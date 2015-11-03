Cobblers assistant manager says his 'credibility has been damaged'
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
I've been speaking to Alan Knill, the Northampton Town assistant manager, who told me he feels his credibility has been damaged by the current financial problems after he attracted players to Sixfields in the summer because it was "a stable club".
'Pretty much everything' is wrong with education secretary's plans, claims professor
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Dr Jane Callaghan, an associate professor in psychology at the University of Northampton, has said that "pretty much everything" is wrong with Education Secretary Nicky Morgan's (pictured) plans to tackle underachievement.
In a blog Dr Callaghan says "it is laudable that Nicky Morgan seeks to improve standards" but that her measures "appear to entirely overlook the role of income poverty" in underachieving schools.
Northampton escapologist and locksmith Mick Hanzlick passes away
Corby Borough Council land deals inquiry: 'No discussion about charges'
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northamptonshire Police told me discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service "to establish if a criminal offence has been committed" are "a formality".
An investigation into financial dealings at Corby Borough Council is ongoing, and police said there had been no discussions over possible charges.
The inquiry is looking into dealings around four projects: The Corby Cube, the cost of which went from £35m to £47m, the Tesco store, a housing development on Kingswood estate and improvements to Rockingham Triangle sports complex.
Police and CPS working to establish if 'criminal offence' committed over Corby Borough Council land deals
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Financial dealings at Corby Borough Council, including at the Corby Cube and the Tesco store, are the subject of discussions between Northamptonshire Police and the Crown Prosecuction Service "to establish if a criminal offence has been committed".
It comes after Conservative councillors handed the "suspicious" findings of an audit report to police, in July 2013.
Witness tells inquest fireman 'didn't help' and 'walked away'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Firemen at the Lava and Ignite nightclub didn't help after seeing crowds gather in October 2011, an inquest has heard.
Olivia Madeinlo told the inquest she was at the Northampton club on the night her friend Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, were killed in a crush, and saw firemen walking away from the scene.
Another attendee, Olabanji Gellatly Olanrewaju, said he was caught in the crowds: "I was aware [Nabila] had fallen over. People were clambering over others."
Nightclub queues were 'manic, chaos, bedlam', inquests hear
He said he carried a girl out and she didn't have a pulse.
He said he went back into the club and saw a girl he tried to help but she was stuck fast, saying: "The paramedics were trying to resuscitate her but but wasn't working. It was the last I saw of that girl until I saw her on TV."
Does Isham need a bypass? Judge for yourself...
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
The A509 runs between Wellingborough and Kettering and through Isham.
Today residents are counting the vehicles that come through the village as part of their campaign to get a bypass.
This was the scene this morning at 07:45, before rush hour. How many vehicles can you count?
Roads councillor says bypass case will be 'turbo-charged'
BBC Radio Northampton
The county councillor responsible for Northamptonshire's roads has said the authority will make a new case for an Isham bypass that will be "turbo-charged" by the two local MPs, Peter Bone and Philip Hollobone.
Today's big picture: Sywell reservoir
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The main image on today's page is of Sywell reservoir
Weather: Some rain tonight, unsettled tomorrow
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Tonight will be cloudy with some occasional rain, with lows of between 11C and 13C (52 to 55F).
Unsettled day tomorrow with spells of rain but the afternoon could see a few spells of sunshine.
Highs tomorrow of 14C (57F).
Sheep killed in a spate of attacks around Rothwell
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Diane Bounds had 11 sheep killed by what appears to be dogs at her farm in Thorpe Underwood last night.
She described the scene this morning as "carnage" and was close to tears when I spoke to her earlier.
The National Farmers Union has now contacted the police to ask them to investigate after there were similar incidents in Pipewell and Rothwell in the last 72 hours.
The story of Corby's successful skate park Adrenaline Alley
Emma Baugh
BBC Look East
I've been to Corby to meet the founder of Adrenaline Alley, Mandy Young, and some of the people who use the facility which it started life over a decade ago.
The site is now 7.5 acres (3 hectares) and it is the training ground for skateboarding and BMX stars of today and the future.
There'll be more on this on Look East tonight from 18:30.
He also said that "things aren't great at the moment" with the players and staff not being paid but joked that at least it meant "everyone is on the same wages".
Old Northampton bus station site has had more than 100 requests for information
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The site of the Greyfriars bus station has had more than 100 requests for information with the deadline for expressions of interest extended to 6 November according to Northampton Borough Council.
The shortlist of development options should be announced late by January and a developer expected to be appointed in May next year.
Fans from across the 'football family' donate to supporters' trust fund
Northampton Town Supporters' Trust has started a fund to help "save the Cobblers" which could eventually be used to form "a phoenix club" as a last resort.
It says it has had donations from football fans across the country.
Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in field near Pitsford
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A man has died after a microlight he was flying crashed in a Northamptonshire field.
Cobblers Adams says players and staff 'need to be paid' soon
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town midfielder Nicky Adams has told me that "there will come a time" where the players and staff "need to be paid", but that the squad are "looking after each other".
The 29-year-old revealed that he shared a house with fellow Cobblers Ricky Holmes, Joel Byrom and David Buchanan.
Adams said he "does the washing up because he can't cook" joking: "They'll be all right with beans on toast for the next few days."
FA Cup heads to Brackley ahead of first round tie
National League North side Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County this Sunday in the FA Cup First Round.
The game is live on the BBC Red Button and there will be full coverage on BBC Radio Northampton, and the club has a visit from the famous trophy today...
Northampton escapologist and locksmith Mick Hanzlick passes away
Northants Herald & Post
One of the UK's foremost escapologists and locksmiths has died of cancer in Northampton.
Control room outsourcing idea 'only research' says Northants Police
Willy Gilder
BBC Northampton
The idea of outsourcing police control rooms to contractor G4S "is only research at the moment", Northamptonshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Andy Frost has said.
He said that the study by the three-force Strategic Alliance of Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire did not commit any of the forces to implement its findings.
Nightclub deaths inquests: Club capacity was less than number of attendees, inquests hear
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The manager of the Northampton nightclub where two students were crushed to death in 2011, Spencer Fitzgerald, confirmed the capacity of the club was 1,600 the night of the event.
Yesterday police told an inquest that they counted 1,687 attendees in but officers have already said there were concerns that people may have been coming in through the fire exits.
At the moment Mr Fitzgerald is being advised not to answer any questions that might incriminate him.
Cobblers midfielder 'buzzing' about player of the month nomination
Nicky Adams, the Northampton Town midfielder, seems quite pleased with his nomination for the League Two player of the month for October.
Cricketers back in training today
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Northamptonshire's county cricketers are back in training today with the season still more than five months away...
Daventry Museum remembers those who fought and died in war
Daventry Express
Daventry Museum will have a special display this Saturday to commemorate Remembrance Day.
Weather: Cloudy with a few brighter spells
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
Cloudy this afternoon, although a few brighter spells later on.
Top temperature of 13C (55F).
Police control room could be outsourced to G4S
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The union Unison says staff in Northamptonshire have been notified that the force are looking at outsourcing police control rooms to G4S.
According to the union, it is a feasibility study by the three Force Strategic Alliance of Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire Police, and findings will be announced in December.
We expect a response from Northamptonshire Police later today.
'Biggest and best ever' Diwali festival to light up Northampton town centre
Northants Herald & Post
Northampton town centre is set to light up this weekend in the annual Diwali festival - which is predicted to be 'the biggest and best ever'.
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
At the inquests into the death of two students at a nightclub in Northampton in 2011. witness Leonel Oliciera told the court that the queues trying to leave were "manic, chaos, bedlam".
He said he carried a girl out and she didn't have a pulse.
He said he went back into the club and saw a girl he tried to help but she was stuck fast, saying: "The paramedics were trying to resuscitate her but but wasn't working. It was the last I saw of that girl until I saw her on TV."
Roads councillor says bypass case will be 'turbo-charged'
BBC Radio Northampton
The county councillor responsible for Northamptonshire's roads has said the authority will make a new case for an Isham bypass that will be "turbo-charged" by the two local MPs, Peter Bone and Philip Hollobone.
Michael Clarke says it was the government that put the project "on ice", despite the county council giving planning permission for the road in 2006.
Northampton nightclub crush inquest continues today
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm at Northampton County Hall for the continuing inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, at the Lava and Ignite nightclub in Northampton in October 2011.
Yesterday the jury heard about "very chaotic" scenes and were shown footage of people getting trapped and climbing over each other to escape.
New plans for up to 530 houses in Corby slammed
Northamptonshire Telegraph
A Corby councillor says re-drawn plans for up to 530 houses on land to the south of the Oakley Vale estate haven’t changed enough, with concerns over access routes from Great Oakley.
Cobblers midfielder Adams nominated for League Two player of the month
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
A good few weeks on the field for Northampton Town continue with midfield Nicky Adams being nominated for League Two player of the month for October.
The 29-year-old set up seven of Town's 13 goals during October.
Wilder nominated for League Two manager of the month
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Despite their off-field problems, Northampton Town manager Chris Wilder has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month for October.
Northampton Town have gained 13 points from six games during October.
The winner will be announced on Friday.
Council leader 'disappointed' at media focus on Cobblers £10.25m loan
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
I spoke to Mary Markham, Conservative leader of Northampton Borough Council, at the special meeting of the authority last night.
I asked her about the loan of £10.25m to the Cobblers which is still owed by the club to the council.
Amputee thanks two volunteer doctors who saved his life after Northamptonshire motorbike crash
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A Northamptonshire motorcyclist whose life was saved by two emergency doctors has made a donation to their organisation.
Villagers expect to count more vehicles than four years ago
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Today residents of Isham are counting vehicles coming through the village to relaunch their campaign for a bypass.
In a similar vehicle count in 2011 almost 23,000 vehicles came through the village, but with the recent widening of the A14, they're expecting that figure to have increased.
Council should oppose winding-up petition against Cobblers, says former director
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
A former MP and Northampton Town director has said Northampton Borough Council should oppose a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs against the Cobblers over £166,000 of unpaid taxes.
At a special meeting last night, Tony Clarke said the council was less likely to get back £10.25m it loaned the club if it was wound up.
Council says it will 'help' Cobblers, despite being owed £10.25m
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton's borough councillors have pledged to do "whatever we can" to help Northampton Town and the supporters trust.
The motion was passed at a special meeting of the authority where I was last night.
The Cobblers owe the authority £10.25m.
Isham villagers counting vehicles to re-launch bypass campaign
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Back in 2006 planning permission was granted for a bypass for the A509 through the village of Isham, but the county council did not have enough money to build it.
Villagers have volunteered to count the vehicles passing through Isham in 24 hours today and hope their effort will renew pressure on the county council to get the bypass plans off the ground.
Counters reset to zero in 'chaotic' scenes, hears nightclub crush inquest
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
An inquest into the deaths of two students who were crushed in a nightclub has heard it was "very chaotic", with police saying that 'clickers' used to count the number of clubbers were reset to zero.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, were killed at the Lava and Ignite nightclub in Northampton in October 2011.
The inquest is scheduled to last for three weeks.