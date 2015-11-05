Kettering high street

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Friday

By Pete Cooper

Local Live is finished for today but we'll be back tomorrow from 08:00, with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.

Corby making preparations for Bonfire Night

Corby Borough Council's annual bonfire event is taking place at the Corby Boating Lake this evening. 

The bonfire will be lit at 19:00 and the firework display will start from 19:30.

Bonfire Night weather: Cloud and rain clearing

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Bonfire night will start cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, but soon clearing from the west early evening, finally drying up around 20:00 with a minimum temperature of 11C (52F).

BBC

Friday will be dry at first, and after some rain there will be sunny intervals late in the day with a maximum temperature of 17C (63F).

Police 'not received any formal complaint' over Cobblers loan

Sam Read

BBC Radio Northampton

Northamptonshire Police has told me it has not received any formal complaints over the £10.25m loan to Northampton Town from the borough council.

Sixfields East Stand
BBC

I was told: "We are working closely with Northampton Borough Council to see whether any criminality has occurred.

"However, we are not in possession of any material at this time that would warrant an investigation."

Headlines: No formal police complaints over Cobblers loan... Inquest into nightclub crush death hears from organisers

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're catching up:

  • Northamptonshire Police says it has not received any formal complaints about a £10m loan to Northampton Town Football Club
  • An inquest into the deaths of two young women at a nightclub in Northampton has been hearing from two of the organisers of the event
  • The village of Barnwell's week-long prepartions for Bonfire Night near completion
Today's big picture: Throwback Thursday - Kettering in the 1900s

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The main image on today's page is of Kettering from the 1900s, from the Corby Archiving Facebook group.

High Street kettering
Corby Archiving

If you have a picture to share then please email me.

Northampton nightclub crush: Door staff were 'distracted'

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

At the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who were killed at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton, we have heard from a doorman who said the workers on the door were inexperienced.

He also said that club promoters were distracting door staff, as people from the queue kept approaching them to negotiate entry.

Buses and taxis now on Barnwell's Tower Bridge bonfire

Mike Cartwright

BBC Look East

The Bonfire Committee in the village of Barnwell is putting the final touches to its replica of Tower Bridge, which now has London buses and black cabs.

Barnwell bonfire
BBC

It took them a week to build but it'll go up in flames later tonight.

There will be more from Barnwell on Look East tonight from 18.30.

Northampton nightclub crush: Organisers 'asked for extra security' but it was 'disregarded'

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

Two of the organisers of the event where Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, were killed has told an inquest that they asked the manager of the club for more security on the night.

They said they asked for double the door staff during a meeting before the event.

Dennis Ammah, one of the three organisers, said the club manager Spencer Fitzgerald disregarded it and said "16 was fine".

Northampton nightclub crush: Jurors must put questions through coroner

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

At the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, at a Northampton nightclub in 2011, the jurors have been told that have to submit their questions to the coroner.

Previously, jurors were allowed to ask questions, but after asking so many they were reminded that this is not a court of law and that they can't blame anyone for what has happened.

The inquest continues.

Bonfire Night was 'started to show Northamptonshire wasn't behind Gunpowder plot'

Martin Borley

BBC Radio Northampton

Staff at Boughton House say that Edward, First Lord Montagu, was the ‘Father of Bonfire Night’ after sponsoring the Parliamentary act which gave rise to the bonfires we light this day every year.

charles lister
BBC

Charles Lister, from Boughton House, says that Lord Montagu wanted to show the king and the country "that some people in Northamptonshire had nothing to do with the plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

The foiled plan was hatched in Northamptonshire, at Ashby St Ledgers.

Money from PFA to pay Northampton Town players 'a loan'

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The Cobblers have said that money from the Professional Footballers' Association to pay the players will be a loan, and the squad will receive it "later this week".

Northampton Town
Pete Norton/Getty Images

The club says it's "while takeover talks continue", after the players were not paid as scheduled last week due to the winding-up petition from HM Revenue.

Headlines: Productivity below average... Cobblers players to be paid by the PFA

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

These are the stories we are looking into this afternoon:

  • Productivity in the county is below average and needs improving, according to the local Enterprise Partnership
  • The Professional Footballers' Association will be paying Northampton Town players their wages for last month
  • Venues across the county are preparing for Bonfire Night, including Boughton House and Barnwell
'Father of Bonfire Night' is being celebrated at an event at Boughton House

Martin Borley

BBC Radio Northampton

The story of the man dubbed the 'Father of Bonfire Night' is being told in a sound and light show at Boughton House, which runs from tonight until Saturday night.

Lord Montagu
Boughton House/BBC

Edward, First Lord Montagu, who lived at Boughton House, near Kettering, sponsored The Observance of 5th November Act 1605.

The Act of Parliament gave rise to the Bonfire Night celebrations we hold today.

Northamptonshire's productivity 'needs to improve'

Productivity in Northamptonshire needs to improve as it's "near the lower end" in England, according to the Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, which held its AGM last night.

Face mask
Thinkstock

Chief executive Jo Lappin says "it can be done" by raising the skill levels of the local workforce and by helping local companies with research and development.

But, she said, it will be "a challenge".

New stand opening at Saints means club want fans there early

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton Saints are asking fans to get to Franklin's Gardens early on Saturday for their first game at the stadium this season.

Barwell stand
BBC

The match against Saracens kicks off at 15.15 but the day will also see the opening of the the new Barnwell stand, so the club have said the ground will be especially busy.

Former Brackley boss says black managers being sacked is about 'results not colour'

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton

Former Brackley Town player, coach and caretaker manager Frank Sinclair has stepped into a debate following the sackings of Chris Powell from Huddersfield and Chris Ramsey from QPR, that were labelled "disheartening" by anti-racism campaigner Troy Townsend.

Frank Sinclair
Pete Norton/Getty Images

He said on social media that it was "encouraging [Powell and Ramsey] got opportunities" and "results determine how long you are in a job full stop, not colour".

Weather: Dry start but rain coming

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

The afternoon will start dry but rain will arrive later in the afternoon.

Weather
BBC

Top temperature of 14C (57F).

Police say they will try and 'seek a prosecution' in rape cases, but not all victims want that

Northamptonshire Police say not everyone who reports a case of rape necessarily wants their case to end up in court.

Northamptonshire Police HQ
BBC

Despite the number of cases being reported rising, the number of people that end up in court has gone down, according to new figures.

Supt Steve Lingley, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "Sometimes it's about [victims] accessing support, sometimes it's about telling their story, but where possible [the police] seek a prosecution".

Headlines: Cobblers players to be paid... Rape cases up in the county

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here's your lunchtime news update:

  • The Professional Footballers' Association has paid Northampton Town's players their wages for October, the BBC understands
  • The number of rapes reported to Northamptonshire Police has almost doubled over the past five years, according to a new report
  • A man dubbed the "Father of Bonfire Night" is being celebrated at an event at Boughton House near Kettering tonight
Northampton Town players 'paid by PFA'

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton

The BBC understands Northampton Town's players have had their wages for October paid for by the Professional Footballers' Association.

Northampton Town
Pete Norton/Getty Images

At the end of last month the club confirmed its players and staff at the Cobblers had not been paid due to its financial problems.

Increase in the rape cases reported a 'sign of confidence' say police

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The rise in the number of rape cases being reported in Northamptonshire is a positive thing, according to the county's police force. 

Northants police
BBC

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said in the last financial year there were 289 incidents of rape reported to Northamptonshire Police - almost double the 155 reported in 2010-11.  

Supt Steve Lingley told BBC Radio Northampton the figures showed it was a "real sign of the confidence of the survivors of sexual violence to come forward and report to us".

Northampton nightclub crush: Jury told 'not to focus' on club capacity

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

I'm back at the inquest of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who were killed at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton in 2011.

The coroner has told the jury not to focus too much on the overcrowding at the club and instead to focus on the evidence saying that the club was "in or around capacity".

The jury has been asking questions about the capacity of the club which was 1,600, and the fact that police counted 1,687 people in the club.

M1 southbound re-opened after being shut for two hours

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The M1 has now re-opened southbound between junctions 16 and 15a after a crash at just after 09:30.

Police told me one car crashed into the central reservation.

We don't yet know the condition of the driver.

Village of Barnwell works on Tower Bridge replica for a week only to burn it

Tom Percival

BBC Radio Northampton

The village of Barnwell near Oundle takes Bonfire Night so seriously it's been building its bonfire for more than a week.

Barnwell Bonfire
David Brown/Barnwell Bonfire Committee

Previous bonfires there have portrayed Barnwell Castle and the Great Fire of London, but this year it's Tower Bridge and tonight it'll go up in flames.

Could Wantage Road produce another spinner for England?

BBC Sport

England's cricketers haveslumped to 2-0 series defeat to Pakistanwith a lot of focus on the poor performance of England's spinners.

But one cricketing journalist thinks Northants could once again have the answer to England's problems.

Monty Panesar
Getty Images

Stephen Brenkley of the Independenttold BBC Test Match Special: "It can't be a coincidence that England's two best spinners of the last 10 years - Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar - were brought up at Northampton. It's the best pitch for spinners in the country."

M1 closed southbound between junction 16 and 15A

BBC Travel

The M1 is closed southbound between junction 16 (Daventry) and junction 15A (Towcester) because of a crash.

There are long delays on the motorway before the incident.

Headlines: Rape reports double... Productivity 'needs to improve'

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're just joining us, here's what we are talking about this morning:

  • The number of rapes reported to Northamptonshire Police has almost doubled over the past five years, according to a new report
  • Productivity in Northamptonshire needs to improve according to the chief executive of the county's Enterprise Partnership 
  • Campaigners against the sale of the ancient Egyptian statue of Sekhemka by Northampton Borough Council will be demonstrating outside 10 Downing Street today
Supporters of Cobblers' FA Cup opponents pledge support

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Coventry City fans are due to join in with a bucket collection towards Northampton Town's supporters’ "fighting fund".

Ricoh Arena
Getty Images

The teams face each other in the FA Cup at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

In a statement on the Sky Blue Trust website it says the two trusts are "uniting in solidarity over the need for a healthy say in our respective clubs".

Campaigners against sale of Sekhemka statue head to Downing Street

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

A protest by the British branch of the Egyptian Save Sekhemka Action Group will take place today outside 10 Downing Street to coincide with the visit of Egypt's president.

Sekhemka
BBC

The British Government has reportedly extended the export ban on the statue, sold by Northampton Borough Council last year, in the hope of keeping it in the UK.

The council has faced a barrage of criticism after the 4,000-year-old statue was sold off to fund an extension to the town's museum and art gallery.

Rape cases up, but prosecutions down

Anna Bartlett

BBC Radio Northampton

While the the number of rapes reported to Northamptonshire Police has almost doubled in five years, in the same period the number of prosecutions has fallen by a third.

Rape figures
HMIC

In the last financial year, 43 defendants faced prosecution with 11 being convicted, compared to 65 prosecutions and 16 convictions in 2010, according to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.

We'll bring you what the police have to say shortly.

Rape reports in Northamptonshire 'third highest in the country'

Anna Bartlett

BBC Radio Northampton

A new report says Northamptonshire has the third highest rate of rape reports in the country.

Rape figures
HMIC

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said in the last financial year there were 289 incidents of rape reported to Northamptonshire Police - almost double the 155 reported in 2010-11.

Holly Lodge Drive in Northampton blocked

BBC Travel

Holly Lodge Drive in Moulton Park is blocked due to a crash at the roundabout for Red House Road and Boughton Green Road, causing severe delays.

Man arrested at petrol station after making threat to hurt himself

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Last night a number of police were called to the Westbridge Petrol Station on St James Road in Northampton after a man threatened to "self harm".

Westbridge petrol station
BBC

Reports surfaced on social media that a man was at the petrol station with a lighter and a petrol pump.

Fire officers doused the man in water before he was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. No-one was injured and there was no fire.

Weather: Unsettled with rain

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

It'll be cloudy this morning with rain which will be heavy later. Top temperature: 14C (57F).

You can see my full forecast below.

