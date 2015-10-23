David Brickwood murder: Erratically driven cars may offer clues
Willy Gilder
BBC Northampton
Officers investigating the murder of David Brickwood in his home in Lindsay Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, September 26 are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward.
Police want information about two Ford Focus cars, which were seen being driven around the area between 01:00 and 02:30 on the morning Mr Brickwood died.
Fans decorate Sixfields partially built stand
Northampton Town have been appealing for fans to cover the unfinished East Stand with flags ahead of their game tomorrow against Stevenage...
Northampton Town fans launch fund to save the club
Northampton Town Supporters' Trust has created a 'crowdfunding' page in an effort to raise £100,000 for the club.
The money will go to the club's chosen charity, Coppafeel. A percentage of the money raised from Cobblers' pink shirts is set to go the charity, although the first payment of this cash from the club is not due until the end of the month. Northampton Town say they are in regular contact with Coppafeel.
The trust say after that the money will be used to "ensure the club's survival".
Cake designer says she can't eat her 'just huge' creation
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
A Wellingborough women who has a £3,000 cake - which she can't eat as it's not gluten free - sitting in her house hopes a charity or fundraising team may find a use for it.
Michelle Young, who designed the the cake for company Choccy Woccy Doo Dah, says it could "feed around 150 people" and is "just huge" with the "larger than life' face of Mr Bean on it made entirely of chocolate.
More than 3,000 temporary jobs are being created in Northamptonshire in the run-up to Christmas
A Wellingborough woman is looking for a new home for a huge cake worth £3,000.
Lewis Hamilton 'not in a rush' to win F1 World Championship
BBC Sport
In his latest column for BBC Sport Brackley-based Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton says the fact he can win the World Championship at this weekend's US Grand Prix is "honestly not something I have thought about".
The 30-year-old said he is "not in a rush to get it done".
Woman given £3,000 cake she can't eat and can't give to kids
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
Michelle Young, from Wellingborough, designed this Mr Bean chocolate cake for the famous cake making company Choccy Woccy Doo Dah.
She was presented with the cake which feeds 100 people - and is worth £3,000 - last week, but is unable to eat it as its not gluten free, and can't give it to her children because it contains rum.
Northamptonshire nursing home moves out of special measures
Brackley & Towcester Advertiser
A troubled Northamptonshire nursing homehas been taken out of special measures by inspectors.
Boss of Towcester racecourse to appeal corruption ban
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC Sport horse racing correspondent
Towcester racecourse chief executive Kevin Ackerman is to appeal against his six month corruption ban from all tracks and is asking for penalty to be lifted in the meantime.
Ackerman was found guilty of lying bets against a horse knowing its jockey aimed not to win, in a hearing in September with the ban handed out earlier this month.
Barclaycard confirm some Northampton jobs will go
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
I've spoken to Barclaycard, who confirmed to me that following the closure of their Deals website some jobs will go in Northampton but they couldn't say how many.
The company did tell me they will be offering some people re-deployment elsewhere in the company where possible.
Corby man sentenced for handing out offensive leaflets
A man from Corby has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Damon Kelly, 53, was banned from giving out leaflets anywhere in the country for five years after posting offensive leaflets and verbally abusing residents in Leicester.
Corby nightclub closes after landlord says club operators breached terms of lease
Northamptonshire Telegraph
A Corby nightclub has had to close after its landlord said club operators had not complied with the terms of their lease.
US Grand Prix practice started in the rain
BBC Sport
First practice is underway in the US Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could possibly win the World Championship.
You can see the session, which has been hampered by rain, on the BBC Sport Website.
New Northamptonshire Day dish created
Marsha Ramroop
BBC Radio Northampton
To celebrate the first Northamptonshire Day this Sunday Joe Buckley of The Red Lion, East Haddon created a new dish - the Northampton Tawery.
It features venison from Althorp, gin from Harrington and other local ingredients. You can see the full recipe on the BBC Radio Northampton Facebook page.
David Brickwood murder: Police still don't know motive
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Northamptonshire Police have said that David Brickwood, who was murdered in his Abington home, was "stabbed several times" but said the motive "remains unclear".
The 74-year-old was attacked at his home in Lindsay Avenue on Saturday, 26 September.
Saints prop says team 'disappointed' they 'didn't click'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints host Newcastle at stadium:mk tomorrow hoping to shrug off defeat at Worcester last Friday, a performance prop Alex Waller put down to early-season rustiness.
He said Saints "didn't quite click," but said they were "disappointed in ourselves," telling me they can perform better.
Car explosion outside Daventry schools
Daventry Express
A car caught fire and exploded in flames outside three schools in Daventry this morning.
Barclaycard cuts jobs following closure of deals website
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton-based Barclaycard has announced over a hundred job losses following the closure of its deals website after a performance review.
The company says 112 jobs in the UK and the US will be cut. It's not yet known how many Northampton staff will be affected.
Tyres smoke and squeal as Ken Block takes to Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
I've never seen so much smoke as when Ken Block tore around obstacles on his first practice run of the Gymkhana Grid European Gauntlet Final at Santa Pod.
Each run costs about £1,000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang, but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.
Two people taken to hospital after crash involving two cars and a lorry on A508
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and two cars in Northampton this morning.
Sebastian Vettel handed 10-place grid penalty at United States GP
Andrew Benson
Chief F1 writer
Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an 10 place engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Hamilton, 30, driving for Brackley-based Mercedes will win the title if he outscores Vettel by nine points and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by two.
Today's big picture: Northampton's Guildhall
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The main image on today's page is of Northampton's Guildhall. The neo-Gothic building was built in the 1860s and is home to Northampton Borough Council.
If you want to send us a picture then please email me.
Pupils at Northampton primary school meet Maasai warriors from Kenya
Northants Herald & Post
A group of Maasai warriors entertained pupils and staff at a Northampton primary school during a special assembly this week.
Weather: Dry but cloudy
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
This afternoon will remain dry across the area but it will be rather cloudy.
Top temperature of 13C (54F).
Saints recall England World Cup players to starting XV
Northampton Saints have announced their team for the Premiership game in Milton Keynes against Newcastle Falcons, and it includes the recalled England World Cup players Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood.
Waiting for stunt driver to start his practice at Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
I'm waiting to see one of the world's best drivers you've probably never heard of, Ken Block, who is famous for his Gymkhana Grid displays.
Think skidding around an obstacle course against the clock. He will be doing some practice runs shortly at Santa Pod.
Friends work to improve Danetre Hospital
Daventry Express
The Friends of Danetre Hospital have provided money to buy medical equipment, physiotherapy kit, furniture, office equipment and more.
Stunt driver part of bill of famous drivers 'drifting' round Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
Ken Block, who has had 150 million YouTube hits for his stunt driving videos, has arrived at Santa Pod.
Also on the bill this weekend are Nicholas Hamilton - Lewis' brother - and Boyzone's Shane Lynch.
They will all be Drifting around this famous race track in on the Northamptonshire/Bedfordshire border.
Seasonal jobs could be become permanent, says recruitment firm
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
A firm which is looking for people to fill the some of the over 3,000 temporary job in the run-up to Christmas says some of them could become permanent.
Gordon Mitchell, from PMP Recruitment, says around 10% of the picking and packing jobs in Northampton, Daventry and Corby will become full time in January.
Ken Block: The best name for the best driver you’ve never heard of
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
I'm off to Santa Pod to see one the best drivers in the world Ken Block, and here's a taste of what to expect...
Police launched re-offending scheme to 'make Northamptonshire safer'
The director of an anti-violence unit in Scotland has praised Northamptonshire Police as "spectacular" in its ability to take on advice before launching its own Project Redemption scheme.
Plans for second Errol Flynn Filmhouse screen in Northampton set for approval
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Plans for a second screen at the Errol Flynn Filmhouse in Northampton have been recommended for approval by council planning officers.
Project Redemption is achieving the 'impossible'
The Northamptonshire Police officer behind Project Redemption, which aims to stop repeat offending, says they have "already seen demand on the police going down".
Sergeant Daryl Lyon said a couple of young people they have been working with who were out of education are now going to school full-time which "many people said would have been impossible".
Saints captain looking forward to game at MK
Northampton Saints play their first 'home' game of the season at stadium:mk tomorrow. The side are using the MK ground while the Franklin's Gardens' redevelopment is finished.
Captain Lee Dickson is looking forward to the game...
Former teen runaway says scheme to stop re-offending makes her 'proud'
Mike Cartwright
BBC Look East
Sariya, 15, was persistently absent from school and made several attempts to run away from home.
Three months into Northamptonshire Police's Project Redemption she is now back attending school full-time - and has been given work experience at an animal rehoming shelter...
Travel: A508 blocked in Kingsthorpe
BBC Travel
Kingsthorpe Road, the A508, is blocked in both directions at the Cartwright Road junction because of a collision involving three cars.
Report say the congestion is back to Holly Lodge Drive.
Thieves break into Kettering charity shop through roof
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Thieves stole cash and stock from a charity shop in Kettering after breaking in through the roof.