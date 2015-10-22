Local Live for Northamptonshire is finished for today but we'll be back tomorrow between 08:00 and 18:00 with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.
Northampton Borough Council have said none of the people they have met who are interested in buying the Cobblers or developing the land at Sixfields have "made any firm proposals and no-one has been able to agree a deal with Mr Cardoza".
They do say, however, that now County Developments (Northampton) Ltd has been wound up that have "offered meetings to people who have been unable to agree a deal with CDNL".
The authority has, however, reached an agreement with Cobblers chairman David Cardoza to "appoint experts to carry out an independent review of the club’s situation, and how its future can best be secured."
Northampton-based building firm Travis Perkins' shares were 6% lower at the close of the FTSE 100 after the company issued a profits warning,
The company that own DIY chain Wickes said it's summer trading was slower than expected, and that full-year profits would be at the lower end of City expectations.
The authority told the BBC that the loan "will not be written off," adding that the plan is for it to be repaid through the development. A council spokeswoman added that the debt still rests with Northampton Town.
Borough council confirm they've met with former Oxford United chairman
Northampton Borough Council have confirmed to me they have met with former Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas about buying Northampton Town.
The authority also revealed it has met with Henley Homes about the development of the land around Sixfields. That land was previously going to be developed by County Developments (Northampton) Limited, which was today put into liquidation.
Home Secretary Theresa May has said police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity - something which seems to be the case in Northamptonshire.
Figures show 3.9% of the force's officers are from the black and ethnic minorities, compared to 8.5% of the population.
Northamptonshire Trading Standards has prosecuted a shopkeeper in Northampton for selling illicit vodka.
Shopkeeper Kulasingatharmarasa Nimalathasan, from Nisa Local shop in Birchfield Road East, had almost 300 bottles in an unlit cellar containing illegal alcohol. He was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £4,000.
The 27-year-old midfielder was transfer-listed in the summer and recently told the BBC that Wilder told him he was "not in his plans", but today the Northampton Town boss said he was "delighted with his efforts".
Northampton Saints play at stadium:mk against Newcastle in the Premiership on Saturday, and centre Tom Stephenson - who started in the opening defeat to Worcester - wants to cement a place in the starting XV.
I want a first team spot. Luther Burrell is in exceptional form, George Pisi is always playing well so I know it's not an easy task."
Northampton-based builder's merchant Travis Perkins who own Wickes, Toolstation and City Plumbing say sales have been impacted by a weaker July and August after slowing housing sales.
However, the builder's merchant said it had seen a gradual improvement in trading in September, which continued into the first half in October.
Northampton Borough Council say sale of land will ensure loan is repaid
Northampton Borough Council have said in a statement that the winding up of County Developments (Northampton) Ltd means they are “free to talk to a wider range of people, including the official receiver, about the future development of the land [at Sixfields]".
The council say that the sale of land is "how the loan that we have made to the football club will be paid back" and that it "will be meeting with interested parties soon."
Northampton Borough Council: Cobblers loan remains a 'priority'
Northampton Borough Council has insisted the repayment of a £10.25m loan made to Northampton Town remains a "priority," but in a statement the authority added it would be "offering support to safeguard the future of the football club".
The statement says: "We have made proposals to David Cardoza and offered to work with the Club to avoid being liquidated by the HMRC petition and we await a decision from David Cardoza on that."
The main image on today's page is of the Victoria Boarding School from 1910.
If you have a photo to share then please email me.
The Country Land & Business Association says more robust action needs to be taken to protect farm businesses and rural communities from fly-tipping, following the announcement incidents rose by almost 50,000 in 2014–15.
Over 1,000 patients at Northampton General Hospital are involved in clinical trials.
Dr Charles Fox, a research physician at Northampton General Hospital, has been telling me about one of their successes.
This weekend it's the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, featuring for the first time no northern hemisphere teams, but Northampton Saints centre Tom Stephenson says the future is bright.
The 21-year-old told me New Zealand and Argentina "looked exceptional compared with northern hemisphere teams" but added, "every time I've played New Zealand or South Africa [for England under-20s] we've beaten them".
Following the winding-up for County Development (Northampton) Limited, Northampton Town Supporters' Trust says the future of the club is still uncertain...
The National Institute for Health Research says it is "really important" hospitals like Northampton and Kettering have "access to the latest treatments and research".
Dr Jonathan Sheffield, from the Institute's Clinical Research Network, said it is "expanding" research locations and the number of clinical trails at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals is at it's highest level.
Buckingham Group would like to finish work on Sixfields
A building firm which wound-up County Development (Northampton) Limited (CDNL) says it would like to finish the Sixfields redevelopment.
Currently the East Stand remains unfinished with Buckingham Group saying they want to be "properly paid" having brought the court action claiming they are owned nearly £3m by CDNL.
In a hearing lasting less than a minute, County Development (Northampton) Limited, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony, has been wound-up.
The Buckingham Group, which brought the action over unpaid work on the unfinished Sixfields East Stand, said they were happy, but surprised that no defence was put up by CDNL.
County Developments (Northampton) Ltd, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza, has been wound up at Birmingham County Court.
County Developments (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), which faces a winding-up petition today, have a long term lease for the land at Sixfields and an agreement with Northampton Borough Council to redevelop the area.
CDNL's only remaining directors are Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony.
I've arrived at The County Court in Birmingham where a winding-up petition for County Developments (Northampton) Limited, which has Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony as its only directors, is to be heard.
However, I could be in for a long day as it's the penultimate case on a very lengthy hearing list.
Children in the county who want to wear religious dress are facing greater challenges than older generations did.
That's one of the things that came out of a debate which took place last night at the Sikh Gudhwara in Northampton.
Northampton manager Chris Wilder told me midfielder John Joe O'Toole has been doing extra work in train and hopes he'll continue putting in the "effort".
The 27-year-oldhas been taken off the transfer listwith Wilder saying: "It's taken a while for him to get going, but we're delighted with his performances."
It will be staying dry tonight with lows between 3-7C (low-40sF).
Staying mainly dry tomorrow with some sunny spells and highs between 13-14C (mid-50sF).
Northants Police 'need to do things better' to attract ethnic minorities
In all, 3.9% of Northamptonshire Police officers are from black and ethnic minorities - whereas the percentage of the local population is double that.
Rachel Swann, assistant chief constable of Northamptonshire, explained what they are doing increase diversity in the force...
University of Northampton's new £330m Waterside Campus expected to be open in 2018
It is all systems go at the University of Northampton's new £330m Waterside Campus.
Home Secretary Theresa May has said police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity - something which seems to be the case in Northamptonshire.
Figures show 3.9% of the force's officers are from the black and ethnic minorities, compared to 8.5% of the population.
Northamptonshire Trading Standards has prosecuted a shopkeeper in Northampton for selling illicit vodka.
Shopkeeper Kulasingatharmarasa Nimalathasan, from Nisa Local shop in Birchfield Road East, had almost 300 bottles in an unlit cellar containing illegal alcohol. He was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £4,000.
Cobblers manager Chris Wilder has confirmed midfielder John-Joe O'Toole has been taken off the transfer list due to his "pivotal" performances in their recent good run.
The 27-year-old midfielder was transfer-listed in the summer and recently told the BBC that Wilder told him he was "not in his plans", but today the Northampton Town boss said he was "delighted with his efforts".
Northampton Saints play at stadium:mk against Newcastle in the Premiership on Saturday, and centre Tom Stephenson - who started in the opening defeat to Worcester - wants to cement a place in the starting XV.
Corby’s theatre is celebrating its fifth birthday next month with a day of family fun.
County council adds 350 new primary school places
Northampton County Council has announced the creation of 105 new school places at Overstone Primary and 35 more at Brixworth Primary. The changes will come into place in 2017.
The news follows the creation of 210 new places at Hardingstone Academy, which have already been introduced.
The opposition leader on Northampton Borough Council has questioned the approval of a loan of up to £250,000 to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.
Northampton-based builder's merchant Travis Perkins who own Wickes, Toolstation and City Plumbing say sales have been impacted by a weaker July and August after slowing housing sales.
However, the builder's merchant said it had seen a gradual improvement in trading in September, which continued into the first half in October.
Northampton Borough Council have said in a statement that the winding up of County Developments (Northampton) Ltd means they are “free to talk to a wider range of people, including the official receiver, about the future development of the land [at Sixfields]".
The council say that the sale of land is "how the loan that we have made to the football club will be paid back" and that it "will be meeting with interested parties soon."
Northampton Borough Council has insisted the repayment of a £10.25m loan made to Northampton Town remains a "priority," but in a statement the authority added it would be "offering support to safeguard the future of the football club".
The statement says: "We have made proposals to David Cardoza and offered to work with the Club to avoid being liquidated by the HMRC petition and we await a decision from David Cardoza on that."
The main image on today's page is of the Victoria Boarding School from 1910.
If you have a photo to share then please email me.
Cloud should thin and break to allow some brightness or sunshine this afternoon.
Top temperature of 13C (55F).
Initial school league tables have been published,showing fewer than 10% of pupilsat Daventry UTC reached the government benchmark.
The Buckingham Group, which brought action to wind up the company set up to redevelop Sixfields, says it has "never come close to anything like this" in 16 years of stadium development.
Tim Brown, director and partner at the building firm, told me that it's "definitely unlikely" that the company will get all of the nearly £3m it says it is owed by County Development (Northampton) Ltd, which has Cobblers chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony as its only directors.
Tim Brown, director and partner at the Buckingham Group which brought the action to wind up County Development (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), says he feels "let down by this whole process".
I asked him if he felt misled by David Cardoza, Northampton chairman and director of CDNL, and he told me that would a "fair assessment of the situation".
He said they twice received assurance they would be paid, but claim they are now owed nearly £3m.
The Country Land & Business Association says more robust action needs to be taken to protect farm businesses and rural communities from fly-tipping, following the announcement incidents rose by almost 50,000 in 2014–15.
Over 1,000 patients at Northampton General Hospital are involved in clinical trials.
Dr Charles Fox, a research physician at Northampton General Hospital, has been telling me about one of their successes.
This weekend it's the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, featuring for the first time no northern hemisphere teams, but Northampton Saints centre Tom Stephenson says the future is bright.
The 21-year-old told me New Zealand and Argentina "looked exceptional compared with northern hemisphere teams" but added, "every time I've played New Zealand or South Africa [for England under-20s] we've beaten them".
Following the winding-up for County Development (Northampton) Limited, Northampton Town Supporters' Trust says the future of the club is still uncertain...
The National Institute for Health Research says it is "really important" hospitals like Northampton and Kettering have "access to the latest treatments and research".
Dr Jonathan Sheffield, from the Institute's Clinical Research Network, said it is "expanding" research locations and the number of clinical trails at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals is at it's highest level.
A building firm which wound-up County Development (Northampton) Limited (CDNL) says it would like to finish the Sixfields redevelopment.
Currently the East Stand remains unfinished with Buckingham Group saying they want to be "properly paid" having brought the court action claiming they are owned nearly £3m by CDNL.
In a hearing lasting less than a minute, County Development (Northampton) Limited, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony, has been wound-up.
The Buckingham Group, which brought the action over unpaid work on the unfinished Sixfields East Stand, said they were happy, but surprised that no defence was put up by CDNL.
County Developments (Northampton) Ltd, which is owned by Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza, has been wound up at Birmingham County Court.
Major plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of The Castle in Wellingborough have been revealed by theatre bosses.
County Developments (Northampton) Limited (CDNL), which faces a winding-up petition today, have a long term lease for the land at Sixfields and an agreement with Northampton Borough Council to redevelop the area.
Buckingham Group is bringing the petition, claiming it is owed almost £3m for work on the unfinished East Stand at Sixfields.
CDNL's only remaining directors are Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony.
I've arrived at The County Court in Birmingham where a winding-up petition for County Developments (Northampton) Limited, which has Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony as its only directors, is to be heard.
However, I could be in for a long day as it's the penultimate case on a very lengthy hearing list.
Children in the county who want to wear religious dress are facing greater challenges than older generations did.
That's one of the things that came out of a debate which took place last night at the Sikh Gudhwara in Northampton.