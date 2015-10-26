Our Northamptonshire Live coverage throughout the day
Local Live is finished for today, but we will be back on Tuesday with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire from 08:00.
Weather: Cloudy night ahead with a misty morning ahead
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.
New Marina will 'give river a bit of life'
In three days' time, a new marina at Earls Barton will be filled with water and ready to become a home for boats on the River Nene.
Tony Collins, the first person to buy a berth at White Mills Marina, said: "Between here and Northampton there are two pubs and a restaurant on the side of the river, so I'm looking forward to this giving a bit of life to the river and getting people down here and enjoying it."
Government 'committed to fairer schools funding'
Schools minister Nick Gibb says the government is "committed to ensuring fairer funding right across the board."
He was responding in the House of Commons to a question from Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone, who said funding-per-pupil in Northamptonshire was £317 less than the average across England.
Mr Gibb said: "We allocated £390m to the 69 worst funded local authorities, including his local education authority."
MP asks for more schools funding
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
Kettering's MP has called for a better funding deal for Northamptonshire's school children.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative Philip Hollobone said: "Per pupil funding in Northamptonshire is £317 less than the English average, yet the rate of house building over the next 10-15 years is among the highest in the country."
Meadow becoming marina as water starts to flow in
Stuart Ratcliffe
BBC Look East
Here's a wider photo of the new White Mills Marina at Earls Barton being filled with water.
The floodgates were opened earlier to begin the process of connecting the marina to the neighbouring River Nene.
It will take three days to fill the purpose-built 141-berth facility, which used to be a grazing meadow.
Marina starts to fill up with water
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
Water is starting to fill up a new marina at Earls Barton, but it will take three days for the process to be completed.
Tony Collins, who lives in East Barton and has bought a boat for the White Mills Marina development, said: "I've been walking around the lake for years and it gets to the point where you think 'I could just do with a coffee' and now we've got a café here."
Arson Task Force launched to combat fires in Corby
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northants Police has launched a large-scale operation to bring down arson levels in Corby.
Operation Revive will be led by an Arson Task Force, and comes after there were 74 arsons in the area within the last year - an increase of 32 per cent.
Taxi driver punched in Northampton baseball bat attack
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
A taxi driver has been punched in the face, robbed and had his car damaged with a baseball bat in Northampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The cabbie said he was approached by a gang of three or four white men when he was parked in Nethermead Court in Lings at 03:00.
Northamptonshire Police said the attackers asked for money, punched him in the face, took his mobile phone and made off towards Ellfield Court.
'Fertile waters' of Wellingborough now sit beneath housing estate
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Wellingborough's "fertile waters" previously attracted Kings and their consorts, but the waters famed for "keeping the bowels open and quickening the pulse" were pumped down to the Dulleys Brewery, which made a tipple called Red Well Stout in its honour.
That brewery went out of business in the 1920s and the once famed Red Well now sits beneath a housing estate.
Wycombe fan set to tell Cobblers supporters how he helped buy Wanderers
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
The chairman of Wycombe Wanderers Supporters' Trust is set to tell Cobblers fans how fans of his club raised money to buy it in 2012.
A lorry travelling through roadworks on the M1 in Northamptonshire allegedly hit the car in front twice within the space of a minute.
Is Wellingborough still a 'fertility town'?
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Wellingborough was historically famed for its fertile waters - and statistics suggest it may still be the place to go if you want to get pregnant: Since 2001, the borough has jumped from the 78th to the 17th most fertile part of England and Wales.
But local historian Jon-Paul Carr says the figures are unlikely to be down to the town's Red Well.
The increase is more likely the result of a mixture of immigration of women from outside the UK - with families tending to have a higher fertility rate - and more women in their 20s, 30s and 40s deciding to have children.
Afternoon headlines: Defibrillators call at local businesses... Cancer appeal inundated with offers
Doctors practices in part of Northamptonshire are set to be ranked internally based on the number of patients on their list who attend A&E, according to the Pulse website.
NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Corby CCG have put forward plans in their board papers to list the top 20 GP practices that have the highest number of "frequent" A&E users, Pulse reports.
The practices, once identified, will be given support by the CCGs.
King Charles' consort tried Wellingborough's 'fertile' waters
Their endeavours were not uncommon amongst Britain's high class. Queen Mary was wooed by the hot springs of Bath during the 1700s and became pregnant 10 months after, while Catherine of Braganza, the wife of King Charles II, visited Tunbridge Wells in 1662.
The name "Red Well" appears often in the town, featuring on a pub, school, leisure centre and doctor's surgery. It was this Red Well that once made Wellingborough nationally famous for its water, with many believing it could boost fertility.
