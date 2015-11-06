I've been at the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22 and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who died after being caught in a crush of people trying to leave a nightclub in Northampton on October 2011.

While no charges have yet been brought, it has become clear from the people who are being advised no to answer questions, including club manager Spencer Fitzgeral, there is a "threat of prosecution".

Northampton Borough Council said no decision over taking legal action on the grounds of health and safety will be made until after the inquest has finished.