CCTV of stolen supermarket dog released
This is the picture of the person who untied the dog and walked off with it from outside Tesco in Rothwell.
The dog is white with black ears, black markings on its body and spots on the left side of its muzzle. The person who took her walked off in the direction of Market Hill.
Witnesses, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
The secrets of a good curry - from the National Curry championship
Mike Cartwright
BBC Look East
The country's finest Indian and Bangladeshi chefs have arrived in Northampton to take part in the National Curry championship.
They've been cooking up their very special dishes in the kitchens of Northampton College.
One of the competitors, Nadir Hussein from Northampton, said the secret to a good curry is exploring with spices - and using five spices gets the best result.
Overnight weather: Cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Rather cloudy and misty over the hills tonight with some patchy light rain or drizzle, this turning heavier and more persistent late in the night. Temperatures only falling to 11C (52F).
Tomorrow starts cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy for a time, but it will gradually become drier into the afternoon with perhaps some hazy sunshine developing.
Mild with a blustery southeasterly breeze, temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
Rothwell stolen dog update
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Officers investigating the theft of a dog from outside a Northamptonshire shop have released a CCTV image of the incident.
The female English springer spaniel was taken from outside the Tesco Express store in Bridge Street, Rothwell, at 19.20 on Saturday, 10 October.
The dog had been tied to a tree while its owners went into the shop.
What is it really like to go through IVF treatment?
Helen Blaby
BBC Radio Northampton
Around 50,000 women go through IVF each year, and it's no easy process, being both physically and emotionally challenging.
Vincenza from Northampton called me earlier to talk about the reality of her treatment...
Saints 'not investigated' for salary cap breaches
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints have stated they were not one of the clubs investigated for a breach of the salary cap.
A number of clubs, notably Wasps, have declared they were not one of the unspecified number of clubs Premiership Rugby said were being probed for alleged salary-cap breaches. And now Saints have followed suit.
"Northampton Saints strategic plan is to pay up to the maximum of the salary cap, but not beyond," said Saints chief executive Allan Robson. "There is no-one more supportive of the salary cap than us."
Lead theft conference: St Mary's Church
Stuart Ratcliffe
BBC Look East
Police have been discussing ways to reduce the increasing number of lead thefts in the county.
Below is a picture of St Mary's Church after all the lead was taken from the roof. Thieves left the timber of the church in Great Brington totally exposed and in doing so put the inside of the church at risk. The repair bill has been estimated at £40,000.
The search for the King of Spice continues
Mike Cartwright
BBC Look East
The 2015 curry chef competition is being held at the Booth Lane campus today.
There are about 30 chefs competing for the title of the UK's King of Spice and things are looking hot hot hot...
Gang 'kicked and punched' victims in car park attack
Police are searching for information regarding a group of six to ten men, who allegedly kicked and punched three men and a woman in a Northampton car park.
The incident happened between 21:00 and 21:40 on Monday outside the Lumbertubs shops in Billing Brook Road.
Have Saints breached salary cap?: 'Absolutely not'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints chief executive Allan Robson could not have been clearer when I asked him if the club had breached the Premiership salary cap.
"Absolutely not," he told me at this afternoon's press conference.
Dr Fright's Halloween nights have attracted more than 2,000 people
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
At least 2,000 people have so far made their way through four terrifying mazes at Halloween attraction Dr Fright's this year.
Owner Robert Grey says the event is bigger than last year with up to 70 monsters lurking around the corners of the walk-through horror attraction, based in Earls Barton.
I will not be attending after last year as I screamed throughout and couldn't sleep after it - but if you're brave enough go visit.
Business owner keen for St Giles Street win
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Susan George, from Parties 2 Amaze on St Giles Street, says she has already voted in the High Street competition - and would really like to see the street win.
A mechanic who was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in a Northampton garage suffered a fatal head injury, an inquest heard.
'Much esteemed' Walter Hancock played under legend Mobbs
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints' Walter Hancock - the first of the club's players to be killed in the First World War when he died on this day in 1914 - played under the captaincy of the great Edgar Mobbs before leaving the club to play two seasons in Coventry.
In March 1916, the Birmingham Gazette said of him: "A gentlemanly player, he was much esteemed by all with whom he came into contact on or off the field."
Female driver slapped in the face by Northampton pedestrian
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A man leaned into a car and slapped a woman across the face after she beeped her horn at him.
The man was part of a group of pedestrians blocking the junction from Kettering Road into Cowper Street between 13:30 and 14:00 on Tuesday when the victim tried to drive her blue Ford Ka through it.
He is described black, in his mid-to-late 30s, about 6ft and muscular with a shaved head. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit.
Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion wrestles in Mexico
BBC Sport
Newly crowned 2015 world champion, Lewis Hamilton - who drives for Brackley-based Mercedes, has swapped an F1 car for the wrestling ring before Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.
Hamilton takes part in a tag-team match, even performing a running crossbody on his masked opponent. Watch here.
Northampton's St Giles Street in second place for award
Winners in each of the seven categories get a share of a prize pot worth £80,000, which includes expert training and tailor-made tips from Google’s training task force for 100 of their shops, bars and restaurants.
Mayor of Wellingborough asks for poppy appeal support
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Barry Graves, has urged people to join him in supporting this year’s Royal British Legion poppy appeal and to attend the service of remembrance on 8 November at the war memorial in Broad Green.
He said: “When people wear their poppies they are not just remembering those who have lost their lives in conflict, they’re also helping to provide assistance to today’s armed forces community."
Council leader urges people to vote in high street competition
Councillor Mary Markham, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said she was “delighted" St Giles Street has been recognised as one of the best high streets in the country and urged everyone to vote to help the street get to the number one spot.
Saints Hancock was 'cool as a frozen cucumber'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Originally from Gloucester, Northampton Saints legend Walter Hancock joined the army at the age of 17, but left to become a blacksmith and later to play for Saints and the East Midlands (pictured) from 1910.
Described as being "as cool as an frozen cucumber" when playing against the touring Springboks, he was called up as a reservist at the outbreak of war in August 1914 and was sadly killed at Ypres the same year.
Halloween house: Welcome to the 'Zombie Quarter'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
We spotted this Halloween themed house in Northampton's "Zombie Quarter".
Spot the skeleton! If you've seen a house with some spooky additions send a picture to us.
Latest headlines: School leads the way in art and drama... Lead theft to be discussed
This is the latest news this morning:
Abbeyfield School in Northampton has been named as one of nine in the region leading the way in subjects such as music and drama
An event looking into lead theft from churches is set to take place at Althorp House today
St Giles Street second in race to be named top high street
There are two weeks left for people to vote for Northampton's St Giles Street in the race to be named Britain's best high street.
Competing in the city category of the Great British High Street awards, the street is competing against North Parade in Bradford and Mill Road in Cambridge - and is currently trailing its Bradford rival in second place.
Half of the final mark comes from the public vote and the other half from judges' scores.
Hero Saint died after fierce fighting at Ypres
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
The first Northampton Saints player to lose his life in the First World War, Walter Hancock, died on this day in 1914.
Hancock played at full-back for Saints for several seasons under the captaincy of the great Edgar Mobbs. He died following fierce fighting around Ypres in October 1914, and with no known grave his name is on the Menin Gate.
Church lead thieves are surveying targets 'where pickings are rich'
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Northamptonshire Police say "highly sophisticated, well organised gangs" are targeting churches to steal lead from their roofs.
Sgt Sam Dobbs, speaking ahead of an event at Althorp House today to address the problem, said: "They are doing their surveys and they are picking churches where the pickings are rich."
John-Joe O'Toole central to Cobblers successful run
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Town head to Newport County on Saturday in fourth place in League Two, with midfielder John-Joe O'Toole central to their run of just one defeat in nine matches.
The midfielder, who started the season on the transfer list, said he had to "knuckle down" and wait for his chance: "That's all you can do really, just stay professional."
Travel: Delays on Duston Mill Lane following crash
BBC Travel
An accident has left debris on the road both ways on the A5076 Upton Way in Northampton at the Duston Mill Lane junction.
Latest headlines: Abbeyfield School leading the way in the arts... St Giles Street sitting second in national competition
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are this morning's top stories:
Abbeyfield School in Northampton has been named as one of nine in the region leading the way in subjects such as music and drama
With two weeks to go in the public voting, St Giles Street in Northampton his second in the city category of the Great British High Street Awards
An event looking into lead theft from church roofs is set to take place at Althorp House today
St Giles Street is currently in second place in the race to win the Great British High Street Competition 2015.
