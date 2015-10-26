Opponents of the changes say they will leave millions of vulnerable people about £1,300 a year worse off when they come into effect in April.
Former Conservative Chancellor and Rushcliffe MP, Ken Clarke, has said if the Lords block the cuts, the government will be forced to respond.
"If the Labour and Liberal peers decide to start casting party political votes when they see the government's having a bit of difficulty in order to knock out £4bn of public expenditure savings, it's the end - we'll have to reform," he said.
Live Reporting
By Dave Wade
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day. Join us again tomorrow from 08:00.
Weather: Plenty of sunshine tomorrow
A dry and clear end to the day, it remains dry overnight but with some fog and mist in places. It’s a mild night with lows of 10C (50F).
Tuesday will be dry for much of the day with plenty of sunshine. Some patchy light rain is possible at the end of the day.
Despite a breeze it will be warm for the time of year, a maximum temperature of 15C (59F).
Aid van thieves 'should be ashamed'
BBC Radio Nottingham
Thieves who stole a van full of donations for migrants in Macedonia ought to be "ashamed", a charity chairman has said.
The Nottinghamshire Police Aid Convoy van was stolen in Bingham and later found abandoned minus its gearbox and engine - but with the aid intact.
"It's had a big effect at a peak time - a demoralising effect," said David Scott.
"The person who's stolen it would know the damage they've done."
Edwinstowe 'knife wielding' pupil rumour quashed
Mansfield Chad
A headteacher has moved to scotch rumours that her village school had to be evacuated after a knife-wielding child went on the rampage.
Aid convoy van stolen
BBC Radio Nottingham
An aid charity has been forced to postpone a trip to Macedonia after a van full of donations was stolen.
The vehicle belonging to the Nottinghamshire Police Aid Convoy was taken from Bingham and later found abandoned without its engine and gearbox
However, the donated aid was still there.
Former dentist patients 'perfectly entitled' to footage
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Footage of Desmond D'Mello - the dentist whose poor hygiene triggered the biggest recall in NHS history - was covertly filmed by his associate dentist in June last year.
Lawyer David Corless-Smith, who is representing some of his former patients, said they want their own copies of the filming.
The NHS said it gave people the chance to view the footage.
But Mr Corless-Smith said: "They want a copy of the footage, not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the footage. They are perfectly entitled to a copy of the footage."
Have you seen missing Daniel?
Police are concerned for the welfare of a Mansfield man who's been missing since Friday.
Daniel Walker was last seen in the Simpson Road area.
Fish rescued from polluted lake
Is city's sex trade being driven online?
Simon Hare
BBC Inside Out East Midlands
On BBC Inside Out tonight, a gritty insight into Nottingham's sex trade.
Street prostitution has decreased by 80% over the past decade, city police say, but they believe there has been an increase in off-street work.
Theatre Royal customer 'was asked to leave'
BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall has confirmed an audience member was asked to leave following a "disturbance" on Saturday night.
People watching The Bodyguard musical on Saturday reported a woman who was singing "loudly and badly" through the performance became aggressive when she was told to be quiet.
"The customer left the building soon after this request. The performance continued unaffected," Kate Collins, the theatre's operations director, said.
Landlord fined £12k over 'filthy' home
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Nottingham landlord has been fined more than £12,000 for leaving a shared house in a dangerous condition.
More than 800 complaints about properties have been made to the city council since January with many found to have rats and dangerous electrics.
Company director Sam Goldman, of Goldman Estates (UK) Ltd in Lenton Boulevard, admitted a string of offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, related to fire safety and filthy conditions.
Nottingham City Council took action after the 49-year-old failed to licence the Mansfield Road home and for multiple breaches under management regulations.
Forest: Freedman 'loves challenge'
BBC Sport
Dougie Freedman has said he is loving the challenge of being Nottingham Forest manager, despite tough times on and off the pitch for the Championship club.
The Reds, who are under a transfer embargo, drew 1-1 with Ipswich at the weekend and are now 16th in the table.
Freedman said: "If I don't like it, I can walk away tomorrow morning, but I love it."
City-based payday lender to repay £15m to customers
A major payday lender, based in Nottingham, will refund £15.4m to 147,000 customers - many of whom were given loans they could not afford to repay.
Dollar Financial UK, which owns brands including The Money Shop, agreed the compensation after a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
'Vulnerable' man goes missing without medication
Police are growing increasingly concerned over a 57-year-old man from Nottingham who has gone missing.
Neil Foster was last seen in the Highbury Vale area on Friday.
They described him as "vulnerable" and said he had not taken medication with him.
Police said he was not thought to be a threat to the public.
Your pictures: Rufford Abbey
Tina Pearl sent in this beautiful, autumnal picture of Rufford Abbey.
Email, Facebook or tweet us your pictures of Nottinghamshire.
Notts runner wins new marathon
Pamela Parkes
BBC News Online
Adam Holland, from Newark, was the first to cross the line in the new Bristol-Bath Marathon at the weekend.
His time was 2hrs 31mins and 29 seconds.
About 6,500 runners started the race, which began in Bristol city centre and finished in the Royal Victoria Park in Bath.
Less than one in five city GCSE pupils study triple science
BBC Radio Nottingham
Children from deprived areas, like Nottingham, may be held back from a career in medicine, because they're not being taught enough science, the British Medical Association has claimed.
It said just 17% of pupils in the city choose to study triple science at GCSE level.
TV presenter Johnny Ball said: "There's no excitement in it - it bores them to tears and all they have is pressure you've got to achieve this.
"That's not the way you educate - you educate through enjoying it through fun."
A46 reopens after crash
The A46 has now reopened after a crash at Upper Broughton.
Zombie outbreak in Carlton park
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
Just your average Monday... hanging out with zombies in the park.
Hundred of extras have travelled from across the country to be zombiefied for a student film...
Recall dentist patients 'want to see footage'
BBC Radio Nottingham
Patients of the former dentist who sparked the NHS's biggest patient recall are prepared to take legal action to view secret footage.
They were filmed as part of an investigation into poor hygiene standards by Desmond D'Mello at the Daybrook Dental Practice.
But NHS England has refused requests for copies of the footage.
David Corless-Smith, from the Dental Law Partnership, said: "If you had been secretly filmed I think you would want to see the video."
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
A recap of the top stories today:
Zombies to invade Carlton
BBC Radio Nottingham
Some 400 people will be dressed as zombies in Carlton today to take part in a new TV programme.
The extras will be in an episode of Case Files.
Student filmmaker Damien Kage from Confetti Institute of Creative Technology, said: "It's about a survival group that have been caught up in an epidemic and they're trying to escape the city.
"There's a barricade that's been set up 80 miles out of the town where there's no sign of the infection."
Travel: Police say stay away from A46
Beeston and Clifton tram 'finishing works' to cause noise
West Bridgford Wire
NET are to carry out finishing works along the news lines and say it will inevitably cause some disruption to those living near the lines.
City looking golden in autumn sunshine
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Hey Nottingham, you're looking beautiful today...
Travel: Air ambulance heading to A46 crash
Purple purse perplexes police
When Nottingham was the breakdancing capital
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
In the 1980s, Nottingham became the unlikely capital of breakdancing in the UK.
A film out next weekend documents the experiences of skiwear-clad teenagers in Nottingham at the time.
The Rock City Crew, managed by the club's DJ and manager, went on to perform around the world, supporting the likes of hip-hop legends, Afrika Bambaataa and Run DMC.
Filmmaker Claude Knight told me: "After London, Nottingham was the next big thing, definitely. [Breakdancers] went to Wolverhampton, London, but it was Rock City that had the draw."
Travel: Crash on A46
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
There's been a serious crash on the A46 at Upper Broughton at the Notts-Leics border.
Police and fire just arrived. Northbound carriageway closed.
Ten new shops for Victoria Centre
Nottingham Post
New shops and restaurants will help to attract thousands more shoppers to the city centre when they open their doors over the next six weeks.
Notts MP on Lords tax credits challenge: 'We'll have to reform'
The government's plan to cut tax credits will be challenged in the House of Lords later.
Opponents of the changes say they will leave millions of vulnerable people about £1,300 a year worse off when they come into effect in April.
Former Conservative Chancellor and Rushcliffe MP, Ken Clarke, has said if the Lords block the cuts, the government will be forced to respond.
"If the Labour and Liberal peers decide to start casting party political votes when they see the government's having a bit of difficulty in order to knock out £4bn of public expenditure savings, it's the end - we'll have to reform," he said.
Travel: Ravenshead delays
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A60 Mansfield Road in Ravenshead at the Main Road junction because of roadworks.
Woman ejected from The Bodyguard musical for 'bad singing'
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
A woman who sang "loudly and badly" through the final performance of The Bodyguard in Nottingham was ejected after she became aggressive to people who told her to shut up.
Audience member Sacha Gainard said the atmosphere at the Royal Concert Hall "felt more like a football match" than a trip to the theatre.
"She was swearing and being quite aggressive to those who were trying to shush her," he said.
Boxing: Wood ready for British featherweight division
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottingham boxer Leigh Wood says he's "in the mix" and ready to challenge the best fighters in the British featherweight division.
Wood (pictured left) beat Josh Wale in a British title eliminator on Saturday in Sheffield to set up a potential clash with current champion Ryan Walsh.
Travel: A38 accident
BBC Travel
An accident on the A38 roundabout at junction 28 of the M1 is causing delays.
One-eyed cat missing for five years returns
Nottingham Post
A missing cat returned to its owners having lost an eye after five years in the wilderness – and weeks before the couple perform in a play featuring a one-eyed feline.
Travel: Retford accident
BBC Travel
The A638 North Road in Retford is partially blocked in both directions after an accident between the A620 Hospital Road and Randall Way junctions.
Travel: A50 delays
BBC Travel
A broken-down lorry is causing delays on the A50 northbound at junction 24A of the M1.
Village car break-ins
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Dave Wade
BBC News Online
Here are the top stories in the BBC Nottingham newsroom this morning: