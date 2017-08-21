BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

An off-duty police officer has been named as the man who died in a crash on the A605 on 18 August.

PC Max Walsh, 52, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was killed when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry on the A605 at about 00:37, just over a mile west of the Haddon services.

The driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Kettering in Northamptonshire, was not injured.

PC Walsh joined the force in June 2003 and had been working in the volume crime team at Thorpe Wood.

His wife Tina is also a serving officer with the force and based in Peterborough.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: "The sudden and tragic circumstances in which he has died are so very sad.

"Our condolences go to his wife, his immediate family and all the other people who will feel his loss."