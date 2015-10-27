Scientists in Nottinghamshire are trying to find out if three local stones could also become a tourist attraction to at least try to rival the popularity of Stonehenge.

Today they're flying a drone around the Hemlock Stone (pictured centre), which legend has it was hurled at Lenton Priory, some four miles west of here by the Devil himself.

Nottingham Hidden History Team

"This particular stone was supposedly thrown by an angry devil who was woken by his sleep at Castleton having emerged from the cave called the Devil's Arse," said director of the Three Stones Project, Frank Earp.

"There was a monk at Lenton Abbey who had woken him up with his prayers and the devil threw the stone at him and it landed here."