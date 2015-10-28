BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire
- Prospective Northampton Town buyer Kelvin Thomas says he is "excited" about a potential takeover, but there are issues to be resolved
- A coroner has issued a warning about the dangers of co-sleeping with babies after a nine-week-old died while sleeping with his mother
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
By Katy Prickett
M1 at junction 16: Severe congestion in Northamptonshire
We're being warned of queuing traffic between junctions 16 and 17 of the M1. It follows an earlier accident between between a car and lorry.
Lanes have reopened, but rush hour traffic is also backing up on the A45 as it joins the M1 at junction 15.
Pathologist linked baby death to co-sleeping
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The doctor who oversaw a Northampton baby's post-mortem said the death was "linked to sudden unexplained death in infancy" and was "in the context" of co-sleeping with parents.
Consultant paediatric pathologist Roger Malcomson's evidence was used at the inquest into the death of nine-week-old Henry Whitehouse.
Coroner Anne Pember recorded an open verdict and repeated a warning that co-sleeping is unsafe.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Cobblers sale: Kelvin Thomas 'excited' by deal
We've been looking today at how the man who wants to take control of Northampton Town has shared his views on the purchase.
Ex-Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas says:
'Tampon tax': Kettering MP votes for its removal
The MP for Kettering was one of only three Conservatives to support a motion to remove VAT at 5% from sanitary products.
Labour wanted to force the government to negotiate with the EU about getting VAT removed. Campaigners point out the tax is aimed at luxury goods and doesn't exist on razors and pitta bread because they're considered "essential goods".
Northamptonshire's other MPs all supported the government and the motion was lost by 305 votes to 287.
Bridge to close between Islip and Thrapston for eight weeks
East Northants Council has announced that the bridge between Islip and Thrapston will be closed for the next eight weeks for maintenance.
Weather: Some rain, but drier later
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
There is still some rain around, but it will get drier this afternoon, with the chance of some bright spells and a high of 14C (57F).
Tomorrow it will be wet and windy, with a high of 14C (57F).
Church roof lead theft can have wide-ranging effects
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A Northamptonshire policeman who has organised a conference at Althorp House to look into lead theft from church roofs said such crime has widespread effects.
Sgt Sam Dobbs, from Daventry said: “These crimes don’t just result in the theft of the lead, but damage to masonry, guttering, water damage inside the church and, in one case, the destruction of the church organ."
Drones 'used by church lead thieves', Northamptonshire seminar hears
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Thieves are using the latest technology, including drones, to help them steal lead from church roofs, says a Northamptonshire policeman who has organised a conference at Althorp House.
In recent months lead has been stolen from four churches in the county, including 12 tonnes of lead taken from St Mary the Virgin and St John's in Great Brington, the church that Princess Diana attended, in August.
Northampton Town 'needs to reconnect' with community
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Northampton Town Football Club "needs to fully reconnect back with all aspects of the community", according to the potential buyer of the club ex-Oxford United chairman Kelvin Thomas.
In a statement, Mr Thomas said his group was "well funded" and could "complete a deal quickly on a sensible basis".
"Our interest is to take the football club forward," he said.
Church roofs in Northamptonshire suffering thousands of pounds of damage after lead thefts
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A seminar will be taking place at Althorp House to help reduce the number of lead thefts from churches in Northamptonshire.
Two boys, aged 11 and 14, held after Kettering fire
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Two boys, aged 11 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze in Kettering.
The fire broke out on Monday at a block of flats in Dryland Street.
The boys have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
'Significant police concerns' over nightclub
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A Northampton nightclub has been criticised by police after a disturbance led to more than 30 officers being called out.
Northamptonshire Police said in a report to the council there were "significant police concerns regarding the effective and safe running" of the Academy in Gold Street.
The Academy has yet to comment.
Prospective Northampton Town buyer has 'positive meeting' with council
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The potential buyer of Northampton Town Kelvin Thomas has had a "positive meeting with Northampton Borough Council," he said in a statement.
The club owes the council more than £10m and any deal to help the financially troubled Cobblers would have to be agreed with the authority.
Further talks are taking place this week, said Mr Thomas, but it was "too early to know whether we will be able to properly resolve" issues around the finance of the club.
Potential buyer of troubled club prepared to 'invest significant funds'
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Portential Northampton Town buyer Kelvin Thomas says he is "prepared to invest significant funds immediately to stabilise the club off the pitch... and complete the East Stand".
But, in a statement, he said it was too early to know whether the financial issues can be settled.
He said there was a "very complicated situation with outstanding debt, parcels of land with different leases, various creditors and winding up petitions, all with serious implications for the club".
BreakingNorthampton Town takeover: Kelvin Thomas 'excited' but issues remain
Prospective Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas has issued a statement in which he says he is "excited" by a potential takeover, but has found a "very complicated situation" with issues over outstanding debt, parcels of land with different leases, various creditors and winding up petitions to resolve.
'Batons and machete' reports at disturbance near nightclub
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Reports of men with "batons and machetes" led to more than 30 officers being called to deal with a disturbance near a Northampton nightclub, police have revealed.
In its evidence to Northampton Borough Council's licensing committee, which suspended the club's licence, Northamptonshire Police said at 03:30 on 24 October, CCTV picked up 300 people leaving the Academy nightclub and two groups started fighting.
Three people suffered stab wounds.
Parents 'devastated' following co-sleeping death of baby
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The parents of nine-week-old Henry Whitehouse, who died after co-sleeping with his mother, say they were "devastated" when they found he had died in December last year.
Father Kieron Whitehouse, from Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, speaking after an inquest into Henry's death which recorded an open verdict, said: "If we could do it again, we would obviously do it differently."
His mother, Dawn Goodacre, who sobbed during the hearing, said: "We were in shock, both devastated."
Inquest into co-sleeping baby death is second in two weeks
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Coroner Anne Pember's advice about the dangers of co-sleeping with babies is the second such warning in two weeks.
Today's inquest into the death of nine-week-old Henry James Whitehouse, from Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, comes after Mrs Pember said parents who let their babies sleep with them in bed are putting their children's lives at risk during an inquest into the death of Darcie-Rose Souster.
Coroner's warning about danger of co-sleeping at baby death inquest
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I've just been to the inquest of nine-week-old baby, Henry James Whitehouse, where coroner Anne Pember has issued a warning about the dangers of co-sleeping with babies.
Henry died in December 2014 while sleeping on the sofa with his mother. The coroner returned an open verdict.
Nightclub licence suspended after disturbance led to stabbings
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A nightclub licence has been suspended for at least 28 days after more than 30 police officers were called to a disturbance nearby, the Northampton Chronicle has reported.
Northampton Borough Council confirmed to the BBC that its licensing committee suspended the premises licence of the Academy in Gold Street, Northampton, after an application by Northamptonshire Police.
Police said three people were stabbed in the disturbances which happened between the night of 23 October and the early hours of 24 October.
Northampton nightclub forced to close after three people stabbed in mass brawl
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A nightclub in Northampton has been forced to shut down for at least 28 days after three people were stabbed outside the venue during a large fight involving knives and machetes.
Northampton born songwriter inducted into 5 Million club
Northampton born and bred songwriter Ashley Ingram, who wrote 'You Gotta Be' for Des'ree, has been inducted into the BMI (British Music Inc) 5 Million club.
The award honours songwriters who have had their songs broadcast on recognised TV and radio in the UK and America more than five million times.
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Cobblers’ Ivan Toney sale money went into ‘day-to-day’ running of Northampton Town
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Much of undisclosed fee received for the sale of Cobblers striker Ivan Toney was used on the “general running” of Northampton town over summer, a meeting has heard.
Second cinema screen approved for Derngate theatre
Plans for a second cinema screen at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton have been approved.
Borough councillors agreed the proposal for the extension to the Errol Flynn Filmhouse at a meeting last night. Planning officers said the cinema would enhance cultural and leisure facilities in the town.
Fly-tipping costing Northants £750,000
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Cleaning up after fly-tippers is costing Northamptonshire councils £750,000 per year.
The number of incidents in the county is on the rise, according to new figures released by the the Country Land and Business Association - with the number of cases up by almost 50,000 last year.
Pothole roadworks in north of the county postponed due to budget constraints
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Schemes to improve a number of pothole-riddled roads in the north of the county have been postponed until next year because of county council budget constraints.
Weather: Wet in morning, but drier later
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
It's pretty wet this morning, with some of the rain heavy at times but it will get drier this afternoon, with the chance of some bright spells and a maximum temperature of 13C (55F).
Tonight the dry conditions will continue, with clear skies at first and a minimum temperature of 9C (48F).
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Nic Rigby
