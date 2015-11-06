Brackley Town fans

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday, 6 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Pete Cooper

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage through the day

That's all for today, we'll be back on Monday from 08:00 with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

From Tower Bridge last night to a dragon tomorrow

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Last night Look East was in Barnwell for their bonfire in the shape of Tower Bridge.

Wicksteed Dragon head
Wicksteed Park

And tomorrow Wicksteed Park will be engulfing a dragon in flames as part of their fireworks display.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain and cloud with some dry spells

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Rather cloudy with rain at first, but soon turning drier but further rain later with a minimum around 11C (52F).

Weather
BBC

Saturday will be cloudy with rain but perhaps some sunny intervals later with a maximum of 16C (61F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Saints stand means more fans and potentially more games

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northampton Saints had been operating at an average of 98% capacity during the past five Premiership seasons which is one of the reason why they built the Barwell Stand to increase the capacity from 13,591 to 15,500.

Barwell Stand
BBC

The new stand also opens up the possibility of Saints hosting a European Champions Cup quarter-final, as rules state the ground requires a minimum capacity of 15,000, when previously the Saints has hosted such games at Stadium:MK.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Witnesses not answering questions because of 'threat of prosecution'

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

I've been at the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22 and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who died after being caught in a crush of people trying to leave a nightclub in Northampton on October 2011.

While no charges have yet been brought, it has become clear from the people who are being advised no to answer questions, including club manager Spencer Fitzgeral, there is a "threat of prosecution".

Northampton Borough Council said no decision over taking legal action on the grounds of health and safety will be made until after the inquest has finished.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man with links to Corby wanted in connection to woman's murder

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man wanted in connection with a murder in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, who has links to London and Corby.

Billy Johnson
Thames Valley Police

Billy Johnson, 20, is wanted in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Kerry Reeves who died yesterday in hospital after being shot in the head at close range on Tuesday evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Man with links to Corby wanted for murder... Nightclub crush death could have prosecutions

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

  • Thames Valley have named a man they are hunting in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Oxfordshire, who has links with Corby
  • It's emerged that criminal prosecutions could follow an inquest on two students who died of crush injuries after trying to leave a Northampton nightclub in 2011
  • The former leader of Northampton Borough Council has said he was satisfied the correct checks were made before a loan of more than £10m was given to Northampton Town Football Club
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wicksteed Park get ready to set fire to 'pallet dragon'

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Although many venues held their fireworks displays last night, Wicksteed Park in Kettering is getting ready it's Bonfire Night on Saturday.

Wicksteed Dragon
Wicksteed

Their display will feature a huge dragon breathing fireworks and smoke which has been constructed out of disused wooden pallets donated by a local firm and is 8m (22ft) long.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: M1 southbound lane blocked after J15 and delays on the A43

BBC Travel

There are delays on the M1 southbound from J15 because of a broken down lorry between the junction and Newport Pagnell.

Meanwhile, the A43 has severe delays Northbound due to a broken down recovery track at the Tove/A5 roundabout.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leader of council at time of Cobblers' £10.25m loan 'angry' at ongoing financial problems

BBC Sunday Politics

The MP for Northampton South says he feels "angry, frustrated and upset" about the ongoing financial problems at Northampton Town.

David Mackintosh was leader of Northampton Borough Council at the time the outstanding £10.25m loan was given to club.

He spoke to Stuart White for Sunday Politics East this weekend.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Saints: Franklins Gardens goes from standing room to 2,000 seats

From the 50-year-old Sturtridge Pavilion...

Sturtridge Pavilion
Getty Images

To the state-of-the-art £6m Barwell Stand...

Barwell stand
Northampton Saints
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Saints: From more than 50-year-old pavilion to state-of-the-art stand

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Demolition work on the Sturtridge Pavillion started less than five months ago...

Demolition
BBC

... to build brand new facilities for fans in the Barwell Stand which they'll experience for the first time tomorrow.

Barwell Stand bar
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How the £6m Barwell Stand at Northampton Saints was built

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

At the end of May this year the Stutridge Pavillion, which was over 50 years old, closed, and demolition began.

Barwell Stand
BBC

Tomorrow, the new £6m Barwell Stand will host fans for the first time, increasing Northampton Saints capacity by 1,900 to 15,500 with an official opening planned for January 2016.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Towcester racecourse boss has ban put on hold

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Towcester chief executive Kevin Ackerman has been granted a stay of implementation of the six-month ban he was handed last month after being found guilty of corruption by the British Horseracing Authority, pending the conclusion of his appeal.

Towcester Racecourse
Getty Images

He is still not permitted to attend Towcester on racedays and is not allowed to attend any licensed premises other than the Northamptonshire course.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Towcester racecourse boss ban delayed... Minute's silence at nightclub deaths inquest

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are the latest:

  • The chief executive of Towcester racecourse, Kevin Ackerman, is granted a stay of implementation of the six-month ban he was handed last month
  • The inquest into the death of two students as they tried to leave a Northampton nightclub in 2011 has observed a minute's silence in memory for one of the girls
  • The new £6m Barwell Stand at Franklin's Gardens opens to fans tomorrow
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: The Racecourse fireworks

This photo has been sent to by Aaron Hanwell of the fireworks at Northampton Racecourse last night.

Racecourse fireworks
Aaron Hanwell

If you are heading to any fireworks around Northamptonshire this weekend then please email us some pictures.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby: How Northampton Saints' new Barwell Stand was planned

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Just over two years ago Northampton Saints submitted plans for a new North Stand which was to be funded in part by a loan from Northampton Borough Council.

Keith Barwell
Getty Images

Then in February 2015 the club said the new stand would be named the Barwell Stand after the family which included Keith (pictured), and his son Leon, who died of cancer last year. Both were former chairmen of the club.

Then three months later work began...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby: George North returns for Northampton Saints

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Following his exploits for Wales in the Rugby World Cup, George North returns to the wing for Northampton Saints to face Saracens tomorrow.

George North
Getty Images

England flanker Tom Wood captains the side with club captain Lee Dickson on the bench.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Royal Charter embroidery to be unveiled this weekend

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

An embroidered panel celebrating the 825th anniversary of the first Northampton Charter is to be unveiled this weekend at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery following two years of work from local stitchers.

Gill Lindsay
NBC

The panel, designed by local artist Christopher Fiddes, tells the story of the granting of Northampton’s charter by King Richard I in 1189.

It was stitched by more than 35 embroiderers, lead by Gill Lindsay (pictured).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cobblers FA Cup tie could see highest away attendance in years - amid fears it could be the last

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

More than 2,500 Cobblers fans are expected to travel to Coventry for the club’s FA cup tie this weekend in what many fear could be Northampton Town’s last ever away game in its current form.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport: Happy memories of FA Cup first round for Brackley

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The last time Brackley Town hosted an FA Cup first round tie at St. James Park it was a replay against League One Gillingham which the non-league side won 1-0 reaching the second round the first time.

Brackley Town
Getty Images

This Sunday they face League Town Newport County with coverage on BBC Radio Northampton.

Take a look at the BBC's full coverage of the FA Cup first round.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brackley Town player says 'he couldn't be happier' at the club

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton

Non-league Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday, a side that Brackley player Eddie Odhiambo was playing for in 2011.

Eddie Odhiambo
BBC

As well as playing he's also the Football in the Community Manger for for Brackley Town.

He said that filling out paperwork was far from what he imagined when he wanted to become a professional footballer, but he said he "couldn't be happier".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Neighbourhood plan for Duston approved in a referendum

More than 85% of votes were in favour of a new neighbourhood plan for Duston in a referendum yesterday, much to the delight of Frances Jones, chair of the parish council who helped write the document.

Frances Jones
BBC

The document sets out the type of development the area wants - and must now be considered when new planning applications are looked at.  

Turnout was just under 17%.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloud with rain but mild

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

It will stay largely cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain.

Weather
BBC

 Feeling warm though with a top temperature 16C (61F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Head of security said there was 'looting'

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

The inquest into the death of two students killed as they tried to leave a Northampton nightclub in 2011 has been hearing evidence from the head of security on the night they died.

Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, died in a crush of people trying to get out of Lava & Ignite.

Chris Edwards told the inquest jury there were five extra staff compared to a regular weekend, and there were reports of "looting from jackets in the cloakroom" when the fire alarm was going off.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: TVs stolen in Daventry... Duston says 'Yes' to neighbourhood plan

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here the top stories into the afternoon:

  • Thousands of pounds worth of televisions have been stolen from a lorry in Daventry
  • A new neighbourhood plan for Duston has been approved in a referendum
  • The new £6m Barwell Stand opens at Northampton Saints tomorrow
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Televisions worth thousands stolen from a lorry in Daventry

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

Thieves broke into the back of a Lorry parked at the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry at around 04:00 yesterday while the driver was asleep in the cab.

royal oak industrial estate
Google

They stole several TV which were then loaded into another vehicle - believed to be a white lorry.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hewitt on Barwell Stand: 'A fact of life we needed an extra 2000 spectators'

James Burridge

BBC Look East

I've been speaking Northampton Saints chief executive Tony Hewitt about their new £6m Barwell Stand which opens tomorrow.

He explain why they had to build it...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Theatre 'central' to Corby attracting people the town

Martin Borley

BBC Radio Northampton

The director of the Core Theatre in Corby, which celebrates it's fifth anniversary this weekend, has said that investing in projects like the theatre is "key and central" to the town's ambitions to grow.

Corby Cube
BBC

Nick Walker told me that "if people want to move to a new town they need to know there are things to come to and the cultural offer is part of that".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Will Greenwood on Luther Burrell: 'A penny for his thoughts'

The Daily Telegraph

Writing on Sam Burgess leaving Rugby Union to return Rugby League in Australia in the Telegraph Will Greenwood has said there is "sadness for [Northampton Saints centre] Luther Burrell, who was left out of England’s World Cup squad when Burgess was included."

He added: "A penny for his thoughts today".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Man jailed after driving at speeds up to 192mph

A man who filmed himself driving cars at speeds of up to 192mph (309km/h) has been jailed for 28 months and give a 10-year driving ban, police said.

Shaun Davis, 42, of Woodpecker Drive, Northampton, was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court of four counts of dangerous driving on roads including the A45, between 2012 and 2014. 

Northamptonshire Police said his face could not be seen on the films and he had claimed it was not him on the footage.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Brackley prepares for big FA Cup day

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

National League North team Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County on Sunday in the FA Cup first round.

Brackley Town
Getty Images

In 2013 the non-league club reached the second round eventually losing to Macclesfield Town.

There will be full coverage of the game on BBC Radio Northampton.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northamptonshire's newest theatre hope audiences 'get excited'

Martin Borley

BBC Radio Northampton

The director of the The Core at Corby Cube told me that they feel the theatre is "on a rising curve" ahead of their fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

Nick Walker
BBC

Since opening in 2010 they've had 185,000 visitors but Nick Walker said: "We'll be looking to grow the number of people coming as the audiences get excited by the programme and get used to coming".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Keith Barwell on Northampton Saints: 'The best times are yet to come'

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

The new Barwell Stand recognises the contribution of one family to the history of Northampton Saints.

Keith Barwell steered the club from the amateur to professional eras. His contribution to the club - and that of his late son, Leon is recognised in the new north end to Franklins' Gardens. 

I spoke to Keith Barwell about the stand and what it means to him..

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Nightclub crush inquest holds a minutes silence... Saint's Barwell Stand opens tomorrow

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

If you just catching up here's what we are looking at:

  • The inquest into the death of two students as they tried to leave a Northampton nightclub four years ago has observed a minute's silence in memory for one of the girls
  • The new Barwell Stand at Franklin's Gardens opens to fans tomorrow
  • The county's newest theatre The Core at Corby Cube is celebrating its fifth anniversary
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cobblers supporters' trust 'fighting fund' gets backing from shadow minister

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The fund which the Northampton Town Supporters Trust have started in response to the Cobblers financial troubles has received the backing of Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham.

Andy Burnham
PA

The Labour MP for Leigh was friends with Brian Lomax the founder of the Supporters' Trust who passed away over the weekend.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top