On the first day of what's expected to be a three-week inquest, the jury at Northampton's County Hall has visited the site of the former nightclub where a crush in 2011 caused the deaths of two women.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, died due to "traumatic asphyxia" following the crush at Lava & Ignite, the coroner said.
The jury has also seen CCTV from the night and heard a witness testimony that announcements were made by the DJ that buses were leaving immediately before the crush began.
Council working 'extremely hard' to make Cobblers sale happen
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Borough Council's leader says discussions are ongoing with Kelvin Thomas, the leader of a consortium that has agreed in principle to buy Northampton Town.
Mr Thomas is trying to do a deal over £10.25m the football club owes the authority.
Council leader Mary Markham told us Mr Thomas was "very professional" but "it's too difficult to say" if a deal will be done.
Council leader defends loan to Northampton Town FC
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
The loan agreement between Northampton Borough Council and Northampton Town was robust and drawn-up along the same lines as similar loans by councils to Northampton Saints and Silverstone, leader Mary Markham said.
£10.25m is still owed to the authority by the football club, with Northampton Town also facing a winding-up petition over unpaid taxes.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Supporters' trust founder Brian Lomax 'clearly an inspiration'
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Brian Lomax, who has died aged 67, was a pioneer who set up the Northampton Town Supporters' Trust and used it as a model to help other clubs, according to fellow member Ant Collett.
The 29-year old French international number 8 has signed a three-year deal at Northampton Saints, from the start of the 2016 season.
"It is going to be an honour to become part of a club as prestigious as the Saint," he said.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Lava & Ignite inquest: 'Chaotic' scenes at nightclub before deaths
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
We'll have more on the Saints' signing of Louis Picamoles shortly... but first more on the inquest into the deaths at Lava & Ignite in 2011 which has revealed there were "chaotic scenes" at a nightclub before a deadly crush which claimed the lives of two students.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, (pictured left) and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, were killed after an incident at the nightclub in Northampton in 2011.
At the inquest into their deaths, a jury was told of a log-jam of clubbers building in the cloakroom area as coaches came to collect people and take them home.
Rugby: 'Louis is a world-class player and a proven performer at the highest level'
A restaurant in Northampton was sealed off by police after a suspected assault in the early hours of Sunday.
Rise in theatre prices 'helps support next generation'
BBC Inside Out
A Northampton theatre boss says rising ticket prices help to support the next generation of performers and producers.
Prices rose by more than 5% last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts.
Chief executive of Royal and Derngate Theatres in Northampton, Martin Sutherland, said: "If we are not supporting the next generation of artists, then the shows we present on a large scale just won't exist".
Wellingborough man charged with nightclub stabbing
A man from Wellingborough has been charged following a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Saturday which left two people injured.
The attack happened in the early hours at Wonder World nightclub in the Xscape centre.
The 25-year-old is accused of wounding with intent and possessing a knife and is due to appear in court today.
News update: Inquest into nightclub deaths says there were 'chaotic scenes'... Tributes are paid to Cobblers supporters' trust founder
David Keller
BBC News
Picamoles 'ideally suited' to Premiership rugby
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Northampton Saints team manager and player Lennie Newman has told BBC Radio Northampton that international number 8 Louis Picamoles will fit right into the Premiership style of rugby.
It was announced earlier today that Saints had signed Picamoles on a three-year deal, from the start of the 2016 season.
Newman said: "It's much needed... Picamoles is up there in the top number 8's in the world... he carries the ball well, it's a really great signing".
Watch 'chainsaw man' terrify group of trick-or-treaters in Northampton
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A Northampton man decided to turn the tables on a group of trick-or-treaters who came to his property by hiding behind his car and scaring them with his alter ego ‘chainsaw man’.
New-look Franklin's Gardens taking shape
Saturday will be the Saints' first home game of the season at Franklin's Gardens.
Lava & Ignite inquest: 'Traumatic asphyxia' caused nightclub crush deaths
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Supporters' trust founder Brian Lomax 'clearly an inspiration'
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Brian Lomax, who has died aged 67, was a pioneer who set up the Northampton Town Supporters' Trust and used it as a model to help other clubs, according to fellow member Ant Collett.
Mr Collett said his work two decades ago "served to act as an inspiration for other club's supporters".
The Cobblers said Mr Lomax played a "huge role" at the club following administration in the early 1990s and served as a director for many years.
Adebayo's video message to Cobblers' fans
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
After putting his hat-trick Northampton Town shirt up for auction to help his former club, Adebayo Akinfenwa has been explaining why he wanted to lend a hand.
CCTV of nightclub crush shown to inquest
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Harrowing CCTV images have been shown from a nightclub where two women died following a crush.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, were killed after the incident at Lava & Ignite in Northampton in 2011.
The CCTV showed people falling down stairs and being carried out - some on stretchers. As well as the two deaths, 28 people were injured that night.
Video: Fog explained by BBC Weather
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Have you ever wondered why it can suddenly get so foggy? BBC Weather's Pete Gibbs tells all...
Akinfenwa's shirt auction begins to raise money for NTFC Supporters' Trust
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
As reported earlier in the Herald and Post, AFC Wimbledon and former Northampton Town player Adebayo Akinfenwa has seen good on his promise to lend a hand to the supporters' trust.
He's put the Cobblers' shirt in which he scored his first ever hat-trick up for auction, to raise money for the trust.
So far it's raised £310.
Lava & Ignite inquest hears DJ announcements prior to crush
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm at County Hall in Northampton, where an inquest jury has just heard a series of announcements made by the DJ at a nightclub where a crush four years ago caused the deaths of two women.
"Don't forget your coach will leave you, your coach will leave you. Coventry your coach has gone. The Travelodge is full, I checked. Holiday Inn is full. Don't miss your coach."
That's when people started to report being crushed. The number of people leaving escalated quickly.
Weather update: Foggy and mild
BBC Weather
Fog and low cloud is likely to re-form this evening, becoming widespread through the early hours with some dense patches - especially in the Nene Valley.
For the latest detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Theatre costs rise by 5% in a year as funding cuts bite
BBC Inside Out
The average price of a theatre ticket in the UK now stands at £23.77, a 5% increase on this time last year.
Prices rose much faster than overall inflation, which was around 1.5% between 2013 and 2014.
Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Royal and Derngate theatres in Northampton, said increased funding was needed to support the next generation of artists and producers.
Nightclub crush witness: 'People were crying and screaming and moaning'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A witness to the nightclub crush in Northampton which killed two young women has told the inquest into their deaths that the staircase was full of people trying to leave.
Chinedu Ani said: "People were crying and screaming and moaning. Some of them looked like they were running out of breath".
He added that people were on top of each other and everyone was stuck together.
Rugby: Saints' legend reacts to Picamole signing
Rugby: Picamoles 'honoured' to join Northampton Saints
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Louis Picamoles says he's looking forward to meeting his new team mates at the Gardens and his "first big derby against Leicester".
The 29-year old French international number 8 has signed a three-year deal at Northampton Saints, from the start of the 2016 season.
"It is going to be an honour to become part of a club as prestigious as the Saint," he said.
Rugby: 'Louis is a world-class player and a proven performer at the highest level'
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints head coach Jim Mallinder says he believes that Louis Picamoles' "best years are ahead of him" after the France number eight signs a three year deal at the Gardens.
Picamoles has been playing for Toulouse in the French top 14 and is out of contract at the end of this season. He has described the switch as undefined"primarily a lifestyle choice".
BreakingLouis Picamoles: 'Next year, I'm off to Northampton'
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints have confirmed that France number eight Louis Picamoles has signed for them from the start of next season.
Earlier today Picamoles was quoted by French website RMC Sport as saying "Next year, I'm off to Northampton. And for the next three seasons".
In a statement, Saints describe Picamoles as "one of the finest number eights in the world".
Northampton Town Football Club: Council leader to talk
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
I’m off shortly to speak to Mary Markham, the leader of Northampton Borough Council, about the ongoing negotiations on the future of Northampton Town Football Club.
It’s the first time the council leadership has done an interview on this issue for about six weeks, so it will be interesting to see what she has to say.
Northampton Indian restaurant sealed off by police after suspected assault
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A restaurant in Northampton was sealed off by police after a suspected assault in the early hours of Sunday.
Rise in theatre prices 'helps support next generation'
BBC Inside Out
A Northampton theatre boss says rising ticket prices help to support the next generation of performers and producers.
Prices rose by more than 5% last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts.
Chief executive of Royal and Derngate Theatres in Northampton, Martin Sutherland, said: "If we are not supporting the next generation of artists, then the shows we present on a large scale just won't exist".
Wellingborough man charged with nightclub stabbing
A man from Wellingborough has been charged following a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Saturday which left two people injured.
The attack happened in the early hours at Wonder World nightclub in the Xscape centre.
The 25-year-old is accused of wounding with intent and possessing a knife and is due to appear in court today.
David Keller
BBC News
Tributes paid to NTFC Supporters' Trust founder Brian Lomax
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
More tributes have been aired on social media following the announcement that Brian Lomax - the man who founded the supporters' trust at Northampton Town - has passed away.
Chris Heaton-Harris, Daventry MP and qualified football referee, tweets: "One of the nicest men I have ever met in both football and politics has passed away. RIP Brian Lomax."
BBC Sport reporter Matt Slater said: "Really sad news about Brian Lomax. His drive/wisdom helped save Northampton Town in '92. How they & many other clubs could use him now."
98% of comments in favour of revised plans for Rushden Lakes
Northamptonshire Telegraph
The views of hundreds of people who went to see the latest Rushden Lakes plans saw 98% of written comments in favour of the updated designs.
Lava & Ignite inquest: Nightclub 'at capacity'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The coroner at the inquest into the deaths of two women in a Northampton nightclub crush said 150 to 200 people had to be taken to another club because Lava & Ignite was at capacity.
People were transported in on buses from all over the country for the "Wickedest Wickedest" event.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, of north west London, died after the crush on 19 October 2011.
Cricket news: Northants' Stone out through injury
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northamptonshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been forced to withdraw from this winter’s England Performance Programme because of injury.
The 22-year-old picked up a side strain during the penultimate match of the season and has failed to recover to take part in the programme for promising fast bowlers.
Stone, a product of the Northants academy, took 51 wickets last season.
Lava & Ignite inquest not to determine 'criminal or civil liability'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Assistant Coroner Belinda Cheney has told the jury at the Lava & Ignite inquest: "This is not a public inquiry but an inquest is an inquiry into death".
She also said the jury would not be determining "any question of criminal or civil liability".
It's been four years since Nabila Nanfuka, 22 (pictured), and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, were killed when "disorder" broke out at Lava & Ignite in Northampton.
Former Cobblers star Adebayo Akinfenwa auctioning hat-trick shirt to help save Northampton Town
Northants Herald & Post
AFC Wimbledon striker and former Northampton Town player Adebayo Akinfenwa is auctioning theCobblers shirthe wore when he scored his first ever hat-trick - to save his old club.
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Witnesses to nightclub crush difficult to track down
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The inquest into the deaths of two women who were crushed at Lava & Ignite in Northampton has heard that some witnesses have been difficult to find.
Four years have passed since the incident, which resulted in the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson (pictured), 19, both from London.
Many of the witnesses were students in 2011.
Lava & Ignite inquest: Jury sworn in
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The jury has been sworn in at the inquest into the deaths of two women crushed at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton, four years ago.
It's likely to go on for 12 to 13 days.
The jury is first visiting the site where the club used to be. It's now a gym.
'A lot of guilt' in giving up breastfeeding
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
Why are so many mums in Northamptonshire either giving up trying to breastfeed, or failing to keep it going?
Cheryl tried to breastfeed Isabel, but says it just wasn't working: "I felt a lot of guilt that I couldn't breastfeed her, but there was nothing more I could have done."
Seven in 10 new mums in Northamptonshire start, but only four in 10 stick with it, according to figures from Public Health England.
Shadow Home Secretary remembers NTFC Supporters' Trust founder Brian Lomax
Inquest to begin into crush deaths at Northampton nightclub
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm at County Hall for the start of the inquest into the deaths of two women at the former Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, were killed when "disorder" broke out on 18 October 2011.
I'll bring you the latest throughout the day.