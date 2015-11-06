Saturday will be cloudy with rain but perhaps some sunny intervals later with a maximum of 16C (61F).
New Saints stand means more fans and potentially more games
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Northampton Saints had been operating at an average of 98% capacity during the past five Premiership seasons which is one of the reason why they built the Barwell Stand to increase the capacity from 13,591 to 15,500.
The new stand also opens up the possibility of Saints hosting a European Champions Cup quarter-final, as rules state the ground requires a minimum capacity of 15,000, when previously the Saints has hosted such games at Stadium:MK.
Men seen driving away from car set on fire in Corby
Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Witnesses not answering questions because of 'threat of prosecution'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I've been at the inquest into the deaths of Nabila Nanfuka, 22 and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, who died after being caught in a crush of people trying to leave a nightclub in Northampton on October 2011.
While no charges have yet been brought, it has become clear from the people who are being advised no to answer questions, including club manager Spencer Fitzgeral, there is a "threat of prosecution".
Northampton Borough Council said no decision over taking legal action on the grounds of health and safety will be made until after the inquest has finished.
Man with links to Corby wanted in connection to woman's murder
Tomorrow, the new £6m Barwell Stand will host fans for the first time, increasing Northampton Saints capacity by 1,900 to 15,500 with an official opening planned for January 2016.
Towcester racecourse boss has ban put on hold
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Towcester chief executive Kevin Ackerman has been granted a stay of implementation of the six-month ban he was handed last month after being found guilty of corruption by the British Horseracing Authority, pending the conclusion of his appeal.
He is still not permitted to attend Towcester on racedays and is not allowed to attend any licensed premises other than the Northamptonshire course.
Headlines: Towcester racecourse boss ban delayed... Minute's silence at nightclub deaths inquest
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are the latest:
The chief executive of Towcester racecourse, Kevin Ackerman, is granted a stay of implementation of the six-month ban he was handed last month
The inquest into the death of two students as they tried to leave a Northampton nightclub in 2011 has observed a minute's silence in memory for one of the girls
The new £6m Barwell Stand at Franklin's Gardens opens to fans tomorrow
Your pictures: The Racecourse fireworks
This photo has been sent to by Aaron Hanwell of the fireworks at Northampton Racecourse last night.
England flanker Tom Wood captains the side with club captain Lee Dickson on the bench.
Royal Charter embroidery to be unveiled this weekend
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
An embroidered panel celebrating the 825th anniversary of the first Northampton Charter is to be unveiled this weekend at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery following two years of work from local stitchers.
The panel, designed by local artist Christopher Fiddes, tells the story of the granting of Northampton’s charter by King Richard I in 1189.
It was stitched by more than 35 embroiderers, lead by Gill Lindsay (pictured).
Cobblers FA Cup tie could see highest away attendance in years - amid fears it could be the last
Brackley Town player says 'he couldn't be happier' at the club
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
Non-league Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday, a side that Brackley player Eddie Odhiambo was playing for in 2011.
As well as playing he's also the Football in the Community Manger for for Brackley Town.
He said that filling out paperwork was far from what he imagined when he wanted to become a professional footballer, but he said he "couldn't be happier".
Neighbourhood plan for Duston approved in a referendum
More than 85% of votes were in favour of a new neighbourhood plan for Duston in a referendum yesterday, much to the delight of Frances Jones, chair of the parish council who helped write the document.
The document sets out the type of development the area wants - and must now be considered when new planning applications are looked at.
Turnout was just under 17%.
Weather: Cloud with rain but mild
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It will stay largely cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain.
Feeling warm though with a top temperature 16C (61F).
Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Head of security said there was 'looting'
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The inquest into the death of two students killed as they tried to leave a Northampton nightclub in 2011 has been hearing evidence from the head of security on the night they died.
Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, died in a crush of people trying to get out of Lava & Ignite.
Chris Edwards told the inquest jury there were five extra staff compared to a regular weekend, and there were reports of "looting from jackets in the cloakroom" when the fire alarm was going off.
Headlines: TVs stolen in Daventry... Duston says 'Yes' to neighbourhood plan
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here the top stories into the afternoon:
Thousands of pounds worth of televisions have been stolen from a lorry in Daventry
A new neighbourhood plan for Duston has been approved in a referendum
The new £6m Barwell Stand opens at Northampton Saints tomorrow
Televisions worth thousands stolen from a lorry in Daventry
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Thieves broke into the back of a Lorry parked at the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry at around 04:00 yesterday while the driver was asleep in the cab.
They stole several TV which were then loaded into another vehicle - believed to be a white lorry.
Hewitt on Barwell Stand: 'A fact of life we needed an extra 2000 spectators'
James Burridge
BBC Look East
I've been speaking Northampton Saints chief executive Tony Hewitt about their new £6m Barwell Stand which opens tomorrow.
He explain why they had to build it...
Theatre 'central' to Corby attracting people the town
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
The director of the Core Theatre in Corby, which celebrates it's fifth anniversary this weekend, has said that investing in projects like the theatre is "key and central" to the town's ambitions to grow.
Nick Walker told me that "if people want to move to a new town they need to know there are things to come to and the cultural offer is part of that".
Will Greenwood on Luther Burrell: 'A penny for his thoughts'
That's all for today, we'll be back on Monday from 08:00 with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.
From Tower Bridge last night to a dragon tomorrow
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Last night Look East was in Barnwell for their bonfire in the shape of Tower Bridge.
And tomorrow Wicksteed Park will be engulfing a dragon in flames as part of their fireworks display.
Weather: Rain and cloud with some dry spells
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Rather cloudy with rain at first, but soon turning drier but further rain later with a minimum around 11C (52F).
Saturday will be cloudy with rain but perhaps some sunny intervals later with a maximum of 16C (61F).
Men seen driving away from car set on fire in Corby
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Police are keen to trace two men who were seen driving away from a car fire in Corby yesterday.
Man with links to Corby wanted in connection to woman's murder
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man wanted in connection with a murder in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, who has links to London and Corby.
Billy Johnson, 20, is wanted in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Kerry Reeves who died yesterday in hospital after being shot in the head at close range on Tuesday evening.
Headlines: Man with links to Corby wanted for murder... Nightclub crush death could have prosecutions
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Wicksteed Park get ready to set fire to 'pallet dragon'
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Although many venues held their fireworks displays last night, Wicksteed Park in Kettering is getting ready it's Bonfire Night on Saturday.
Their display will feature a huge dragon breathing fireworks and smoke which has been constructed out of disused wooden pallets donated by a local firm and is 8m (22ft) long.
Travel: M1 southbound lane blocked after J15 and delays on the A43
BBC Travel
There are delays on the M1 southbound from J15 because of a broken down lorry between the junction and Newport Pagnell.
Meanwhile, the A43 has severe delays Northbound due to a broken down recovery track at the Tove/A5 roundabout.
Leader of council at time of Cobblers' £10.25m loan 'angry' at ongoing financial problems
BBC Sunday Politics
The MP for Northampton South says he feels "angry, frustrated and upset" about the ongoing financial problems at Northampton Town.
David Mackintosh was leader of Northampton Borough Council at the time the outstanding £10.25m loan was given to club.
He spoke to Stuart White for Sunday Politics East this weekend.
Man assaulted by trestle tables in Northampton's Market Square
Northants Herald & Post
A man was assaulted by two trestle tables in Northampton's Market Square last weekend and left with a broken finger.
Northampton Saints: Franklins Gardens goes from standing room to 2,000 seats
From the 50-year-old Sturtridge Pavilion...
To the state-of-the-art £6m Barwell Stand...
Northampton Saints: From more than 50-year-old pavilion to state-of-the-art stand
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Demolition work on the Sturtridge Pavillion started less than five months ago...
... to build brand new facilities for fans in the Barwell Stand which they'll experience for the first time tomorrow.
How the £6m Barwell Stand at Northampton Saints was built
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
At the end of May this year the Stutridge Pavillion, which was over 50 years old, closed, and demolition began.
Tomorrow, the new £6m Barwell Stand will host fans for the first time, increasing Northampton Saints capacity by 1,900 to 15,500 with an official opening planned for January 2016.
Towcester racecourse boss has ban put on hold
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Towcester chief executive Kevin Ackerman has been granted a stay of implementation of the six-month ban he was handed last month after being found guilty of corruption by the British Horseracing Authority, pending the conclusion of his appeal.
He is still not permitted to attend Towcester on racedays and is not allowed to attend any licensed premises other than the Northamptonshire course.
Your pictures: The Racecourse fireworks
This photo has been sent to by Aaron Hanwell of the fireworks at Northampton Racecourse last night.
If you are heading to any fireworks around Northamptonshire this weekend then please email us some pictures.
Rugby: How Northampton Saints' new Barwell Stand was planned
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Just over two years ago Northampton Saints submitted plans for a new North Stand which was to be funded in part by a loan from Northampton Borough Council.
Then in February 2015 the club said the new stand would be named the Barwell Stand after the family which included Keith (pictured), and his son Leon, who died of cancer last year. Both were former chairmen of the club.
Then three months later work began...
Rugby: George North returns for Northampton Saints
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Following his exploits for Wales in the Rugby World Cup, George North returns to the wing for Northampton Saints to face Saracens tomorrow.
England flanker Tom Wood captains the side with club captain Lee Dickson on the bench.
Royal Charter embroidery to be unveiled this weekend
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
An embroidered panel celebrating the 825th anniversary of the first Northampton Charter is to be unveiled this weekend at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery following two years of work from local stitchers.
The panel, designed by local artist Christopher Fiddes, tells the story of the granting of Northampton’s charter by King Richard I in 1189.
It was stitched by more than 35 embroiderers, lead by Gill Lindsay (pictured).
Cobblers FA Cup tie could see highest away attendance in years - amid fears it could be the last
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
More than 2,500 Cobblers fans are expected to travel to Coventry for the club’s FA cup tie this weekend in what many fear could be Northampton Town’s last ever away game in its current form.
Sport: Happy memories of FA Cup first round for Brackley
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The last time Brackley Town hosted an FA Cup first round tie at St. James Park it was a replay against League One Gillingham which the non-league side won 1-0 reaching the second round the first time.
This Sunday they face League Town Newport County with coverage on BBC Radio Northampton.
Take a look at the BBC's full coverage of the FA Cup first round.
Brackley Town player says 'he couldn't be happier' at the club
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
Non-league Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday, a side that Brackley player Eddie Odhiambo was playing for in 2011.
As well as playing he's also the Football in the Community Manger for for Brackley Town.
He said that filling out paperwork was far from what he imagined when he wanted to become a professional footballer, but he said he "couldn't be happier".
Neighbourhood plan for Duston approved in a referendum
More than 85% of votes were in favour of a new neighbourhood plan for Duston in a referendum yesterday, much to the delight of Frances Jones, chair of the parish council who helped write the document.
The document sets out the type of development the area wants - and must now be considered when new planning applications are looked at.
Turnout was just under 17%.
Televisions worth thousands stolen from a lorry in Daventry
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Thieves broke into the back of a Lorry parked at the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry at around 04:00 yesterday while the driver was asleep in the cab.
They stole several TV which were then loaded into another vehicle - believed to be a white lorry.
Hewitt on Barwell Stand: 'A fact of life we needed an extra 2000 spectators'
James Burridge
BBC Look East
I've been speaking Northampton Saints chief executive Tony Hewitt about their new £6m Barwell Stand which opens tomorrow.
He explain why they had to build it...
Theatre 'central' to Corby attracting people the town
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
The director of the Core Theatre in Corby, which celebrates it's fifth anniversary this weekend, has said that investing in projects like the theatre is "key and central" to the town's ambitions to grow.
Nick Walker told me that "if people want to move to a new town they need to know there are things to come to and the cultural offer is part of that".
Will Greenwood on Luther Burrell: 'A penny for his thoughts'
The Daily Telegraph
Writing on Sam Burgess leaving Rugby Union to return Rugby League in Australia in the Telegraph Will Greenwood has said there is "sadness for [Northampton Saints centre] Luther Burrell, who was left out of England’s World Cup squad when Burgess was included."
He added: "A penny for his thoughts today".
Watch: Man jailed after driving at speeds up to 192mph
A man who filmed himself driving cars at speeds of up to 192mph (309km/h) has been jailed for 28 months and give a 10-year driving ban, police said.
Shaun Davis, 42, of Woodpecker Drive, Northampton, was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court of four counts of dangerous driving on roads including the A45, between 2012 and 2014.
Northamptonshire Police said his face could not be seen on the films and he had claimed it was not him on the footage.
New special school for Daventry backed by councillors
Daventry Express
A new school for students with special needs has been approved for Daventry.
Football: Brackley prepares for big FA Cup day
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
National League North team Brackley Town take on League Two Newport County on Sunday in the FA Cup first round.
In 2013 the non-league club reached the second round eventually losing to Macclesfield Town.
There will be full coverage of the game on BBC Radio Northampton.
Northamptonshire's newest theatre hope audiences 'get excited'
Martin Borley
BBC Radio Northampton
The director of the The Core at Corby Cube told me that they feel the theatre is "on a rising curve" ahead of their fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.
Since opening in 2010 they've had 185,000 visitors but Nick Walker said: "We'll be looking to grow the number of people coming as the audiences get excited by the programme and get used to coming".
Fears over plans for large cold store unit in countryside near Finedon
Northamptonshire Telegraph
A number of residents have aired their fears over plans to build a 45 metre high cold store in open countryside between Cranford and Finedon.
Keith Barwell on Northampton Saints: 'The best times are yet to come'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
The new Barwell Stand recognises the contribution of one family to the history of Northampton Saints.
Keith Barwell steered the club from the amateur to professional eras. His contribution to the club - and that of his late son, Leon is recognised in the new north end to Franklins' Gardens.
I spoke to Keith Barwell about the stand and what it means to him..
Headlines: Nightclub crush inquest holds a minutes silence... Saint's Barwell Stand opens tomorrow
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
If you just catching up here's what we are looking at:
Cobblers supporters' trust 'fighting fund' gets backing from shadow minister
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The fund which the Northampton Town Supporters Trust have started in response to the Cobblers financial troubles has received the backing of Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham.
The Labour MP for Leigh was friends with Brian Lomax the founder of the Supporters' Trust who passed away over the weekend.