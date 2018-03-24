BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Fleetwood Town 2-0 Northampton Town

Football

Fleetwood pick up their first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers Northampton at the Highbury Stadium.

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A45 and J18 for A5.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

County ins & outs

Sam Northeast has left Kent for Hampshire

With the 2018 county season approaching, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

