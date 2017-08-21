BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

An off-duty police officer has been named as the man who died in a crash on the A605 on 18 August.
PC Max Walsh, 52, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was killed when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry on the A605 at about 00:37, just over a mile west of the Haddon services.
The driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Kettering in Northamptonshire, was not injured.
PC Walsh joined the force in June 2003 and had been working in the volume crime team at Thorpe Wood.
His wife Tina is also a serving officer with the force and based in Peterborough.
Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: "The sudden and tragic circumstances in which he has died are so very sad.
"Our condolences go to his wife, his immediate family and all the other people who will feel his loss."
Traffic: Motorists face hour of delays on M1
Motorists are being advised to avoid the M1 northbound through the county after an accident at junction 17 for Dunchurch.
It's because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Delays through the area are estimated to be lasting about an hour, with congestion back beyond junction 16 for Daventry.
This Google traffic flow map gives you an idea of the delays...
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - Severe delays, one lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries, recovery work and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 90 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M45 Northamptonshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J17 Dunchurch.
M45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M45 westbound at M1 J17, Dunchurch, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning
Kris Holland
BBC News
Welcome to live updates for Northamptonshire on Monday, 21 August.
We'll be here until 18:00 keeping you up-to-date with the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more as it happens.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Northants hopeful of 'special season'
Northants coach David Ripley says it could still be a "special season" despite their elimination from the T20 Blast.Read more
Victim of A605 crash named
An off-duty police officer has been named as the man who died in a crash on the A605 on 18 August.
PC Max Walsh, 52, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was killed when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry on the A605 at about 00:37, just over a mile west of the Haddon services.
The driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Kettering in Northamptonshire, was not injured.
PC Walsh joined the force in June 2003 and had been working in the volume crime team at Thorpe Wood.
His wife Tina is also a serving officer with the force and based in Peterborough.
Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: "The sudden and tragic circumstances in which he has died are so very sad.
"Our condolences go to his wife, his immediate family and all the other people who will feel his loss."
Traffic: Motorists face hour of delays on M1
Motorists are being advised to avoid the M1 northbound through the county after an accident at junction 17 for Dunchurch.
It's because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Delays through the area are estimated to be lasting about an hour, with congestion back beyond junction 16 for Daventry.
This Google traffic flow map gives you an idea of the delays...
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - Severe delays, one lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries, recovery work and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 90 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M45 Northamptonshire westbound
M45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J17 Dunchurch.
M45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M45 westbound at M1 J17, Dunchurch, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning
Kris Holland
BBC News
Welcome to live updates for Northamptonshire on Monday, 21 August.
We'll be here until 18:00 keeping you up-to-date with the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more as it happens.
You can get in touch with the team by email, Twitter and Facebook.