BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire
- Shops in Northamptonshire will be subject to spot checks by Trading Standards investigating the safety of children's fancy dress costumes
- Businesses in Thrapston and Islip say they're losing trade, after the bridge between the two was closed without warning
- People living in Earls Barton vote overwhelmingly in favour of a neighbourhood plan giving them a say on housing applications and any new development
- Updates for Friday 30 October 2015
Weather tonight: Mainly dry with some patchy fog
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Mainly dry tonight with a good deal of cloud and generally rather misty with some patchy fog by dawn with a minimum temperature of 9C (48F).
Tomorrow will be rather misty at first with any fog patches slow to thin, although it will become a bit brighter as the day progresses, with a maximum temperature of 17C (63F).
For more information, visit BBC Weather.
Northampton parish seeks to change 'cumbersome' name
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A parish council in the borough of Northampton is hoping to change its name as it is seen as too long and "cumbersome".
Wootton, Wootton Fields and Simpson Manor Parish Council wants to be known simply as Wootton Parish Council, arguing the present name could be seen as "divisive" and suggesting that it does not represent a single community.
The proposal goes before Northampton Borough Council on Monday.
New technology can deal with prostate problems in a day
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Half of men aged 60 have the symptoms of an enlarged prostate: poor flow of urine, or getting up several times in the night to use the toilet, for example.
In the past, dealing with it would require a week in hospital.
Now, it can be done in a day at Kettering General Hospital, thanks to new technology.
Why are nine Australian soldiers buried in a Northampton cemetery?
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Hundreds of stories about the Home Front during World War One - including some from Northamptonshire - have been compiled into a free, interactive ebook by the BBC, available from today.
One of the stories looks at why nine Australian soldiers from World War One are buried in a large municipal cemetery in Northampton - 10,000 miles from home.
Nightclub crush deaths inquests to be held
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The inquests into the deaths of two women who died following in a crush at the Lava Ignite nightclub in Northampton will be held on Monday.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, died after attending the club in October 2011.
The hearing w1ill take place at County Hall in Northampton.
Charge supermarkets for abandoned trolleys in Northampton says borough councillor
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Abandoned shopping trolleys should be collected by Northampton Borough Council and the supermarkets charged for the hassle, a Labour councillor will say at the Guildhall on Monday.
Latest Headlines: Shop licence suspended by police... Cobblers players and staff go unpaid
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Latest technology used to treat enlarged prostates at KGH
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
At Kettering General Hospital, the latest laser technology is being used to make treatment of a common male condition quicker, cheaper and less painful.
Mohammed Al-Sudani (pictured), a consultant urologist, told me a green light laser was now used to vaporise the prostate, rather than using surgery.
Man robbed in his own home in Kettering
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A man was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and some cash in his home in Montagu Street, Kettering.
The 45-year-old victim heard voices outside seconds before four men forced entry to his flat and hit him with a baton, injuring his arm, just before 21:00 on 28 September.
The offenders were all white, wore dark clothing with their faces covered and had local accents. Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Volleyball stars head to Kettering
John Griff
BBC Radio Northampton
Before 16:00 I'll be talkingto some of Europe's best young volleyball players.
They are coming to Kettering this weekend to take part in the under-17 junior championships.
New equipment to treat enlarged prostates at KGH
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
More than half of men will experience the symptoms of an enlarged prostate at some point in their lifetimes.
I've been at Kettering General Hospital, finding out how treating them has got a lot easier - and less traumatic.
It all involves this box of tricks - and you can find out how it works on Drive with Rob, from 16:00.
Cash-strapped Cobblers donate to cancer charity
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Despite Northampton Town's current financial difficulties, they have today given just over £2,000 to the CoppaFeel breast cancer charity.
The money has been raised through the sale of the pink away shirts.
Fans launched a crowdfunding campaign to protect cash promised to the charity.
Northampton shop's alcohol licence suspended
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Borough Council has suspended a shop's alcohol licence for six weeks following a request by Northamptonshire Police.
The force requested that the licence of Costcutter at 123 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, be reviewed because of concerns about the way the premises was being run.
The council's licensing sub-committee has agreed to suspend the licence for six weeks after they heard that on May 28 this year, alcohol had been sold in the shop outside licensed hours.
‘Alternative’ Cobblers shirt sales could boost trust’s bid to raise £100,000
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A Cobblers fan has launched an alternative Northampton Town shirt to help the supporters' trust in its bid to raise £100,000.
Northampton Saints prepare for Sunday's trip to Sale
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints have made three changes to their starting XV for their trip to Sale on Sunday.
They hope to make it consecutive wins having comfortably beaten Newcastle last week.
Hooker Dylan Hartley is left on the bench - Mike Haywood starts - Samoan scrum-half Kaun Fotuali'i replaces Lee Dickson and Michael Paterson replaces Christian Day in the second row.
What to do if your Halloween outfit catches fire
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
Earlier we told you about Colin Cooper, who was badly burned when a paper suit he was wearing at a Halloween party caught fire.
So what should you do if your clothes are alight? Mick Rodden, from Northamptonshire Arson Task Force, says you shouldn't run as all you are doing is creating air pockets around you.
His advice is to stop, drop to the floor and roll over to smother the flames.
Top five spookiest places in Northampton
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
On the day of Halloween, the Chronicle & Echo has put together a list of the five spookiest places in Northampton.
Latest headlines: MPs debate hospital charges... Parents warned over Halloween costumes fire risk
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
In the headlines this lunchtime:
Stories about the Home Front
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Hundreds of stories about the Home Front during World War One - including local stories from the county - have been compiled into a free, interactive Ebook by the BBC, which will is available from today.
Northampton cenotaph awarded Grade I listing
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A Northampton landmark that honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice has been awarded Grade I listing to recognise its importance locally and to the nation. The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport upgraded the status of the Northampton Cenotaph in the town centre to a Grade I-listed monument.
Northampton borough councillor Tim Hadland said he was very pleased at the announcement.
Driver clocked at 101mph as more drivers caught speeding on stretch of A43 near Corby
Northamptonshire Telegraph
More drivers have been caught speeding along a stretch of the A43 near Corby, with one motorist clocked doing more than double the speed limit at 101mph.
Pain from burning Halloween costume 'unbearable'
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
Colin Cooper from Corby got too close to a candle at a Halloween party while wearing a paper suit.
He sustained serious burns that took three months to heal and had to attend a burns unit every day to have his wounds dressed.
He said the pain was unbearable.
Shop in Northampton’s Market Square to have licence reviewed after ‘selling alcohol to drunk people’
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Northamptonshire Police has called for a Premise Licence review of the Mini Market after numerous complaints from local business owners and members of the public about the problems of street drinking in the are linked to alcohol sales from the shop.
Should carers get free hospital parking?
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
Whether carers should be exempt from hospital parking charges is being debate in Parliament this morning.
Parking rates vary across the country. Here in the county, Northampton General charges £10 to park for a day and Kettering General charges £7.40..
Labour MP Julie Cooper is fighting for a new law to ensure those who receive the Carers' Allowance are excused from paying.
Traders angry over sudden bridge closure
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
The closure of the bridge between Thrapston and Islip means a journey of 100m (110yds) has been replaced by one of 3.5 miles (5.6km).
Traders including Darren Harding, the Landlord at the Woolpack Inn in Islip, say the problems should have been foreseen.
They say more warning should have been given as the closure could run until Christmas.
Latest headlines: Players and staff at Northampton Town go unpaid... Parents warned to take care at Halloween
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Cobblers players and staff have been 'magnificent'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Town manager Chris Wilder said everyone connected with the football club had conducted themselves in a magnificent way following ongoing financial problems.
He said the club was in a really difficult position but these things happened at football clubs at this level.
Northampton Town players and staff go unpaid
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
The players and staff at Northampton Town have not been paid this week due to the club's ongoing financial problems, the BBC has learned.
The team is set to head to Newport County tomorrow.
Halloween costumes: Check the labels
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
Ian Smith from Northamptonshire Trading Standards says it's important to look out for labels in the clothes.
He said labels should show a CE mark to show they have been tested and comply with regulations.
The mark should read CE EN71. He also said to stay away from naked lights and to use LED substitutes.
Confusion over closure of busy bridge
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
People in Thrapston and Islip in East Northamptonshire have been left scratching their heads - after the bridge that connects the two was closed, without warning, for up to nine weeks.
The stone, listed, bridge over the River Nene needed maintenance work anyway - but what was meant to be a minor inconvenience with occasional closures has instead become a full closure for up to nine weeks, potentially to Christmas.
Warning over Halloween costumes
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
Shops in Northamptonshire will be subject to spot checks byTrading Standardsinvestigating the safety of children's fancy dress costumes.
It's part of a nationwide project requested by the government.
Television presenter Claudia Winkleman has also been campaigning about the safety of costumes after her daughter suffered serious burns when her Halloween outfit caught fire last year.
Latest headlines: Spot checks on safety of children's fancy dress costumes
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Today's weather : Light showers and rain
BBC Weather
There's a chance of rain today in Northamptonshire today with a lot of wind.
Maximum temperature of 14C. See a full forecast here.
Welcome to Local Live for Northamptonshire
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Good morning and welcome to today's live page, where we'll bring you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the three counties until 18:00.
Feel free to join in the conversation on our Twitter and Facebook pages, or email us.