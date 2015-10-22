Wellingborough school

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

By Pete Cooper

Our live coverage through the day

Local Live for Northamptonshire is finished for today but we'll be back tomorrow between 08:00 and 18:00 with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.

No 'firm proposals' over sale of Northampton Town says council

Northampton Borough Council have said none of the people they have met who are interested in buying the Cobblers or developing the land at Sixfields have "made any firm proposals and no-one has been able to agree a deal with Mr Cardoza".

They do say, however, that now County Developments (Northampton) Ltd has been wound up that have "offered meetings to people who have been unable to agree a deal with CDNL".

Experts set to carry out 'independent review' of Cobblers situation

James Burridge

BBC Look East

Northampton Borough Council will not be lending Northampton Town more money to pay off the club's debts to HM Revenue and Customs.

Sixfields Stadium
BBC

The authority has, however, reached an agreement with Cobblers chairman David Cardoza to "appoint experts to carry out an independent review of the club’s situation, and how its future can best be secured."

Shares of Wickes owner drop after profits warning

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton-based building firm Travis Perkins' shares were 6% lower at the close of the FTSE 100 after the company issued a profits warning,

FTSE
Getty Images

The company that own DIY chain Wickes said it's summer trading was slower than expected, and that full-year profits would be at the lower end of City expectations.

Council say £10.25m Cobblers loan will 'not be not be written off'

James Burridge

BBC Look East

The£10.25m borough council loan to Northampton Townwas made "on the basis that the land would be developed and that development would pay off a large proportion, or all of the loan".

Sixfields Stadium
BBC

The authority told the BBC that the loan "will not be written off," adding that the plan is for it to be repaid through the development. A council spokeswoman added that the debt still rests with Northampton Town.

Borough council confirm they've met with former Oxford United chairman

James Burridge

BBC Look East

Northampton Borough Council have confirmed to me they have met with former Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas about buying Northampton Town.

Sixfields
Google

The authority also revealed it has met with Henley Homes about the development of the land around Sixfields. That land was previously going to be developed by County Developments (Northampton) Limited, which was today put into liquidation.

Headlines: Cardoza company wound up... More ethnic minorities needed in Northants Police

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our top stories:

  • A company set up to oversee the development of a new stand at Northampton Town has been forced into liquidation
  • The assistant chief constable of Northamptonshire, Rachel Swan, says the force has struggled to encourage black and ethnic minorities to join
  • The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough has unveiled plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment that would increase the venue's capacity
John-Joe O'Toole has been 'doing extra work in training'

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton manager Chris Wilder told me midfielder John Joe O'Toole has been doing extra work in train and hopes he'll continue putting in the "effort".

John-Joe O'Toole
Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 27-year-oldhas been taken off the transfer listwith Wilder saying: "It's taken a while for him to get going, but we're delighted with his performances."

Weather: Dry tonight and tomorrow

Chris Bell

BBC Look East Weather Presenter

It will be staying dry tonight with lows between 3-7C (low-40sF).

Weather
BBC

Staying mainly dry tomorrow with some sunny spells and highs between 13-14C (mid-50sF).

Northants Police 'need to do things better' to attract ethnic minorities

BBC News Channel

In all, 3.9% of Northamptonshire Police officers are from black and ethnic minorities - whereas the percentage of the local population is double that.

Rachel Swann, assistant chief constable of Northamptonshire, explained what they are doing increase diversity in the force...

Force need to double ethnic diversity to match Northants population

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

Home Secretary Theresa May has said police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity - something which seems to be the case in Northamptonshire.

Police recruits
BBC

Figures show 3.9% of the force's officers are from the black and ethnic minorities, compared to 8.5% of the population.

Shopkeeper fined for selling illegal vodka

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northamptonshire Trading Standards has prosecuted a shopkeeper in Northampton for selling illicit vodka.

illegal vodka
NCC

Shopkeeper Kulasingatharmarasa Nimalathasan, from Nisa Local shop in Birchfield Road East, had almost 300 bottles in an unlit cellar containing illegal alcohol. He was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £4,000.

John-Joe O'Toole is off Northampton Town's transfer list

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Cobblers manager Chris Wilder has confirmed midfielder John-Joe O'Toole has been taken off the transfer list due to his "pivotal" performances in their recent good run.

John-Joe O'Toole
Getty Images

The 27-year-old midfielder was transfer-listed in the summer and recently told the BBC that Wilder told him he was "not in his plans", but today the Northampton Town boss said he was "delighted with his efforts".

Stephenson looking to dislodge Pisi and 'exceptional' Burrell

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton Saints play at stadium:mk against Newcastle in the Premiership on Saturday, and centre Tom Stephenson - who started in the opening defeat to Worcester - wants to cement a place in the starting XV.

Tom Stephenson
Getty Images

I want a first team spot. Luther Burrell is in exceptional form, George Pisi is always playing well so I know it's not an easy task."

Tom StephensonNorthampton Saints centre
County council adds 350 new primary school places

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton County Council has announced the creation of 105 new school places at Overstone Primary and 35 more at Brixworth Primary. The changes will come into place in 2017.

School pupil
Thinkstock

The news follows the creation of 210 new places at Hardingstone Academy, which have already been introduced.

Travis Perkins say sales hit by slow house market

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton-based builder's merchant Travis Perkins who own Wickes, Toolstation and City Plumbing say sales have been impacted by a weaker July and August after slowing housing sales.

Bricks
Reuters

However, the builder's merchant said it had seen a gradual improvement in trading in September, which continued into the first half in October.

Headlines: Cardoza company wound up... Increase in clinical trials Northamptonshire

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our top stories:

  • A company involved in the redevelopment of Sixfields has been wound-up at a hearing in Birmingham
  • Nearly 1,800 patients being treated at either Northampton or Kettering General Hospitals took part in clinical trials last year
  • The Northampton-based owner of DIY chain Wickes warned over profits after slow summer trading and a cooler housing market
Northampton Borough Council say sale of land will ensure loan is repaid

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton Borough Council have said in a statement that the winding up of County Developments (Northampton) Ltd means they are “free to talk to a wider range of people, including the official receiver, about the future development of the land [at Sixfields]".

Sixfields
BBC

The council say that the sale of land is "how the loan that we have made to the football club will be paid back" and that it "will be meeting with interested parties soon."

Northampton Borough Council: Cobblers loan remains a 'priority'

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton Borough Council has insisted the repayment of a £10.25m loan made to Northampton Town remains a "priority," but in a statement the authority added it would be "offering support to safeguard the future of the football club".

Sixfields
Pete Norton/Getty Images

The statement says: "We have made proposals to David Cardoza and offered to work with the Club to avoid being liquidated by the HMRC petition and we await a decision from David Cardoza on that."

Today's big picture: Victoria Boarding Schools in Wellingborough

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The main image on today's page is of the Victoria Boarding School from 1910.

Victoria Boarding School
Getty Images

If you have a photo to share then please email me.

Weather: Dry afternoon with some sunshine

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Cloud should thin and break to allow some brightness or sunshine this afternoon.

weather
BBC

Top temperature of 13C (55F).

Fewer than one in 10 hitting GCSE target at Daventry school

Daventry Express

Initial school league tables have been published,showing fewer than 10% of pupilsat Daventry UTC reached the government benchmark.

Building firm say it's 'unlikely' it will get money back from Sixfields development

James Burridge

BBC Look East

The Buckingham Group, which brought action to wind up the company set up to redevelop Sixfields, says it has "never come close to anything like this" in 16 years of stadium development.

Sixfields
BBC

Tim Brown, director and partner at the building firm, told me that it's "definitely unlikely" that the company will get all of the nearly £3m it says it is owed by County Development (Northampton) Ltd, which has Cobblers chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony as its only directors.

Buckingham Group says it was 'misled' by Cobblers chairman

James Burridge

BBC Look East

Tim Brown, director and partner at the Buckingham Group which brought the action to wind up County Development (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), says he feels "let down by this whole process".

East stand
Pete Norton/Getty Images

I asked him if he felt misled by David Cardoza, Northampton chairman and director of CDNL, and he told me that would a "fair assessment of the situation".

He said they twice received assurance they would be paid, but claim they are now owed nearly £3m.

Rise in fly-tipping incidents costs Northamptonshire councils over £750,000

Northants Herald & Post

The Country Land & Business Association says more robust action needs to be taken to protect farm businesses and rural communities from fly-tipping, following the announcement incidents rose by almost 50,000 in 2014–15.

Northampton General doctor hails the success of drug trials

Stuart Linnell

BBC Radio Northampton

Over 1,000 patients at Northampton General Hospital are involved in clinical trials.

Dr Charles Fox, a research physician at Northampton General Hospital, has been telling me about one of their successes.

Young Saints centre says future is bright for northern hemisphere teams

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton Sport

This weekend it's the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, featuring for the first time no northern hemisphere teams, but Northampton Saints centre Tom Stephenson says the future is bright.

Tom Stephenson
Getty Images

The 21-year-old told me New Zealand and Argentina "looked exceptional compared with northern hemisphere teams" but added, "every time I've played New Zealand or South Africa [for England under-20s] we've beaten them".

Northampton Town Supporters' Trust still in the dark over Cobblers future

Following the winding-up for County Development (Northampton) Limited, Northampton Town Supporters' Trust says the future of the club is still uncertain...

Northamptonshire hospitals part of 'expanding' research network

BBC Radio Northampton

The National Institute for Health Research says it is "really important" hospitals like Northampton and Kettering have "access to the latest treatments and research".

KGH
BBC

Dr Jonathan Sheffield, from the Institute's Clinical Research Network, said it is "expanding" research locations and the number of clinical trails at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals is at it's highest level.

Buckingham Group would like to finish work on Sixfields

James Burridge

BBC Look East

A building firm which wound-up County Development (Northampton) Limited (CDNL) says it would like to finish the Sixfields redevelopment.

Sixfields
BBC

Currently the East Stand remains unfinished with Buckingham Group saying they want to be "properly paid" having brought the court action claiming they are owned nearly £3m by CDNL.

Company owned by David Cardoza has been wound-up in court

James Burridge

BBC Look East

In a hearing lasting less than a minute, County Development (Northampton) Limited, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony, has been wound-up.

Sixfields East stand
BBC

The Buckingham Group, which brought the action over unpaid work on the unfinished Sixfields East Stand, said they were happy, but surprised that no defence was put up by CDNL.

BreakingCobblers chairman's company wound up

County Developments (Northampton) Ltd, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza, has been wound up at Birmingham County Court.

Cobblers chairman's company being facing winding-up petition has deal to develop Sixfields land

Sam Read

BBC Radio Northampton

County Developments (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), which faces a winding-up petition today, have a long term lease for the land at Sixfields and an agreement with Northampton Borough Council to redevelop the area.

Sixfields
BBC

Buckingham Group is bringing the petition, claiming it is owed almost £3m for work on the unfinished East Stand at Sixfields.

CDNL's only remaining directors are Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony.

Long wait for County Developments winding-up hearing

James Burridge

BBC Look East

I've arrived at The County Court in Birmingham where a winding-up petition for County Developments (Northampton) Limited, which has Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony as its only directors, is to be heard.

David Cardoza
BBC

However, I could be in for a long day as it's the penultimate case on a very lengthy hearing list.

Headlines: Winding-up petition hearing for Cardoza company... Youngsters face religious clothing challenges

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

Here what we are looking into:

  • A winding-up petition will be heard later for a company involved in the redevelopment of Sixfields
  • Young people in Northamptonshire face serious challenges if they want to wear religious dress
  • Nearly 1,800 patients being treated at either Northampton or Kettering General Hospitals took part in clinical trials last year
Debate on religious dress raises issue for young people

Martin Heath

BBC Radio Northampton

Children in the county who want to wear religious dress are facing greater challenges than older generations did.

Turban
BBC

That's one of the things that came out of a debate which took place last night at the Sikh Gudhwara in Northampton.

