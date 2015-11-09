Geddington

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 9 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage through the day

Local Live is finished for Northamptonshire, but we'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shop and post office in Warmington robbed by man with weapon

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Several hundred pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen in a robbery at Glebe Stores and Post Office in Warmington, near Oundle, at about 03.45  on Friday.  

Glebe Stores
Google

The thieves broke in through the front door, threatened the owners with a weapon, possibly a baseball bat, and stole cigarettes, making their escape in a vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Windy tonight and tomorrow but dry

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

There's a windy night ahead, but aside from the odd patch of light rain it will be largely dry. 

A lot of cloud around and staying very mild, with lows of 12 or 13C (55F).

Weather
BBC

It will be mainly dry tomorrow morning but still very windy. There will be some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon, with highs of 16C (61F). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three Northamptonshire care homes 'require improvement' says CQC

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Three providers of adult social care services in Northamptonshire have been told they require improvement by the Care Quality Commission.

CQC
CQC

Willowbrook House in Corby, Westlands Care Home in Wellingborough and Spinney Hill in Northampton have all been told to improve the services they provide.

The commission says inspectors will be returning in due course to check whether changes have been made.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Owners of Fairline boats says they expect a 'significant number of redundancies'

Waseem Mirza

BBC Look East

We've just heard there could be a "significant number of redundancies" at Fairline Boats in Oundle.

Fairline boats
Fairline

About a month ago the luxury boat builders were bought by private equity firm Wessex Bristol, announcing shortly afterwards that a third of its workforce would be laid-off for four weeks while it "assessed the business".

It's just issued another statement saying: "We are in the business of building the best handmade, custom-built British boats in the world and sincerely believe in our plans to ensure the long term success of Fairline".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Indecent exposure incidents in Northampton park

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northamptonshire Police say they are investigating two incidents of indecent exposure in the same Northampton park within days of each other.

Lings Wood
BBC

Yesterday at 15:45 a 42-year-old woman was walking her dogs in Lings Wood when she was approached by a man who pulled down his tracksuit bottoms and exposed himself. 

This follows an incident on Friday at around 16:30 when a man exposed himself to 15-year-old boy walking his dog.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Three care homes 'require improvement'... DJ appears at nightlcub crush inquest

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're catching up, here are our top stories:

  • Three providers of adult social care services in Northamptonshire have been told they require improvement by the Care Quality Commission
  • The inquest into the deaths of two students who died trying to leave the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton has heard from one of the DJs at the club
  • Wellingborough's MP Peter Bone says he's had reassurances that the town's former prison isn't on a list of sites to be sold for housing
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

See Northampton Saints' new stand go up in 60 seconds

The new Barwell Stand at Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints, took just over five months to build, but you can watch its transformation into a new £6m 2,000-seater stand in just 60 seconds.

View more on youtube
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton nightclub crush inquest: DJ 'was asked' to make exit announcements

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

The inquest into the deaths of two students following a crush at the Lava & Ignite nightclub has today heard from one of the DJs at the club.

Club attendees have told the inquest they made for the exit at the DJs' requests – with different DJs making 14 announcements to leave within half-an-hour, from 03:10.

Today DJ David Osahon said he did make some of the announcements calling for people to leave, but said he had been asked by university reps to do so.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Delays between London and Northamptonshire on East Midlands Trains

BBC Travel

Urgent track repairs on the Midland Mainline between London and Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby have been completed but are still causing delays on East Midlands Trains.

The operator said delays will continue until 17:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton War Memorial given Grade I status

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Historic England says all 44 World War One memorials by Sir Edwin Lutyens are now protected by listing, and as a result the Northampton War Memorial has been upgraded from Grade II to Grade I.

War memorial
BBC

Lutyens was the architect of the Whitehall Cenotaph and designed the Northampton memorial that was unveiled on 11 November 1926, adjacent to All Saints' Church.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Wellingborough Prison 'will not be sold'... New community hub opens in Oundle

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here's what we're looking at this afternoon:

  • Wellingborough Prison, which closed in 2012, "will not be sold", according to the town's MP Peter Bone
  • A new hub for people in Oundle giving them access to the police and other services has been officially opened at Fletton House  
  • Ex-Cobblers forward Ivan Toney joins Barnsley on loan from Newcastle
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton nightclub crush inquest: DJ says he was being 'comic' saying hotels were full

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

At the inquest into the deaths of two students at the Lava & Ignite nightclub in Northampton, the DJ said he was being "comic" when he announced hotels were full.

David Osahon, who is the official DJ for chart-topper Fuse ODG, said everyone would have known he was not being serious because he was doing showcases in universities at the time.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police 'concern' for missing Northampton man

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Police investigating the disappearance of a 57-year-old Northampton man are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Robert Luck
Northants Police

Robert Luck was last seen on-or-around 27 August at his home in Whitworth Road, Abington.

He has not been seen since and has not been in contact with his family or friends, which is out of character, police say.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wellingborough prison 'will not be sold' says town's MP

The MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has told me that he has spoken the prisons minister and that Wellingborough Prison, which closed in 2012, will not be sold for housing.

Peter Bone
BBC

He said he given assurances by the Department of Justice last week that if the status of Wellingborough Prison changed Mr Bone "would be the first to know" and that thisannouncement of new prisonswas not connected to Wellingborough Prison.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

World War One records to go on display across Northamptonshire

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Images and copies of documents relating to World War One, many of which have never been displayed, are to go on show in Northamptonshire's libraries.

Corby Library
BBC

The records, which are held by Northamptonshire County Council’s archives service, will be on display in Northampton, Kettering, Daventry, Wellingborough, Towcester, Rushden and Corby between November 14 and 21.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mallinder says Saints 'can get better'

BBC Sport

Northampton director of rugby, Jim Mallinder, said his side "can get better" after England fly-half Owen Farrell kicked all of Saracens' points as theybeat Saints on Saturday.

Owen Farrell
Getty Images

Northampton, already beaten by Worcester and Sale this season, have now lost three of their opening four matches to leave them down in ninth place.

Mallinder has described the start to the season so far as "disappointing".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon weather: Cloudy and windy, but dry

Kate Kinsella

BBC Look East weather

It will remain mild but cloudy this afternoon, with winds continuing to increase.

Weather
BBC

Top temperature: 13C (55F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: New 'Community Hub' opens in Oundle... Wellingborough prison 'likely' to be sold off

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're just joining us, here are our latest stories:

  • A new hub for people in Oundle giving them access to the police and other services has been officially opened at Fletton House
  • It is "likely" that Wellingborough Prison, which closed in 2012, will be sold off for housing
  • Ex-Cobblers forward Ivan Toney joins Barnsley on loan from Newcastle
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kettering's Community Hub 'getting more interest' from organisations

Carroll Weston

BBC Radio Northampton

With Oundle opening its new "Community Hub", the people behind Kettering's hub say more organisations are due to take up space in their borough council offices.

Kettering Borough council
Google

There are several organisations like the police and Citizens Advice already there.

Kettering Borough Council's deputy leader, Lloyd Bunday, said the Probation Service is "probably" going to move in "in the next few months" and also Job Centre Plus is "interested".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wellingborough prison 'likely' to be sold for housing

BBC News UK

There are plans to close Victorian jails and sell them for housing, the government has said.

Wellingborough Prison
BBC

Reading jail will be sold first, with mothballed Wellingborough and four others likely to follow.

Nine new prisons are due to open in England and Wales - five by 2020 - under the plans.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ex-Cobblers striker Toney joins Barnsley on loan

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton

Northampton Town's former striker and youth team product Ivan Toney will join Barnsley on loan from Newcastle today.

Ivan Toney
Getty Images

Toney joined Newcastle United from Northampton for an undisclosed fee back in August, making his debut against his hometown club in the League Cup.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton nightclub crush inquest: Jury shown more CCTV footage

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

I'm back at the inquest of Nabila Nanfuka, 22, (left) and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, (right) who died in a crush at a Northampton nightclub in October 2011.

The jury have been shown more CCTV footage of people falling down stairs when leaving Lava & Ignite and men trying to pull people free.

The two Lava Ignite victims
BBC

They've also been given a timeline: At 03:05 there were approximately 25 people in the foyer, by 03:20 that figure had doubled.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Cobblers Chairman given loan by Sixfields development company... More 'Community Hubs' for the county

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

Here's what we are looking into:

  • Northampton Town's chairman and his father were given more than £2.5m by a company set up to oversee the development of its stadium, an administrators' report suggests
  • Police say they would like to see more "Community Hubs" like the one opened in Oundle at Fletton House
  • Northampton Town and Brackley Town will both feature in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Steel industry calls for EU action on Chinese imports

BBC News UK

An emergency meeting to discuss the crisis in the steel industry is to be held by European economy ministers at the request of the UK.

Steel
PA

Currently around 500 people are employed in the steel industry in Corby and workers from the UK, Belgium and France will also hold a demonstration in Brussels later.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brackley Town earn a replay thanks to stoppage time equaliser

BBC Sport

In other football news - Curtis McDonald's late header earned National League North side Brackley Town an FA Cup first round replay against League Two's Newport County.

Brackley equaliser
BBC

Lennell John-Lewis's penalty put Newport in front after he had been fouled by Pablo Mills. 

Scott Bennett then doubled the lead, before Luke Graham's header made it 2-1 and ex-County player McDonald's header in stoppage time secured the replay.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Town delight large away support at Coventry

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton

The Cobblers took 2,500 supporters to the Ricoh Arena on Saturday to see their side beat Coventry City in the FA first round.

Zander Diamond
Pete Norton/Getty Images

Zander Diamond (pictured) put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Jacob Murphy quickly equalised for Coventry.

Marc Richards hit the winner after just 18 minutes with his 10th goal of the season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hundreds gather in Northampton town centre for Remembrance Day

Northants Herald & Post

Northampton town centre fell silent yesterday as the town honoured the country's military heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Community hub in Oundle opens to give public access to emergency services

Carroll Weston

BBC Radio Northampton

A new hub for people living in Oundle has been officially opened at Fletton House, where local residents can have contact with the police, fire crews and councillors.

Community Hub
Northants Police

The facility is part of a pilot scheme by Northamptonshire Police to make officers more visible and encourage contact with the public.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cobblers chairman David Cardoza said £2.65m wasn't 'loan' in administrators' report

Craig Lewis

BBC News

Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony called the £2.65m from 1st Land Limited a "Joint Venture Fee" - money paid to one party to help carry out a jointly-run project, but 1st Land said it was a loan.

Sixfields
BBC

A report from March this year showed a dispute arose between the Cardozas and 1st Land, which has since gone into administration, over the money.

David Cardoza declined to comment, saying: "I'm under confidentiality so can't speak."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza received £2.65m 'loan'

Craig Lewis

BBC News

The chairman of Northampton Town, David Cardoza, and his father Anthony were given a "loan" of more than £2.5m by a company set up to oversee the development of Sixfields.

David Cardoza
BBC

Administrators' reports suggest about £7m of £10.25m lent to Northampton Town by the local borough council was passed to 1st Land Limited - £2.65m was then given to the pair.

David Cardoza (pictured) declined to comment, saying: "I'm under confidentiality so can't speak."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Cobblers Chairman given loan by Sixfields development company... Community hub in Oundle opens

Andrew Radd

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our top stories:

  • Northampton Town's chairman and his father were given more than £2.5m by a company set up to oversee the development of its stadium, an administrators' report suggests
  • A new hub for people in Oundle giving them access to the police and other services has been officially opened at Fletton House
  • Brackley Town and Northampton Town will both feature in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Windy but dry

Kate Kinsella

BBC Look East weather

It will be mild and cloudy today but it should remain dry.

There will also be strong winds, with a top temperature of 13C (55F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning and welcome to Local Live for Northamptonshire

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Between now and 18:00 I'll be bringing you the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.

We'll also be looking back at the weekend's FA Cup action ahead of the draw tonight.

If you want to get in touch then you can email me, tweet us or head to Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top