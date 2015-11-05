Northampton nightclub crush: Organisers 'asked for extra security' but it was 'disregarded'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
Two of the organisers of the event where Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, were killed has told an inquest that they asked the manager of the club for more security on the night.
They said they asked for double the door staff during a meeting before the event.
Dennis Ammah, one of the three organisers, said the club manager Spencer Fitzgerald disregarded it and said "16 was fine".
Northampton nightclub crush: Jurors must put questions through coroner
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
At the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, at a Northampton nightclub in 2011, the jurors have been told that have to submit their questions to the coroner.
Previously, jurors were allowed to ask questions, but after asking so many they were reminded that this is not a court of law and that they can't blame anyone for what has happened.
The inquest continues.
Bonfire Night was 'started to show Northamptonshire wasn't behind Gunpowder plot'
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
Staff at Boughton House say that Edward, First Lord Montagu, was the ‘Father of Bonfire Night’ after sponsoring the Parliamentary act which gave rise to the bonfires we light this day every year.
Charles Lister, from Boughton House, says that Lord Montagu wanted to show the king and the country "that some people in Northamptonshire had nothing to do with the plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament.
The foiled plan was hatched in Northamptonshire, at Ashby St Ledgers.
Comedian James Acaster to return to home town of Kettering to open studio at special school
Police say they will try and 'seek a prosecution' in rape cases, but not all victims want that
Northamptonshire Police say not everyone who reports a case of rape necessarily wants their case to end up in court.
Despite the number of cases being reported rising, the number of people that end up in court has gone down, according to new figures.
Supt Steve Lingley, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "Sometimes it's about [victims] accessing support, sometimes it's about telling their story, but where possible [the police] seek a prosecution".
But one cricketing journalist thinks Northants could once again have the answer to England's problems.
Stephen Brenkley of the Independenttold BBC Test Match Special: "It can't be a coincidence that England's two best spinners of the last 10 years - Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar - were brought up at Northampton. It's the best pitch for spinners in the country."
Local Live is finished for today but we'll be back tomorrow from 08:00, with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.
Lorries had their sides cut into at Northamptonshire service station
Northants Herald & Post
A number of lorries were targeted by thieves as they were parked at the Watford Gap service station overnight in Northamptonshire.
Corby making preparations for Bonfire Night
Corby Borough Council's annual bonfire event is taking place at the Corby Boating Lake this evening.
The bonfire will be lit at 19:00 and the firework display will start from 19:30.
Bonfire Night weather: Cloud and rain clearing
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Bonfire night will start cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, but soon clearing from the west early evening, finally drying up around 20:00 with a minimum temperature of 11C (52F).
Friday will be dry at first, and after some rain there will be sunny intervals late in the day with a maximum temperature of 17C (63F).
Police 'not received any formal complaint' over Cobblers loan
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Northamptonshire Police has told me it has not received any formal complaints over the £10.25m loan to Northampton Town from the borough council.
I was told: "We are working closely with Northampton Borough Council to see whether any criminality has occurred.
"However, we are not in possession of any material at this time that would warrant an investigation."
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The main image on today's page is of Kettering from the 1900s, from the Corby Archiving Facebook group.
If you have a picture to share then please email me.
Northampton nightclub crush: Door staff were 'distracted'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
At the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who were killed at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton, we have heard from a doorman who said the workers on the door were inexperienced.
He also said that club promoters were distracting door staff, as people from the queue kept approaching them to negotiate entry.
Buses and taxis now on Barnwell's Tower Bridge bonfire
Mike Cartwright
BBC Look East
The Bonfire Committee in the village of Barnwell is putting the final touches to its replica of Tower Bridge, which now has London buses and black cabs.
It took them a week to build but it'll go up in flames later tonight.
There will be more from Barnwell on Look East tonight from 18.30.
Comedian James Acaster to return to home town of Kettering to open studio at special school
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Stand-up comedian James Acaster returns to his home town of Kettering later this month to reopen a studio at Wren Spinney Special School.
Money from PFA to pay Northampton Town players 'a loan'
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The Cobblers have said that money from the Professional Footballers' Association to pay the players will be a loan, and the squad will receive it "later this week".
The club says it's "while takeover talks continue", after the players were not paid as scheduled last week due to the winding-up petition from HM Revenue.
'Father of Bonfire Night' is being celebrated at an event at Boughton House
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
The story of the man dubbed the 'Father of Bonfire Night' is being told in a sound and light show at Boughton House, which runs from tonight until Saturday night.
Edward, First Lord Montagu, who lived at Boughton House, near Kettering, sponsored The Observance of 5th November Act 1605.
The Act of Parliament gave rise to the Bonfire Night celebrations we hold today.
Motor-racing fan from Northants living with motor neurone disease meets racing legend at Silverstone
Northants Herald & Post
A motor-racing fan, who is living with motor neurone disease, met a racing legend at Silverstone last weekend.
Northamptonshire's productivity 'needs to improve'
Productivity in Northamptonshire needs to improve as it's "near the lower end" in England, according to the Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, which held its AGM last night.
Chief executive Jo Lappin says "it can be done" by raising the skill levels of the local workforce and by helping local companies with research and development.
But, she said, it will be "a challenge".
New stand opening at Saints means club want fans there early
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints are asking fans to get to Franklin's Gardens early on Saturday for their first game at the stadium this season.
The match against Saracens kicks off at 15.15 but the day will also see the opening of the the new Barnwell stand, so the club have said the ground will be especially busy.
Former Brackley boss says black managers being sacked is about 'results not colour'
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
Former Brackley Town player, coach and caretaker manager Frank Sinclair has stepped into a debate following the sackings of Chris Powell from Huddersfield and Chris Ramsey from QPR, that were labelled "disheartening" by anti-racism campaigner Troy Townsend.
He said on social media that it was "encouraging [Powell and Ramsey] got opportunities" and "results determine how long you are in a job full stop, not colour".
Weather: Dry start but rain coming
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
The afternoon will start dry but rain will arrive later in the afternoon.
Top temperature of 14C (57F).
A guide to Northamptonshire fireworks
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Bonfire Night is nearly upon us and with a host of events across Northamptonshire, we bring you a round-up of the biggest and best displays.
Northampton Town players 'paid by PFA'
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
The BBC understands Northampton Town's players have had their wages for October paid for by the Professional Footballers' Association.
At the end of last month the club confirmed its players and staff at the Cobblers had not been paid due to its financial problems.
Increase in the rape cases reported a 'sign of confidence' say police
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The rise in the number of rape cases being reported in Northamptonshire is a positive thing, according to the county's police force.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said in the last financial year there were 289 incidents of rape reported to Northamptonshire Police - almost double the 155 reported in 2010-11.
Supt Steve Lingley told BBC Radio Northampton the figures showed it was a "real sign of the confidence of the survivors of sexual violence to come forward and report to us".
Northampton nightclub crush: Jury told 'not to focus' on club capacity
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm back at the inquest of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who were killed at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton in 2011.
The coroner has told the jury not to focus too much on the overcrowding at the club and instead to focus on the evidence saying that the club was "in or around capacity".
The jury has been asking questions about the capacity of the club which was 1,600, and the fact that police counted 1,687 people in the club.
Northampton mum 'devastated' that she cannot build football pitch in memory of son
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
The mother of a Northampton footballer who died in his sleep has revealed the borough council has put the final kybosh on her plans to build a pitch in his honour.
M1 southbound re-opened after being shut for two hours
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The M1 has now re-opened southbound between junctions 16 and 15a after a crash at just after 09:30.
Police told me one car crashed into the central reservation.
We don't yet know the condition of the driver.
Village of Barnwell works on Tower Bridge replica for a week only to burn it
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
The village of Barnwell near Oundle takes Bonfire Night so seriously it's been building its bonfire for more than a week.
Previous bonfires there have portrayed Barnwell Castle and the Great Fire of London, but this year it's Tower Bridge and tonight it'll go up in flames.
Could Wantage Road produce another spinner for England?
BBC Sport
England's cricketers haveslumped to 2-0 series defeat to Pakistanwith a lot of focus on the poor performance of England's spinners.
M1 closed southbound between junction 16 and 15A
BBC Travel
The M1 is closed southbound between junction 16 (Daventry) and junction 15A (Towcester) because of a crash.
There are long delays on the motorway before the incident.
Supporters of Cobblers' FA Cup opponents pledge support
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Coventry City fans are due to join in with a bucket collection towards Northampton Town's supporters’ "fighting fund".
The teams face each other in the FA Cup at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.
In a statement on the Sky Blue Trust website it says the two trusts are "uniting in solidarity over the need for a healthy say in our respective clubs".
Campaigners against sale of Sekhemka statue head to Downing Street
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
A protest by the British branch of the Egyptian Save Sekhemka Action Group will take place today outside 10 Downing Street to coincide with the visit of Egypt's president.
The British Government has reportedly extended the export ban on the statue, sold by Northampton Borough Council last year, in the hope of keeping it in the UK.
The council has faced a barrage of criticism after the 4,000-year-old statue was sold off to fund an extension to the town's museum and art gallery.
Rape cases up, but prosecutions down
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
While the the number of rapes reported to Northamptonshire Police has almost doubled in five years, in the same period the number of prosecutions has fallen by a third.
In the last financial year, 43 defendants faced prosecution with 11 being convicted, compared to 65 prosecutions and 16 convictions in 2010, according to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.
We'll bring you what the police have to say shortly.
Rape reports in Northamptonshire 'third highest in the country'
Anna Bartlett
BBC Radio Northampton
A new report says Northamptonshire has the third highest rate of rape reports in the country.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said in the last financial year there were 289 incidents of rape reported to Northamptonshire Police - almost double the 155 reported in 2010-11.
Holly Lodge Drive in Northampton blocked
BBC Travel
Holly Lodge Drive in Moulton Park is blocked due to a crash at the roundabout for Red House Road and Boughton Green Road, causing severe delays.
Man arrested at petrol station after making threat to hurt himself
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Last night a number of police were called to the Westbridge Petrol Station on St James Road in Northampton after a man threatened to "self harm".
Reports surfaced on social media that a man was at the petrol station with a lighter and a petrol pump.
Fire officers doused the man in water before he was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. No-one was injured and there was no fire.
Weather: Unsettled with rain
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It'll be cloudy this morning with rain which will be heavy later. Top temperature: 14C (57F).
You can see my full forecast below.