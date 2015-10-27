In a previous interview with BBC Northampton in October, he said: "I have absolutely nothing to hide.... I do know the councillors and officers have acted completely properly because I was part of that until five months ago."
But we're no closer to finding out what steps led to an eight-figure sum being lent to a club which now can't afford to pay it back.
Council leader who agreed Cobblers loan 'unlikely' to speak at supporters' trust meeting
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
At last night's Northampton Town Supporters' Trust meeting, fans invited MP David Mackintosh to come to a future meeting and answer questions about the loan the football club received from Northampton Borough Council.
Mr Mackintosh was council leader when the £10.25m loan was made.
His office told me it's "unlikely" he'll attend any supporters' trust meetings as "it is a borough council issue to resolve".
Cobblers money 'lent without proper supervision and due diligence'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Millions of pounds of public money were lent to Northampton Town "without proper supervision and due diligence," according to former Cobblers director Tony Clarke.
Mr Clarke said: "If I asked the question, where is the money? We know it went from the council, to the football club, to First Land, but where is it now? That's the question people should ask."
Former director: "No-one is looking after the football club and the needs of the fans"
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Northampton South MP and Cobblers director, Tony Clarke, has been speaking about the current financial crises at Northampton Town.
He said: "The council is perhaps more concerned with getting its own money back and David Cardoza is more concerned with getting away with some of his own money... No-one is looking after the football club and the needs of the fans."
Tony Clarke: 'Someone needs to look after interests of Northampton Town'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Northampton Town director Tony Clarke has told BBC Radio Northampton someone needs to look after the interests of the club in the current takeover speculation.
It's widely reported former Oxford chairman Kelvin Thomas has agreed in principle to buy the club, but Northampton Borough Council's loan of £10.25m would need to be repaid - and that's yet to be confirmed.
Northampton Town: Chris Wilder to speak later
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
After Cobblers midfielder John-Joe O'Toole told me earlier that possibly not getting paid this week "is not ideal," I'll be speaking to manager Chris Wilder later.
It's an irony that as the club's off-field situation remains uncertain, the team has been on a run which puts them just off the automatic promotion places.
I'll be asking him whether he'll have a fit back four for Saturday - and whether he's more worried than John-Joe O'Toole about not being paid.
Kettering flats fire may have been started deliberately
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Investigators say a fire last night at a block of flats in Kettering town centre may have been started deliberately.
Around 40 firefighters and seven appliances attended the fire, on Dryland Street, at around 21:00. It took 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. No-one was injured.
Northampton MP joins campaign to get fairer funding for county schools
Northampton MP David Mackintosh has added his name to an open letter to Prime Minister David Cameron calling on the Government to deliver school funding reform.
Borough council deal key to sale of Cobblers
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
With former Oxford chairman Kelvin Thomas ready to buy the Cobblers - and current owner David Cardoza telling Northampton Chronicle and Echo he'll write off £6m he claims his family is owed by the club - it seems Northampton Borough Council may hold the key to the sale of Northampton Town.
It seems inevitable any deal would have to involve repayment of a £10.25m loan the council underwrote for the club - the whereabouts of which Mr Cardoza has still not offered to explain.
It's not known what stage those discussions are at - or whether they'll yield an agreement.
Fan owned NTFC 'a possibility, but not the best option'
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town Supporters' Trust has told me this lunchtime that while the club's debt "would be a stumbling block", they can't rule out fan ownership.
Trust spokesman James Averill said: "The ambition is a good one. Having the fans running the club is a good thing to aspire to... whether it's possible is very difficult to say. The figures involved are well beyond the Trust at the moment."
Headlines: Cobblers fans respond to takeover talks... Investigators at site of Kettering fire
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town Supporters' Trust says there'll be "a lot of debt" for any new owner of the club to take on
Investigators are at Dryland Street in Kettering to investigate what caused a fire last night in the basement of a block of flats
AFC Rushden and Diamonds face Barwell tonight in an FA Cup replay, with a place in the third round at stake
Diamonds FA Cup replay looms
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
If AFC Rushden and Diamonds can beat Barwell tonight in their FA Cup replay, they'll book a first round berth for the first time since they rose from the ashes.
I'll be speaking to Diamonds' boss Andy Peaks shortly about tonight's game at the Dog and Duck - and whether their 95th minute equaliser on Saturday gives them the edge.
Cobblers chairman claims he will 'write off' more than £6m he is owed by the club
Northamptonshire MP says House of Lords has given in to temptation
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton North MP Michael Ellis has told Sky News the House of Lords vote last night opposing the government's proposed tax credit changes makes for a "constitutional outrage".
"We cannot have a situation where the unelected House of Lords overrules the democratically elected House of Commons", he said.
The government was defeated twice last night. Chancellor, George Osborne, says he will "lessen" the impact of tax credit cuts on families after peers inflicted a serious blow on the government by demanding changes.
Weather: Dry and bright afternoon in store
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It'll be a pleasant afternoon, with cloud at least partly clearing and highs of 15C (59F).
Cloud will roll back in later on though, with rain arriving after dark.
Cobblers latest: I'll be speaking to the Supporters' Trust
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
Today on my programme I'll be speaking to Northampton Town Supporters' Trust about the possible takeover of the club and the fact that staff and players may not get paid this week.
Northampton Town's latest statement on player pay and Kelvin Thomas in full
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northampton Town has released a statement on the latest situation surrounding the Cobblers, including the news the club could be sold to former Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas and that players will probably not be paid on Friday.
If you want to read the statement in full, you can see it here.
Northampton Town: Keeping an eye on the actual sport
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
Another week, more drama at Northampton Town. With the club saying the players and staff may not get paid this month, it will be very interesting to get the thoughts of the squad.
I’ll be heading to Sixfields shortly to talk to midfielder John-Joe O’Toole, who was recently removed from the transfer list after a series of strong performances.
Northampton Town players' pay reliant on council agreeing to takeover plan
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
It is "likely that the wages will be paid late this month" to players and staff at Northampton Town, according to the club's chief executive, James Whiting. The club's bank account is currently frozen.
In a fresh statement, Mr Whiting a takeover by Kelvin Thomas has been agreed, "subject to talks with Northampton Borough Council over the outstanding £10.25 million loan.
"If those talks go well and things get agreed, we should be able to move forward as a matter of urgency and we can ensure the players and staff are paid with the minimum amount of delay."
Headlines: Cobblers' players may not get paid... Goverment accused of 'forcing' people to stop smoking
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
There is "every chance" players and staff at Northampton Town won't get paid on time this Friday, according to the club's chief executive James Whiting
Working Men's Clubs in Northamptonshire say members who smoke are increasingly staying at home and accuse the government of trying to "force" people to quit
A second screen for the Errol Flynn filmhouse at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton could be approved tonight
Northampton Town: Players 'may not get paid on time'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town’s chief executive says there is “every chance” players and staff at the club won’t get paid on time this Friday.
James Whiting says he does expect salaries to be paid – but not on time this week because the club’s bank account has been frozen.
Smoking ban hits working men's clubs
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Increasing numbers of working men's club members in Northamptonshire would rather stay at home and smoke, instead of going down to their club and having to go outdoors to light up.
The club's accuse the government of trying to force people to quit smoking, saying increasingly expensive tobacco and strict laws are hitting their bottom line.
Northampton Town: Where's the money?
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
While the prospect of a possible buyer for Northampton Town is likely to be welcomed by many fans, it still leaves the considerable matter of what has happened to the £10.25m originally loaned to the club by Northampton Borough Council.
Where that money has gone isn't clear and it seems inconceivable a deal could be done without the borough council recovering its losses, possibly through a land deal.
Scheme for second screen at Royal and Derngate Theatre
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Plans for a second cinema screen at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton could be approved tonight.
Borough councillors will consider the proposal for the Errol Flynn Filmhouse. Officers are recommending the plans are given the go-ahead - saying the cinema would enhance the cultural and leisure offer in the town.
Police and fire merger sees 300 police officers move to fire stations across Northants
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
That's it from the Northamptonshire Live page for today - it's been a busy one, with developments in the Sixfields saga likely to continue this evening.
Don't forget to check back in tomorrow morning from 08:00 for all the latest, along with the day's early sport, weather and travel updates.
Diamonds prepare for FA Cup showdown
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
For the first time since they were formed in 2011 out of the rubble of Rushden and Diamonds, AFC Rushden and Diamonds could get into the first round proper of the FA Cup this evening.
Diamonds boss Andy Peaks told BBC Radio Northampton: "Tonight's a bonus game after the 95th minute equaliser on Saturday."
If Diamonds can beat Barwell they'll play Grays or Welling at home in the first round proper.
Call for firework displays to ban Chinese lanterns
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Paper - or Chinese - lanterns do huge amounts of damage to the countryside and should be banned from firework displays, according to the Country, Land and Business Association (CLA).
It's not the first time the CLA has criticised the lanterns. In October 2013 it said they should be banned altogether.
It says, "the concept of launching a naked flame into the night sky over which you have no control, is reckless."
Cobblers auditor is Andrew Cardoza... no relation
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
A strange twist in the Cobblers story.
The company KPMG is in discussions with Northampton Borough Council about the type of investigation the auditor would carry out into the loan the authority gave to Northampton Town.
The auditor appointed is Andrew Cardoza. KPMG assure us he's no relation to the Cobblers chairman David. Just an amazing coincidence.
Headlines: Wages may not be paid on time at Cobblers... Teen killed on A45 named
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Cobblers boss says prospective new owner has good track record
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
In the midst of another topsy-turvy day at Sixfields, Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder has told me he's a fan of the man poised to take over the club, Kelvin Thomas.
It was Thomas who appointed Wilder as manager of Oxford United.
“He’s a football guy," Wilder said. "He went to Oxford and turned the club around and I’m sure if he was given the opportunity to come in here, we would progress and see improvement.”
Weather: Wet and mild this evening
BBC Weather
It'll be cloudy and mild this evening, with extensive hill fog and some light rain or drizzle at times.
Rain is likely to turn heavier and more persistent across some parts later in the night, such as Arbury Hill. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Questions for MP over Cobblers loan remain unanswered
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
David Mackintosh - Northampton Borough Council leader when the authority approved a £10.25m loan to Northampton Town - has refused to answer supporters' questions about the affair.
In a previous interview with BBC Northampton in October, he said: "I have absolutely nothing to hide.... I do know the councillors and officers have acted completely properly because I was part of that until five months ago."
But we're no closer to finding out what steps led to an eight-figure sum being lent to a club which now can't afford to pay it back.
Council leader who agreed Cobblers loan 'unlikely' to speak at supporters' trust meeting
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
At last night's Northampton Town Supporters' Trust meeting, fans invited MP David Mackintosh to come to a future meeting and answer questions about the loan the football club received from Northampton Borough Council.
Mr Mackintosh was council leader when the £10.25m loan was made.
His office told me it's "unlikely" he'll attend any supporters' trust meetings as "it is a borough council issue to resolve".
Cobblers money 'lent without proper supervision and due diligence'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Millions of pounds of public money were lent to Northampton Town "without proper supervision and due diligence," according to former Cobblers director Tony Clarke.
Mr Clarke said: "If I asked the question, where is the money? We know it went from the council, to the football club, to First Land, but where is it now? That's the question people should ask."
Former director: "No-one is looking after the football club and the needs of the fans"
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Northampton South MP and Cobblers director, Tony Clarke, has been speaking about the current financial crises at Northampton Town.
He said: "The council is perhaps more concerned with getting its own money back and David Cardoza is more concerned with getting away with some of his own money... No-one is looking after the football club and the needs of the fans."
Tony Clarke: 'Someone needs to look after interests of Northampton Town'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Northampton Town director Tony Clarke has told BBC Radio Northampton someone needs to look after the interests of the club in the current takeover speculation.
It's widely reported former Oxford chairman Kelvin Thomas has agreed in principle to buy the club, but Northampton Borough Council's loan of £10.25m would need to be repaid - and that's yet to be confirmed.
Northampton Town: Chris Wilder to speak later
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
After Cobblers midfielder John-Joe O'Toole told me earlier that possibly not getting paid this week "is not ideal," I'll be speaking to manager Chris Wilder later.
It's an irony that as the club's off-field situation remains uncertain, the team has been on a run which puts them just off the automatic promotion places.
I'll be asking him whether he'll have a fit back four for Saturday - and whether he's more worried than John-Joe O'Toole about not being paid.
Kettering flats fire may have been started deliberately
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Investigators say a fire last night at a block of flats in Kettering town centre may have been started deliberately.
Around 40 firefighters and seven appliances attended the fire, on Dryland Street, at around 21:00. It took 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. No-one was injured.
Northampton MP joins campaign to get fairer funding for county schools
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Northampton MP David Mackintosh has added his name to an open letter to Prime Minister David Cameron calling on the Government to deliver school funding reform.
Borough council deal key to sale of Cobblers
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
With former Oxford chairman Kelvin Thomas ready to buy the Cobblers - and current owner David Cardoza telling Northampton Chronicle and Echo he'll write off £6m he claims his family is owed by the club - it seems Northampton Borough Council may hold the key to the sale of Northampton Town.
It seems inevitable any deal would have to involve repayment of a £10.25m loan the council underwrote for the club - the whereabouts of which Mr Cardoza has still not offered to explain.
It's not known what stage those discussions are at - or whether they'll yield an agreement.
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Northamptonshire's status as the home of world conkers could be at risk. Find out why, below...
Fan owned NTFC 'a possibility, but not the best option'
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town Supporters' Trust has told me this lunchtime that while the club's debt "would be a stumbling block", they can't rule out fan ownership.
Trust spokesman James Averill said: "The ambition is a good one. Having the fans running the club is a good thing to aspire to... whether it's possible is very difficult to say. The figures involved are well beyond the Trust at the moment."
Headlines: Cobblers fans respond to takeover talks... Investigators at site of Kettering fire
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Diamonds FA Cup replay looms
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
If AFC Rushden and Diamonds can beat Barwell tonight in their FA Cup replay, they'll book a first round berth for the first time since they rose from the ashes.
I'll be speaking to Diamonds' boss Andy Peaks shortly about tonight's game at the Dog and Duck - and whether their 95th minute equaliser on Saturday gives them the edge.
Cobblers chairman claims he will ‘write off’ more than £6m he is owed by the club
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Embattled Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza has claimed he will write off more than £6 million he loaned to the football club to enable a sale to go through.
'We are in a very precarious position' - Northampton Town Supporters' Trust
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
James Averill from Northampton Town Supporters' Trust says they "don't have a great amount of time" and have to be flexible in finding a solution to the club's difficulties.
He said they have to be prepared for "all eventualities", as ex-Oxford United boss Kelvin Thomas' interest in buying the club, which first emerged last night, continues.
Northamptonshire MP says House of Lords has given in to temptation
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton North MP Michael Ellis has told Sky News the House of Lords vote last night opposing the government's proposed tax credit changes makes for a "constitutional outrage".
"We cannot have a situation where the unelected House of Lords overrules the democratically elected House of Commons", he said.
The government was defeated twice last night. Chancellor, George Osborne, says he will "lessen" the impact of tax credit cuts on families after peers inflicted a serious blow on the government by demanding changes.
Weather: Dry and bright afternoon in store
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It'll be a pleasant afternoon, with cloud at least partly clearing and highs of 15C (59F).
Cloud will roll back in later on though, with rain arriving after dark.
Cobblers latest: I'll be speaking to the Supporters' Trust
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
Today on my programme I'll be speaking to Northampton Town Supporters' Trust about the possible takeover of the club and the fact that staff and players may not get paid this week.
I'm on air at midday - please join me.
Northampton Town's latest statement on player pay and Kelvin Thomas in full
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northampton Town has released a statement on the latest situation surrounding the Cobblers, including the news the club could be sold to former Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas and that players will probably not be paid on Friday.
If you want to read the statement in full, you can see it here.
Overwhelming case for independent inquiry, says opposition leader on Northampton Town crisis
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
There is an overwhelming case for a full public inquiry into the borough council’s role in the Cobblers stadium development fiasco, according to the authority’s opposition leader Councillor Danielle Stone.
Northampton Town: Keeping an eye on the actual sport
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton Sport
Another week, more drama at Northampton Town. With the club saying the players and staff may not get paid this month, it will be very interesting to get the thoughts of the squad.
I’ll be heading to Sixfields shortly to talk to midfielder John-Joe O’Toole, who was recently removed from the transfer list after a series of strong performances.
Northampton Town players' pay reliant on council agreeing to takeover plan
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
It is "likely that the wages will be paid late this month" to players and staff at Northampton Town, according to the club's chief executive, James Whiting. The club's bank account is currently frozen.
In a fresh statement, Mr Whiting a takeover by Kelvin Thomas has been agreed, "subject to talks with Northampton Borough Council over the outstanding £10.25 million loan.
"If those talks go well and things get agreed, we should be able to move forward as a matter of urgency and we can ensure the players and staff are paid with the minimum amount of delay."
Headlines: Cobblers' players may not get paid... Goverment accused of 'forcing' people to stop smoking
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town: Players 'may not get paid on time'
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town’s chief executive says there is “every chance” players and staff at the club won’t get paid on time this Friday.
James Whiting says he does expect salaries to be paid – but not on time this week because the club’s bank account has been frozen.
Smoking ban hits working men's clubs
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Increasing numbers of working men's club members in Northamptonshire would rather stay at home and smoke, instead of going down to their club and having to go outdoors to light up.
The club's accuse the government of trying to force people to quit smoking, saying increasingly expensive tobacco and strict laws are hitting their bottom line.
Northampton Town: Where's the money?
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
While the prospect of a possible buyer for Northampton Town is likely to be welcomed by many fans, it still leaves the considerable matter of what has happened to the £10.25m originally loaned to the club by Northampton Borough Council.
Where that money has gone isn't clear and it seems inconceivable a deal could be done without the borough council recovering its losses, possibly through a land deal.
Scheme for second screen at Royal and Derngate Theatre
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Plans for a second cinema screen at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton could be approved tonight.
Borough councillors will consider the proposal for the Errol Flynn Filmhouse. Officers are recommending the plans are given the go-ahead - saying the cinema would enhance the cultural and leisure offer in the town.
Police and fire merger sees 300 police officers move to fire stations across Northants
Northants Herald & Post
Nearly 300 police officers and PCSOs in Northamptonshire have moved from police stations to their local fire stations.
Cobblers takeover talks: Who is Kelvin Thomas?
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northampton Town chief executive James Whiting last night claimed Kelvin Thomas has agreed a deal to buy the club - but just who is the former Oxford United chairman?
Kettering flats evacuated after fire
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A block of flats in Kettering was evacuated last night after a fire in the basement car park.
About 40 firefighters attended the blaze on Dryland Street just after 21:00. It took over an hour for the fire service to bring the blaze under control.
Cobblers chief executive says no other creditors expected to 'piggy back' HMRC petition
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Cobblers chief executive James Whiting says he doesn't expect any other creditors to "piggy back" on a winding-up petition the club is facing.
The petition is being brought by HM Revenue & Customs, to whom Mr Whiting says the club owe £166,000.