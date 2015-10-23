Guildhall

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our Northamptonshire Live coverage through the day

Local Live is finished for today, but we will be back on Monday with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire between 08:00 and 18:00.

Don't forget to put your clocks back this weekend.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boss of Towcester racecourse to appeal corruption ban

Cornelius Lysaght

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent

Towcester racecourse chief executive Kevin Ackerman is to appeal against his six month corruption ban from all tracks and is asking for penalty to be lifted in the meantime.

Towcester racecourse
Getty Images

Ackerman was found guilty of lying bets against a horse knowing its jockey aimed not to win, in a hearing in September with the ban handed out earlier this month.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Barclaycard confirm some Northampton jobs will go

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

I've spoken to Barclaycard, who confirmed to me that following the closure of their Deals website some jobs will go in Northampton but they couldn't say how many.

Barclaycard
Google

The company did tell me they will be offering some people re-deployment elsewhere in the company where possible.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Cobblers fans launch crowdfunding campaign for club... Barclaycard job loses announced

Martin Heath

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our latest stories:

  • Northampton Town fans have started a fundraising campaign to try and help the football club out of it's financial crisis
  • Barclaycard have announced over a hundred job losses
  • Officers investigating the murder of Abington man David Brickwood are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Corby man sentenced for handing out offensive leaflets

A man from Corby has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Damon Kelly
Leicestershire Police

Damon Kelly, 53, was banned from giving out leaflets anywhere in the country for five years after posting offensive leaflets and verbally abusing residents in Leicester.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US Grand Prix practice started in the rain

BBC Sport

First practice is underway in the US Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could possibly win the World Championship.

You can see the session, which has been hampered by rain, on the BBC Sport Website.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Northamptonshire Day dish created

Marsha Ramroop

BBC Radio Northampton

To celebrate the first Northamptonshire Day this Sunday Joe Buckley of The Red Lion, East Haddon created a new dish - the Northampton Tawery.

Northampton Tawery
BBC

It features venison from Althorp, gin from Harrington and other local ingredients. You can see the full recipe on the BBC Radio Northampton Facebook page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

David Brickwood murder: Police still don't know motive

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northamptonshire Police have said that David Brickwood, who was murdered in his Abington home, was "stabbed several times" but said the motive "remains unclear".

Brickwood house
BBC

The 74-year-old was attacked at his home in Lindsay Avenue on Saturday, 26 September.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Saints prop says team 'disappointed' they 'didn't click'

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton Saints host Newcastle at stadium:mk tomorrow hoping to shrug off defeat at Worcester last Friday, a performance prop Alex Waller put down to early-season rustiness.

Alex Waller
Getty Images

He said Saints "didn't quite click," but said they were "disappointed in ourselves," telling me they can perform better.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car explosion outside Daventry schools

Daventry Express

A car caught fire and exploded in flames outside three schools in Daventry this morning.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

David Brickwood murder: Erratically driven cars may offer clues

Willy Gilder

BBC Northampton

Officers investigating the murder of David Brickwood in his home in Lindsay Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, September 26 are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward.

David Brickwood
Northants Police

Police want information about two Ford Focus cars, which were seen being driven around the area between 01:00 and 02:30 on the morning Mr Brickwood died.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fans decorate Sixfields partially built stand

Northampton Town have been appealing for fans to cover the unfinished East Stand with flags ahead of their game tomorrow against Stevenage...

View more on instagram
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Barclaycard cuts jobs following closure of deals website

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

Northampton-based Barclaycard has announced over a hundred job losses following the closure of its deals website after a performance review.

Barclaycard deals
PA

The company says 112 jobs in the UK and the US will be cut. It's not yet known how many Northampton staff will be affected.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tyres smoke and squeal as Ken Block takes to Santa Pod

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I've never seen so much smoke as when Ken Block tore around obstacles on his first practice run of the Gymkhana Grid European Gauntlet Final at Santa Pod.

Each run costs about £1,000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang, but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sebastian Vettel handed 10-place grid penalty at United States GP

Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an 10 place engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Hamilton, 30, driving for Brackley-based Mercedes will win the title if he outscores Vettel by nine points and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by two.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's big picture: Northampton's Guildhall

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The main image on today's page is of Northampton's Guildhall. The neo-Gothic building was built in the 1860s and is home to Northampton Borough Council.

Northampton Guildhall
BBC

If you want to send us a picture then please email me.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pupils at Northampton primary school meet Maasai warriors from Kenya

Northants Herald & Post

A group of Maasai warriors entertained pupils and staff at a Northampton primary school during a special assembly this week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Town fans launch fund to save the club

Northampton Town Supporters' Trust has created a 'crowdfunding' page in an effort to raise £100,000 for the club.

Sixfields
BBC

The money will go to the club's chosen charity, Coppafeel. A percentage of the money raised from Cobblers' pink shirts is set to go the charity, although the first payment of this cash from the club is not due until the end of the month. Northampton Town say they are in regular contact with Coppafeel.

The trust say after that the money will be used to "ensure the club's survival".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cake designer says she can't eat her 'just huge' creation

Anna Bartlett

BBC Radio Northampton

A Wellingborough women who has a £3,000 cake - which she can't eat as it's not gluten free - sitting in her house hopes a charity or fundraising team may find a use for it.

Cake box
Michelle Young

Michelle Young, who designed the the cake for company Choccy Woccy Doo Dah, says it could "feed around 150 people" and is "just huge" with the "larger than life' face of Mr Bean on it made entirely of chocolate.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dry but cloudy

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

This afternoon will remain dry across the area but it will be rather cloudy.

Weather map showing high temperature of 13C
BBC

Top temperature of 13C (54F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Saints recall England World Cup players to starting XV

Northampton Saints have announced their team for the Premiership game in Milton Keynes against Newcastle Falcons, and it includes the recalled England World Cup players Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: New offender rehabilitation project launched...Saints recall England World Cup players

Martin Heath

BBC Radio Northampton

Here's what we are looking at into the afternoon:

  • A project designed to help young repeat offenders move away from a life of crime has been launched in Northampton
  • More than 3,000 temporary jobs are being created in Northamptonshire in the run-up to Christmas
  • Northampton Saints have recalled England World Cup players Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood for their game against Newcastle tomorrow
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Waiting for stunt driver to start his practice at Santa Pod

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I'm waiting to see one of the world's best drivers you've probably never heard of, Ken Block, who is famous for his Gymkhana Grid displays.

Santa Pod
BBC

Think skidding around an obstacle course against the clock. He will be doing some practice runs shortly at Santa Pod.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Friends work to improve Danetre Hospital

Daventry Express

The Friends of Danetre Hospital have provided money to buy medical equipment, physiotherapy kit, furniture, office equipment and more.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stunt driver part of bill of famous drivers 'drifting' round Santa Pod

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

Ken Block, who has had 150 million YouTube hits for his stunt driving videos, has arrived at Santa Pod.

Ken Block
BBC

Also on the bill this weekend are Nicholas Hamilton - Lewis' brother - and Boyzone's Shane Lynch.

They will all be Drifting around this famous race track in on the Northamptonshire/Bedfordshire border.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Seasonal jobs could be become permanent, says recruitment firm

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

A firm which is looking for people to fill the some of the over 3,000 temporary job in the run-up to Christmas says some of them could become permanent.

mail sorting
Getty Images

Gordon Mitchell, from PMP Recruitment, says around 10% of the picking and packing jobs in Northampton, Daventry and Corby will become full time in January.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ken Block: The best name for the best driver you’ve never heard of

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I'm off to Santa Pod to see one the best drivers in the world Ken Block, and here's a taste of what to expect...

View more on youtube
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police launched re-offending scheme to 'make Northamptonshire safer'

The director of an anti-violence unit in Scotland has praised Northamptonshire Police as "spectacular" in its ability to take on advice before launching its own Project Redemption scheme.

project redemption
BBC

The Police thought 'how do we make Northamptonshire safer for everyone?' It's the absence of crime and disorder that's the litmus test of great policing."

Karyn McCluskeyDirector of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Project Redemption is achieving the 'impossible'

The Northamptonshire Police officer behind Project Redemption, which aims to stop repeat offending, says they have "already seen demand on the police going down".

Daryl Lyon
BBC

Sergeant Daryl Lyon said a couple of young people they have been working with who were out of education are now going to school full-time which "many people said would have been impossible".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Saints captain looking forward to game at MK

Northampton Saints play their first 'home' game of the season at stadium:mk tomorrow. The side are using the MK ground while the Franklin's Gardens' redevelopment is finished.

Captain Lee Dickson is looking forward to the game...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Former teen runaway says scheme to stop re-offending makes her 'proud'

Mike Cartwright

BBC Look East

Sariya, 15, was persistently absent from school and made several attempts to run away from home.

Three months into Northamptonshire Police's Project Redemption she is now back attending school full-time - and has been given work experience at an animal rehoming shelter...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: New offender rehabilitation project launched... Temporary job created as Christmas approaches

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

Here's what we are looking at:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lewis Hamilton 'not in a rush' to win F1 World Championship

BBC Sport

In his latest column for BBC Sport Brackley-based Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton says the fact he can win the World Championship at this weekend's US Grand Prix is "honestly not something I have thought about".

Lewis Hamiton
Getty Images

The 30-year-old said he is "not in a rush to get it done".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman given £3,000 cake she can't eat and can't give to kids

Anna Bartlett

BBC Radio Northampton

Michelle Young, from Wellingborough, designed this Mr Bean chocolate cake for the famous cake making company Choccy Woccy Doo Dah.

Mr Bean cake
Michelle Young

She was presented with the cake which feeds 100 people - and is worth £3,000 - last week, but is unable to eat it as its not gluten free, and can't give it to her children because it contains rum.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: A508 blocked in Kingsthorpe

BBC Travel

Kingsthorpe Road, the A508, is blocked in both directions at the Cartwright Road junction because of a collision involving three cars.

Report say the congestion is back to Holly Lodge Drive.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top