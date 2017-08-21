BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rainLucy MartinBBC WeatherPosted at 8:33 It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day. The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle. The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).Watch my full forecast here:Lucy Martin has the outlook for the East of England on Monday, August 21 2017.
By Philippa Taylor
Hello and thanks for joining us as we start a new week of regular updates.
We'll bring you reaction to the problems in Cromer over the weekend, when several pubs and bars in the resort were forced to close.
If there's anything we're not mentioning which you think the rest of the county would be interested in, we'd love to hear from you - contact us via the "Get involved" button at the top of the page.
