- Mother responsible for four-month-old son's death given suspended prison sentence
- Witness tells inquest of "chaos" at a Northampton club where two women were killed in 2011
- Former factory in Irthlingborough could become two shops and 20 homes
- Duston neighbourhood plan referendum to be held tomorrow
Woman’s mobile phone and iPod stolen in Northampton nightclub
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A woman had her mobile phone and iPod stolen while she was in a Northampton nightclub.
Weather: Showers tonight and tomorrow
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather
Cloudy with scattered showers tonight, with lows of around 8-10C (upper 40sF).
A cloudy day tomorrow with the chance of a few showers. Highs around 15C (59F).
Northamptonshire health care area in top 10 for E. coli cases
BBC News England
While Corby had the second lowest number of cases of E. coli from September 2014 and September 2015, the Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, which looks after health for much of Northamptonshire, was in the top 10 for the number of infections.
The Nene area was 8th with 436 cases.
Teenager in Northampton praised after fire in home
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
A 15-year-old boy who called 999 when a fire started in his kitchen, and quickly spread - blocking both the front and back door, has been praised.
Officers praised his quick thinking and said he remained calm and followed instructions to go to the bathroom, put towels around the door and open the window.
He was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up following the incident in Briar Hill, Northampton on Monday.
Cobblers prepare to face Coventry for first time in 25 years
Northampton Town are also in FA Cup First Round action this week, as they travel to Coventry City along with at least 1,400 fans.
They've been looking back to the last time the sides played: January 1990, when Steve Berry scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Cobblers.
Locals pitching in to help Brackley Town prepare for FA Cup first round
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
I've been down to St. James Park in Brackley to see how the club are getting ready for this Sunday's FA Cup first round tie against Newport County.
Plenty of locals have been helping out to make sure everything is in good shape.
Not only will there be full coverage on BBC Radio Northampton, but the match will also be live on the BBC Red Button.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
'No-one should feel guilty' over baby death
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
Sentencing Eloise Burton-Cope for manslaughter, the judge said "no-one should feel guilty about what happened".
Ms Burton-Cope, 33, had admitted killing her four-month-old son Leon in Deanshanger in March 2014.
She was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. Birmingham Crown Court heard that she had suffered from depression.
Mum who admitted manslaughter of baby 'must have medical treatment'
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
The mother of four-month-old Leon Cope, who died from head injuries sustained at his home in Deanshanger, has been told that she will have to engage in medical treatments.
Eloise Burton-Cope, 33, who now lives in Milton Keynes, was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for the manslaughter of her son.
The judge said it was "unfortunate" that her medical condition was not recognised at the time but "no-one is to blame", adding "it is very easy to be wise after the event".
BreakingMother responsible for four-month-old son's death given suspended prison sentence
Eloise Burton-Cope, the mother who admitted causing the death of her four-month-old son in Deanshanger, has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
Northampton Saints rededicate their war memorial
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
At Franklin's Gardens today the Saints have rededicated their War Memorial to the 12 players they lost in World War One.
The war memorial had to be moved for the development of the new Barwell Stand, which is now completed and will host its first game this Saturday against Saracens.
See the population of Northamptonshire as 100 people
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Next week Northamptonshire County Council is discussing the Local Account for Adult Social Care Services document.
I've been looking through it and it contains this fascinating wheel of statistics about the population of Northamptonshire:
E. coli infections up but Corby is one of the lowest rates in England
BBC News England
The number of people infected with E. coli across England rose by more than 1,000 last year, but Corby had the second lowest number of infections.
The figures fromPublic Health Englandshowed Wirral had the lowest number, 17, followed by Corby with 47.
The highest number from September 2014 to September 2015 was Dorset with 629 infections.
New BBC Weather Watchers across the county
BBC Weather
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of the the unsettled weather in Northamptonshire.
What’s it like where you are? Create your own weather reports on the Weather Watchers website.
Northamptonshire family evicted due to anti social behaviour and having drugs on the property
Northants Herald & Post
A family were evicted from a Kettering Borough Council property for allowing drugs to be present at the property as well as causing misery to the neighbours with continued acts of anti-social behaviour.
Broken down train causing disruption through Northampton
A "defective" train at Cheddington earlier this afternoon has caused delays on London Midland through Northampton and Long Buckby.
Did Greyfriars bus station drive people mad?
BBC News UK
BBC News Magazine has looked at when concrete buildings drive people mad, and feature the recently demolished Greyfriars bus station in Northampton.
The Twentieth Century Society, which campaigns to protect post-war architecture, said that the demolition added to the myth that Brutalist buildings were monsters, but the council said that its removal would breathe new life into the area.
New look Franklin's Gardens ready for rugby this weekend
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
I'm been down to Northampton Saints today and took the chance to take up my commentary position in the partially redeveloped Franklin's Gardens...
Sentencing of mother responsible for four-month-old son's death
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
We are expecting the sentencing of a mother who was responsible for the death of her four-month-old son in their home in Deanshanger at 15:30.
Eloise Burton Cope, who now lives in Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after she shook baby Leon.
She was suffering from post natal depression.
Today's big picture: Boughton House gardens
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The main image on today's page is of the gardens at Boughton House.
The stately home near Kettering has strong links to Bonfire Night, and we'll have more about that tomorrow.
Careers day for primary school pupils
Daventry Express
It was a busy day on Tuesday for pupils at Weedon Bec Primary as they discovered more about different jobs.
£13m Daventry campus site building work begins
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Work has begun on Daventry's £13m Northampton College campus, which could start welcoming students next year.
The work at the Badby Road site will first involve the construction of new buildings and sports pitches, and then demolition of the existing buildings.
Northampton nightclub crush: Witness 'couldn't find her friend' who later died
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A friend of Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who died at Lava & Ignite in Northampton in 2011, says she had gone to the cloakroom after hearing announcements for the coach back to Luton and then couldn't find Ms Jackson.
Sabrina Dafoure found a man with Ms Jackson's belongings, but her friend had been taken to hospital.
Ms Jackson and Nabila Nanfuka, 22, were killed in a crush at the club.
Plan for wind turbine near Lyveden New Bield considered tonight
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
East Northamptonshire councillors will tonight be considering an application for a single wind turbine on farmland near the village of Brigstock, around three miles away from Lyveden New Bield.
The 77-metre-high turbine would be built at Bullymore's Farm, off Grafton Road, but there is some opposition to the plan.
Weather: Rain but some brightness
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
There may be the odd spot of rain around but things should turn drier through the afternoon, with a little brightness perhaps.
Top temperature today of 13C (55F).
Woman freed from car by fire service after two vehicle collision in Wellingborough
Northamptonshire Telegraph
A woman had to be cut out of her car after two cars crashed in Wellingborough last night.
Mother due to be sentenced for manslaughter of four-month-old son was 'let down'
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
The defence has been speaking in the sentencing of Eloise Burton-Cope for the manslaughter for her four-month-old son Leon.
They have told the court that Mrs Burton-Cope's family feel they don't need to forgive her, as her actions were outside her control because of mental health problems.
The defence say she "was let down probably because of resources", adding: "It was clear she was vulnerable because of previous mental health problems."
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are our top stories:
Isham has 'had 10% increase on traffic'
BBC Radio Northampton
Campaigners for a bypass for the village of Isham on the A509 say there's been a big increase in the amount of traffic there.
Volunteers carried out a vehicle count yesterday and it showed over 25,000 cars, vans and lorries passing through the village - an increase of 10% on four year ago.
Northampton nightclub crush: 'Chaos' and 'long lines of people outside'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A witness has told the inquest into the deaths of two students at a Northampton nightclub in 2011 that when she arrived there were long lines of people outside.
Hannah Kirkby, who travelled to Northampton by coach from Loughborough, said she lost track of everyone she was with on the way out of the club.
She said outside "there was chaos - people were crying".
Ceremony at new primary school in Corby
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
Yesterday there was a topping out ceremony for the new primary school and community facility at Priors Hall Park in Corby.
The new two-form entry primary school will accommodate up to 420 children.
It will open next year, a year after it was due to.
Mother to be sentenced for baby son's manslaughter 'had been treated for psychosis'
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
At the sentencing of Eloise Burton-Cope, for the manslaughter of her four-month-old son Leon Cope in their home in Deanshanger, the crown court in Birmingham has been hearing how Leon had been crying for days after having his injections.
They have also heard how Burton-Cope, 33, had been treated for psychosis a few months beforehand and was in care of mental health liaison team, and how her mental state of mind may have been down to sleep deprivation.
Leon was taken to hospital by his mother and had brain damage and a fractured skull - injuries consistent with being shaken.
Saints war memorial rededicated today
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints are rededicating the war memorial at Franklin's Gardens this afternoon, after it was moved during redevelopment of the stadium.
This was the scene in 1922 when the memorial was unveiled.
I'll be there later, along with descendants of the 12 men on the memorial.
Public inquiry over refused 1,000 homes plan south of Northampton set for next month
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
A 10-day planning inquiry is set to take place next month after a bid to build up to 1,000 homes on a swathe of land to the south of Northampton was refused.
Northampton nightclub crush: 'Too many people let in'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
This morning at the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, we heard from Corrine Vanderpuye, who said the organisers "let in too many people".
She said: "I've been to the club many times before and it's been busy, but not that busy."
She told the jury she got caught in the crush and saw a girl fall. Ms Vanderpuye said she heard shouts of "she's on the floor, she's on the floor".
Northampton nightclub crush: DJs 'unlikely' to turn up at inquest
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Here at the inquest into the death of two students at the Lava Ignite nightclub in October 2011, the coroner has told the jury that it is looking unlikely that the DJs from the night will turn up to give evidence.
They were due to appear on Monday.
Earlier this week the jury heard the 14 announcements the DJs made over the space of half an hour, telling people not to miss their buses on the night.
Duston to hold referendum on 'hefty document'
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Tomorrow, residents in Duston in Northampton will vote in a referendum on their 70-page plus neighbourhood plan.
Frances Jones, chairman of the parish council, was involved in writing the plan and said it needed to be complex.
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Here's what we are looking at:
Women to be sentenced for four-month-old son's death
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
I'm at Birmingham Crown Court, where a woman is due to be sentenced after admitting responsibility for the death of her baby boy in Northamptonshire.
Eloise Burton Cope, who now lives in Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her four-month-old son Leon died from head injuries in March last year.
He was seriously injured at his home in Deanshanger. Ms Cope had severe post natal depression, the court had heard.