  1. Updates for Monday, 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

Local Live is finished for today, but we will be back on Tuesday with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire from 08:00.

Weather: Cloudy night ahead with a misty morning ahead

It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).

Weather
BBC

Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.

New Marina will 'give river a bit of life'

In three days' time, a new marina at Earls Barton will be filled with water and ready to become a home for boats on the River Nene.

White Mills Marina, Earls Barton
BBC

Tony Collins, the first person to buy a berth at White Mills Marina, said: "Between here and Northampton there are two pubs and a restaurant on the side of the river, so I'm looking forward to this giving a bit of life to the river and getting people down here and enjoying it."

Government 'committed to fairer schools funding'

Schools minister Nick Gibb says the government is "committed to ensuring fairer funding right across the board."

School exam
PA

He was responding in the House of Commons to a question from Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone, who said funding-per-pupil in Northamptonshire was £317 less than the average across England.

Mr Gibb said: "We allocated £390m to the 69 worst funded local authorities, including his local education authority."

MP asks for more schools funding

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Kettering's MP has called for a better funding deal for Northamptonshire's school children.

Philip Hollobone MP
BBC

Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative Philip Hollobone said: "Per pupil funding in Northamptonshire is £317 less than the English average, yet the rate of house building over the next 10-15 years is among the highest in the country."

Meadow becoming marina as water starts to flow in

Stuart Ratcliffe

BBC Look East

Here's a wider photo of the new White Mills Marina at Earls Barton being filled with water.

White Mills Marina, Earls Barton
BBC

The floodgates were opened earlier to begin the process of connecting the marina to the neighbouring River Nene.

It will take three days to fill the purpose-built 141-berth facility, which used to be a grazing meadow.

Marina starts to fill up with water

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Water is starting to fill up a new marina at Earls Barton, but it will take three days for the process to be completed.

White Mills Marina, Earls Barton
BBC

Tony Collins, who lives in East Barton and has bought a boat for the White Mills Marina development, said: "I've been walking around the lake for years and it gets to the point where you think 'I could just do with a coffee' and now we've got a café here."  

Arson Task Force launched to combat fires in Corby

Craig Lewis

BBC News

Northants Police has launched a large-scale operation to bring down arson levels in Corby.

Willow Place Shopping Centre following the fire on New Year's Eve
BBC

Operation Revive will be led by an Arson Task Force, and comes after there were 74 arsons in the area within the last year - an increase of 32 per cent.

However, police have still not brought any charges over a large-scale fire in Willow Place Shopping Centre in the town on New Year's Eve. Seven people remain on bail.

Taxi driver punched in Northampton baseball bat attack

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

A taxi driver has been punched in the face, robbed and had his car damaged with a baseball bat in Northampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nethermead Court, Northampton
Google

The cabbie said he was approached by a gang of three or four white men when he was parked in Nethermead Court in Lings at 03:00.

Northamptonshire Police said the attackers asked for money, punched him in the face, took his mobile phone and made off towards Ellfield Court.

'Fertile waters' of Wellingborough now sit beneath housing estate

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Wellingborough's "fertile waters" previously attracted Kings and their consorts, but the waters famed for "keeping the bowels open and quickening the pulse" were pumped down to the Dulleys Brewery, which made a tipple called Red Well Stout in its honour.

King Charles I, played by Alex Gavin, with Ruth Cooper-Brown as Henrietta Maria and their son Charles II, played by Antonio Josephides in the BBC's The Boy who would be King
BBC

That brewery went out of business in the 1920s and the once famed Red Well now sits beneath a housing estate.

Wycombe fan set to tell Cobblers supporters how he helped buy Wanderers

Sam Read

BBC Radio Northampton

The chairman of Wycombe Wanderers Supporters' Trust is set to tell Cobblers fans how fans of his club raised money to buy it in 2012.

Wycombe Wanderers fans
Empics

Trevor Stroud will speak at a Northampton Town Supporters' Trust meeting about the future of the cash strapped side tonight.  

Northampton Town Supporters' Trust to hold Cobblers public meeting

Sam Read

BBC Radio Northampton

Northampton Town fans are holding a public meeting tonight to discuss the situation at the football club.

Sixfields
BBC

The Supporters' Trust want to work out how they could help, as the club faces a winding up order from HM Revenue & Customs.

Lorry ‘hit car twice within a minute’ in roadworks area of M1

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

A lorry travelling through roadworks on the M1 in Northamptonshire allegedly hit the car in front twice within the space of a minute.

Is Wellingborough still a 'fertility town'?

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Wellingborough was historically famed for its fertile waters - and statistics suggest it may still be the place to go if you want to get pregnant: Since 2001, the borough has jumped from the 78th to the 17th most fertile part of England and Wales.

Wellingborough history expert Jon-Paul Carr at the the site of the town's old well, now covered with a mosaic in honour of the Red Well visited by Henrietta Maria
BBC/Laurence Cawley

But local historian Jon-Paul Carr says the figures are unlikely to be down to the town's Red Well.

The increase is more likely the result of a mixture of immigration of women from outside the UK - with families tending to have a higher fertility rate - and more women in their 20s, 30s and 40s deciding to have children.    

Afternoon headlines: Defibrillators call at local businesses... Cancer appeal inundated with offers

Tom Percival

BBC Radio Northampton

The main news stories this afternoon:

  • East Midlands Ambulance service is urging businesses and communities across Northamptonshire toregister any public access defibrillatorsin place across the county
  • Friends and family of a Northampton student suffering from two forms of cancer say they've been inundated with offers of help
Councillor celebrates Northamptonshire Day

It was Northamptonshire Day yesterday - and among those celebrating all things to do with the county was county councillor Michael Clarke.

Here he is with the Northamptonshire Day flag at the Tree Top Walk at Salcey Forest.

Michael Clarke with the Northamptonshire Day flag
Michael Clarke
Police investigating College Street brawl

A large group of people were involved in a fight outside the Academy club in College Street, Northampton on Saturday.

The incident took place between 03:00 and 05:00, Northamptonshire Police say.

Weather: Dry and bright afternoon

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells. Feeling generally a little warmer than yesterday. 

Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather
BBC
World Puddle Jumping Championships to be held in Northamptonshire

Northants Herald & Post

Organisers of the World Puddle Jumping Championships, held in Kettering, have asked competitors not to consume fizzy pop and energy drinks before taking part because they may give them an unfair advantage.

Lewis Hamilton wins third F1 Championship

We've been talking about Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton winning the Formula One World Championship for the third time.

Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

This is how the Northampton Chronicle is reporting on how the British driver took his Brackley-based Mercedes to victory.

GP practices to be ranked on patient use of A&E

Nic Rigby

BBC News

Doctors practices in part of Northamptonshire are set to be ranked internally based on the number of patients on their list who attend A&E, according to the Pulse website.

NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Corby CCG have put forward plans in their board papers to list the top 20 GP practices that have the highest number of "frequent" A&E users, Pulse reports.

The practices, once identified, will be given support by the CCGs.

King Charles' consort tried Wellingborough's 'fertile' waters

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Among those attracted by the fertile powers of Wellingborough's water were King Charles I and his consort Henrietta Maria.

(From L to R) Henrietta Maria, Queen Mary II and Catherine of Braganza
Thinkstock

Their endeavours were not uncommon amongst Britain's high class. Queen Mary was wooed by the hot springs of Bath during the 1700s and became pregnant 10 months after, while Catherine of Braganza, the wife of King Charles II, visited Tunbridge Wells in 1662.  

Extra primary school places for selected villages

Daventry Star

Northamptonshire County Council’s Cabinet is set to approve plans to increase the number of places at three primary schools in the county.

Hamilton level with Senna and Lauda in list of most F1 Championships

BBC Sport

Lewis Hamilton - whose F1 World Championship victory came at the wheel of a Brackley-based Mercedes - is the tenth driver to win at least three world titles.

Table showing where Lewis Hamilton sits in the list of F1 World Championship winners. He has three, level with the likes of Ayrton Senna and Niki Lauda, while Michael Schumacher has the most wins on seven
BBC

Alain Prost and Sebestian Vettel, who have four titles each, are now within sight, but Michael Schumacher's record of seven wins is still some way off.

Book celebrating Northamptonshire’s treasures has raised £2,000 for Campaign to Protect Rural England

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

A book celebrating theunique treasures of Northamptonshirehas raised £2,000 for the county branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Wellingborough water 'helped woman have nine children'

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Local history expert and borough councillor Jon-Paul Carr believes the reputation of Wellingborough's Red Well in being able to boost fertility stemmed from the water's high iron content.

Jon-Paul Carr
BBC/Laurence Cawley

Henrietta Maria first came to Wellingborough in 1627 and Mr Carr said: "We like to think that the Wellingborough waters aided fertility and helped her succeed in getting pregnant nine times over."

Superfast broadband in South Northamptonshire

Superfast fibre broadband has arrived at Grange Park in South Northamptonshire up to six months earlier than expected.

Telecommunication cables
Reuters/Tim Wimborne

The multi-million pound Superfast Northamptonshire project, spearheaded by the county council and BT, is part of the national Superfast Britain programme.

Headlines: Support for Northampton student with two forms of cancer

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

The main news stories in Northamptonshire are:

  • Friends and family of a Northampton student suffering from two forms of cancer have been inundated with offers of help
  • Haulage companies in Northamptonshire have backed calls for the government to promote logistics as a career choice in schools and colleges
  • East Midlands Ambulance service is urging businesses and communities across Northamptonshire to register public access defibrillators
Train damaged after yobs leave ‘concrete block’ on railway tracks

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

A train had to be taken out of service after it hit what police believe was a concrete block left by yobs on a railway track in Northamptonshire.

Falcons and hawks battle Daventry pigeons

Nic Rigby

BBC News

Falcons and hawks are being drafted in to rid Daventry's town centre of pigeons, which officials say spread disease.

Pigeons
BBC

Expert handlers will be mounting a 10-day operation during which the falcons will patrol the skies, while the hawks are walked round the town to deter the pigeons.

Wellingborough: Is there 'something in the water'?

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Did you know that women wanting to become pregnant once sought out the waters of "fertility towns" like Wellingborough?

A woman holding a glass of water
BBC

The name "Red Well" appears often in the town, featuring on a pub, school, leisure centre and doctor's surgery. It was this Red Well that once made Wellingborough nationally famous for its water, with many believing it could boost fertility.

Lewis Hamilton clinches F1 Championship

BBC Sport

Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Brackley-based Mercedes, has won his third Formula 1 World Championship to become only the second British driver after Sir Jackie Stewart to achieve the feat.

Hamilton endured treacherous conditions in the build-up to the race
EPA

Hamilton, 30, won a thrilling United States Grand Prix to seal the drivers' title with his 10th victory of 2015.

Old Northamptonians back young star's bone marrow register

Nic Rigby

BBC News

A campaign has been set up to help raise awareness and money for a student from Northampton who is suffering from two types of cancer.

Old Northamptonians
Google

Zac Forskitt is one of only two people known of in the world fighting a form of leukaemia and a tumour at the same time.

Zac's rugby club Old Northamptonians has been fundraising, with the hashtag #BacZac set up with the aim of getting more people on the bone marrow register.

Monday's weather: Mainly dry, becoming breezy

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and bright day with occasional sunny spells, but feeling chilly in the breeze. Top temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather map
BBC

It should remain dry tonight with clear spells, although areas of low cloud will develop. Lows of 10C (50F).

Morning headlines: Haulage firms call for promotion of logistics as career

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

The main news stories in Northamptonshire are:

  • Haulage companies in Northamptonshire have backed calls for the government to promote logistics as a career choice in schools and colleges
  • East Midlands Ambulance service is urging businesses and communities across Northamptonshire to register any public access defibrillators in place across the county
  • A campaign has been set up to help raise awareness and money for a student from Northampton who is suffering from two types of cancer
Good morning and welcome to the live page for Northamptonshire

Hello and thank you for joining us at BBC Northampton. 

 We'll have the latest news, sport, travel and weather from now until 18:00. 

 If there's anything in your part of the county that you think we should know about, you can contact us via Facebook or Twitter

