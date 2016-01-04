Railway station

BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire
date 2016-01-04

Summary

  1. Trial of a 27 year old man from London accused of killing a man outside a Northamptonshire swimming pool begins
  2. The former Wales and Northampton defender, John Roberts has died at the age of 69
  3. Overnight road closures starting this week to construct a new roundabout at Mereway in Northampton
  4. Updates for Monday, 4 January 2016

By Pete Cooper

Our live coverage through the day

Local Live has finished for today, but we'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire.

Weather: Showers tonight and tomorrow

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

Clear spells and a few scattered showers tonight, locally heavy with lows of 5C (41F).

weather map
BBC

Tuesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures reaching up to 9C (48F)

You will find more forecast information where you live from BBC Weather.

Parents pay tribute to fertility doctor who passed away over Christmas

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

Tributes have been pouring in for a fertility consultant from Northampton General Hospital who died over Christmas.

Dr Roy Davies had worked at NGH since 1985 and helped thousands of parents to conceive.

Northampton General Hospital
BBC

His patients have spoken of his "warmth" and "compassion" - and many have posted pictures of children who wouldn't be here were it not for him.

Trial hears 60-year-old man died after being 'knocked 10 feet in the air' by car

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

A trial heard how a 60-year-old man was thrown 10 feet in the air and landed on his head after being driven at in a swimming pool car park.

Mohamed Hirsi, 27, from Rowntree Close, Camden, denies the manslaughter of Lorenzo Gallucci and causing his death by dangerous driving at Rushden Splash in September 2014.

Rushden Splash pool
Google

Northampton Crown Court heard Mr Hirsi, who was at a fancy dress party at the nearby Rushden Town Band Club, drove into two fellow party-goers, including Mr Gallucci, soon after he smashed the back window of another man's car with a pole. The trial continues.

Headlines: Trial of swimming pool car park killing begins... Tributes for Northampton fertility doctor

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're just joining us, here are our top stories:

  • The trial of a man accused of killing a 60-year-old outside a Northamptonshire swimming pool gets under way
  • Tributes have been pouring in for a fertility consultant from Northampton General Hospital who died over Christmas
  • Former Wales and Northampton defender John Roberts has died at the age of 69

Wellingborough man pleads not guilty to murder of hairdresser

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

A Wellingborough man has pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to murdering a hairdresser in Buckinghamshire. 

Nearby canal
Thames Valley Police

Ashley Gillard, 31, was found by firefighters in his third floor flat in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, after a fire broke out last June.

Thomas White , 26, of Bibury Close, Wellingborough, denies killing Mr Gillard and other offences including arson, theft and possessing drugs. A trial is expected in April.

Protesters call for return of British Rail

Stuart Ratcliffe

BBC Look East

Protesters have been leafleting passengers outside Northampton Railway Station as a 1% annual fare increase comes into force.

Critics of rail franchises say they make rail travel more expensive than on the continent and offer a poor quality of service.

But the government says the increases are necessary for investment in the network. I spoke to commuters and Simon Tilley from the Bring Back British Rail group...

Former Wales and Cobblers defender Roberts dies

BBC Sport

Former Wales, Northampton, Arsenal, Wrexham and Swansea defender John Roberts has died at the age of 69.

John Roberts
PA

Abercynon-born Roberts played for Swansea Town and then 62 times for Northampton before joining Arsenal in 1969.  

John Roberts

Former Wales defender Roberts dies

Former Wales, Arsenal, Wrexham and Swansea defender John Roberts dies at the age of 69.

Read more

Headlines: Protesters leafleting following rail fare increase...Historic box tree stolen

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here is what we're looking at this afternoon:

  • A box tree believed to be more than 100 years old is stolen from outside a house in Gretton
  • A retired showbiz agent has started a campaign to have local personalities recognised in Daventry's street names

Car park at Long Buckby no longer free

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

As well the 1% increase in rail fares, users of Long Buckby's station will now have to pay for parking.

Long Bukcby station
National Rail

Between them the London Midland and District Council car parks used to hold 90 vehicles but the new car park has 250 spaces and will cost £4 a day.

It's hoped that it will reduce the use of side streets and verges by commuters.

Knill says Northampton Town squad in a 'really good position'

Joe Townsend

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton Town maintained their push for promotion from League Two as they comfortably sealed a 3-0 victory over Barnet.

The Cobblers made changes to their starting XI and assistant manager Alan Knill said they are happy with the current squad...

We're delighted. The squad itself is in a really good position and we know that we have got that strength in depth that you need."
Getty Images

Newspaper editor and charity founder suggested for Daventry road names

Martin Heath

BBC Radio Northampton

Retired showbiz agent Lawrence Wheeler (pictured) says he's had a positive response to his campaign to have new streets in Daventry named after local personalities.

Lawrence Wheeler
BBC

Names already submitted via social media include Walter Green, who used to edit the Daventry Express, and Pete Spencer who founded the "helping hands" charity.

Who would you like a street in Northamptonshire named after? Email or tweet us your thoughts.

Possible restaurants for Rushden Lakes revealed as part of planning application for 12-screen cinema

Northamptonshire Telegraph

Plans for a multiplex cinema, bowling alley and eight restaurants as part of the multimillion-pound Rushden Lakes development have been submitted.

Memories of 1974 World Cup at Sixfields on Saturday

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

As Northampton prepared a free kick in the 3-0 win against Barnet on Saturday, a couple of dummies from Cobblers players caused some confusion - leading to Barnet's Andy Yiadom running up and kicking the ball away before it was taken.

Barnet's Andy Yiadom kicks away the free kick
NTFC

For many it brought back memories of the 1974 World Cup match between Brazil and Zaire, when a free-kick for the world champions was disrupted after Zaire's Mwepu Ilunga ran out of his team's wall to hoof the ball clear.

100-year-old tree stolen from Northamptonshire house

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

A box tree, believed to be more than 100 years old, was stolen from outside a house in Gretton.

The tree, which has a 4ft (1.22m) circumference, was taken sometime between 23:00 on Tuesday 22 December and 10:00 the following day.

Tyre tracks were left in the garden when the tree was taken, so it is believed a 4x4 vehicle may have been used by the thieves.

Weather: Rain coming for the afternoon

BBC Weather

There were some bright skies this morning as you can see from this picture from BBC Weather Watcher 'coleole' over the sunrise over Stanwick Lakes...

Stanwick lakes
BBC

However there is rain coming this afternoon and later this evening.

Top temperature of 9C (48F).

Headlines: Worries over day care cuts... Protests over rail fare rises

Sarah Foster

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are the top stories into the afternoon:

  • Charities in the county say they are worried more cuts to day care services could leave more people lonely
  • Protesters have been leafleting passengers outside of Northampton railway station this morning as the annual fare increase comes into force
  • A £2.7m project to put a roundabout on Mereway in Northampton begins this week, with overnight closures tomorrow night and Wednesday night

Rail service 'doesn't improve' despite fair increases, say users

Stuart Ratcliffe

BBC Look East

Commuters at Northampton Railway Station have criticised the annual fare increase, which came into force on 1 January. 

Northampton railway station
BBC

A season ticket from Northampton to London was £5,260, but has risen by £52 to £5,312.  

They told me earlier "the service doesn't really improve" and given how much they pay "it could do with improvement". Under government rules, the rise in regulated fares was restricted to no more than 1%.

Flood warning for River Nene no longer in force

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The earlier flood warning for the River Nene at the Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site has now been removed by the Environment Agency.

They say river levels have reached their highest and are now falling.

Northamptonshire golfer 'buzzing' about season start

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Burton Latimer golfer Charley Hull says she is keen for the golf season to begin...

View more on twitter

But she'll have a little wait a little longer, with the first LPGA tournament - the Bahamas Classic on Paradise Island - starting on 28 January.

Latest headlines: Trial to begin of man accused of killing 60-year-old in Rushden... Flood warning issued for Cogenhoe

Tom Percival

BBC Radio Northampton

If you're just joining us, here's the latest news:

  • A trial is due to begin of a man accused of running over and killing a 60-year-old man in a Rushden car park
  • The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Nene in the county
  • A retired showbiz agent says he's had a positive response to his campaign to have new streets in Daventry named after local personalities

Trial to begin of man accused of killing 60-year-old in swimming pool car park

Elinor Cross

BBC Radio Northampton

I'm off to Northampton Crown Court for the trial of a man accused of running over and killing a 60-year-old man outside a swimming pool.

Rushden Splash pool
Google

Mohamed Hirsi, 27, from Rowntree Close, Camden, London, is accused of killing Lorenzo Gallucci in the Rushden Splash car park in September 2014.

He has pleaded not guilty to three charges – manslaughter, affray and destroying property.

999 calls every 18 seconds on New Year's Day for East Midlands Ambulance Service

Northants Herald & Post

Thousands of people across Northants and the rest of the East Midlands welcomed in the New Year, but the region's ambulance service was busy responding to emergencies with 999 calls being received every 18 seconds at one stage during the night.

Cuts to day care services has already caused price increases, according to Age UK

Sam Read

BBC Radio Northampton

Planned county council cuts to day care services in Northamptonshire are being described as "short-sighted" by Age UK Northamptonshire.

Day care services in Northamptonshire £467,000 cut from day care services in county councils draft budget for 2016-17 10% cut to day centre funding expected according to Age UK 17.5% funding cut already this financial year £4 price increase for day care users this year to cover shortfall from cuts
BBC

Liam Condron, chief executive of the charity in the county, told me that any more price increases for users "might put them off using the services" and would result in greater pressures on A&E and doctors' surgeries.

Northamptonshire County Council says it's too early to judge specific impacts and is "inviting people to give their views as part of our public consultation" on the draft budget.

NHS facing toughest winter for 30 years, according to report by Northampton General Hospital

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

The NHS is facing its worst winter for 30 years due to underfunding and poor staff morale, according to a report published by Northampton General Hospital.

New roundabout work starts in Northampton tonight

Willy Gilder

BBC Northampton

A £2.7m scheme to improve traffic flow and safety on the Northampton ring-road starts tonight.

Wootton Hall park
Google

The work at Mereway on the A45 also includes improved access to Wootton Hall.

There will be a series of overnight closures and off-peak lane closures until the end of the month. Work is due to be finished in May.

A45 in Daventry closed due to flooding

BBC Travel

The A45 Stefen Way in Daventry is closed in both directions between the Leamington Way junction and the A361 Badby Road junction due to flooding.

Headlines: Day care cuts 'short-sighted'... New Mereway roundabout work starts

Tom Percival

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our top stories this morning:

  • Planned cuts to day care services in Northamptonshire are being described as "short-sighted" by Age UK Northamptonshire
  • There is a flood warning in place for the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site and the Northampton Washland
  • There will be a series of overnight road closures starting this week to construct a new roundabout at Mereway in Northampton

Flood warning for the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill

Overnight the Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning for the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site and the Northampton Washland.

Flood warning
EA

The agency says rising river levels have already caused flooding of low-lying land and roads in the area.

With more rain forecast it expects properties in Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Park to be affected.

Weather: Dry start, heavy showers later

Sara Thornton

BBC Weather

There will be bright and dry periods at first before scattered heavy showers develop. Top temperature today of 9C (48F).

You can see my full forecast below...

Good morning and welcome to Local Live for Northamptonshire

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Welcome to the first live page for Northamptonshire in 2016.

As ever, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest news, weather, sport and travel as it happens until 18:00.

You can send your stories or pictures to us at any time via email or Twitter.

