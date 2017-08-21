BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 21 August 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Victim of A605 crash named

An off-duty police officer has been named as the man who died in a crash on the A605 on 18 August.

PC Max Walsh, 52, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was killed when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry on the A605 at about 00:37, just over a mile west of the Haddon services.

The driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Kettering in Northamptonshire, was not injured.

A605
Google

PC Walsh joined the force in June 2003 and had been working in the volume crime team at Thorpe Wood.

His wife Tina is also a serving officer with the force and based in Peterborough.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: "The sudden and tragic circumstances in which he has died are so very sad.

"Our condolences go to his wife, his immediate family and all the other people who will feel his loss."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Traffic: Motorists face hour of delays on M1

Motorists are being advised to avoid the M1 northbound through the county after an accident at junction 17 for Dunchurch.

It's because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Delays through the area are estimated to be lasting about an hour, with congestion back beyond junction 16 for Daventry.

This Google traffic flow map gives you an idea of the delays...

map
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.

M1 Northamptonshire - Severe delays, one lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries, recovery work and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 90 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M45 Northamptonshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J17 Dunchurch.

M45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M45 westbound at M1 J17, Dunchurch, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain

Lucy Martin

BBC Weather

It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.

Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.

The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.

The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).

Watch my full forecast here:

Lucy Martin has the outlook for the East of England on Monday, August 21 2017.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Kris Holland

BBC News

Welcome to live updates for Northamptonshire on Monday, 21 August.

We'll be here until 18:00 keeping you up-to-date with the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more as it happens.

Great Everdon
BBC

You can get in touch with the team by email, Twitter and Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top