Newstead Abbey

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 23 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Dave Wade

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Local Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished. Join us again on Monday from 08:00.

Weather: Cloud building tonight

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A dry night with cloud increasing further into the early hours.

Minimum temperature 9C (48F).

weather
BBC
Death crash driver tried to dispose of drug evidence

Mike O'Sullivan

Reporter, East Midlands Today

Judge James Sampson, described Bryony Holland, who was killed by Thomas Burney, as beautiful, vibrant and talented.

He told Burney, who was three times the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine, he was "only thinking of himself".

Thomas Burney
BBC

"You tried to dispose of a syringe and a wrapper and wanted to remove evidence of your drug-taking.”

Adrian Reynolds, for Burney, told the court he had started to abuse cocaine after the death of his mother, who passed away from cancer when he was 18 his behaviour had spiralled out of control.

Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 8

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

The National Watersports Centre is one of five across the country.

Olympic medal winning canoeist Etienne Stott MBE (pictured right) is a member of the GB Canoeing World Class Team, which is based there.

Etienne Stott
Getty Images
Dad's pays tribute to 'wonderful' daughter

The father of a teenager who was killed by drink-driver Thomas Burney in Nottingham in August said she was a "wonderful daughter".

Mark Hollands
BBC

Burney, 26, was jailed for eight years over Bryony Hollands' death at Nottingham Crown Court earlier.

Mark Hollands said "Words cannot come close to describe how special she was to us and to those who knew her - our Bryony."

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

The top stories this afternoon:

Travel: Accident on Western Boulevard

BBC Travel

One lane is blocked on the A6514 Western boulevard in Nottingham between Aspley Lane and Beechdale Road.

Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 7

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Notts County are the oldest professional level football team in the world.

Meadow Lane
Getty Images
Woman arrested after boy, 15, hit by car

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

A  15-year-old boy has been left with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash in Nottingham last night.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, failing to stop and dangerous driving following the incident in Carlton Road, near the junction of St Matthias Road at about 23:30.

Travel: Newark delays

BBC Travel

Roadworks are causing delays on the A46 between the Newark Showground and the A616 Great North Road junction.

Ice Centre congratulates city

Nottingham's high number of sporting venues, including the National Ice Centre, could be one of the reasons it's been voted England's Home of Sport...

Car salesman disqualified from driving

Worksop Guardian

Drinking less than two pints of cider cost a Worksop car salesman his job.

Crash death girl's boyfriend: 'I wish it had been me'

Mike O'Sullivan

Reporter, East Midlands Today

The crash in which 19-year-old Bryony Hollands was killed happened while she and her boyfriend Ben Evans had been visiting his mother in Nottingham for her 50th birthday.

Thomas Burney, who was three times the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine, was jailed for eight years.

Thomas Burney
Nottinghamshire Police

In an impact statement from Mr Evans, read out to Nottingham Crown Court, he said it had been a "huge nightmare".

“He has destroyed our future. I cannot believe that this has been ripped away by this man’s stupidity. I wish every day it had been me.”

Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 6

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

The National Ice Centre was the UK’s first twin Olympic sized ice rink.

It's home to the GB Short Track Speed Skating Squad and the oldest and most successful ice hockey team in the country, the GMB Nottingham Panthers.

Panthers
Diane Davey
Hucknall crash boy remains critical

Lewis Scrimshaw

News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham

An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a van and a car in Hucknall earlier this week remains in a critical condition.

Passers-by helped lift one of the vehicles off him in Nabbs Lane on Tuesday night.

Nabbs Lane
Google
You have your say on Nottingham's sporting city success

Facebook

A snippet of some of your Facebook comments after the brilliant news that Nottingham is the country's top sporting city:

comments
Facebook
Bells ring again at Kelham church

Newark Advertiser

Restored bells have been returned to a church tower in the same way they were first installed in 1585 ­- on a block and tackle hoist with a bit of brute strength thrown in.  

Rugby: Nottingham face Jersey

BBC Nottingham Sport

Nottingham RUFC travel to face Jersey in the Championship tonight.

Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 5

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Nottingham boxer Carl Froch was appointed an MBE in June and won 33 of his 35 fights, with 24 victories by knockout.

Carl Froch
Getty Images
Councillor's 'racist' photo to be probed

Mansfield Chad

The future of a controversial councillor is being considered after a photograph was posted on his Facebook page which some labelled as racist.

Travel: Bulwell delays

BBC Travel

There's slow traffic on Carey Road in Bulwell around the Hucknall Lane junction.

Travel: Broken down lorry in Boughton

BBC Travel

The A6075 in Boughton is partially blocked by a broken down lorry near the Greenwood Crescent junction.

Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 4

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

In 2008, Rebecca Adlington became the first British woman to win an Olympic gold for swimming since 1960.

Not only that, she won two of them - the last time that happened for a British swimmer was 1908!

Adlington
Getty Images
Death crash driver 'had taken drugs'

Mike O'Sullivan

Reporter, East Midlands Today

Thomas Burney is believed to have taken cocaine before crashing into talented music student Bryony Hollands.

Woodthorpe Drive
Google

The 26-year-old was also three times over the limit for alcohol, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Bryony died and her boyfriend Ben Evans was left with head injuries and permanent deafness in one ear after the crash on Woodthorpe Drive in Mapperley (above) in August.

Burney pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing injuries by dangerous driving.

City scoops over two thirds of vote

East Midlands Today

Nottingham won the title of England's Home of Sport with 38% of the vote.

city ground
Empics

Jennifer Spencer, Experience Nottinghamshire said the city has more public sports facilities per head than anywhere else in the country

"The people of Nottingham can be very pleased indeed to have their pride in their sports facilities recognised," she said.

Man jailed for eight years over Bryony death

Mike O'Sullivan

Reporter, East Midlands Today

Thomas Burney, 26, has been sentenced to eight years in jail for causing the death of student Bryony Hollands (pictured left) by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old was hit by a car on Woodthorpe Drive, Mapperley, in August.

Bryony Hollands
Facebook
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 3

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Brian Clough's legendary reign at Nottingham Forest.

It was the subject of the film I Believe In Miracles, which premiered earlier this month.

clough
Getty Images
Magpies: Sheehan on move to left-back

BBC Nottingham Sport

Notts County defender Alan Sheehan says he's moved to centre-half from left-back so that he can be more involved in the game. 

Alan Sheehan
PA

Sheehan's move across the back four has come at the same time as the Magpies have kept two clean sheets, and Ricardo Moniz has said he prefers to have a "ball-playing" centre half in his side. 

"In the centre I feel I'm getting a lot more ball and can really be involved in the thick of it, which is where I really want to be," he said.

Notts firms highlighted for failing to pay minimum wage

Nottingham Post

Five Nottinghamshire companies have been "named and shamed" for failing to pay their workers the national minimum wage.

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Here are this morning's top stories:

  • Nottingham has been crowned England's Home of Sport after a public vote
  • A Notts YouTuber has talked about the fame that can come by broadcasting yourself online
  • A sweet shop in Radcliffe-on-Trent claims school staff are standing outside his store to prevent children going in
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 2

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Stuart Broad = Hero of Ashes 2015

Stuart Broad
Getty Images
School staff 'blocking kids' entry to sweet shop'

Klara Lethbridge

Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham

The owner of a sweet shop in Radcliffe-on-Trent claims staff from a nearby school are standing outside to prevent children coming into the store. 

Shaun Denham from the Sweet Cottage is furious and said it's putting his business at risk. 

Sweets
BBC

The South Nottinghamshire Academy strongly denies the claim and says staff are in the village to keep an eye on children's behaviour and ensure they get to school on time.  

Technical issues with Local Live

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

Sorry if you were looking for Local Live feed this morning. We had some technical difficulties.

Congratulations roll in for sporting city accolade

BAFTA winning actress tweets...

View more on twitter
'Numerous' homes protected from Bilsthorpe blaze

Following the large fire in Bilsthorpe yesterday, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescues' head of fire protection and investigation tweets...

View more on twitter
Why Nottingham deserves Home of Sport title: Reason 1

Dave Wade

BBC News Online

One of many reasons why Nottingham deserves its title as England's Home of Sport

Torvill and Dean's winning Bolero performance at the 1984 Olympics was watched on TV by half the UK....

Torvill and Dean Bolero 1984
BBC
Man due in court on rape charge

A man is due to appear in court today charged with raping a woman in Lenton.

The 22-year-old victim was alleged to have been attacked in Heron Drive in the early hours of Sunday.  

Shapoor Azimi, 36, of Sneinton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged by Nottinghamshire Police yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the city's magistrates court.

Sporting city offers visitors 'plenty to see and do'

David McKenna

Reporter, BBC News Online

Nottingham, which has just been voted England's official Home of Sport, has several famous sportsmen and women associated with it, including Brian Clough, Torvill and Dean, boxer Carl Froch and Rebecca Adlington.

froch, torvill and dean, adlington
Getty Images

James Berresford, VisitEngland's chief executive, said: "As the site of our glorious Ashes win this summer, the setting for the critically acclaimed I Believe in Miracles film and the home to the National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham offers visitors plenty to see and do."  

Notts YouTube star on international stardom

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

"She knew everything about my life, my family, my favourite foundation, my favourite clothes."

Becky Sheeran from Nottinghamshire, explains the moment a girl she had never met walked up to her in the street and asked for a hug.

Becky Sheeran
TalkBeckyTalk

She was working as a television journalist at the time, but the girl recognised her from videos she recorded in her spare time and uploaded to YouTube.

The UK's most influential YouTube creators have been named in a top 10 list produced for the BBC. I've been looking at how self-made stars like these become famous around the world.

Home alone girl terrified in Stapleford raid

Nottingham Post

A terrified 11-year-old girl came face-to-face with a burglar who had smashed his way into her family home.

Pasture Road, Stapleford
Google
