at Norwich Airport
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norwich Airport says a computer hacker who gained access to their website today didn't pose a danger to business or passengers.
But internet security expert Dr Paul Bernal from the University of East Anglia says it might be too early to tell.
'Scoop your poop' pleads council
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Pet owners in the Broadland area of Norfolk are being urged to sign a pledge that they'll clean up after their dogs.
Officials are trying to prevent the increase in fouling often seen at this time of year, when it's thought the darker nights make people feel they won't be spotted leaving the mess behind.
John Fisher of Broadland District Council says some areas are worse than others.
Call for volunteers to become police specials in Thetford
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police are on the lookout for volunteers to become special constables in the Thetford area and join the more than 260 people give up their spare time across Norfolk to help the regular police.
Temperatures expected to be 'hotter still' in 2016, researchers say
We can expect temperatures to soar in 2016 predict researchers from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) at the University of East Anglia and the Met Office after data has revealed 2015 to be the warmest year since records began.
With no reliable indicator of global temperatures dating back to the pre-industrial age, the team used the 1850-1899 global average as approximation for pre-industrial temperatures.
Crabbers expect offshore ban until 2018
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Fishing boat owners in north Norfolk who're banned from entering part of the North Sea by a wind farm operator don't expect to be able to return for three years.
Crab and lobster catchers have agreed a compensation deal with Dong Energy, which is planning to build 91 turbines off the coast, with neither side revealed the cost of the payments.
A Dong Energy spokesman said "the zone may be reopened for fishing for a period of around two months starting in January" and will keep fishermen up-to-date with future closure/reopening dates.
Vintage tractors to go under the hammer
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
What's believed to be the world's most important collection of Ferguson tractors goes under the auctioneer's gavel this weekend.
South Norfolk farmer Paul Rackham has built up the collection since the 1960's, travellling the world for his passion.
The auction of historical tractors is expected to create a huge amount of interest, with enthusiasts from around the world. We'll be taking a look around the collection later.
Weather: Mild and mainly dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be mild and mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells this afternoon with temperatures reaching 14(C) (57F).
Tonight will be cloudy with patchy light rain but feeling mild with temperatures around 14(C) (57F).
For more on the weather where you live visit BBC Weather.
Scorching year: 2015 the hottest year since records began
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Global temperatures are set to reach 1(C) above pre-industrial levels for the first time, according to research from the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia and the Met Office.
The data also shows 2015 to be the warmest year since records began and researchers predict 2016 may be hotter still.
Alburgh chimney fire tackled for an hour
Diss Express
Fire crews from Harleston and Long Stratton battled a chimney fire in Alburgh for an hour yesterday morning.
The headlines this lunchtime: Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website... Casino delays 'holding back town's regeneration'
BBC Radio Norfolk
The stories making the news this lunchtime:
'Royal Gingerness' airport hacker emailed BBC to inform them of cyber attack
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
I was contacted by the person claiming to have hacked into Norwich Airport's website earlier this morning. He'd accessed an old list of media contacts held by the airport and then emailed all those contacts to let them know what he'd done.
Norwich Airport has confirmed it was aware of the hacker a month ago and says it's in the process of making changes to its website. It stresses that security at the airport was not compromised.
Town's economic regeneration 'held back' because of casino delays
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
Delays in getting Great Yarmouth's new casino built have held back the town's economic regeneration, according to the man behind the plans.
Albert Jones, owner of Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach won the licence for The Edge leisure complex in 2012, seven years after the town was granted permission to build the casino.
He was speaking after a BBC investigation found just three out of eight "large" casinos had been built after being commissioned under Labour's plans to create a new generation of gambling venues across the UK.
Surprising demand for lessons in taxidermy
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
An artist who ran a course in taxidermy at the weekend says she was surprised by the demand for places.
Taxidermist Elle Kaye expected to run just one class, but so many people turned up that another was laid on.
Students were shown how to prepare, preserve and present a mouse before taking it home.
Darts: Beaton and King in the mix at Grand Slam of Darts
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norfolk duo Steve Beaton and Mervyn King (pictured) are well placed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.
Beaton was a 5-2 winner over Ian White while King beat Scott Mitchell by the same score.
Both players are second in their respective groups ahead of their final round robin matches on Tuesday with the top two going through to the last 16.
Crews battled Snetterton car blaze at the weekend
Diss Express
Fire crews were called to tackle a car blaze in Snetterton yesterday afternoon.
Treasure Quest: A taste of the Children In Need fundraising show
BBC Radio Norfolk
It was a full house at the Norwich Playhouse on Saturday for the BBC Radio Norfolk's Treasure Quest live stage shows, held to help raise money for Children in Need.
We'd love to hear what you're doing for this year's appeal - you can contact us via email or Facebook and don't forget to send us a photograph of your event.
'Economic climate' has delayed Great Yarmouth's new £30m casino
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
As a BBC investigation looks at the wave of 'large' casinos promised for the UK - the man behind Great Yarmouth's large casino bid has told me he's still hopeful his development will go ahead.
Albert Jones, owner of Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, won the large casino licence three years ago. He already had planning permission to build an entertainment complex on the South Denes.
Since then, delays have put The Edge project back as he's struggled to get signatures on legal paperwork from companies who'd operate the casino, cinema multiplex, bars and restaurants, he said.
Speedway: Kerr and Rose back for King's Lynn Stars
Chris Goreham
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
King's Lynn Stars have confirmed Lewis Kerr and Lewis Rose as the first two members of their 2016 Elite League speedway line-up.
Kerr, who is from Snettisham, has been riding for his local team for the past six seasons while Rose returns after a year with Swindon.
The Stars finished one place outside the Elite League play-offs last season after suffering a series of injury problems.
Theft of thousands of pounds worth of farm machinery
BBC Radio Norfolk
Thousands of pounds worth of machinery has been stolen from farmland in Wells.
A red pile-driver was taken from the land in Wells Road between the end of August and 22 October.
Norfolk Police is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.
Guerrilla gardening: Students work together for common good
Just Regional
German school students joined North Walsham guerrilla gardener Simon Weal to help tidy up an area in the town centre as part of a week of activities marking the longest-standing exchange programme in Norfolk.
The latest headlines: Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website... Work on £30m gambling centre yet to start
BBC Radio Norfolk
The latest headlines for the county:
Security at Norwich Airport 'not compromised' by hacker
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
The general manager of Norwich Airport, Richard Pace, says security at the airport has not been compromised in any way, following a cyber attack on its website.
The details accessed by the hacker were of people registered on the media centre. No commercial or operationally sensitive data was obtained.
The airport is assisting police with inquiries and is reviewing its website arrangements.
Cyber attack on Norwich Airport website
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
Following the hacking of Norwich Airport's website, Richard Pace, the airport's general manager told me: "The airport is already in the process of making changes to its website to prevent any further illegal access."
He added the website is completely independent of operational systems at the airport.
Breaking'Hackers' access Norwich Airport website
Paul Moseley
BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich Airport has reported to police that it's website has been hacked.
It says it's a third party site, not connected to its systems at the airport.
There has been no security breach of data at the airport itself, and flights should not be affected. We'll have more on this shortly.
On the back page: Bigger the better for Canaries boss
Norwich Evening News
The back page of today's Norwich Evening News:
On the front page: Parents' school place heartache
Norwich Evening News
The front page of today's Norwich Evening News:
Holiday caravan park to replace care home
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A residential care home near Great Yarmouth is to be demolished to make way for holiday caravans.
The Old Vicarage in Hopton closed shortly after a Care Quality Commission inspection. The report, which was published in February last year, raised concerns about the care of residents.
Now Haven Holidays has taken over the site and put in plans for 14 static caravans.
Work on £30m gambling venue is still to begin
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Norfolk Live
Four years after the owners of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach were given permission to build a new casino, work is still to begin.
The Edge leisure complex, worth £30m, is planned for the southern end of the the town's Golden Mile, but a BBC investigation has discovered that work is yet to begin.