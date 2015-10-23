Judge James Sampson, described Bryony Holland, who was killed by Thomas Burney, as beautiful, vibrant and talented.

He told Burney, who was three times the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine, he was "only thinking of himself".

"You tried to dispose of a syringe and a wrapper and wanted to remove evidence of your drug-taking.”

Adrian Reynolds, for Burney, told the court he had started to abuse cocaine after the death of his mother, who passed away from cancer when he was 18 his behaviour had spiralled out of control.