BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

  1. Updates for Monday, 8 January 2018

Northampton sign Facey and Bridge

Shay Facey

Northampton Town sign Manchester City defender Shay Facey and Southend winger Jack Bridge on undisclosed deals.

Read more

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J12 for B4451 and J11 for A361.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M40 southbound between J12, B4451 (Gaydon) and J11, A361 (Banbury), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

