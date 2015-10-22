The city council has hit back at claims primary schools, rated "good" and "outstanding", are failing to ensure enough pupils are learning the basics of English and maths.

New Schools Network said just under half were below the national average for the proportion of pupils reaching the expected standards.

BBC

Councillor Sam Webster, portfolio holder for schools in Nottingham, said he was "proud" of the progress children make in city primary schools.

He said: “Ofsted judges our schools on a range of criteria – not just attainment. Inspectors will look at behaviour, leadership, attendance and the progress pupils make."