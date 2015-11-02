Former Northampton Saints team manager and player Lennie Newman has told BBC Radio Northampton that international number 8 Louis Picamoles will fit right into the Premiership style of rugby.

BBC

It was announced earlier today that Saints had signed Picamoles on a three-year deal, from the start of the 2016 season.

Newman said: "It's much needed... Picamoles is up there in the top number 8's in the world... he carries the ball well, it's a really great signing".