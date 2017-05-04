BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

The first of nearly 3,000 artificial flowers will be placed along the woodland pathway between the Corby Cube and the Boating Lake later.

Each of the flowers has been hand-made by local schoolchildren.

It's for part of the finale of the nine-month-long Our Woods festival, which takes place tomorrow and over the weekend.

Local musicians, singers, dancers and an international light artist will present "Dreaming Our Woods" - a celebration of Corby's woodland.

You can get a sneak peak behind-the-scenes at rehearsals below...