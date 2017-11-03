BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Can you help shed light on the life of a Norfolk suffragette?

Norfolk Museums Service has nominated Caprina Fahey for a project which recognises ordinary women who did extraordinary things to win the vote for women, which gained its first legal recognition in 1918.

Caprina Fahey was an active campaigner for women's suffrage, joining the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1908.

In 1909, she was arrested and imprisoned for a month, and the following year was sentenced to two weeks in jail for stone-throwing.

Caprina was WSPU organiser for the Middlesex Parliamentary Division in 1910, and in 1913 one of the "group captains" at the funeral of Emily Wilding Davison, who died after throwing herself in front of the King's horse at the Epsom Derby.

Museum staff, who've been researching Caprina Fahey's life, are appealing for people who may be related to her, or hold any memorabilia relating to her life, to get in touch.

This medal (pictured), which is in the Museum Service's collection may have been awarded in recognition of the prison sentence she served at Holloway Prison, and for the hunger strike she took part in.

It's inscribed "for valour" and dated 14 March 1914 and 21 May 1914.

Norfolk Musuems Service

It was donated by Caprina's second husband, Edward Knight, following her death.

Caprina, who was born in Italy in 1883, died in Hainford, near Norwich in 1959

She married Alfred Edward Fahey, and gave birth to Dennis Mountford Fahey in 1905

Caprina sued Alfred for adultery and desertion and was awarded custody of Dennis

Dennis Fahey died in Brighton, aged 35

Caprina married Edward Knight, and they lived in Norfolk

She's buried in Hainford

Caprina Fahey will feature in an exhibition next year, marking 100 years of Suffrage Pioneers.

Deputy county council leader Alison Thomas says it's an opportunity to highlight the work of Caprina.

They're appealing to the public for any information they have.