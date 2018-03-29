BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Severe accident: A509 Northamptonshire both ways

A509 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between B570 Gipsy Lane and Daniels Road.

A509 Northamptonshire - A509 in Little Irchester closed in both directions between the B570 Gipsy Lane junction and the Daniels Road junction, because of an accident.

Chinese owners leave Northampton Town

Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium

Chinese firm 5USport sell 60% share in League One side Northampton Town due to 'investment restrictions'.

