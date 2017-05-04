BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Following the announcement that the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public duties from this autumn, we've taken a look back at some of his appearances in Norfolk.

In January, the Queen and Prince Philip attended church on the Sandringham estate in January - it was the Queen's first public appearance following an illness over Christmas.

In 2008, the Duke carried out his first official engagement of the year at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve, after being treated for a chest infection.

A year later, and Prince Philip visited the independent Caister lifeboat station, helping it mark its 40th anniversary.

In 1991, the Norfolk Broads had a royal visitor, when the Duke came to see one of the Norfolk wherries.

Prince Philip was filmed by TV crews at a clay pigeon shoot at Sandringham estate in 2002. There had been concern's about his health, after he was pictured with a small wound on his scalp.

In December 2011, he underwent a heart operation at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, before rejoining the royal family at their west Norfolk retreat.

Carriage driving is one of the Duke's passions - this photo shows him competing in the Horse driving trials at the Sandringham Country Show in June 2005.