There's a windy night ahead, but aside from the odd patch of light rain it will be largely dry.
A lot of cloud around and staying very mild, with lows of 12 or 13C (55F).
It will be mainly dry tomorrow morning but still very windy. There will be some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon, with highs of 16C (61F).
Three Northamptonshire care homes 'require improvement' says CQC
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Three providers of adult social care services in Northamptonshire have been told they require improvement by the Care Quality Commission.
Willowbrook House in Corby, Westlands Care Home in Wellingborough and Spinney Hill in Northampton have all been told to improve the services they provide.
The commission says inspectors will be returning in due course to check whether changes have been made.
Owners of Fairline boats says they expect a 'significant number of redundancies'
Waseem Mirza
BBC Look East
We've just heard there could be a "significant number of redundancies" at Fairline Boats in Oundle.
About a month ago the luxury boat builders were bought by private equity firm Wessex Bristol, announcing shortly afterwards that a third of its workforce would be laid-off for four weeks while it "assessed the business".
It's just issued another statement saying: "We are in the business of building the best handmade, custom-built British boats in the world and sincerely believe in our plans to ensure the long term success of Fairline".
Yesterday at 15:45 a 42-year-old woman was walking her dogs in Lings Wood when she was approached by a man who pulled down his tracksuit bottoms and exposed himself.
This follows an incident on Friday at around 16:30 when a man exposed himself to 15-year-old boy walking his dog.
Headlines: Three care homes 'require improvement'... DJ appears at nightlcub crush inquest
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
If you're catching up, here are our top stories:
Three providers of adult social care services in Northamptonshire have been told they require improvement by the Care Quality Commission
The inquest into the deaths of two students who died trying to leave the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton has heard from one of the DJs at the club
Wellingborough's MP Peter Bone says he's had reassurances that the town's former prison isn't on a list of sites to be sold for housing
See Northampton Saints' new stand go up in 60 seconds
The new Barwell Stand at Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints, took just over five months to build, but you can watch its transformation into a new £6m 2,000-seater stand in just 60 seconds.
Police investigating the disappearance of a 57-year-old Northampton man are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Robert Luck was last seen on-or-around 27 August at his home in Whitworth Road, Abington.
He has not been seen since and has not been in contact with his family or friends, which is out of character, police say.
Wellingborough prison 'will not be sold' says town's MP
The MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has told me that he has spoken the prisons minister and that Wellingborough Prison, which closed in 2012, will not be sold for housing.
He said he given assurances by the Department of Justice last week that if the status of Wellingborough Prison changed Mr Bone "would be the first to know" and that thisannouncement of new prisonswas not connected to Wellingborough Prison.
World War One records to go on display across Northamptonshire
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Images and copies of documents relating to World War One, many of which have never been displayed, are to go on show in Northamptonshire's libraries.
The records, which are held by Northamptonshire County Council’s archives service, will be on display in Northampton, Kettering, Daventry, Wellingborough, Towcester, Rushden and Corby between November 14 and 21.
Eastenders star set to turn on Northampton’s Christmas lights
Northampton town centre fell silent yesterday as the town honoured the country's military heroes on Remembrance Sunday.
Community hub in Oundle opens to give public access to emergency services
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
A new hub for people living in Oundle has been officially opened at Fletton House, where local residents can have contact with the police, fire crews and councillors.
The facility is part of a pilot scheme by Northamptonshire Police to make officers more visible and encourage contact with the public.
Cobblers chairman David Cardoza said £2.65m wasn't 'loan' in administrators' report
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony called the £2.65m from 1st Land Limited a "Joint Venture Fee" - money paid to one party to help carry out a jointly-run project, but 1st Land said it was a loan.
Shop and post office in Warmington robbed by man with weapon
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Several hundred pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen in a robbery at Glebe Stores and Post Office in Warmington, near Oundle, at about 03.45 on Friday.
The thieves broke in through the front door, threatened the owners with a weapon, possibly a baseball bat, and stole cigarettes, making their escape in a vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Weather: Windy tonight and tomorrow but dry
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton nightclub crush inquest: DJ 'was asked' to make exit announcements
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
The inquest into the deaths of two students following a crush at the Lava & Ignite nightclub has today heard from one of the DJs at the club.
Club attendees have told the inquest they made for the exit at the DJs' requests – with different DJs making 14 announcements to leave within half-an-hour, from 03:10.
Today DJ David Osahon said he did make some of the announcements calling for people to leave, but said he had been asked by university reps to do so.
Delays between London and Northamptonshire on East Midlands Trains
BBC Travel
Urgent track repairs on the Midland Mainline between London and Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby have been completed but are still causing delays on East Midlands Trains.
The operator said delays will continue until 17:30.
Northampton War Memorial given Grade I status
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Historic England says all 44 World War One memorials by Sir Edwin Lutyens are now protected by listing, and as a result the Northampton War Memorial has been upgraded from Grade II to Grade I.
Lutyens was the architect of the Whitehall Cenotaph and designed the Northampton memorial that was unveiled on 11 November 1926, adjacent to All Saints' Church.
Headlines: Wellingborough Prison 'will not be sold'... New community hub opens in Oundle
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here's what we're looking at this afternoon:
Diwali Festival of Light made for spectacular sights in Northampton
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Northampton town centre was transformed into a spectacle of lights and mythical beings on Saturday night as part of the town's Diwali celebrations.
Northampton nightclub crush inquest: DJ says he was being 'comic' saying hotels were full
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
At the inquest into the deaths of two students at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton, the DJ said he was being "comic" when he announced hotels were full.
David Osahon, who is the official DJ for chart-topper Fuse ODG, said everyone would have known he was not being serious because he was doing showcases in universities at the time.
New recruitment drive for ‘talented headteachers’ aims to tackle Northamptonshire’s poor performance
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Thirty-one primary schools in Northamptonshireare rated as requiring improvement or inadequate by Ofsted, it has been revealed.
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Eastenders star John Partridge will switch on Northampton’s Christmas lights will be switched on Thursday 19 November.
Mallinder says Saints 'can get better'
BBC Sport
Northampton director of rugby, Jim Mallinder, said his side "can get better" after England fly-half Owen Farrell kicked all of Saracens' points as theybeat Saints on Saturday.
Northampton, already beaten by Worcester and Sale this season, have now lost three of their opening four matches to leave them down in ninth place.
Mallinder has described the start to the season so far as "disappointing".
Afternoon weather: Cloudy and windy, but dry
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
It will remain mild but cloudy this afternoon, with winds continuing to increase.
Top temperature: 13C (55F).
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Kettering's Community Hub 'getting more interest' from organisations
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
With Oundle opening its new "Community Hub", the people behind Kettering's hub say more organisations are due to take up space in their borough council offices.
There are several organisations like the police and Citizens Advice already there.
Kettering Borough Council's deputy leader, Lloyd Bunday, said the Probation Service is "probably" going to move in "in the next few months" and also Job Centre Plus is "interested".
Wellingborough prison 'likely' to be sold for housing
BBC News UK
There are plans to close Victorian jails and sell them for housing, the government has said.
Reading jail will be sold first, with mothballed Wellingborough and four others likely to follow.
Nine new prisons are due to open in England and Wales - five by 2020 - under the plans.
Ex-Cobblers striker Toney joins Barnsley on loan
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton Town's former striker and youth team product Ivan Toney will join Barnsley on loan from Newcastle today.
Toney joined Newcastle United from Northampton for an undisclosed fee back in August, making his debut against his hometown club in the League Cup.
Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Jury shown more CCTV footage
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm back at the inquest of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, (left) and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, (right) who died in a crush at a Northampton nightclub in October 2011.
The jury have been shown more CCTV footage of people falling down stairs when leaving Lava & Ignite and men trying to pull people free.
They've also been given a timeline: At 03:05 there were approximately 25 people in the foyer, by 03:20 that figure had doubled.
Daventry brothers in charity trip to Paris - by foot
Daventry Express
While many fundraisers cycle from London to Paris, two Daventry brothers have chosen to do it differently - and complete the journey of more than 200 miles on foot.
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Steel industry calls for EU action on Chinese imports
BBC News UK
An emergency meeting to discuss the crisis in the steel industry is to be held by European economy ministers at the request of the UK.
Currently around 500 people are employed in the steel industry in Corby and workers from the UK, Belgium and France will also hold a demonstration in Brussels later.
Brackley Town earn a replay thanks to stoppage time equaliser
BBC Sport
In other football news - Curtis McDonald's late header earned National League North side Brackley Town an FA Cup first round replay against League Two's Newport County.
Lennell John-Lewis's penalty put Newport in front after he had been fouled by Pablo Mills.
Scott Bennett then doubled the lead, before Luke Graham's header made it 2-1 and ex-County player McDonald's header in stoppage time secured the replay.
Northampton Town delight large away support at Coventry
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton
The Cobblers took 2,500 supporters to the Ricoh Arena on Saturday to see their side beat Coventry City in the FA first round.
Zander Diamond (pictured) put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Jacob Murphy quickly equalised for Coventry.
Marc Richards hit the winner after just 18 minutes with his 10th goal of the season.
Hundreds gather in Northampton town centre for Remembrance Day
Northants Herald & Post
Northampton town centre fell silent yesterday as the town honoured the country's military heroes on Remembrance Sunday.
Carroll Weston
BBC Radio Northampton
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony called the £2.65m from 1st Land Limited a "Joint Venture Fee" - money paid to one party to help carry out a jointly-run project, but 1st Land said it was a loan.
A report from March this year showed a dispute arose between the Cardozas and 1st Land, which has since gone into administration, over the money.
David Cardoza declined to comment, saying: "I'm under confidentiality so can't speak."
Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza received £2.65m 'loan'
Craig Lewis
BBC News
The chairman of Northampton Town, David Cardoza, and his father Anthony were given a "loan" of more than £2.5m by a company set up to oversee the development of Sixfields.
Administrators' reports suggest about £7m of £10.25m lent to Northampton Town by the local borough council was passed to 1st Land Limited - £2.65m was then given to the pair.
David Cardoza (pictured) declined to comment, saying: "I'm under confidentiality so can't speak."
Andrew Radd
BBC Radio Northampton
Weather: Windy but dry
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
It will be mild and cloudy today but it should remain dry.
There will also be strong winds, with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
