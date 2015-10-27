Drone operator, Richard Gill from Cuair, said 400 hi-resolution images of the stone on Stapleford Hill were taken.
Frank Earp, who is hoping to find out more about the landmark's origins, said: "They're even talking about producing a laser printed model so people don't have to come to the stone, we can take the stone to them."
Hedgehog campaign at Attenborough
Simon Ward
East Midlands Today Reporter
Wildlife groups across the East Midlands are encouraging people to do more to protect hedgehogs.
There's been a big drop in their numbers and children in particular are getting involved in activities to help save them.
Erin McDaid from Attenborough Nature Reserve, said: "We think it's because of loss of habitat... roads getting more busy.
"People have shifted to maintenance-free gardening - more patios, more fences - instead of hedgerows."
Mary Portas cash to help improve Bulwell
Bulwell is getting a cash boost from a fund to help high streets.
Retail expert Mary Portas was commissioned by the government to turn around struggling town centres throughout the country.
Bulwell has been given £10,000 from the scheme set up in her name.
Calls for Lords reform are 'bullying', says city MP
As the government's plans to cut tax credits were delayed by the House of Lords last night, Nottingham North MP, Graham Allen, said the Conservatives have had plenty of opportunity to reform the Lords, so shouldn't complain now.
David Cameron's ordered a review of the relationship between the Lords and Commons, claiming they've breached a long-standing convention that the second chamber doesn't vote down the elected government.
But the Labour MP, who was chair of the Political and Constitutional Reform Committee before it was scrapped, said it was nothing to do with making the second chamber more democratic.
"This is the Eton boys bullying the second chamber because they dared to stand up for working people who get a few pounds extra to keep them in work," he said.
Scientists in Nottinghamshire are trying to find out if three local stones could also become a tourist attraction to at least try to rival the popularity of Stonehenge.
Today they're flying a drone around the Hemlock Stone (pictured centre), which legend has it was hurled at Lenton Priory, some four miles west of here by the Devil himself.
"This particular stone was supposedly thrown by an angry devil who was woken by his sleep at Castleton having emerged from the cave called the Devil's Arse," said director of the Three Stones Project, Frank Earp.
"There was a monk at Lenton Abbey who had woken him up with his prayers and the devil threw the stone at him and it landed here."
Weather: Rain likely in early hours
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A largely dry end to the afternoon, however some showers are possible through this evening.
Further rain then likely in the early hours of Wednesday morning along with some mist and fog patches. Lows of 12C (54F).
Ice hockey: Lions to play GB Under-20s
BBC Sport
Nottingham Lions will play Great Britain Under-20s men on 3 November in preparation for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship (Division 1B) this year.
Worksop pub 'best in county'
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
The Ashley Hotel in Worksop has been crowned the best pub in Nottinghamshire by judges at the Best Bar None Awards.
It was the first time the awards scheme, which recognises responsible pubs, has been held in Nottinghamshire.
Winners of a public vote included The Lion in Farnsfield (Best Village Pub) and The Late Lounge in Mansfield (Best Late Night Venue).
Dogs shot after killing sheep
Nottingham Post
Two pet dogs were shot dead after killing a sheep in a field near a farm, say police.
Your pictures: Stapleford Woods
Stapleford Woods is looking wonderfully autumnal in this photo taken today by Jackie Spindley.
Travel: Traffic remains near Crown Island
BBC Travel
As we move into rush hour, there are still problems between the Crown Island and the QMC because of roadworks.
Forest film coverage in best of local TV round-up
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Notts TV's coverage of the Nottingham Forest film I Believe in miracles has been included in this week's Digital Nation - a BBC round-up of the best in the UK's local independent TV.
Clarke on tax credits: Best time to cut is now
BBC Radio Nottingham
Former Conservative Chancellor, and Rushcliffe MP, Ken Clarke says it would make more sense to go ahead with tax credit cuts.
"There's never a good time to do it but the best time is right now when the labour market is so very strong and pay will rise in response to the cutting of tax credit," he said.
George Osborne has told MPs he won't give up on the government's plans but has been forced to start re-thinking the policy after the House of Lords voted to delay the cuts last night.
Lady Pies look ahead to Arsenal game
BBC Nottingham Sport
Notts County Ladies manager Rick Passmoor says the club have learnt their lessons from the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea in August.
Notts play Arsenal on Sunday in the Continental Cup Final at Rotherham's New York Stadium - three weeks since the last league fixture of the campaign.
New prostate cancer drug research at university
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A team of academics at the University of Nottingham has found a gene that is switched off in prostate cancer cells andidentified a new group of drugs to treat it.
About one in eight men in the UK will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives.
For many men surgery is the most effective option, but it carries risks and can cause incontinence and sexual problems, which could be ruled out with the use of drugs.
MP asks for Hucknall investment
Mansfield Chad
Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has written to the bosses of some of the country’s biggest high street retailers urging them to invest in Hucknall.
Athletics: Whitehead breaks own world record
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire Paralympian Richard Whitehead has broken his own world record at the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha...
Travel: Carlton roadworks
BBC Travel
Roadworks on Burton Road, Carlton, are slowing traffic at the Gedling Road junction.
'Surprising' new backers for Lords abolition
Labour MP for Bassetlaw tweets...
Broxtowe boasts best lifeguard in UK
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Kimberley Leisure Centre worker Lizzie Shaw has been named the best female lifeguard in the UK.
The centre, run by Broxtowe Borough Council, also came third in the top facility category at the 2015 Lifeguard Triathlon competiton.
Horology institute clocks up £3m grant
Nottingham Post
A new generation of clock and watchmakers will be trained in Nottinghamshire thanks to a grant worth almost £3 million.
Arrest after Bulwell Bogs assault
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
A man has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an assault that took place at the Bulwell Bogs park on 27 June.
The 29-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday, has been bailed.
Tram named after Nobel Prize winner
The man whose pioneering work led to the invention of the MRI scanner has had a tram named in his honour...
Weather: Rain heading in later
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Still quite misty and murky for the afternoon but overall it’s a mild day with plenty of cloud and some brightness here and there.
Bands of rain will be working northwards and eastwards later this afternoon and over the course of the night with some heavier bursts expected. Highs 14-15C (57-59F).
Body found in missing teenager hunt
BBC Radio Nottingham
Police searching for a missing Newark teenager have pulled a body from the River Trent at Newark.
Curtis Nuthall, 18, was last seen at about 23:30 on 14 October when he was captured on CCTV leaving the Pound Pub in Beastmarket Hill.
Missing man found
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
A 57-year-old man who went missing from Bulwell has been found safe and well, police have said.
Neil Foster was reported missing on Friday.
Mansfield parking goes cashless
Mansfield Chad
Residents and visitors to Mansfield will no longer have to hunt for change before parking following the introduction of a cashless parking service.
Your photos: Scary pumpkin
Alan's Family Butchers shared this picture page of an intricately carved pumpkin on BBC Radio Nottingham's Facebook page....
Man avoids jail after beating puppy to death
Nottingham Post
A Beagle puppy was beaten so badly by its owner that it had to be put to sleep.
Missing Mansfield man found
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Daniel Walker, who went missing in Mansfield on Friday, has beenfound safe and well, police have said.
Drone footage of ancient stone revealed
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
The Hemlock Stone in Stapleford has been filmed by a drone in a bid to unlock its secrets.
Experts hope the drone scan will help perfect a 3D model for research.
Cow's stomach juice remedy
BBC News Health
A recipe for "eye salve" from a 1,000-year-old Anglo-Saxon medical textbook, which was translated by a professor from Nottingham University, is included in a list of ancient remedies still healing us today.
Bald's Leechbook states onion, garlic, wine and cow's bile should be crushed together and left in a bronze vessel for nine days and nights.
Now, tests have shown the eye salve kills MRSA in the lab faster than the best antibiotic.
"Anglo-Saxon remedies don't have the best reputation, but the idea that Anglo-Saxon medicine is superstition has clouded our judgment," says Dr Christina Lee, associate professor in Viking studies.
FA Cup: Stags to face Oldham
BBC Sport
Mansfield Town will play host to League One side Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup first round.
Stone 'was thrown from Devil's Arse'
Sarah Julian
BBC Radio Nottingham
Playpark horses back with owners
Coddington horse mystery solved...
Gymnastic sisters competing in Glasgow later
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottingham's Downie sisters are looking to medal in the team event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow.
Becky and Ellie are in action for Great Britain from about 18:00.
Arrests after cyclist death
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Two men have been arrested after the death of a cyclist in Staunton in the Vale yesterday.
The cyclist died at the scene of a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa in Grange Lane at about 16:30.
The men, both 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and have since been bailed.
Hemlock Stone drone about to take off
Man arrested over Newark park rape
Newark Advertiser
Police have arrested and bailed an 18-year-old man on suspicion of raping a girl, 15, in a Newark park.