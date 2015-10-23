James Berresford, VisitEngland's chief executive, said: "As the site of our glorious Ashes win this summer, the setting for the critically acclaimed I Believe in Miracles film and the home to the National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham offers visitors plenty to see and do."
Local Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished. Join us again on Monday from 08:00.
Death crash driver tried to dispose of drug evidence
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
Judge James Sampson, described Bryony Holland, who was killed by Thomas Burney, as beautiful, vibrant and talented.
He told Burney, who was three times the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine, he was "only thinking of himself".
"You tried to dispose of a syringe and a wrapper and wanted to remove evidence of your drug-taking.”
Adrian Reynolds, for Burney, told the court he had started to abuse cocaine after the death of his mother, who passed away from cancer when he was 18 his behaviour had spiralled out of control.
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 8
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
The National Watersports Centre is one of five across the country.
Olympic medal winning canoeist Etienne Stott MBE (pictured right) is a member of the GB Canoeing World Class Team, which is based there.
Dad's pays tribute to 'wonderful' daughter
The father of a teenager who was killed by drink-driver Thomas Burney in Nottingham in August said she was a "wonderful daughter".
Burney, 26, was jailed for eight years over Bryony Hollands' death at Nottingham Crown Court earlier.
Mark Hollands said "Words cannot come close to describe how special she was to us and to those who knew her - our Bryony."
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 7
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Notts County are the oldest professional level football team in the world.
Woman arrested after boy, 15, hit by car
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
A 15-year-old boy has been left with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash in Nottingham last night.
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, failing to stop and dangerous driving following the incident in Carlton Road, near the junction of St Matthias Road at about 23:30.
Ice Centre congratulates city
Nottingham's high number of sporting venues, including the National Ice Centre, could be one of the reasons it's been voted England's Home of Sport...
Car salesman disqualified from driving
Worksop Guardian
Drinking less than two pints of cider cost a Worksop car salesman his job.
Crash death girl's boyfriend: 'I wish it had been me'
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
The crash in which 19-year-old Bryony Hollands was killed happened while she and her boyfriend Ben Evans had been visiting his mother in Nottingham for her 50th birthday.
Thomas Burney, who was three times the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine, was jailed for eight years.
In an impact statement from Mr Evans, read out to Nottingham Crown Court, he said it had been a "huge nightmare".
“He has destroyed our future. I cannot believe that this has been ripped away by this man’s stupidity. I wish every day it had been me.”
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 6
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
The National Ice Centre was the UK’s first twin Olympic sized ice rink.
It's home to the GB Short Track Speed Skating Squad and the oldest and most successful ice hockey team in the country, the GMB Nottingham Panthers.
Hucknall crash boy remains critical
Lewis Scrimshaw
News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham
An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a van and a car in Hucknall earlier this week remains in a critical condition.
Passers-by helped lift one of the vehicles off him in Nabbs Lane on Tuesday night.
You have your say on Nottingham's sporting city success
A snippet of some of your Facebook comments after the brilliant news that Nottingham is the country's top sporting city:
Bells ring again at Kelham church
Newark Advertiser
Restored bells have been returned to a church tower in the same way they were first installed in 1585 - on a block and tackle hoist with a bit of brute strength thrown in.
Rugby: Nottingham face Jersey
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottingham RUFC travel to face Jersey in the Championship tonight.
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 5
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Nottingham boxer Carl Froch was appointed an MBE in June and won 33 of his 35 fights, with 24 victories by knockout.
Councillor's 'racist' photo to be probed
Mansfield Chad
The future of a controversial councillor is being considered after a photograph was posted on his Facebook page which some labelled as racist.
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 4
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
In 2008, Rebecca Adlington became the first British woman to win an Olympic gold for swimming since 1960.
Not only that, she won two of them - the last time that happened for a British swimmer was 1908!
Death crash driver 'had taken drugs'
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
Thomas Burney is believed to have taken cocaine before crashing into talented music student Bryony Hollands.
The 26-year-old was also three times over the limit for alcohol, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Bryony died and her boyfriend Ben Evans was left with head injuries and permanent deafness in one ear after the crash on Woodthorpe Drive in Mapperley (above) in August.
Burney pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing injuries by dangerous driving.
City scoops over two thirds of vote
East Midlands Today
Nottingham won the title of England's Home of Sport with 38% of the vote.
Jennifer Spencer, Experience Nottinghamshire said the city has more public sports facilities per head than anywhere else in the country
"The people of Nottingham can be very pleased indeed to have their pride in their sports facilities recognised," she said.
Man jailed for eight years over Bryony death
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
Thomas Burney, 26, has been sentenced to eight years in jail for causing the death of student Bryony Hollands (pictured left) by dangerous driving.
The 19-year-old was hit by a car on Woodthorpe Drive, Mapperley, in August.
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 3
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Brian Clough's legendary reign at Nottingham Forest.
It was the subject of the film I Believe In Miracles, which premiered earlier this month.
Magpies: Sheehan on move to left-back
BBC Nottingham Sport
Notts County defender Alan Sheehan says he's moved to centre-half from left-back so that he can be more involved in the game.
Sheehan's move across the back four has come at the same time as the Magpies have kept two clean sheets, and Ricardo Moniz has said he prefers to have a "ball-playing" centre half in his side.
"In the centre I feel I'm getting a lot more ball and can really be involved in the thick of it, which is where I really want to be," he said.
Notts firms highlighted for failing to pay minimum wage
Nottingham Post
Five Nottinghamshire companies have been "named and shamed" for failing to pay their workers the national minimum wage.
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 2
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Stuart Broad = Hero of Ashes 2015
School staff 'blocking kids' entry to sweet shop'
Klara Lethbridge
Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham
The owner of a sweet shop in Radcliffe-on-Trent claims staff from a nearby school are standing outside to prevent children coming into the store.
Shaun Denham from the Sweet Cottage is furious and said it's putting his business at risk.
The South Nottinghamshire Academy strongly denies the claim and says staff are in the village to keep an eye on children's behaviour and ensure they get to school on time.
Congratulations roll in for sporting city accolade
BAFTA winning actress tweets...
'Numerous' homes protected from Bilsthorpe blaze
Following the large fire in Bilsthorpe yesterday, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescues' head of fire protection and investigation tweets...
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 1
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
One of many reasons why Nottingham deserves its title as England's Home of Sport
Torvill and Dean's winning Bolero performance at the 1984 Olympics was watched on TV by half the UK....
Man due in court on rape charge
A man is due to appear in court today charged with raping a woman in Lenton.
The 22-year-old victim was alleged to have been attacked in Heron Drive in the early hours of Sunday.
Shapoor Azimi, 36, of Sneinton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged by Nottinghamshire Police yesterday.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the city's magistrates court.
Sporting city offers visitors 'plenty to see and do'
David McKenna
Reporter, BBC News Online
Nottingham, which has just been voted England's official Home of Sport, has several famous sportsmen and women associated with it, including Brian Clough, Torvill and Dean, boxer Carl Froch and Rebecca Adlington.
James Berresford, VisitEngland's chief executive, said: "As the site of our glorious Ashes win this summer, the setting for the critically acclaimed I Believe in Miracles film and the home to the National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham offers visitors plenty to see and do."
Notts YouTube star on international stardom
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
"She knew everything about my life, my family, my favourite foundation, my favourite clothes."
Becky Sheeran from Nottinghamshire, explains the moment a girl she had never met walked up to her in the street and asked for a hug.
She was working as a television journalist at the time, but the girl recognised her from videos she recorded in her spare time and uploaded to YouTube.
The UK's most influential YouTube creators have been named in a top 10 list produced for the BBC. I've been looking at how self-made stars like these become famous around the world.
Home alone girl terrified in Stapleford raid
Nottingham Post
A terrified 11-year-old girl came face-to-face with a burglar who had smashed his way into her family home.