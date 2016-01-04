BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire
- Trial of a 27 year old man from London accused of killing a man outside a Northamptonshire swimming pool begins
- The former Wales and Northampton defender, John Roberts has died at the age of 69
- Overnight road closures starting this week to construct a new roundabout at Mereway in Northampton
- Updates for Monday, 4 January 2016
By Pete Cooper
Weather: Showers tonight and tomorrow
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Clear spells and a few scattered showers tonight, locally heavy with lows of 5C (41F).
Tuesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures reaching up to 9C (48F)
Tuesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures reaching up to 9C (48F)
Hobby grows into a business for Northamptonshire-based fine bone china designer
Daventry Express
A ceramic artist who converted the garage of her Northamptonshire home into a workshop has been producing English fine bone china designs for royalty and celebrities.
Parents pay tribute to fertility doctor who passed away over Christmas
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Tributes have been pouring in for a fertility consultant from Northampton General Hospital who died over Christmas.
Dr Roy Davies had worked at NGH since 1985 and helped thousands of parents to conceive.
His patients have spoken of his "warmth" and "compassion" - and many have posted pictures of children who wouldn't be here were it not for him.
Trial hears 60-year-old man died after being 'knocked 10 feet in the air' by car
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A trial heard how a 60-year-old man was thrown 10 feet in the air and landed on his head after being driven at in a swimming pool car park.
Mohamed Hirsi, 27, from Rowntree Close, Camden, denies the manslaughter of Lorenzo Gallucci and causing his death by dangerous driving at Rushden Splash in September 2014.
Northampton Crown Court heard Mr Hirsi, who was at a fancy dress party at the nearby Rushden Town Band Club, drove into two fellow party-goers, including Mr Gallucci, soon after he smashed the back window of another man's car with a pole. The trial continues.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
If you're just joining us, here are our top stories:
Steelmen assistant Clarke launches fundraising auction
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Corby Town assistant manager David Clarke has launched a fundraising auction to raise money for the Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Wellingborough man pleads not guilty to murder of hairdresser
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
A Wellingborough man has pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to murdering a hairdresser in Buckinghamshire.
Ashley Gillard, 31, was found by firefighters in his third floor flat in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, after a fire broke out last June.
Thomas White , 26, of Bibury Close, Wellingborough, denies killing Mr Gillard and other offences including arson, theft and possessing drugs. A trial is expected in April.
Protesters call for return of British Rail
Stuart Ratcliffe
BBC Look East
Protesters have been leafleting passengers outside Northampton Railway Station as a 1% annual fare increase comes into force.
Critics of rail franchises say they make rail travel more expensive than on the continent and offer a poor quality of service.
But the government says the increases are necessary for investment in the network. I spoke to commuters and Simon Tilley from the Bring Back British Rail group...
Former Wales and Cobblers defender Roberts dies
BBC Sport
Former Wales, Northampton, Arsenal, Wrexham and Swansea defender John Roberts has died at the age of 69.
Abercynon-born Roberts played for Swansea Town and then 62 times for Northampton before joining Arsenal in 1969.
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here is what we're looking at this afternoon:
Car park at Long Buckby no longer free
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
As well the 1% increase in rail fares, users of Long Buckby's station will now have to pay for parking.
Between them the London Midland and District Council car parks used to hold 90 vehicles but the new car park has 250 spaces and will cost £4 a day.
It's hoped that it will reduce the use of side streets and verges by commuters.
Knill says Northampton Town squad in a 'really good position'
Joe Townsend
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Town maintained their push for promotion from League Two as they comfortably sealed a 3-0 victory over Barnet.
The Cobblers made changes to their starting XI and assistant manager Alan Knill said they are happy with the current squad...
Newspaper editor and charity founder suggested for Daventry road names
Martin Heath
BBC Radio Northampton
Retired showbiz agent Lawrence Wheeler (pictured) says he's had a positive response to his campaign to have new streets in Daventry named after local personalities.
Names already submitted via social media include Walter Green, who used to edit the Daventry Express, and Pete Spencer who founded the "helping hands" charity.
Who would you like a street in Northamptonshire named after?
Possible restaurants for Rushden Lakes revealed as part of planning application for 12-screen cinema
Northamptonshire Telegraph
Plans for a multiplex cinema, bowling alley and eight restaurants as part of the multimillion-pound Rushden Lakes development have been submitted.
Memories of 1974 World Cup at Sixfields on Saturday
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
As Northampton prepared a free kick in the 3-0 win against Barnet on Saturday, a couple of dummies from Cobblers players caused some confusion - leading to Barnet's Andy Yiadom running up and kicking the ball away before it was taken.
For many it brought back memories of the 1974 World Cup match between Brazil and Zaire, when a free-kick for the world champions was disrupted after Zaire's Mwepu Ilunga ran out of his team's wall to hoof the ball clear.
100-year-old tree stolen from Northamptonshire house
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
A box tree, believed to be more than 100 years old, was stolen from outside a house in Gretton.
The tree, which has a 4ft (1.22m) circumference, was taken sometime between 23:00 on Tuesday 22 December and 10:00 the following day.
Tyre tracks were left in the garden when the tree was taken, so it is believed a 4x4 vehicle may have been used by the thieves.
Weather: Rain coming for the afternoon
BBC Weather
There were some bright skies this morning as you can see from this picture from BBC Weather Watcher 'coleole' over the sunrise over Stanwick Lakes...
However there is rain coming this afternoon and later this evening.
Top temperature of 9C (48F).
Sarah Foster
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are the top stories into the afternoon:
Rail service 'doesn't improve' despite fair increases, say users
Stuart Ratcliffe
BBC Look East
Commuters at Northampton Railway Station have criticised the annual fare increase, which came into force on 1 January.
A season ticket from Northampton to London was £5,260, but has risen by £52 to £5,312.
They told me earlier "the service doesn't really improve" and given how much they pay "it could do with improvement". Under government rules, the rise in regulated fares was restricted to no more than 1%.
Flood warning for River Nene no longer in force
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The earlier flood warning for the River Nene at the Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site has now been removed by the Environment Agency.
They say river levels have reached their highest and are now falling.
Northamptonshire golfer 'buzzing' about season start
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Burton Latimer golfer Charley Hull says she is keen for the golf season to begin...
But she'll have a little wait a little longer, with the first LPGA tournament - the Bahamas Classic on Paradise Island - starting on 28 January.
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
If you're just joining us, here's the latest news:
Trial to begin of man accused of killing 60-year-old in swimming pool car park
Elinor Cross
BBC Radio Northampton
I'm off to Northampton Crown Court for the trial of a man accused of running over and killing a 60-year-old man outside a swimming pool.
Mohamed Hirsi, 27, from Rowntree Close, Camden, London, is accused of killing Lorenzo Gallucci in the Rushden Splash car park in September 2014.
He has pleaded not guilty to three charges – manslaughter, affray and destroying property.
999 calls every 18 seconds on New Year's Day for East Midlands Ambulance Service
Northants Herald & Post
Thousands of people across Northants and the rest of the East Midlands welcomed in the New Year, but the region's ambulance service was busy responding to emergencies with 999 calls being received every 18 seconds at one stage during the night.
Cuts to day care services has already caused price increases, according to Age UK
Sam Read
BBC Radio Northampton
Planned county council cuts to day care services in Northamptonshire are being described as "short-sighted" by Age UK Northamptonshire.
Liam Condron, chief executive of the charity in the county, told me that any more price increases for users "might put them off using the services" and would result in greater pressures on A&E and doctors' surgeries.
Northamptonshire County Council says it's too early to judge specific impacts and is "inviting people to give their views as part of our public consultation" on the draft budget.
NHS facing toughest winter for 30 years, according to report by Northampton General Hospital
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
The NHS is facing its worst winter for 30 years due to underfunding and poor staff morale, according to a report published by Northampton General Hospital.
New roundabout work starts in Northampton tonight
Willy Gilder
BBC Northampton
A £2.7m scheme to improve traffic flow and safety on the Northampton ring-road starts tonight.
The work at Mereway on the A45 also includes improved access to Wootton Hall.
There will be a series of overnight closures and off-peak lane closures until the end of the month. Work is due to be finished in May.
A45 in Daventry closed due to flooding
BBC Travel
The A45 Stefen Way in Daventry is closed in both directions between the Leamington Way junction and the A361 Badby Road junction due to flooding.
Tom Percival
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are our top stories this morning:
Flood warning for the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill
Overnight the Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning for the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site and the Northampton Washland.
The agency says rising river levels have already caused flooding of low-lying land and roads in the area.
With more rain forecast it expects properties in Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Park to be affected.
Weather: Dry start, heavy showers later
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
There will be bright and dry periods at first before scattered heavy showers develop. Top temperature today of 9C (48F).
You can see my full forecast below...
Good morning and welcome to Local Live for Northamptonshire
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Welcome to the first live page for Northamptonshire in 2016.
As ever, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest news, weather, sport and travel as it happens until 18:00.
You can send your stories or pictures to us at any time via email or Twitter.