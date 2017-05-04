BBC Local Live: Norfolk

A police investigation is under way after a collection box was stolen from Norwich Cathedral.
The large wooden collection box and stand was taken from the Jesus Chapel end sometime between 15:00 and 16;30 on Sunday. A large white altar sheet was also taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police, or Crimestoppers.
Darts: Wright keen to keep up the pressure on van Gerwen
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
After securing a play-off place last week Suffolk's Peter Wright (pictured) is back in action later in round 14 of darts Premier League.
The 47-year-old from Mendham's already qualified for the play-offs, but has his sights set on finishing the regular season top of the table.
Tonight he's up against Adrian Lewis in Sheffield while current leader Michael van Gerwen - who has a three point lead over Wright - faces Phil Taylor.
Did you witness dog attack?
A Jack Russell dog needed veterinary treatment after it was attacked by two other dogs in North Walsham.
The incident happened at around 16:30 on 29 April in Swafield Rise, when a woman was walking the dog along with her husband and two grandchildren.
Two Staffordshire bull terrior-type dogs, running loose with no owner around, appeared and attacked the Jack Russell - causing a number of puncture wounds which needed stitches.
The dogs are described as having dark coloured coats, with metal chains around their necks.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about the potential owner of the dogs.
Fascinating facts about local elections
If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.
How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.
And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:
Video: Police stop drug dealers' vehicle
This video shows the moment police officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by two drugs dealers from London.
Officers followed the car from Suffolk into Norfolk, before stopping it on the A11 near Wymondham.
Earlier this week, two men in the car were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for being in possession of Class A drugs.
Jail term for drug dealers
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Local Live
Two men from London have been jailed for drug dealing offences in Norfolk.
Shortly after 22:00 on 2 March, Norfolk police stopped Curtis Richards and Charlie Achamgpong on the A11 at Wymondham, as they were driving towards Norwich.
Officers searched the car and found crack coaine and diamorphine with a street value of up to £5000. Four mobile phones and cannabis were also seized.
Richards, 25, of Neasden Way, London and Achamgpong, 26, of Church Road, London, had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply of Class A drugs, and one count of possession of cannabis.
At Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, Richards was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, and Achamgpong was given 30 months in prison.
Weather: Staying cloudy and cool
The rest of the day will remain cloudy, with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain.
It'll remain breezy, with temperatures peaking at 12C (59F).
Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
Greater Anglia says it has "no plans to reduce the number of Greater
Anglia ticket offices to seven".
It released the statement after the RMT union said this morning that 57 ticket offices were to close, with only offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport staying open.
The rail company said it was "reviewing responses
to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket
offices" at Walton-on-the-Naze, Thorpe-le-Soken, Alresford, Great
Bentley, Dovercourt, Harwich International and Great Chesterford.
It added it would "continue to consult with our colleagues and the trades unions on any
proposed changes to ticket office arrangements".
Greater Anglia said there would be "no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices".
The RMT union has responded saying it stands by its statement.
Photos: The Duke of Edinburgh in Norfolk
Following the announcement that the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public duties from this autumn, we've taken a look back at some of his appearances in Norfolk.
In January, the Queen and Prince Philip attended church on the Sandringham estate in January - it was the Queen's first public appearance following an illness over Christmas.
In 2008, the Duke carried out his first official engagement of the year at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve, after being treated for a chest infection.
A year later, and Prince Philip visited the independent Caister lifeboat station, helping it mark its 40th anniversary.
In 1991, the Norfolk Broads had a royal visitor, when the Duke came to see one of the Norfolk wherries.
Prince Philip was filmed by TV crews at a clay pigeon shoot at Sandringham estate in 2002. There had been concern's about his health, after he was pictured with a small wound on his scalp.
In December 2011, he underwent a heart operation at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, before rejoining the royal family at their west Norfolk retreat.
Carriage driving is one of the Duke's passions - this photo shows him competing in the Horse driving trials at the Sandringham Country Show in June 2005.
Corby Town appoint David Bell as manager
Kris Holland
BBC Radio Northampton
Corby Town have appointed former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder David Bell as their new manager.
The Steelmen, relegated on the final day of the Northern Premier League season, sacked previous boss Gary Mills on 9 April, with caretaker Steve Kinniburgh unable to help the club avoid the drop.
Bell will be joined at Steel Park by new assistant manager Rob Gould.
Speaking to me a few minutes ago, chairman Stevie Noble said he was "delighted" with the appointment of Bell and Gould, adding: "It's a big piece of the jigsaw for next season sorted."
Meanwhile, Kinniburgh becomes Corby's new director of football, meaning he will help lead the club's community work and assist the management team with their player recruitment.
Corby's relegation means they will contest at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2005-06 next season.
Star Wars celebrations in memory of little boy
Caroline Kingdon
BBC Local Live
May the 4th be with you - it's Star Wars Day today, and many people will be marking it with themed celebrations.
Among them are pupils - and staff - at Hethersett Woodside Infants and Nursery, who are taking part for a very special reason.
It's in memory of Finnbar Cork, a former pupil of the school. The five-year-old, who died last August after a short battle against a brain tumour, was a huge fan of the films.
His sister Nell, 4, (seen above with dad) is now a pupil at the school. Their father Tristan says some of Finnbar's ashes will later be put in to Chewbacca, to be kept at home.
Later today, a bench at the school will be dedicated in memory of the little boy.
Eight other schools in Norfolk are also taking part in a Star Wars themed day, in memory of the school boy.
Young anorexic male describes how he developed the condition
A man who spent months at The Priory being treated for anorexia, says when he moved to university at Norwich, he was aware of feeling "down", but didn't realise he was feeling "any more down than anyone else would be".
Michael Maitland, whose father lives in Felixstowe, continued: "It just kind of snowballed into getting worse, and I wouldn't go out, I didn't look after myself.
"It wasn't until two or three years in that I thought, maybe there's something wrong.
"By that point it was pretty bad.
"The eating just became another part of I guess punishing myself for not looking after myself."
'Major implications for jobs' if ticket offices close
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
At the moment we don't know what impact the reported closure of 57 ticket offices across the Greater Anglia route would have on jobs, but the RMT union believes it's significant.
It says the 64 ticket offices that currently operate have 358 staff. The offices are being reduced to just seven, it added.
According to the RMT "Greater
Anglia have revealed that they intend to introduce revenue staff and place
ticket vending machines at all stations with major implications for jobs
and services".
Father thought his son would die after developing anorexia
The father of a man who spent months receiving treatment after being diagnosed with the eating disorder anorexia, says he thought his son was going to die.
Iain Maitland, who lives in Felixstowe, said: "Michael was in The Priory for five months, and I think we were always waiting for the call.
"The thing with anorexia and other eating disorders is that it's often a 'symptom' if you like, rather than the cause, of the issue itself."
Correspondence between father and son while Michael was away at university in Norwich, was the basis of a book called Dear Michael, Love Dad, published last summer.
Train ticket offices to close, says union
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A number of railway ticket offices on the Greater Anglia network are set to close, according to the RMT union.
It says the train operator is planning on closing 57 ticket offices, leaving just seven operating.
They are expected to stay open in London Liverpool Street,
Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.
The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said he was "appalled at this planned attack on ticket offices and station staff across the Greater Anglia franchise, which would wipe out the vast bulk of these vital passenger services over the next year".
He added it would "fight" to "halt these disastrous plans".
We have contacted Greater Anglia for comment.
Charity treating males 'between 7 and 74' for eating disorders
Eating Matters, a charity based in Norwich, is an early intervention service.
It works closely with GPs, and offers counselling and support for those with eating disorders.
Its chief executive, Yolande Russell, says the charity has seen an 82% increase in referrals for men in the last two years, and 10% of its current client base are boys and men aged between seven and 74.
It can come out of nowhere, there can be triggers, trauma, that affect any gender or age group... stress of school, university work, it often goes hand in hand with anxiety and depression."
Rise in men with eating disorders may be down to more seeking help
A leading eating disorder charity says the increase in the number of males seeking help for eating disorders doesn't necessarily mean more are developing the condition.
Tom Quin, from "Beat" (Beating Eating Disorders), which is based in Norwich, said: "It may be that simply more are seeking help.
"It still appears there are a smaller proportion of males seeking help for their eating disorder than females.
"This is likely to do with more stigma around eating disorders amongst males, less understanding."
Seventy one men treated for eating disorders in Norfolk and Suffolk
Norfolk and Suffolk are seeing more cases of eating disorders in men than in many other areas of Britain, according to figures obtained by the BBC.
Dr Kiran Chitale, a consultant in eating disorders in Norfolk, says there's a lot of work being done around why young men and young boys seem to dislike their bodies in terms of shape.
More men are realising it's an illness, not a choice, and that they need to seek help.
"In the past, there was a gender-bias in that men weren't able to express emotions as such... men are now feeling they can open up and speak about things, go to their GP if things are difficult, if they're really struggling with body images or self esteem."
Rise in number of males being treated for eating disorders
The number of men and boys receiving treatment for an eating disorder in the eastern region grew twice as fast as women in the past three years, according to a BBC investigation.
The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has seen a rise of almost 40% between 2015 and 2016 in the number of men they've worked with, rising from 51 to 71, making them the fourth busiest trust in the country when it comes to male patients, although male patients still remain a small minority.
Dr Kiran Chitale, who treats under-18s with eating disorders from across the region, says: "We are being fed a daily diet of controversy around what constitutes good food and bad food, what a 'perfect' body means."
Thursday's weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It will be a largely cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain.
A brisk north easterly wind will keep temperatures down, with a maximum high of 12C (56F) - but feeling cooler in coastal areas.
Winds easing overnight, and it will remain dry in most places - although there's a chance of light patchy rain at times.
City could decide to cut losses
Eastern Daily Press
The story on the back page of the Eastern Daily Press today:
Picture helped spot our little girl's cancer
Eastern Daily Press
The front page of the Eastern Daily Press:
We've contacted Greater Anglia to find out more.
Seventy one men were treated by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - only south London, Manchester and Hertfordshire saw more cases.
Temperatures falling to 8C (46F).
BBC Weather has more details for you.
