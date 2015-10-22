That's it for Local Live today. Join us again tomorrow from 08:00 for all the latest Nottinghamshire news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Turning chilly tonight
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A dry night with patchy cloud and clear periods, especially through the first part of the night. Winds will continue to ease and it will turn chilly into the early hours.
Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).
'Ofsted judges school on range of criteria'
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
The city council has hit back at claims primary schools, rated "good" and "outstanding", are failing to ensure enough pupils are learning the basics of English and maths.
New Schools Network said just under half were below the national average for the proportion of pupils reaching the expected standards.
Councillor Sam Webster, portfolio holder for schools in Nottingham, said he was "proud" of the progress children make in city primary schools.
He said: “Ofsted judges our schools on a range of criteria – not just attainment. Inspectors will look at behaviour, leadership, attendance and the progress pupils make."
Man ordered to pay £20k compensation over hazardous waste
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
A Nottingham man who illegally dumped hazardous materials, including asbestos and clinical waste, has been ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the landowner.
Martin Salmon, of Western Boulevard, dumped the waste in Poulton Drive in 2013, without a licence but agreed to removed it within three months.
However, in that time he ceased trading and abandoned the site, leaving the landowner to clear up at a cost of more than £50,000.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court yesterday, he admitted two charges relating to the illegal operation of a regulated waste facility and, as well as the compensation, was fined £2,000, ordered to pay £2,000 towards the Environment Agency's legal costs and a victim surcharge of £120.
Stuffed rotting seal on the menu in Wollaton man's cookbook
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Stuck for what to have for tea tonight? How about tuna eyeball? Calf's brain in custard, anyone?
Wollaton man Geoff Tibballs has been collecting the world's worst recipes for a new book, Crap Kitchen.
He said a particular favourite was an alternative Christmas dinner from Greenland, which involves stuffing 500 dead seabirds into a rotting seal carcass and leaving it for seven months.
Notts athlete sets new world record
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire's Sophie Hahn has won gold at the IPC World Championships in Doha, breaking a world record.
The 18-year-old, who won gold in Lyon two years ago with a world record of 13.10 seconds, clocked 12.60.
Live Reporting
By Dave Wade
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
That's it for Local Live today. Join us again tomorrow from 08:00 for all the latest Nottinghamshire news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Turning chilly tonight
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A dry night with patchy cloud and clear periods, especially through the first part of the night. Winds will continue to ease and it will turn chilly into the early hours.
Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).
'Ofsted judges school on range of criteria'
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
The city council has hit back at claims primary schools, rated "good" and "outstanding", are failing to ensure enough pupils are learning the basics of English and maths.
New Schools Network said just under half were below the national average for the proportion of pupils reaching the expected standards.
Councillor Sam Webster, portfolio holder for schools in Nottingham, said he was "proud" of the progress children make in city primary schools.
He said: “Ofsted judges our schools on a range of criteria – not just attainment. Inspectors will look at behaviour, leadership, attendance and the progress pupils make."
Man ordered to pay £20k compensation over hazardous waste
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
A Nottingham man who illegally dumped hazardous materials, including asbestos and clinical waste, has been ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the landowner.
Martin Salmon, of Western Boulevard, dumped the waste in Poulton Drive in 2013, without a licence but agreed to removed it within three months.
However, in that time he ceased trading and abandoned the site, leaving the landowner to clear up at a cost of more than £50,000.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court yesterday, he admitted two charges relating to the illegal operation of a regulated waste facility and, as well as the compensation, was fined £2,000, ordered to pay £2,000 towards the Environment Agency's legal costs and a victim surcharge of £120.
Stuffed rotting seal on the menu in Wollaton man's cookbook
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Stuck for what to have for tea tonight? How about tuna eyeball? Calf's brain in custard, anyone?
Wollaton man Geoff Tibballs has been collecting the world's worst recipes for a new book, Crap Kitchen.
He said a particular favourite was an alternative Christmas dinner from Greenland, which involves stuffing 500 dead seabirds into a rotting seal carcass and leaving it for seven months.
Notts athlete sets new world record
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire's Sophie Hahn has won gold at the IPC World Championships in Doha, breaking a world record.
The 18-year-old, who won gold in Lyon two years ago with a world record of 13.10 seconds, clocked 12.60.
Bilsthorpe fire: Flames 'as high as house'
Mansfield Chad
Flames reached up to 30ft during the blaze in Bilsthorpe this afternoon.
M1 crash: Lanes reopened
All lanes open after the earlier four-vehicle pile-up...
WI branch opens in Sutton
Klara Lethbridge
Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham
The Women's Institute opened a brand new branch in Sutton-in-Ashfield last night.
The WI is celebrating record numbers of members in its centenary year and the trend is for younger women to sign up, it says.
Travel: M1 crash causing long delays
Long tailbacks after an earlier accident just outside the region, involving four vehicles....
Cylinders cooling down
Bilsthorpe fire: Evacuated residents at miners' welfare
It's thought at least 20 properties have been evacuated:
Mugged boy's mum 'absolutely disgusted'
Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser
Mum speaks out after her seven-year-old son was assaulted and robbed on the way back from the shop.
Travel: M1 lane opened
Following the four-vehicle pile-up...
Bilsthorpe fire: Explosions 'lasted 90mins'
Explosions kept going for an hour and a half, according to a witness at the scene of a large fire in Bilsthorpe.
Alan Ketton, who took this picture of the fire from a nearby joinery, said the fire, in a farm building in Farnsfield Road, started between 13:00 and 13:30.
"Several large-sounding explosions, followed by fierce black smoke covered the sky really quickly."
He added: "Our factory has just had the power go out, so I presume this has something to do with the fire. I guess some of Bilsthorpe will now be without power too."
Travel: M1 pile-up
BBC Travel
There's very slow traffic on the M1 northbound between junctions 28 and 29 because of an accident involving two cars, a van and a lorry.
Bilsthorpe fire: Witness describes 'huge plume'
BBC Radio Nottingham
Michelle from Bilsthorpe has described what she can see at the scene of the blaze.
"We tried to get out onto the A617 and the police have closed the road. We've seen three fire engines through the village and quite a lot of police.
"It's a really big, huge plume of black smoke, so it looks like it's quite a big fire.
"You can see it from the A614 and then when you go down towards Rainworth on the A617, you can see it there as well."
Bilsthorpe fire: Police warn over smoke
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire Police has urged people to avoid BIlsthorpe after the "serious fire" involving gas cylinders.
"Anybody in the area is urged to be aware of the smoke and to find alternative routes where possible," the force said.
Bilsthorpe fire: Traffic problems around scene
BBC Travel
Slow traffic on Kirklington Road in both directions around the Farnsfield Road junction because of the building fire in Bilsthorpe.
Bilthorpe fire: Residents told to shut windows and doors
Road to be closed 'all night'
Bilsthorpe fire: Loud bangs heard
Fire at Bilsthorpe
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Alan Ketton tweeted this image of the fire from the nearby car park of Brystewood joinery.
Bus services delayed after fire in Bilsthorpe
BreakingHomes evacuated after gas cylinder blaze
Properties in Bilsthorpe have been evacuated because of a fire involving gas cylinders.
The fire service has said that a 200m cordon has been put in place around a farm building in Farnsfield Road.
Four fire engines are currently at the scene.
Mum's anger at cheese in school meals
Nottingham Post
An argument over cheese has broken out between a parent and a head teacher.
Notts County manager on two experienced players
Robin Chipperfield
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
Notts MP warns Osborne over tax credit cuts
Bassetlaw MP tells the Chancellor to "avoid Mrs Thatcher's mistakes"...
Plan for smaller bins in Ashfield
BBC Radio Nottingham
Household bins in Ashfield could soon be shrinking.
The district council is considering a new system of waste collection, where smaller bins would be used for general rubbish.
It's part of wider plans to recycle half of waste in the district by 2020.
Ofsted: City free schools' research 'flawed'
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
It's being claimed that almost half of Nottingham primary schools rated as "good" or "outstanding" are failing to ensure enough pupils are learning the basics of English and maths.
The analysis was carried out by the New Schools Network, a charity which backs free schools.
Many primaries are now academies, outside the council's control.
Ofsted says the report doesn't take into account factors such as the culture of schools and pupils' behaviour and not all schools are inspected annually, so the figures could be out of date.
Fracking application submitted
Nottingham Post
An oil and gas developer has submitted a request to Nottinghamshire County Council as part of possible plans to undertake shale gas development in the county.
Stags: Adams is 'different class'
BBC Sport
Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray has praised Blair Adams for the immediate impact he has made since arriving on loan from Notts County.
"He was absolutely different class. It was one of the best debuts I've seen," Murray said, after the 21-year-old's debut at Yeovil on Tuesday
"I've got no doubt Blair will be a top player for this club."
Power firm's chopper in the skies
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Western Power Distribution says its helicopters are for "the maintenance and repair of networks and also during emergency and fault conditions"...
More than 80 homes and businesses in Southwell have had their power restored after Severn Trent workmen severed a cable yesterday.
'Excessive speeding' in Hucknall
Klara Lethbridge
Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham
A Hucknall councillor has said there is "excessive speeding" in the area wher an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car and a van on Tuesday.
Chris Baron said: "We have issues with scramblers and mini motos, Now we've had yet another accident on Nabbs Lane."
Paramedics have today praised 12 passers-by who lifted a car off the boy. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Lack of black officers condemned
Just 4.4% of police officers in Nottinghamshire are from black or ethnic minorities, despite the proportion of the population in the county being about 11%.
Home Secretary Theresa May is due to tell the National Black Police Association conference that police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity.
The College of Policing said it was trying to improve recruitment of ethnic minority officers, "but there are no quick fixes".
Weather update: Windy afternoon
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A couple of showers possible on an otherwise dry day, with plenty of cloud and a few sunny spells.
Windy with highs of 14C (57F).
City primaries 'underperforming' says free schools group
BBC Radio Nottingham
An organisation promoting the expansion of free schools says many existing primaries in Nottingham aren't making the grade when it comes to teaching children maths and English.
The New Schools Network says almost half of primary schools in the city perform below the national average, despite being rated as "good" or "outstanding" by Ofsted.
Ofsted says the report is flawed because it doesn't take into account other factors such as the culture of schools and pupils' behaviour.
Legal high shop Bing Bong 'forced to close'
Worksop Guardian
The owner of a Worksop "legal high" shop has revealed he has been forced to close his business after "getting abuse" from members of the public.
Royals in town?
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
I'm hearing that Princes William and Harry attended a charity performance by young musicians from St Anns, Nottingham, last night.
The princes' Royal Foundation charity is supporting Full Effect youth projects at the Community Recording Studio in St Anns.
Can you help find this puppy's owner?
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Aaaaw, look at his little face...